‘Space is the limit’: G20 rep highlights Saudi success at women’s empowerment summit

Dr. Maymouna Al-Khalil, secretary general of the Saudi Family Affairs Council, speaks at the Ministerial Conference on Women’s Empowerment. (Family Affairs Council)
Dr. Maymouna Al-Khalil, secretary general of the Saudi Family Affairs Council, speaks at the Ministerial Conference on Women's Empowerment. (Family Affairs Council)
Updated 04 August 2023

  • Kingdom represented by Dr. Maymouna Al-Khalil, secretary-general of Family Affairs Council
  • Saudi Arabia had the third-highest percentage of women holding entrepreneurial roles
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Saudi Arabia’s representative has highlighted the Kingdom’s success in implementing policies to empower women at a G20 Empower conference, which wrapped up on Friday.

The Ministerial Conference on Women’s Empowerment under India’s G20 presidency took place in Gandhinagar, Gujarat on Aug. 2-4.

Ministers and other top officials from G20 members responsible for gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls discussed actions to accelerate progress on achieving gender equality in accordance with the Sustainable Development Goals.

Saudi Arabia was represented by Dr. Maymouna Al-Khalil, secretary-general of the Family Affairs Council, who shared with the meeting’s participants the Kingdom’s best practices that in the past few years have made it a country with one of the world’s highest shares of women entrepreneurs.

“Women are partners alongside men in realizing the targets of Vision 2030. They are considered important contributors to reach a thriving economy, to be part of an ambitious nation,” Al-Khalil told Arab News.

“To play their roles, they are educated, they are aware, they are skilled, they have much to offer in terms of their expertise.”

Female employment levels have soared since the launching of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Vision 2030 diversification and transformation plan in 2016.

A 2021 report by London-based Global Entrepreneurship Monitor showed Saudi Arabia had the third-highest percentage of women holding entrepreneurial roles.

“The numbers speak volumes. Women now are leading 45 percent of (small and medium-sized enterprises) in the Kingdom and they make up 17.7 percent of those who are engaged in entrepreneurial activity,” Al-Khalil said.

“The Kingdom is also aware of the need to prepare future women leaders and to empower the current women leaders.”

During her speech at the G20 women’s empowerment conference, the Saudi representative presented a series of initiatives undertaken under Vision 2030 to close the gender gap in all sectors.

“Saudi Arabia has nearly closed the gender gap in (women’s) participation in the sectors of health and education,” she said.

“In the information and communication technology sector, a women’s empowerment program was launched in order to build a digital ecosystem that attracts, embraces, and develops talented women in technology who are capable of contributing to the digital transformation agenda in the Kingdom.”

The objectives of the program were to increase women’s participation in IT and to raise digital awareness among them, which for Al-Khalil remains “a common challenge for all nations.”

As a result of its programs to address it, Saudi Arabia has enrolled more than 47,000 women in programs for digital reskilling and upskilling, which contributed to women making up 33 percent of the Kingdom’s information and communications technology sector.  

“As the Kingdom continues to build a future where women stand shoulder-to-shoulder with men, united in their shared pursuit of a thriving and prosperous nation, it remains committed to the G20 priorities for (women’s) empowerment,” Al-Khalil said.

One of the most recent examples that she gave from the Saudi experience was of astronauts Rayyanah Barnawi and Ali Al-Qarni who in May joined the International Space Station.

Barnawi made history as the first-ever Arab female astronaut to go to the ISS.

“The sky, or space, is the limit,” Al-Khalil said. “Empowering women is not just a matter of justice, it is an economic imperative for driving growth, innovation, and sustainable development. By realizing the full potential of women, we unlock the doors to prosperity for all.”

 

Arab News

China joins Ukraine talks in Jeddah

China joins Ukraine talks in Jeddah
  • Saudi diplomacy played a key role in persuading Beijing to attend the Jeddah talks: German official
  • China snubbed a previous round of talks in Copenhagen in late June
Updated 05 August 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: Chinese special envoy for Eurasian affairs Li Hui will take part in weekend talks in Saudi Arabia on finding a peaceful settlement to the war in Ukraine, China’s foreign ministry said on Friday.
“China is willing to work with the international community to continue to play a constructive role in promoting a political solution to the crisis,” ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said.

Ukrainian and Western diplomats hope the meeting in Jeddah of national security advisers and other senior officials from about 40 countries will agree on key principles for a future peace settlement.
The participation of China is a diplomatic coup for the Kingdom. China was invited to a previous round of talks in Copenhagen in late June but did not attend.

Saudi diplomacy played a key role in persuading Beijing to attend the Jeddah talks, a German official said.

Saudi state news agency SPA said the kingdom anticipated the meeting would reinforce “dialogue and cooperation... to ensure a solution for the crisis through political and diplomatic means.”
Ukrainian and Western officials said Riyadh wants to play a prominent diplomatic role.
The gathering is more palatable to Beijing with Saudi Arabia as host since it will not be seen as engineered by the West, said Yun Sun, director of the China Program at the Stimson Center in Washington.
A senior European Union official said Saudi Arabia reached “into parts of the world where (Ukraine’s) classical allies would not get to as easily.”

10-point formula

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday he hoped the initiative will lead to a “peace summit” of leaders from around the world this autumn to endorse the principles, based on his own 10-point formula for a settlement.
Zelensky’s formula includes respect for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and the withdrawal of Russian troops, anathema to Moscow which claims to have annexed occupied Ukrainian territory forever.
Ukrainian, Russian and international officials say there is no prospect of direct peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at the moment, as the war continues to rage and Kyiv seeks to reclaim territory through a counter-offensive.

This handout photograph released by Ukrainian Emergency Service on August 2, 2023 shows a view of a damaged building at a Ukrainian port on the Danube after a Russian night drone attack in Odesa region. (AFP)

But Ukraine aims first to build a bigger coalition of diplomatic support beyond its core Western backers by reaching out to Global South countries such as India, Brazil and South Africa, many of which have remained publicly neutral.
Earlier this week, the Kremlin said it would keep an eye on the Jeddah meeting, while restating Moscow’s position that it currently saw no grounds for peace talks with Kyiv.
“We need to understand what goals are set and what will be discussed. Any attempt to promote a peaceful settlement deserves a positive evaluation,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
Western diplomats say an endorsement of all of Zelensky’s peace formula is highly unlikely at the talks. But they want to at least get clear backing for principles enshrined in the UN Charter — the founding document of the United Nations — such as territorial integrity.
The US and its allies also have been wary about embracing a Beijing-led peace initiative, and analysts doubted China would look to take a leading role at the conference.
“I don’t see the Chinese pushing an agenda,” said Jon Alterman, head of the Middle East program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. Beijing’s participation was more likely motivated by prestige and the opportunity to court Middle East and Global South countries.

In seeking to win over Global South countries, Western officials said they will stress that food prices have jumped since Russia quit a deal to allow safe passage of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea and carried out a string of air strikes on Ukraine’s ports.
“We’ll be for sure making this point and loud and clear,” another senior EU official said.

As officials prepared for the talks, Ukraine carried out a drone strike against Russian naval targets on the Black Sea, damaging the Olenegrorsky Gornyak landing ship in the Novorossiysk naval base in southern Russia.
“The goal was to show that Ukraine can attack any Russian warship in that zone,” a Ukrainian security source said.

“Another Russian ship is on the edge of its fall,” the Ukrainian foreign ministry said, publishing video footage of a military vessel listing heavily.
Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak said: “The presence of the Russian fleet in the Black Sea... will be put to an end. Ukraine will ensure freedom and security in the Black Sea for world trade.”

(With Reuters)

 

A cyberattack has disrupted hospitals and health care in several states

Manchester Memorial Hospital is seen Friday, Aug. 4, 2023 in Manchester, Conn. (AP)
Manchester Memorial Hospital is seen Friday, Aug. 4, 2023 in Manchester, Conn. (AP)
Updated 05 August 2023
AP

A cyberattack has disrupted hospitals and health care in several states

Manchester Memorial Hospital is seen Friday, Aug. 4, 2023 in Manchester, Conn. (AP)
  • The White House has been monitoring the cyberattack, said Adrienne Watson, a spokesperson for the National Security Council
Updated 05 August 2023
AP

MANCHESTER, Connecticut: Hospitals and clinics in several states on Friday began the time-consuming process of recovering from a cyberattack that disrupted their computer systems, forcing some emergency rooms to shut down and ambulances to be diverted.
Many primary care services at facilities run by Prospect Medical Holdings remained closed on Friday as security experts worked to determine the extent of the problem and resolve it.
John Riggi, the American Hospital Association’s national advisory for cybersecurity and risk, said the recovery process can often take weeks, with hospitals in the meantime reverting to paper systems and humans to do things such as monitor equipment and run records between departments.
“These are threat-to-life crimes, which risk not only the safety of the patients within the hospital, but also risk the safety of the entire community that depends on the availability of that emergency department to be there,” Riggi said.
The latest “data security incident” began Thursday at facilities operated by Prospect, which is based in California and has hospitals and clinics there and in Texas, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Pennsylvania.
“Upon learning of this, we took our systems offline to protect them and launched an investigation with the help of third-party cybersecurity specialists,” the company said in a statement Friday. “While our investigation continues, we are focused on addressing the pressing needs of our patients as we work diligently to return to normal operations as quickly as possible.”
The White House has been monitoring the cyberattack, said Adrienne Watson, a spokesperson for the National Security Council.
Watson also said in a statement that “the Department of Health and Human Services has been in contact with the company to offer federal assistance, and we are ready to provide support as needed to prevent any disruption to patient care as a result of this incident.”
In Connecticut, the emergency departments at Manchester Memorial and Rockville General hospital were closed for much of Thursday and patients were diverted to other nearby medical centers.
“We have a national Prospect team working and evaluating the impact of the attack on all of the organizations,” Jillian Menzel, chief operating officer for the Eastern Connecticut Health Network, said in a statement.
The FBI in Connecticut issued a statement saying it is working with “law enforcement partners and the victim entities” but could not comment further on an ongoing investigation.
The incident had all the hallmarks of an extortive ransomware but officials would neither confirm nor deny this. In such attacks, criminals steal sensitive data from targeted networks, activate encryption malware that paralyzes them and demand ransoms.
The FBI advises victims not to pay ransoms as there is no guarantee the stolen data won’t eventually be sold on dark web criminal forums. Riggi said paying ransoms also encourages the criminals and finances future attacks.
As a result of the attack, Elective surgeries, outpatient appointments, blood drives and other services were suspended, and while the emergency departments reopened late Thursday, many primary care services were closed on Friday, according to the Eastern Connecticut Health Network, which runs many of the Connecticut facilities. Patients were being contacted individually, according to the network’s website.
Similar disruptions also were reported at other facilities system-wide.
“Waterbury Hospital is following downtime procedures, including the use of paper records, until the situation is resolved,” spokeswoman Lauresha Xhihani, said in a statement. “We are working closely with IT security experts to resolve it as quickly as possible.”
In Pennsylvania, the attack affected services at facilities including the Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Upland, Taylor Hospital in Ridley Park, Delaware County Memorial Hospital in Drexel Hill and Springfield Hospital in Springfield, according the Philadelphia Inquirer.
In California, the company has seven hospitals in Los Angeles and Orange counties including two behavioral health facilities and a 130-bed acute care hospital in Los Angeles, according to Prospect’s website. Messages sent to representatives for these hospitals were not immediately returned.
Globally, the health care industry was the hardest-hit by cyberattacks in the year ending in March, according to IBM’s annual report on data breaches. For the 13th straight year it reported the most expensive breaches, averaging $11 million each. Next was the financial sector at $5.9 million.
Healthcare providers are a common target for criminal extortionists because they have so much sensitive patient data, including health care histories, payment information, and even critical research data, Riggi said.
Riggi, a former cybersecurity specialist with the FBI, said hospitals have been working to put in place better safeguards and more backup systems to prevent such attacks and respond to them when they occur. But he said it is almost impossible to make them completely safe, especially because the systems need to rely on Internet and network-connected technologies to share patient information among clinicians involved in a patient’s care.
“Overall, that’s a good thing,” he said. “But it also expands our digital attack surface.”

 

New York park erupts in chaos as live streamer’s giveaway goes out of hand

New York park erupts in chaos as live streamer’s giveaway goes out of hand
Updated 05 August 2023
Reuters
AP

New York park erupts in chaos as live streamer’s giveaway goes out of hand

New York park erupts in chaos as live streamer’s giveaway goes out of hand
Updated 05 August 2023
Reuters AP

NEW YORK CITY: Thousands of people overran New York’s Union Square and the surrounding streets on Friday after a popular live streamer announced a “giveaway” event that grew chaotic, leading police officers to move in to disperse the crowd.
The event was sponsored by live streamer Kai Cenat, best known for his live streams on the gaming site Twitch and his YouTube videos. He had earlier promoted a “huge giveaway” on his Instagram account for 4 p.m. ET (2000 GMT).

Aerial TV news footage Friday showed a surging, tightly packed crowd climbing on vehicles, hurling chairs, throwing punches and scaling structures in the park. Shouting teenagers swung objects at car windows and ran through the streets.
Traffic was blocked by the crowd on several streets. A growing number of police officers could be seen trying to control the gathering. Some people climbed on top of a moving vehicle, falling off as it sped away. Others pounded on the side of a city bus. People could be seen climbing on top of another bus and jumping up and down.
The NYPD didn’t immediately have information on injuries or arrests. Numerous people could be seen in hand restraints, sitting on the sidewalks. Police were forming lines in the street, trying to direct the crowd, which periodically broke out in a run.
On his Instagram feed, the streamer Kai Cenat had an image promoting a giveaway at 4 p.m. Friday in the park. Some young people leaving the park said they had come expecting a giveaway of a computer for livestreaming and a new PlayStation.
Cenat, 21, is a video creator with 6.5 million followers on the platform Twitch, where he regularly livestreams. He also boasts 4 million subscribers on YouTube, where he posts daily life and comedy vlogs ranging from “Fake Hibachi Chef Prank!” to his most recent video, “I Rented Us Girlfriends In Japan!”
His 299 YouTube videos have amassed more than 276 million views among them. In December, he was crowned streamer of the year at the 12th annual Streamy Awards. Messages sent to his publicist, management company and email address for business inquiries were not immediately returned.
Police were using metal barricades to try to push the crowd back and using loudspeakers to warn the crowd, “This gathering is unlawful. You are ordered to disperse.”

How Gulf jobs helped Sri Lankans keep families afloat at height of economic crisis

Passengers wait inside the arrival hall at Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake. (AFP file photo)
Passengers wait inside the arrival hall at Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake. (AFP file photo)
Updated 04 August 2023

How Gulf jobs helped Sri Lankans keep families afloat at height of economic crisis

Passengers wait inside the arrival hall at Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake. (AFP file photo)
  • Around 850,000 Sri Lankan expats live, work in Gulf countries
  • Many were supported by their Gulf employers during difficult period back home
Updated 04 August 2023
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Nihal Gamage was working in Riyadh when his country, Sri Lanka, plunged into an unprecedented economic crisis last year.

As millions of Sri Lankans faced skyrocketing inflation and shortages of essential goods, Gamage’s bread and butter as a businessman in the Kingdom became a lifeline for his family back in Sri Lanka’s coastal town of Balapitiya.

“We were really blessed to be in Saudi Arabia, where our salaries were uninterrupted during the time of crisis,” Gamage, who has worked in the Saudi capital for more than three decades, told Arab News.

“Those working in the Gulf were fortunate ones. We increased our remittances to Sri Lanka so that our dependents would not have any difficulties in buying their consumer items.”

HIGHLIGHTS

• Around 850,000 Sri Lankan expats live, work in Gulf countries.

• Many were supported by their Gulf employers during difficult period back home.

In 2022, Sri Lankans struggled through the country’s worst financial crisis in history. Many queued for days in snaking fuel lines and endured lengthy power cuts at the peak of the crisis, which ultimately saw the island nation defaulting on its foreign debt, the ouster of the president and his cabinet, and the inflation rate reaching a record high of around 70 percent in September.

“We were really shocked to know that our motherland had gone bankrupt,” Gamage said. “We did a lot of charities during this period. We as migrant workers distributed dry rations and other consumer needs to those who were affected in Lanka.”

Gamage is among 1.2 million Sri Lankans currently working abroad, a group that has historically been a key source of Sri Lanka’s foreign reserves. Most of them, about 850,000, live and work in Gulf countries.

“The economic crisis was a big blow to all Sri Lankans living in the country as well as abroad,” L.K. Ruhunage, labor migration researcher and former deputy general manager at the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment, told Arab News.

“Those working in the Gulf were blessed since they were receiving good salaries and those funds are good enough to look after their families back home.”

Many sent more money to help families, friends, and neighbors stay afloat.

In the Gulf, they enjoyed the support of their employers, Ruhunage said.

This was the case for M.H.M. Manasique, who works in the administration of the Kuwait-based Al Mulla Group.

“Kuwait has been a good friend of Sri Lanka from time immemorial,” Manasique told Arab News.

“I am happy to say that most of the employers in Kuwait treated their Lankan employees with compassion and even financially looked after them well with a view to help those who are suffering in Sri Lanka.”

For the family of Ali Packeer, who has been working in Saudi Arabia for the past 30 years, his income was the only source of livelihood for the whole family.

“It helped in many ways to support the family against the sudden increase of prices for food items, milk, medicine, and fuel,” he said.

“We were blessed to be in Saudi when the crisis hit our country because we were able to support our next of kin, relatives, and friends in our small way.”

In July, Sri Lanka’s inflation rate dropped to single digits for the first time in months. Figures released on Monday showed its key inflation rate nearly halved to 6.3 percent from 12 percent in June, following a $2.9 billion rescue package from the International Monetary Fund.

Packeer was hopeful that the crisis would soon be over for good.

“The common man on the island could not take it,” he added. “We are on the road to recovery.”

 

No public event for anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's death

No public event for anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's death
Updated 04 August 2023
AFP

No public event for anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's death

No public event for anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's death
  • Queen Elizabeth II died at the royal family's private Scottish Highland retreat
  • She had reigned for 70 years, longer than any British monarch
Updated 04 August 2023
AFP

LONDON: Britain's King Charles will mark the first anniversary of the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II privately, British media reported Friday.
Charles and his wife Queen Camilla will not hold a private family gathering to commemorate her passing and no public event is planned, according to the BBC and the PA news agency.
Queen Elizabeth II died at the royal family's private Scottish Highland retreat, Balmoral, in September last year aged 96.
She had reigned for 70 years, longer than any British monarch.
Elizabeth II's eldest son Charles succeeded her on the throne and was coronated alongside Camilla on May 6 in a ceremony at Westminster Abbey.
Charles and Camilla are not expected to attend commemorative events during the week of the anniversary, the BBC reported.
The late queen used to mark the passing of her father, King George VI, on February 6, 1952 in private at the Sandringham estate in eastern England.

