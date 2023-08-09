You are here

  • Home
  • European scientists make it official. July was the hottest month on record by far

European scientists make it official. July was the hottest month on record by far

A man pours cold water onto his head to cool off on a sweltering hot day in the Mediterranean Sea in Beirut, Lebanon, July 16, 2023. (AP)
A man pours cold water onto his head to cool off on a sweltering hot day in the Mediterranean Sea in Beirut, Lebanon, July 16, 2023. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wjbgt

Updated 09 August 2023
AP

European scientists make it official. July was the hottest month on record by far

European scientists make it official. July was the hottest month on record by far
  • “These records have dire consequences for both people and the planet exposed to ever more frequent and intense extreme events,” said Copernicus deputy director Samantha Burgess
  • The global average temperature last month was 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) warmer than pre-industrial times
Updated 09 August 2023
AP

NEW YORK: Now that last month’s sizzling numbers are all in, the European climate monitoring organization made it official: July 2023 was Earth’s hottest month on record by a wide margin.
July’s global average temperature of 16.95 degrees Celsius (62.51 degrees Fahrenheit) was a third of a degree Celsius (six tenths of a degree Fahrenheit) higher than the previous record set in 2019, Copernicus Climate Change Service announced Tuesday. Normally global temperature records are broken by hundredths or a tenth of a degree, so this margin is unusual.
The United States is now at a record 15 different weather disasters that caused at least $1 billion in damage this year, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced Tuesday. It’s the most mega-disasters through the first seven months of the year since the agency tracked such things starting in 1980, with the agency adjusting figures for inflation.
“These records have dire consequences for both people and the planet exposed to ever more frequent and intense extreme events,” said Copernicus deputy director Samantha Burgess. There have been deadly heat waves in the Southwestern United States and Mexico, Europe and Asia. Scientific quick studies put the blame on human-caused climate change from the burning of coal, oil and natural gas.
The previous single-day heat record was set in 2016 and tied in 2022. From July 3, each day has exceeded that record. It’s been so warm that Copernicus and the World Meteorological Organization made the unusual announcement that it was likely the hottest month days before it ended. Tuesday’s calculations made it official.
“We should not care about July because it’s a record, but because it won’t be a record for long,” said Imperial College of London climate scientist Friederike Otto. “It’s an indicator of how much we have changed the climate. We are living in a very different world, one that our societies are not adapted to live in very well.”
The global average temperature last month was 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) warmer than pre-industrial times. In 2015, the nations of the world agreed to try to prevent long-term warming — not individual months or even years, but decades — that is 1.5 degrees warmer than pre-industrial times.
Last month was so hot, it was .7 degrees Celsius (1.3 degrees Fahrenheit) hotter than the average July from 1991 to 2020, Copernicus said. The world’s oceans were half a degree Celsius (0.9 degrees Fahrenheit) warmer than the previous 30 years and the North Atlantic was 1.05 degrees Celsius (1.9 degrees Fahrenheit) hotter than average. Antarctica set record lows for sea ice, 15 percent below average for this time of year.
Copernicus, a division of the European Union’s space program, has records going back to 1940. July’s temperature would be hotter than any month the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has recorded and their records go back to 1850. But scientists say it’s actually the hottest in a far longer time period.
“It’s a stunning record and makes it quite clearly the warmest month on Earth in 10,000 years,” said Stefan Rahmstorf, a climate scientist at the Potsdam Institute for Climate Research in Germany. He wasn’t part of the Copernicus team.
Rahmstorf cited studies that use tree rings and other proxies that show present times are the warmest since the beginning of the Holocene Epoch, about 10,000 years ago. And before the Holocene started there was an ice age, so it would be logical to even say this is the warmest record for 120,000 years, he said.
While much of the world broiled in July, the United States only had its 11th hottest July in its 129-year record, according to NOAA. But Arizona, Florida, Maine and New Mexico had their warmest Julys on record.
Arizona broke its record by nearly 2 degrees Fahrenheit (1.1 degrees Celsius) and Phoenix averaged 102.8 degrees for the entire month making it the hottest month for any city int he United States, according to NOAA. Death Valley reported its hottest midnight temperature on record with 120 degrees Fahrenheit (48.9 degrees Celsius) on July 17.
 

 

Topics: hottest month

Related

Effects of climate change increasing in Asia, WMO says
Pakistan
Effects of climate change increasing in Asia, WMO says
Death Valley visitors drawn to the hottest spot on Earth during ongoing US heat wave
World
Death Valley visitors drawn to the hottest spot on Earth during ongoing US heat wave

US vows to keep Syria’s chemical weapons program in UN spotlight over Russian and Chinese opposition

US vows to keep Syria’s chemical weapons program in UN spotlight over Russian and Chinese opposition
Updated 09 August 2023
AP

US vows to keep Syria’s chemical weapons program in UN spotlight over Russian and Chinese opposition

US vows to keep Syria’s chemical weapons program in UN spotlight over Russian and Chinese opposition
  • For the first time, Russia and China refused to speak at the monthly meeting on the Syria chemical weapons issue, saying they are repetitive and should be cut back
Updated 09 August 2023
AP

UNITED NATIONS: The United States and its allies vowed Tuesday to keep Syria’s failure to account for its chemical weapons program in the spotlight at the UN Security Council every month despite opposition from Russia and China.
US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the council Syrian President Bashar Assad’s government “has repeatedly lied to the international community” and to investigators from the international chemical weapons watchdog, which has confirmed that it used these banned weapons on at least nine occasions.
She said the Biden administration will continue to demand a full accounting from Syria as it pledged after joining the Chemical Weapons Convention in September 2013, when it was pressed by its close ally Russia following a deadly chemical weapons attack in the Damascus suburb of Ghouta, which the West blamed on Damascus.
For the first time, Russia and China refused to speak at the monthly meeting on the Syria chemical weapons issue, saying they are repetitive and should be cut back.
Syria’s minister counsellor Alhakan Dandy did speak, saying his country was surprised at this month’s meeting “given that there have been no developments that would require it,” other than what he called continuous attempts by the United States “to exploit the chemical weapons file to serve their agenda of hostility against Syria.”
He repeated Syria’s condemnation of the use of chemical weapons and called claims it used such weapons in Ghouta, where more than 1,400 people were killed, “lies.” He also insisted the Syrian military doesn’t possess any chemical weapons.
Dandy said Syria has cooperated with the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, which monitors implementation of the Chemical Weapons Convention. But he also accused its investigators of being politicized and “using unprofessional working methods and double standards.”
UN deputy disarmament chief Adedeji Ebo told the council, however, that Syria has failed again to provide the OPCW with a full accounting of its program, citing “gaps, inconsistencies and discrepancies” in its declaration.
He singled out unanswered questions about activities at Syria’s Scientific Studies and Research Center “and the declaration of quantities of nerve agents produced at one chemical weapons production facility that was declared by the Syrian Arab Republic as never having been used to produce chemical weapons.”
Ebo reiterated the UN’s repeated call on Syria “to respond with urgency” to all OPCW questions.
Syrian representatives did meet a delegation from the OPCW’s technical secretariat in Beirut on June 22 and 23, and Ebo said Syria committed to present proposals for better implementing its obligations. He said the OPCW is waiting to hear from Damascus about resuming consultations.
Thomas-Greenfield expressed regret that two permanent council members, which she didn’t name, didn’t speak. Russia and China were the only countries to remain silent.
“The Assad regime is betting that this council will simply move on,” she said. “It is hoping we will change the subject.”
“We must not succumb to fatigue or, worse, indifference. The Assad regime used weapons of mass destruction against its own people. … And we will not move on, and the regime will not escape accountability,” the US ambassador said.
There was widespread support from other council members that Syria must answer all questions from the OPCW, although the United Arab Emirates, the Arab representative on the council, said the council should discuss the Syria chemical weapons issue every three months, not every month.

Topics: US syria chemical weapons UN Security Council Russia China

Related

Update US, at UN, accuses Russia of blocking ‘accountability’ on Syria chemical weapons
Middle-East
US, at UN, accuses Russia of blocking ‘accountability’ on Syria chemical weapons
Showdown looms over Syria chemical weapons probe
Middle-East
Showdown looms over Syria chemical weapons probe

In post-coup Niger, many salute ‘liberation’ despite outcry

A woman walks across a road in Niamey on August 8, 2023. (AFP)
A woman walks across a road in Niamey on August 8, 2023.
Updated 09 August 2023
AFP

In post-coup Niger, many salute ‘liberation’ despite outcry

A woman walks across a road in Niamey on August 8, 2023. (AFP)
  • The coup leaders have also announced the suspension of the constitution, banned demonstrations and arrested several of Bazoum’s ministers, although there have not been mass arrests
Updated 09 August 2023
AFP

NIAMEY, Niger: The coup that shook Niger nearly two weeks ago triggered an international outcry and curbs on domestic freedoms, yet many people in the capital say the change is a breath of fresh air.
Around 30,000 people turned out on Sunday for a rally in a Niamey stadium to support the soldiers who on July 26 toppled Niger’s elected president, Mohamed Bazoum.
For foreign and local critics, the event was a stage-managed show, designed to back the coup leaders in their faceoff with the West African bloc ECOWAS, which is waving the threat of force to reinstate Bazoum.
But within the stadium, and on the streets of Niamey, there were plenty of people who seemed genuinely relieved to see the end of 12 years in government by Bazoum’s Nigerien Party for Democracy and Socialism (PNDS).
“It’s liberation!” said Ousseini Tinni, a mechanic.
“Given the situation that this country has been in for decades, we feel free,” said Alhassane Adamou, an office administrator in the private sector.
Niamey has long been known as a stronghold of the opposition, and domestic critics of the coup and its impact on rights have kept their heads down.
The coup leaders have also announced the suspension of the constitution, banned demonstrations and arrested several of Bazoum’s ministers, although there have not been mass arrests.
In this context, many of the people who spoke to AFP said democracy under the PNDS had been a sham.
“I support the soldiers 100 percent,” said Samaila Abdourahim, a trader.
“Under the old regime, they talked about democracy but it was merely words. We weren’t experiencing a democracy but a dictatorship.”

Bazoum is feted abroad for his election in 2021 that ushered in Niger’s first-ever peaceful transition of power since gaining independence from France in 1960.
But there is often a different view of Bazoum in Niamey, where many people nurse bitterness or disappointment.
They point to the condemnation of opposition leader Hama Amadou to a one-year jail term on charges of child trafficking — a sentence that made him ineligible for the election.
Riots broke out in the capital after Bazoum’s victory that led to two deaths and 468 arrests.
In its 2022 Democracy Index, the Economist Intelligence Unit placed Niger among countries with “authoritarian regimes.”
“We were afraid of expressing ourselves. As soon as you expressed your opinion, they came and arrested you,” said Tinni.
Others spoke out about cronyism, corruption and insecurity that they said had flourished under the PNDS.
“This is what prompted the public to support the putsch,” said Adamou, whose words drew nodding heads of support among the onlookers surrounding him.
Part of the hostility is directed toward France, whose support for Bazoum — a key ally in the French anti-jihadist strategy in the Sahel — is deemed to be proof of complicity.
Ken Opalo, an associate professor at Georgetown University in Washington, drew a parallel between the coup in Niger and military takeovers in neighboring Mali in 2020 and Burkina Faso in 2022.
Foreign allies prioritized “stemming the flows of migrants, accessing natural resources, fighting jihadist(s) in the Sahel so they don’t have to fight them in Western cities, and maintaining overall geopolitical influence in the region,” he wrote in a blog.
“Democracy and economic development have mostly been subordinated to these larger objectives.”

“President Bazoum launched a sincere effort to reform institutions and governance... but his capacity for changing the real practices of the state and its representatives was restricted by the need to balance the political forces that brought him to power,” the International Crisis Group (ICG) think tank said in a report on Monday.
The question is whether General Abdourahamane Tiani, Niger’s latest strongman and a reputed confidant of former president Mahamadou Issoufou, will change things.
According to an opinion poll published in March 2022 by the survey firm Afrobarometer, more than half of the Nigeriens interviewed said they were dissatisfied with the functioning of democracy.
However, 61 percent said they preferred democracy to other forms of government — and 84 percent opposed dictatorship.
“If the military start to turn into politicians, we will rise up against them,” said Abdourahim.
“If we tolerate them today, it’s because it’s in our interest for them to be there. Because now, it’s us, the people, who will be making the decisions.”

 

Topics: Niger

Related

Diplomacy ‘best way forward’ in Niger, force still on table: Nigeria
World
Diplomacy ‘best way forward’ in Niger, force still on table: Nigeria
Acting Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland. (AFP file photo)
World
Niger coup leaders refuse to let senior US diplomat meet with nation’s president

Greece’s coast guard rescues 52 people from migrant sailboat anchored off remote uninhabited island

Greece’s coast guard rescues 52 people from migrant sailboat anchored off remote uninhabited island
Updated 09 August 2023
AP

Greece’s coast guard rescues 52 people from migrant sailboat anchored off remote uninhabited island

Greece’s coast guard rescues 52 people from migrant sailboat anchored off remote uninhabited island
  • Separately Tuesday, 19 people were rescued from a dinghy that had lost steering northeast of the eastern Aegean island of Samos
Updated 09 August 2023
AP

ATHENS, Greece: Greece’s coast guard on Tuesday rescued 52 people crammed onto a sailing boat anchored off an uninhabited island far from the country's mainland, authorities said.
A private vessel initially spotted the sailing boat off the small island of Falconera, officials said. The island is located between Milos and the Peloponnese in an area known for strong currents and rough seas. The migrants were being taken by coast guard vessels later Tuesday to the mainland port of Lavrio, southeast of Athens.
Separately Tuesday, 19 people were rescued from a dinghy that had lost steering northeast of the eastern Aegean island of Samos. Another 18 in a different dinghy were picked up later in the day off the same island, while the coast guard said that 14 migrants were rescued Monday from a small boat off the island of Lesbos.
In June, a battered trawler smuggling up to 750 people from Libya to Italy sank southwest of Greece in one of the worst Mediterranean migrant disasters in years. Only 104 people survived, while Greek authorities were criticized for failing to intervene in time.
Greece has reported an increase in the number of people arriving in the country by sea in recent weeks. For decades, the country has been on one of the preferred migration routes into the European Union for people fleeing conflict and poverty in the Middle East, Africa and Asia. Its eastern islands close to Turkey have long been a major entry point, but stricter deterrence policies in recent years had reduced arrivals.
But Greece has come under heavy criticism over what rights organizations have said is a systematic practice of illegally and clandestinely carrying out summary deportations of recent arrivals back to Turkey without allowing them to apply for asylum. The government strenuously denies it carries out such deportations.
 

 

Topics: Europe migrants

Related

UK announces deal with Turkiye to tackle flow of illegal migrants
World
UK announces deal with Turkiye to tackle flow of illegal migrants
Morocco intercepts 50 migrants in Atlantic
Middle-East
Morocco intercepts 50 migrants in Atlantic

Berlin ready to extend Patriot air defence deployment to Poland until end of 2023

Berlin ready to extend Patriot air defence deployment to Poland until end of 2023
Updated 09 August 2023
Reuters

Berlin ready to extend Patriot air defence deployment to Poland until end of 2023

Berlin ready to extend Patriot air defence deployment to Poland until end of 2023
  • Relations between Berlin and the ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party in Warsaw have been strained, with both sides at odds over a range of topics - from arms deliveries to Kyiv to an EU migration deal rejected by Poland
Updated 09 August 2023
Reuters

BERLIN: Germany has offered to extend the deployment of three Patriot air defence units in Poland until the end of 2023, the defence ministry in Berlin said on Tuesday.
"An extension beyond the end of 2023 is not foreseen," the ministry said in a statement, adding that some of Germany's Patriot units were needed for use by NATO's quick reaction response force in 2024, while others had to undergo maintenance.
Together with three Patriot air defence units, some 300 German soldiers have been based in the Polish town of Zamosc, about 50 km (31 miles) from the Ukrainian border, since the start of the year to protect the southern town and its crucial railway link to Ukraine.
The deployment was triggered by a stray Ukrainian missile that struck the Polish village of Przewodow in the region last November, in an incident that raised fears of the war in Ukraine spilling over the border.
During a visit to Zamosc in July, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius had not immediately responded to a request by his Polish counterpart to extend the Patriot mission.
Relations between Berlin and the ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party in Warsaw have been strained, with both sides at odds over a range of topics - from arms deliveries to Kyiv to an EU migration deal rejected by Poland.
Ground-based air defence systems such as Raytheon's Patriot are built to intercept incoming missiles.
They are, however, in short supply across NATO since many allies scaled down the number of air defence units after the Cold War.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent NATO allies scrambling to plug the gaps in their own inventories, while also supplying Kyiv with air defence systems to ward off Russian attacks.

 

Topics: berlin Poland NATO

Related

Ukraine accuses Russia of targeting rescue workers with consecutive missile strikes
World
Ukraine accuses Russia of targeting rescue workers with consecutive missile strikes
Russia unveils new history textbooks praising Ukraine offensive
World
Russia unveils new history textbooks praising Ukraine offensive

UK announces deal with Turkiye to tackle flow of illegal migrants

UK announces deal with Turkiye to tackle flow of illegal migrants
Updated 09 August 2023
Reuters

UK announces deal with Turkiye to tackle flow of illegal migrants

UK announces deal with Turkiye to tackle flow of illegal migrants
  • “Our partnership with Turkiye, a close friend and ally, will enable our law enforcement agencies to work together on this international problem and tackle the small boat supply chain,” interior minister Suella Braverman says
Updated 09 August 2023
Reuters

LONDON: Britain said it had struck a deal with Turkiye in a bid to slow the flow of illegal immigrants passing through the Mediterranean country on their way to Europe, including joint police operations against smuggler rings and the trade in boat parts.
With the issue of illegal migration high on the political agenda in Britain ahead of an expected election next year, the government said it would support a new Turkish police center that would build on existing cooperation over law enforcement.
Customs data would be exchanged more quickly under the new memorandum of understanding, the British government said in a statement on Tuesday.
“Our partnership with Turkiye, a close friend and ally, will enable our law enforcement agencies to work together on this international problem and tackle the small boat supply chain,” interior minister Suella Braverman said.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made cutting the numbers of illegal migrants arriving in Britain a key pledge for this year as he tried to narrow the wide lead of the opposition Labour Party in opinion polls.
This week, Britain began moving some migrants on to a large residential barge on its southern coast, part of plans remove what the government called the “pull” of hotels for those arriving on the country’s shores in small boats.

Topics: illegal migrants UK Turkiye Mediterranean sea

Related

The Bibby Stockholm accommodation barge (L) is pictured moored to the quayside at Portland Port in Portland, UK.
World
Contentious barge docked on UK coast begins hosting first migrants
UK faces more illegal migration: UN
World
UK faces more illegal migration: UN

Latest updates

Much-needed payout grows to life-altering levels for tiny teams that advance in Women’s World Cup
Much-needed payout grows to life-altering levels for tiny teams that advance in Women’s World Cup
Canadian publishers seek antitrust probe of Meta blocking news
Canadian publishers seek antitrust probe of Meta blocking news
Julen Lopetegui out as manager of Wolverhampton days before start of Premier League season
Julen Lopetegui out as manager of Wolverhampton days before start of Premier League season
Rahm leads the way as PGA Tour playoffs begin at Memphis
Rahm leads the way as PGA Tour playoffs begin at Memphis
US vows to keep Syria’s chemical weapons program in UN spotlight over Russian and Chinese opposition
US vows to keep Syria’s chemical weapons program in UN spotlight over Russian and Chinese opposition

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.