Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Ukraine detains woman over alleged plot to attack Zelensky

The SBU security service published a blurred image of the woman being detained by masked officers in a kitchen. (SBU)
The SBU security service published a blurred image of the woman being detained by masked officers in a kitchen. (SBU)
Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

Ukraine detains woman over alleged plot to attack Zelensky

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky visits Transfiguration Cathedral damaged as a result of a missile strike in Odesa. (AFP)
  • SBU security service said the detained woman was gathering intelligence to try to find out Zelensky's itinerary ahead of his visit to the southern Mykolaiv region
Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

KYIV: Ukraine’s security service said Monday it had detained an informer accused of helping Russia plot an attack on President Volodymyr Zelensky as he visited a flood-hit region.
The SBU security service said the detained woman was gathering intelligence to try to find out Zelensky’s itinerary ahead of his visit to the southern Mykolaiv region.
It published a blurred image of the woman being detained by masked officers in a kitchen, as well as some phone messages and handwritten notes about military activity.
Ukraine regularly accuses local residents who support Russia of passing information to help Moscow’s military.
Zelensky said on Telegram Monday that the head of the SBU had updated him about the “fight against traitors.”
Zelensky visited the Mykolaiv region in June after it was hit by flooding caused by the Kakhovka dam breach and in July after shelling.
The SBU said that Ukraine was aware of the plot ahead of time and put in additional security measures during Zelensky’s visit.
It alleged the suspect was helping Russia prepare a “massive air strike on the Mykolaiv region.”
She was allegedly seeking data on the location of electronic warfare systems and warehouses with ammunition.
The SBU said its officers kept monitoring the suspect to get more information on her Russian handlers and her assignments.
Officers then caught the woman “red-handed” as she attempted to pass intelligence data to Russian secret services, the SBU said.
It said the woman lived in the small southern town of Ochakiv in the Mykolaiv region and formerly worked in a store at a military base there.
She allegedly photographed locations and tried to get information from personal contacts in the area.
She may face a charge of unauthorized dissemination of information about the movements of weapons and troops.
If convicted, she could serve up to 12 years in prison.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan sent to lowly, distant prison

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan sent to lowly, distant prison
Updated 5 sec ago

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan sent to lowly, distant prison

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan sent to lowly, distant prison
  • Dramatic fall from the luxurious lifestyle that Khan, the charismatic cricketer-turned-politician, has along been associated with in Pakistan and abroad
  • Lawyer Nameem Panjutha: ‘He feels he has been brought to this jail purposely because there are no ‘A-class’ or ‘B-class’ facilities here’
Updated 5 sec ago
LAHORE, Pakistan: The prison selected by the government to detain former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, convicted of graft, is a lowly and distant facility that houses hardened criminals and does not have facilities that political prisoners are entitled to, his party and lawyers said on Monday.
It is a dramatic fall from the luxurious lifestyle that Khan, the charismatic cricketer-turned-politician, has along been associated with in Pakistan and abroad as a sporting icon and national hero.
Following his conviction on Saturday, Khan was to be sent to Rawalpindi’s Adiala jail according to an arrest warrant seen by Reuters, but he was moved to District Jail Attock instead, about 80 kilometers (50 miles) west of Islamabad.
“He feels he has been brought to this jail purposely because there are no ‘A-class’ or ‘B-class’ facilities here,” one of Khan’s lawyers, Nameem Panjutha, said after meeting him on Monday, referring to the higher class cells that have more facilities for inmates.
Attock jail, established in 1905 during British colonial rule of the subcontinent, covers 67 acres, with a built structure of 17 acres, according to the facility’s website. It is overcrowded, housing more than 800 prisoners against an authorized accommodation of about 530, the government website says.
Attock jail is not as high-profile or central as other larger prisons such as Adiala jail, where several former prime ministers have been kept in Pakistan’s 76-year history in which no elected premier has completed a full term.
Panjutha said Khan was being kept in a cramped cell, but Gulzar Butt, a retired jailor who served at Attock, told Reuters that the cells in the prison have been modified in recent years to all measure the same 10 foot by 12 foot (3x3.7 meters) size.
While the prison is low-key, officials and witnesses say the security of the prison has been ramped up since Khan was moved there.
Inside, Khan’s lawyers say he is facing testing conditions.
“It is a small room which has got an open washroom where he said there were flies in the daytime and insects in the night,” Panjutha said.
He said there was no air conditioning in an area known for high temperatures and humidity during the summer and monsoon months, adding that Khan was spending his time praying and reading the Qur’an — the Muslim holy book.
Khan, the lawyer added, has no access to television, which his lawyers say he is entitled to given that he is a former prime minister. He was being given basic jail food, including lentils and bread, Panjutha said.
The information minister of Punjab, which controls the prison, and the chief of the jail, did not respond to requests for comment on the lawyer’s allegations.
It’s a sudden fall for 70-year-old Khan, who grew up in an affluent family in Lahore, Pakistan’s second-biggest city, studied at the University of Oxford, and later developed a playboy reputation in London in the late 1970s as his cricket career flourished.
Khan has two homes in Pakistan — one a sprawling hilltop mansion in Islamabad and another a luxurious home in the most affluent area of Lahore.
He has been convicted of misusing his 2018-2022 premiership to buy and sell gifts in state possession that were received during visits abroad and worth more than 140 million Pakistani rupees ($490,000).
Butt, the retired jailor, said prisoners were categorized into A, B or C at the jail. If a prisoner was deemed to be important, provincial authorities could send instructions to the jail administration.
“The superintendent would then give the prisoner a separate cell, allow his family to provide him food, assign unarmed guards for his safety and provide him with a few prisoners with a good record to serve him ... Mostly, prominent people get B class,” Butt said.
A prisoner can also, on special request, get an air-conditioner installed in the cell at their own expense after approval from the provincial authorities, and would also have to foot the electricity bill themselves, Butt added.
Khan’s legal team said they are applying for better conditions for the former prime minister.

Saudi envoy sees new potential for strategic relation with Indonesia 

Saudi Ambassador to Indonesia Faisal Abdullah Amodi gestures during an interview with Arab News in Jakarta on Aug. 4, 2023.
Saudi Ambassador to Indonesia Faisal Abdullah Amodi gestures during an interview with Arab News in Jakarta on Aug. 4, 2023.
Updated 07 August 2023
Sheany Yasuko Lai

Saudi envoy sees new potential for strategic relation with Indonesia 

Saudi Ambassador to Indonesia Faisal Abdullah Amodi gestures during an interview with Arab News in Jakarta on Aug. 4, 2023.
  • Saudi Arabia, Indonesia are major global economies, both members of G20 
  • Top-level exchanges are ‘big sign’ that both countries want to boost relations, envoy says 
Updated 07 August 2023
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: Saudi Arabia and Indonesia can tap into the historic momentum of their ties and develop a strategic partnership, the Kingdom’s envoy told Arab News, as he highlighted the unlimited potential of the two G20 nations.  

The two countries have enjoyed a strong people-to-people bond even before establishing diplomatic relations, as Saudi Arabia is the birthplace of Islam and Indonesia home to the world’s largest Muslim population.

Both countries are major global economies, with Saudi Arabia being the largest one in the Middle East and Indonesia in Southeast Asia.

Relations between the two reached new heights with the visit of King Salman in 2017 and a reciprocal trip by President Joko Widodo in 2019. Last year, when Indonesia held the presidency of the G20 largest economies, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visited the Southeast Asian nation to attend the bloc’s leadership summit.

The top-level exchanges have been a “big sign” that both countries are interested in enhancing their partnership, Saudi Ambassador to Indonesia Faisal Abdullah Amodi said in an interview with Arab News in Jakarta.

“Both countries — Saudi Arabia and Indonesia — have unlimited potential,” Amodi told Arab News during an interview at the Saudi Embassy in Jakarta

“We have already a solid brotherhood; our relation is historical. But we need to elevate it and promote it, enhancing our relations in all sectors. There have to be more and more positive efforts to reach a strategic level of bilateral relations.”

Amodi, who presented his credentials to the Indonesian president in February, saw an enabling factor for boosting bilateral ties in the “harmony” between the ongoing efforts in both countries to implement their strategic frameworks — the Saudi Vision 2030 transformation plan and the Indonesian Vision 2045 to become one of the world’s top five economies.

“I believe this period is a historical period for both countries to enhance relations, especially with regard to the economy and investment,” the ambassador said.

While traditionally bilateral ties have focused on Hajj and Umrah as Indonesia, a country of 270 million people, each year sends to the Kingdom the largest contingents of pilgrims, recently there have also been talks to explore untapped potentials also in commerce and tourism.

Amodi said that Umrah and Hajj remained “very important for our relations,” but there were many other avenues that could further strengthen ties.

Efforts are already underway, as earlier this year, Indonesian Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan led a special delegation to Riyadh to unlock opportunities in import and export, while Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno offered new plans to encourage more travelers from the Kingdom to visit and for Indonesians to enter the Saudi market with creative economy products.

“At the Saudi Embassy here, we are working already to coordinate and arrange a meeting between both sides,” Amodi said.
“We have unlimited potential in investment, trade, tourism, and the creative economy.” 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Indonesia

Contentious barge docked on UK coast begins hosting first migrants

The Bibby Stockholm accommodation barge (L) is pictured moored to the quayside at Portland Port in Portland, UK.
The Bibby Stockholm accommodation barge (L) is pictured moored to the quayside at Portland Port in Portland, UK.
Updated 07 August 2023
AFP
AFP

Contentious barge docked on UK coast begins hosting first migrants

The Bibby Stockholm accommodation barge (L) is pictured moored to the quayside at Portland Port in Portland, UK.
  • "Bibby Stockholm" accepted the first of up to 500 young, male inhabitants due to stay there, after a series of delays
Updated 07 August 2023
AFP

PORTLAND: Britain on Monday began housing migrants on board a barge docked off the southwest English coast, in its latest controversial immigration policy that has drawn heavy criticism from locals and rights campaigners.
The “Bibby Stockholm,” which has been moored for weeks in Portland on the Dorset coastline, accepted the first of up to 500 young, male inhabitants due to stay there, after a series of delays.
The decision to dock the vessel in Portland, a small island with a population of about 13,600 people, has prompted a backlash from some locals, including its Conservative MP, who argue the area is ill-suited to the task.
Rights advocates have also hit out at the policy, saying the barge is unfit for the purpose, with protesters from either side showing up at the waterfront site in recent weeks.
It was previously used by Germany and the Netherlands to house homeless people and asylum-seekers, but opponents in Britain have noted it was previously described as an “oppressive environment.”
The firefighters’ union last week called for an urgent meeting with the interior ministry over safety concerns raised, but officials have said it passed all necessary checks.
The UK government, which is trying to lower the costs of housing asylum claimants following a surge in cross-Channel arrivals aboard small boats in recent years, has insisted it is suitable.
Britain’s asylum system backlog had ballooned to more than 130,000 by the end of March. The bill to house those applicants and other migrant arrivals has spiralled to more than £6 million a day, according to officials, as they resort to using hotels and other temporary accommodation.
“The government thinks it is right to find alternatives that are cheaper and more cost effective,” Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s spokesman told reporters Monday. “We think this is one alternative.”
Sunak’s government is also seeking to deter migrants through a new “illegal migration” law, enacted last month, which bars asylum claims by all arrivals via the Channel and other “illegal” routes.
It also mandates their transfer to third countries, such as Rwanda.
But both policies are on-hold amid a court challenge over the legality of sending migrants to east Africa.
The United Nation’s refugee agency has condemned the new rules as a “breach of international law” and warned it would expose refugees to “grave risks.”
Sunak’s spokesman said the UK leader remained committed to his pledge to “stop the boats.”
“That’s the long-term aim of the Rwanda migration partnership and the new legal powers the government has sought,” he said.

Topics: UK Barge migrants Bibby Stockholm

Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi restored to parliament

Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi restored to parliament
Updated 07 August 2023
AFP
AFP

Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi restored to parliament

Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi restored to parliament
  • Main opposition leader's reinstatement welcomed by other members of the Congress party
Updated 07 August 2023
AFP

NEW DELHI: India’s main opposition leader Rahul Gandhi was restored to parliament Monday after the Supreme Court last week suspended his defamation conviction over political comments criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Gandhi is the scion of India’s premier political dynasty and his reinstatement was welcomed by other members of the Congress party, which was once dominant but has lost the past two elections to Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Gandhi’s disqualification “has ceased to operate subject to further judicial pronouncements,” Utpal Kumar Singh, secretary general of the lower parliament house, said in a statement.
The 53-year-old Congress party leader was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment in March in a case that critics flagged as an effort to stifle political opposition in the world’s largest democracy.
The conviction stemmed from a remark made during the 2019 election campaign when Gandhi had asked why “all thieves have Modi as (their) common surname.”
His comments were portrayed as a slur against the prime minister and against all those with the same surname, which is associated with the lower rungs of India’s caste hierarchy.
Anyone sentenced to a custodial term of two years or more is ineligible to sit in India’s parliament, forcing Gandhi’s expulsion from the body in March.
He was turfed out of the legislature as a result but stayed out of jail while appealing to the Supreme Court in New Delhi.
Congress head Mallikarjun Kharge said it was “a welcome step,” and called on the government to concentrate on “governance rather than denigrating democracy by targeting opposition leaders.”
Fellow Congress party MP Shashi Tharoor welcomed Gandhi’s reinstatement “with enormous relief.”
“He can now resume his duties in the Lok Sabha (lower house of parliament) to serve the people of India and his constituents... A victory of justice and for our democracy,” he said.
Many Congress leaders posted videos and messages hailing Monday’s order and Kharge offered sweets to opposition leaders.
Dancing supporters waving flags gathered outside Congress headquarters in New Delhi, shouting slogans backing Gandhi and thumping drums.
Gandhi is expected to rejoin the lower house on Monday afternoon, where he sits as a lawmaker from the southern state of Kerala.
India’s top court suspended Gandhi’s defamation conviction on Friday and said the initial trial had failed to justify imposing the maximum sentence for his campaign rally comments four years ago.
“The order of conviction needs to be stayed pending final adjudication,” Justice B.R. Gavai said in his ruling.
Gandhi is the son, grandson and great-grandson of former prime ministers, beginning with independence leader Jawaharlal Nehru.
Congress was once the dominant force of Indian politics but Gandhi has lost two elections to Modi and his Hindu nationalist BJP after being cast as a princeling out of touch with the concerns of ordinary Indians.
The weakened Congress party has tried to stitch a grand coalition with disparate regional opposition parties in the run-up to the 2024 national elections to challenge Modi, who hopes to win his third successive term in office.
They hope to beat the BJP by challenging what they say is its centralized and nationalistic appeal to voters.

Topics: Rahul Gandhi India

UK funding of Syrian detention camps must end, former minister tells foreign secretary James Cleverly

UK funding of Syrian detention camps must end, former minister tells foreign secretary James Cleverly
Updated 07 August 2023
Arab News
Arab News

UK funding of Syrian detention camps must end, former minister tells foreign secretary James Cleverly

UK funding of Syrian detention camps must end, former minister tells foreign secretary James Cleverly
  • Concerns over 'illegal detention' of children, including British minors living in north-east Syria, says David Davis in letter
Updated 07 August 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The UK must end its funding of detention camps in Syria, a former cabinet minister urged the British foreign secretary on Sunday.

As well as ending its financial backing for the “illegal detention” of children in the Kurdish-run camps, the government must disclose how many British minors are currently residing in north-east Syria, David Davis said in a letter to James Cleverly.

Davis wrote that he was disappointed the UK’s Middle East minister, Lord Tariq Ahmad, had not responded to a request to confirm the number of British children being held in the Syrian camps, the Guardian newspaper reported.

“British boys are being held in dire conditions, in overcrowded cells of 20-25 people, with poor ventilation and open latrines, and limited access to food and medical care,” he said. “Some boys are being detained in cells with adult men. Boys in these prisons are at risk of violence, sexual violence, trafficking, forced recruitment, and death.”

He said a change of policy was needed to stop “arbitrary and collective punishment” in the camps, which was a “British taxpayer-funded breach of international law.”

He continued: “Condemning British families to indefinite detention without trial is inconsistent with British values and support for the rule of law, Repatriating British families is the only sensible choice for UK and global security.”

The US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, has previously said “repatriation is the only durable solution” and that keeping families detained in the camps could see a resurgence of Daesh and pose a significant global security risk.

Topics: UK Syria

Ukraine detains woman over alleged plot to attack Zelensky
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky visits Transfiguration Cathedral damaged as a result of a missile strike in Odesa. (AFP)
How Amjad Al-Mutairi sees the world
How Amjad Al-Mutairi sees the world
Saudi heritage chiefs unveil plans to give tourism makeover to historic sites
Al-Aan Palace or Saadan Palace is a heritage site located in Najran city. (Supplied)
Who’s Who: May Taibah, director of Bab Rizq Jameel and Nafisa Shams Academy
May Taibah
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan sent to lowly, distant prison
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan sent to lowly, distant prison

