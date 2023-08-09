Ambassador Magoshi attends hand-over ceremony of Japan-funded project in Lebanon

BEIRUT: Japan continues to go the extra mile in providing medical aid to the Lebanese health sector.
On Tuesday, Ambassador MAGOSHI Masayuki attended the hand-over ceremony of advanced medical equipment at Qabeit Primary Health Care Center in Akkar, which was supported through the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Program (GGP).
The ceremony was held in the presence of Dr. Randa Hamadeh, President of the Primary Health Care Unit in Lebanon and Representative of his Excellency the Minister of Public Health, his Excellency MP Ahmed Restom, his Excellency Sheikh Zeid Zakaria, Mufti of Akkar, Abdallah Mohamad, President of Al-Aranisa Charitable Association, and Dr. Mohamad Hamza, President of Shouroukat Association.
The project was implemented by Al Aranisa Charitable Association and will enable around 1,250 vulnerable patients annually in the region to have access to high-quality and affordable primary health care services.
In his speech, Ambassador MAGOSHI emphasized the necessity of sustainable, equal and quality health care services for all, noting the current challenges faced by rural health care facilities during the ongoing socio-economic crisis, and expressed Japan’s keenness to support the Lebanese health sector to provide support to the most vulnerable.
In return, Dr. Hamadeh mentioned Japan’s recent diverse support toward the health sector in Lebanon, and stressed the importance of this initiative by explaining the critical roles of primary health care centers.
As for MP Restom, Mufti Zakaria, Mohamad and Dr. Hamza, they thanked Japan for its generous support and emphasized the great impact this initiative will have on the deprived region of Akkar.
