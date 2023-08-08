You are here

Jailed Pakistan former prime minister Imran Khan ‘in good spirits’

Policemen stand guard at the Attock prison post where Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan is being held for three years in Attock on August 6, 2023. (AFP)
Policemen stand guard at the Attock prison post where Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan is being held for three years in Attock on August 6, 2023. (AFP)
Shah Mahmood Qureshi (L), deputy head of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party speaks during a media briefing in Islamabad on August 7, 2023. (AFP)
Shah Mahmood Qureshi (L), deputy head of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party speaks during a media briefing in Islamabad on August 7, 2023. (AFP)
AFP

  • The 70-year-old is being held in a so-called “C-class cell,” sleeping on a mattress on the floor and with only enough room for a prayer mat
ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was in good spirits despite tough conditions in jail, his spokesman said Monday, following a graft conviction that has ruled him out of contesting elections due later this year.
The former international cricket star was arrested Saturday and whisked to prison after being found guilty in one of the more than 200 cases he has faced since being booted from office by a vote of no confidence in April 2022.
There were small, scattered protests — including outside Lahore High Court, where a few dozen people gathered — but Khan’s street power has drastically diminished since authorities cracked down three months ago and rounded up thousands of his supporters.
A lawyer met Khan on Monday at a century-old jail on the outskirts of historical Attock city, around 60 kilometers (40 miles) west of the capital, to obtain power of attorney so his team could press ahead with a series of legal challenges.
“He is being held in deplorable conditions not fit for any human, but he is in good spirits,” Khan’s spokesman Raoof Hasan told AFP.
“He said to ‘tell the people that I will not compromise on my principles’.”
The 70-year-old is being held in a so-called “C-class cell,” sleeping on a mattress on the floor and with only enough room for a prayer mat. There is little access to daylight, and a fan but no air conditioner in the summer heat, Hasan said.
Lawyers were able to gain power of attorney from Khan, allowing them to file a bail application on his behalf and also appeal for him to be moved into an “A-class cell.”
“We’re hopeful that we will be able to secure bail and the decision will be suspended and the disqualification revoked,” said Hasan.

At a court hearing that Khan did not attend on Saturday, a judge found him guilty of failing to properly declare gifts he received while in office and sentenced him to three years in jail.
The sentence disqualifies Khan from taking part in elections, although many politicians — including current Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his brother, former premier Nawaz Sharif — have recovered from convictions or had them overturned to make a comeback.
Parliament is due to be dissolved on Wednesday, days ahead of the end of its natural term, giving the interim government 90 days to hold an election.
But there is already speculation the vote could be delayed following the release at the weekend of the country’s latest census data.
Law minister Azam Nazeer Tarar told a local TV channel that constituencies would have to be redrawn according to the new census, warning there could be a delay to polls of up to two-and-a-half months.
Khan’s arrest and detention for three days in connection with the same case in May sparked deadly violence, with his supporters taking to the streets in the tens of thousands and clashing with police.
It also prompted the crackdown that saw almost all of his top leadership arrested or forced into hiding, leaving the party scrambling to set up a replacement decision-making body.
Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party won a by-election over the weekend, and in a second vote came behind an independent candidate, with both polls held in his stronghold of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
“His being in prison is not going to dent his popularity,” Hasan said.
“He is the leader of the people and there is every reason for the establishment to sit down and talk to him.”

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stressed “the need to respect the right to peaceful assembly,” his deputy spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters Monday.
He also urged “all parties to refrain from violence” and for Pakistan’s authorities “to respect due process and the rule of law,” Haq said.
In the eastern city of Lahore, where Khan was arrested Saturday, a few dozen lawyers and PTI supporters gathered outside the High Court to protest against his conviction.
“God willing, we lawyers will continue to stand firm against this illegal and unlawful ruling like a solid wall,” said Irfan Faiz.
In nearby Gujranwala, a demonstration by a dozen or so lawyers was broken up by police, while in Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, around a hundred party workers rallied.
The reaction so far has been vastly different to the outpouring of rage that followed his first arrest — even on social media, with half as many Facebook posts mentioning Khan’s name.
“The muted response to his arrest is because of the full-throttle crackdown on PTI workers after the first arrest,” columnist Usama Khilji told AFP.
“The arrests of PTI workers post the May arrest of Imran Khan coupled with draconian laws passed in haste by (the coalition government) have had a chilling effect on Pakistani citizens.”
 

 

Niger coup leaders refuse to let senior US diplomat meet with nation’s president

Acting Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland. (AFP file photo)
Acting Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland. (AFP file photo)
Niger coup leaders refuse to let senior US diplomat meet with nation’s president

Acting Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland. (AFP file photo)
  • A spokesman for the coup leaders, Col. Maj. Amadou Abdramane, noted “the threat of intervention being prepared in a neighboring country,” and said Niger’s airspace will be closed until further notice
NIAMEY, Niger: A senior US diplomat said coup leaders in Niger refused to allow her to meet Monday with the West African country’s democratically elected president, whom she described as under “virtual house arrest.”
Acting Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland also described the mutinous officers as unreceptive to US pressure to return the country to civilian rule.
“They were quite firm about how they want to proceed, and it is not in support of the constitution of Niger,” Nuland told reporters. She characterized the conversations as “extremely frank and at times quite difficult.”
She spoke after a two-hour meeting in Niger’s capital, Niamey, with some leaders of the military takeover of a country that has been a vital counterterrorism partner of the United States.
In speaking to junta leaders, Nuland said, she made “absolutely clear the kinds of support that we will legally have to cut off if democracy is not restored.”
If the US determines that a democratically elected government has been toppled by unconstitutional means, federal law requires a cutoff of most American assistance, particularly military aid.
She said she also stressed US concern for the welfare of President Mohamed Bazoum, who she said was being detained with his wife and son.
The meeting was with Gen. Moussa Salaou Barmou, a US-trained officer, and three of the colonels involved in the takeover. The coup’s top leader, former presidential guard head Abdourahamane Tchiani, did not meet with the Americans.
In other developments Monday, leaders of West Africa’s regional bloc said they would meet later this week to discuss next steps after the junta defied a deadline to reinstate the president. The meeting was scheduled for Thursday in Abuja, the capital of neighboring Nigeria, according to a spokesman for the ECOWAS bloc.
Meanwhile, the junta’s mutinous soldiers closed the country’s airspace and accused foreign powers of preparing an attack.
State television reported the junta’s latest actions Sunday night, hours before the deadline set by ECOWAS, which has warned of using military force if Bazoum is not returned to power.
A spokesman for the coup leaders, Col. Maj. Amadou Abdramane, noted “the threat of intervention being prepared in a neighboring country,” and said Niger’s airspace will be closed until further notice. Any attempt to fly over the country will be met with “an energetic and immediate response.”
The junta also claimed that two central African countries were preparing for an invasion, but did not name them. It called on Niger’s population to defend the nation.
The coup toppled Bazoum, whose ascendency was Niger’s first peaceful, democratic transfer of power since independence from France in 1960. The coup also raised questions about the future of the fight against extremism in Africa’s Sahel region, where Russia and Western countries have vied for influence.
Niger had been seen by the United States and others as the last major counterterrorism partner in the Sahel, south of the Sahara Desert, where groups linked to Al-Qaeda and the Daesh group are expanding their influence.
Also Monday, Mali said it and Burkina Faso, both neighbors of Niger run by military juntas, were sending delegations to Niger to show support. Both countries have said they would consider any intervention in Niger as a declaration of war against them.
Regional tensions have mounted since the coup nearly two weeks ago, when mutinous soldiers detained Bazoum and installed Tchiani as head of state. Analysts believe the coup was triggered by a power struggle between Tchiani and the president, who was about to fire him.
It was not immediately clear what ECOWAS leaders will do now. The region is divided on a course of action. There was no sign of military forces gathering at Niger’s border with Nigeria, the likely entry point by land.
Nigeria’s Senate has pushed back on the plan to invade, urging Nigeria’s president, the bloc’s current chair, to explore options other than the use of force. ECOWAS can still move ahead, as final decisions are made by consensus by member states.
Guinea and neighboring Algeria, which is not an ECOWAS member, have come out against the use of force. Senegal’s government has said it would participate in a military operation if it went ahead, and Ivory Coast has expressed support for the bloc’s efforts to restore constitutional order.
The junta has asked for help from the Russian mercenary group Wagner, according to Wassim Nasr, a journalist and senior research fellow at the Soufan Center.
However, Nuland indicated that coup leaders did not seem receptive to welcoming Wagner mercenaries into the country, as has happened with several surrounding unstable West African countries.
“I will say that I got the sense from my meetings today that the people who have taken the action here understand very well the risks to their sovereignty when Wagner is invited,” Nuland said.
The junta is exploiting anti-French sentiments to shore up its support base and has severed security ties with France, which still has 1,500 military personnel in Niger for counterterrorism efforts.
On Monday, France’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs formally discouraged any travel to Niger, Burkina Faso or Mali, and called on French nationals to be extremely vigilant. France has suspended almost $500 euros ($550 million) in aid to Burkina Faso.
It’s not clear what will happen to the French military presence, or to the 1,100 US military personnel also in Niger.
Many people, largely youth, have rallied around the junta, taking to the streets at night to patrol after being urged to guard against foreign intervention.
“While they (jihadists) kill our brothers and sisters ... ECOWAS didn’t intervene. Is it now that they will intervene?” said Amadou Boukari, a coup supporter at Sunday’s rally. “Shame on ECOWAS.”
 

 

Ex-Minneapolis officer unrepentant as he gets nearly 5 years in George Floyd killing

Ex-Minneapolis officer unrepentant as he gets nearly 5 years in George Floyd killing
Ex-Minneapolis officer unrepentant as he gets nearly 5 years in George Floyd killing

Ex-Minneapolis officer unrepentant as he gets nearly 5 years in George Floyd killing
  • Thao's sentence will run concurrently with a 3 1/2-year sentence for his separate conviction on a federal civil rights charge, which an appeals court upheld on Friday
MINNEAPOLIS: Tou Thao, the last former Minneapolis police officer convicted in state court for his role in the killing of George Floyd, did not show any repentance or admit any wrongdoing as he was sentenced Monday to 4 years and 9 months.
Thao had previously testified that he merely served as a “human traffic cone” when he held back concerned bystanders who gathered as former Officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, knelt on Floyd’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes while the Black man pleaded for his life on May 25, 2020.
A bystander video captured Floyd’s fading cries of “I can’t breathe.” Floyd’s murder touched off protests worldwide and forced a national reckoning of police brutality and racism.
At his sentencing hearing, Thao said he never intended to hurt anyone that day. He spoke at length about his growth as a Christian during his 340 days behind bars but denied any responsibility for Floyd's death. In rambling remarks full of biblical references, he drew parallels with the sufferings and false accusations endured by Job and Jesus.
“I did not commit these crimes," Thao said. "My conscience is clear. I will not be a Judas nor join a mob in self-preservation or betray my God.”
Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill, who found Thao guilty in May of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter, said he was hoping “for more than preaching” from Thao on Monday.
“After three years of reflection, I was hoping for a little more remorse,” he said.
Cahill then sentenced Thao to 57 months — the top end of the range recommended under state guidelines, where the standard sentence is 48 months, an even four years. The sentence was more than the 51 months that prosecutors had sought and the 41 months requested by Thao’s attorney, Robert Paule.
Thao's sentence will run concurrently with a 3 1/2-year sentence for his separate conviction on a federal civil rights charge, which an appeals court upheld on Friday. Thao will be returned to federal prison to finish that sentence before he is transferred to a Minnesota state prison to serve out the remaining few months with credit for time served.
Paule, who called Thao “a good and decent man with a family” in court, said afterward that they will appeal in both the state and federal cases. He declined further comment.
Assistant Attorney General Erin Eldridge said during the hearing that Floyd’s final words “reverberated across the globe.”
“George Floyd narrated his own death over the course of a restraint that lasted more than 9 long minutes until he lost consciousness, stopped breathing and his heart stopped beating,” she said.
Thao facilitated Floyd's death, she said, because he “stood by and allowed it to happen” and stopped others from helping the dying man, including a Minneapolis firefighter who was a trained emergency medical technician and could have performed CPR on him.
“He knew better, and he was trained to do better,” Eldridge said.
The hearing, which lasted just over half an hour, reflected how the legal cases flowing from Floyd’s murder are winding down. While Floyd family members were a frequent presence during earlier proceedings, none were in the courtroom for Thao's sentencing. Eldridge told the court they wanted to grieve in private. Apart from four relatives or friends of Thao, most of the people in the courtroom were journalists.
Prosecutors left the courthouse without commenting to reporters.
In his 177-page ruling that Thao was guilty, Cahill said Thao's actions separated Chauvin and two other former officers from the crowd, allowing his colleagues to continue restraining Floyd and preventing bystanders from providing medical aid.
“There is proof beyond a reasonable doubt that Thao’s actions were objectively unreasonable from the perspective of a reasonable police officer, when viewed under the totality of the circumstances,” Cahill wrote. He concluded: “Thao's actions were even more unreasonable in light of the fact that he was under a duty to intervene to stop the other officers' excessive use of force and was trained to render medical aid.”
Thao had rejected a plea bargain on the state charge, saying “it would be lying” to plead guilty when he didn't think he was in the wrong. He instead agreed to let Cahill decide the case based on evidence from Chauvin's 2021 murder trial and the federal civil rights trial in 2022 of Thao and former Officers Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng.
That trial in federal court ended in convictions for all three. Chauvin pleaded guilty to federal civil rights charges instead of going to trial a second time, though he plans a long-shot appeal of his state conviction to the U.S. Supreme Court. Lane and Kueng pleaded guilty to state charges of aiding and abetting manslaughter.
Lane and Kueng received 3 and 3 1/2-year state sentences respectively, which they are serving concurrently with their federal sentences of 2 1/2 years and 3 years. Thao is Hmong American, while Kueng is Black and Lane is white.
Minnesota inmates generally serve two-thirds of their sentences in prison and one-third on parole. There is no parole in the federal system but inmates can shave time off their sentences with good behavior.

 

Russia unveils new history textbooks praising Ukraine offensive

Russia unveils new history textbooks praising Ukraine offensive
Russia unveils new history textbooks praising Ukraine offensive

Russia unveils new history textbooks praising Ukraine offensive
  • The books features Russia’s bridge linking annexed Crimea to the mainland on its cover — a symbol of Putin’s rule that has been attacked several times during the conflict
MOSCOW: Written in record time and praising the army: Moscow unveiled new history textbooks Monday ahead of children returning to the classroom for a second school year with troops fighting in Ukraine and ruptured ties with the West.
The Kremlin has tightened its control over the historical narrative in schools under President Vladimir Putin — a trend that has hugely accelerated since Moscow launched its Ukraine offensive last year.
The conflict has increasingly been presented to the youngest Russians as part of Moscow’s historical mission.
Presenting the new book aimed for the 11th grade — 17 year olds — at a press conference in Moscow, Education Minister Sergei Kravtsov said the material was written in just a few months and aimed at “conveying the aims (of the Ukraine offensive) to school children.”
“The tasks of demilitarization and de-nazification, so that schoolchildren are convinced that this is really the case,” he said, repeating Putin’s stated aims when he sent troops to Ukraine last February.
The books features Russia’s bridge linking annexed Crimea to the mainland on its cover — a symbol of Putin’s rule that has been attacked several times during the conflict.
It covers the period between 1945 to the 21st century and Kravtsov said it will be “in all schools on September 1.”
The book was written in “just under five months,” Kravtsov said.
“After the end of the special military operation (in Ukraine), after our victory, we will further supplement this book,” he added.
Presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, who is known for conservative view of history and has been criticized by some historians, praised the speedy production.
“No textbook has ever been created in our country in such a short time,” he said.
“The authors wrote it practically with their own hand.”
He said the textbook presents “the state’s point of view.”
The book features sections on Russian soldiers “saving peace” in 2014 when Moscow annexed the Crimea peninsula from Ukraine.
It also denounces Western sanctions, describing them as worse than Napoleon, who marched on Russia in 1812.
Russia has unleashed an unprecedented crackdown on dissent during its Ukraine offensive, which has extended into schools.
In April, a Russian girl was taken away from her father after she drew a picture in support of Ukraine at school.
After the start of the Ukraine operation, a new subject — “Talks on what is important” — was introduced in Russian schools, meant to instil patriotism in children.
 

 

Bosnia arrest man suspected of Daesh attack plan — prosecutors

Bosnian police stand guard in Lukavac. (AFP file photo)
Bosnian police stand guard in Lukavac. (AFP file photo)
Bosnia arrest man suspected of Daesh attack plan — prosecutors

Bosnian police stand guard in Lukavac. (AFP file photo)
  • It said he was suspected of planning to attack Islamic scholars that preached against militants and reported on militant activities to Bosnian authorities
SARAJEVO: A 43-year-old man has been arrested in Bosnia on suspicion of having links with Daesh militants and of planning to attack Muslims from other traditions and one of their mosques, prosecutors said on Monday.
The man from the central town of Zenica had been convicted in the past of other crimes related to terrorist activities and fighting in Syria, the statement from Bosnia’s state prosecutor’s office read.
It did not say whether he denied the charges and did not give any details of any lawyer representing him.
The man was suspected of communicating digitally with Daesh backers and of asking for instructions on how to build an explosive device that could be detonated by a phone, the statement read.
It said he was suspected of planning to attack Islamic scholars that preached against militants and reported on militant activities to Bosnian authorities.
Bosnia’s state court has tried and convicted 46 people who have returned from Syria or Iraq in recent years. A total of 241 Bosnian adults and 80 children moved to Syria and Iraq from 2012-2016, according to Bosnian intelligence.
The man was detained on Friday, according to a spokeswoman for the State Investigation and Protection Agency.

 

Ukraine detains woman over alleged plot to attack Zelensky

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky visits Transfiguration Cathedral damaged as a result of a missile strike in Odesa. (AFP)
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky visits Transfiguration Cathedral damaged as a result of a missile strike in Odesa. (AFP)
Ukraine detains woman over alleged plot to attack Zelensky

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky visits Transfiguration Cathedral damaged as a result of a missile strike in Odesa. (AFP)
  • SBU security service said the detained woman was gathering intelligence to try to find out Zelensky’s itinerary ahead of his visit to the southern Mykolaiv region
KYIV: Ukraine’s security service said Monday it had detained an informer accused of helping Russia plot an attack on President Volodymyr Zelensky as he visited a flood-hit region.
The SBU security service said the detained woman was gathering intelligence to try to find out Zelensky’s itinerary ahead of his visit to the southern Mykolaiv region.
It published a blurred image of the woman being detained by masked officers in a kitchen, as well as some phone messages and handwritten notes about military activity.
Ukraine regularly accuses local residents who support Russia of passing information to help Moscow’s military.
Zelensky said on Telegram Monday that the head of the SBU had updated him about the “fight against traitors.”
Zelensky visited the Mykolaiv region in June after it was hit by flooding caused by the Kakhovka dam breach and in July after shelling.
The SBU said that Ukraine was aware of the plot ahead of time and put in additional security measures during Zelensky’s visit.
It alleged the suspect was helping Russia prepare a “massive air strike on the Mykolaiv region.”
She was allegedly seeking data on the location of electronic warfare systems and warehouses with ammunition.
The SBU said its officers kept monitoring the suspect to get more information on her Russian handlers and her assignments.
Officers then caught the woman “red-handed” as she attempted to pass intelligence data to Russian secret services, the SBU said.
It said the woman lived in the small southern town of Ochakiv in the Mykolaiv region and formerly worked in a store at a military base there.
She allegedly photographed locations and tried to get information from personal contacts in the area.
She may face a charge of unauthorized dissemination of information about the movements of weapons and troops.
If convicted, she could serve up to 12 years in prison.

