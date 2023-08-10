You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistan’s imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan is allowed a brief visit by his wife

Pakistan’s imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan is allowed a brief visit by his wife

Pakistan’s imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan is allowed a brief visit by his wife
Members of media film a vehicle carrying Bushra Bibi, wife of Pakistan's imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan, driving towards the district prison, in Attock, Pakistan. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/44k4p

Updated 1 min 12 sec ago
AP

Pakistan’s imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan is allowed a brief visit by his wife

Pakistan’s imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan is allowed a brief visit by his wife
  • It was the first time Bibi saw her husband since Khan was convicted by an Islamabad court over the weekend
  • Opposition leader sentenced to three years for concealing assets from selling state gifts he received while in power
Updated 1 min 12 sec ago
AP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan was allowed a brief visit by his wife on Thursday at a high-security prison where the top opposition leader and national cricket hero is being held, his lawyer said.
The visit comes as Pakistan is inching toward new parliamentary elections. The National Assembly, or lower house of parliament, was dissolved on Wednesday and Khan’s successor, incumbent Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, is now expected to install a caretaker government to administer day-to-day affairs and lead the country until the vote, possibly by November.
Sharif’s ruling Pakistan Muslim League party is expected to face tough competition from Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party or PTI — though Khan himself would be unable to take part unless his conviction is overturned. Under Pakistan’s laws, no one with a criminal conviction can lead a party, run in elections or hold public office.
Thursday’s prison visit was the first time that the 70-year-old Khan saw his wife, Bushra Bibi, since he was convicted by an Islamabad court over the weekend and sentenced to three years for concealing assets from selling state gifts he received while in power.
Bibi, a spiritual healer from a deeply conservative family, is facing separate charges with Khan for accepting a piece of land as a gift in exchange for providing benefits to a real estate tycoon during Khan’s term in office.
The visit lasted just over half an hour — a time typically granted to common prisoners, lawyer Naeem Haider Panjutha said in a video message on X, formerly known as Twitter. High-profile prisoners are usually granted a longer time for the weekly family visits.
The lawyer, who is appealing what he says are dire prison conditions for Khan, said he is still held in a small cell without air-conditioning and has been denied permission to get home-cooked food and see his longtime physician. The Attock prison in eastern Punjab province is notorious for its harsh conditions and its inmates include convicted militants.
The prison department said Thursday Khan can watch television, read newspapers and get medical care provided by a prison doctor.
Khan was ousted in a no-confidence vote in April 2022 but remains hugely popular. He has been slapped with some 150 legal cases since his ouster, and has insisted that his removal from power was a conspiracy by Washington, Sharif and the Pakistani military — accusations that all three have denied.
Khan was previously arrested in May, also on corruption charges, triggering a wave of violent protests across the country. Pakistan’s Supreme Court ordered his release days later, saying the arrest was illegal.
In a separate development, a court in the capital, Islamabad, on Thursday canceled bail that Khan was granted a week ago in the real estate case where Bibi is the co-accused.
Although after parliament is dissolved, new elections have to be held within 90 days, this time there is a twist. A delay until the spring is possible if Pakistan’s election commission opts for redistricting ahead of an election, based on the results of a recent census.

Topics: Pakistan

Related

Wife of jailed ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan says he’s well
Pakistan
Wife of jailed ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan says he’s well
Khan’s legal team hopeful court would transfer ex-PM to prison with better facilities
Pakistan
Khan’s legal team hopeful court would transfer ex-PM to prison with better facilities

Afghans are largest cohort as English Channel migrants cross 100,000 mark

A rescue boat is prepared to help migrants following a problem with their boat’s engine in French waters.
A rescue boat is prepared to help migrants following a problem with their boat’s engine in French waters.
Updated 9 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

Afghans are largest cohort as English Channel migrants cross 100,000 mark

A rescue boat is prepared to help migrants following a problem with their boat’s engine in French waters.
  • Number of Afghan migrants has increased considerably since Taliban takeover in August 2021
  • Iranians, Iraqis and Syrians also make up significant numbers
Updated 9 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The number of migrants to have crossed the English Channel into the UK by small boat since 2018 reached 100,000 people this week, driven in part by refugees fleeing from Afghanistan and the Middle East.

At least nine boats were intercepted by the Royal National Lifeboat Institution on Thursday, carrying an estimated 400 people.

On Wednesday, Home Office figures put the total number of people to have made the journey at 99,960.

Around 8,600 of them are Afghans, with numbers from the Central Asian country increasing significantly following the withdrawal of US-led coalition forces in August 2021 and the subsequent takeover of the government by the Taliban. So far, 898 Afghans are known to have made the trip in 2023.

The largest group of migrants across the period are Albanians, with at least 12,300 people coming to the UK between 2018 and 2022, followed by Afghans, Iranians (at least 5,600), Iraqis (4,400) and Syrians (2,900).

The number of crossings has increased steadily up to the start of 2023, with greater demand to reach the UK creating more opportunities for people-traffickers to profit.

Crossings from France become more frequent during the late summer months as weather conditions turn more favorable.

Up to the end of July 2023, there had been 15,072 recorded crossings, down around 15 percent from the same point in 2022, when the yearly total ended up at 45,755.

However, August 2022 saw an uptick in crossings with 8,641 people detected across the month alone.

The period from the start of August to the end of October witnessed 51 percent of the year’s total number of crossings, with a similar surge expected this year.

The UK Border Force warned that Friday could be a “red day” — a term to denote an increased number of people traveling — due to expected good weather and fewer French police and border force officials on duty on the other side of the Channel as a result of annual leave. 

French authorities are expected to temporarily lose as much as 20 percent of their personnel in the north of the country over the coming weeks, with other officers deployed to the south of the country to handle increased numbers of tourists and holiday-makers.

Topics: Afghans English channel

Related

Only 2 Afghans in Pakistan limbo resettled in UK 
World
Only 2 Afghans in Pakistan limbo resettled in UK 
Charity slams EU’s ‘staggering neglect of Afghans’ after just 271 resettled in 2022
World
Charity slams EU’s ‘staggering neglect of Afghans’ after just 271 resettled in 2022

UK police arrest teenage boys for arson at Essex mosque

UK police arrest teenage boys for arson at Essex mosque
Updated 10 August 2023
Arab News

UK police arrest teenage boys for arson at Essex mosque

UK police arrest teenage boys for arson at Essex mosque
  • Fire damaged carpets and curtains in the prayer space, no injuries
Updated 10 August 2023
Arab News

LONDON: UK police have arrested two teenage boys in connection with a suspected racially aggravated arson at a mosque in Essex, the BBC reported. 

Emergency services were called to Northbrooks Mosque in Harlow on Tuesday evening. 

Essex Police reported no injuries and firefighters contained the damage.

Meanwhile, the teenagers remain in custody and are being questioned. 

“We are absolutely devastated and shocked,” Jamal Uddin, Northbrooks Mosque secretary, told BBC. 

Uddin said the fire damaged carpets and curtains in the prayer space.

“We have been here for a long, long time and we have never had anything like this happen to us before,” he added.

Up to 700 people regularly attend the mosque throughout the week, with around 300 attending Friday prayers. 

Uddin lauded the emergency services for their “absolutely excellent” response. 

Conservative Harlow Council leader Dan Swords told the BBC: “I am shocked and appalled to hear about this incident.

“Whatever the motives are for this, we will not tolerate any attacks on our communities and as a town we stand united.”

Chief Inspector Paul Austin has assured that there will be an officer presence in the area, and police are urging anyone with information to come forward.
 

Topics: United Kingdom (UK) mosque

Related

UK mosques’ open-door interfaith initiative returns
World
UK mosques’ open-door interfaith initiative returns
Three men face murder charge after stabbing near UK mosque
World
Three men face murder charge after stabbing near UK mosque

Bangladesh seeks OIC support on Rohingya funding after UN ration cuts

Bangladesh seeks OIC support on Rohingya funding after UN ration cuts
Updated 10 August 2023

Bangladesh seeks OIC support on Rohingya funding after UN ration cuts

Bangladesh seeks OIC support on Rohingya funding after UN ration cuts
  • WFP cut Rohingya food aid to $8 per month since June, citing funding shortage
  • OIC chief has said Rohingya issue is top priority after visiting Cox’s Bazar in May
Updated 10 August 2023
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Bangladesh has appealed for more funding from Gulf countries and members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to help Rohingya refugees in the country, an official in Cox’s Bazar told Arab News on Thursday, following a cut in UN food rations earlier this year.

Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner Mizanur Rahman, who is the Bangladesh government’s representative in Cox’s Bazar, made the comments in a telephone interview with Arab News.

This comes as a joint delegation from the OIC and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees in the Gulf is visiting refugee camps in the South Asian nation this week. The trip is aimed at addressing “the issue of the Rohingya and mobilize more financial resources to support the Rohingya in Bangladesh,” the OIC said in a statement.

Since the beginning of June, the World Food Programme’s aid for the Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh has been cut to $8 per month, or 27 cents a day. The UN body, citing a lack of funding, first reduced the rations in March from $12 to $10.

The cuts are affecting more than 1 million Rohingya people who escaped deadly violence and persecution in neighboring Myanmar, most of whom fled to neighboring Bangladesh during a military crackdown in 2017.

Rahman said: “We appealed to the delegation for more funding from Gulf countries and OIC members.”

He added: “The delegation wanted to know the latest situation of the Rohingya at Cox’s Bazar, especially in the context of the latest fund crisis,” he said. “The delegation promised to stand beside the Bangladesh government.”

The delegation also included representatives from Gulf aid agencies, Rahman said, including the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development and the Qatar Fund for Development, which “are already working here for the well-being of the Rohingya.”

The Rohingya live in the squalid camps of Cox’s Bazar district — the world’s largest refugee settlement — where they cannot be legally employed to earn a livelihood because Bangladesh is not a signatory to the 1951 UN Refugee Convention.

The OIC’s Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha, who visited the refugee camps in May, said then that the Rohingya issue is a top priority for the body.

The visit of the delegation this week was organized by the UNHCR to address the latest Rohingya funding crisis, said Mia Mainul Kabir, director-general at Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs responsible for Myanmar.

“It’s aimed at accelerating the funding for the Rohingya as the recent fund crunch has forced the World Food Programme to cut the monthly food aid,” Kabir told Arab News.

Though many donors have come forward with funding, the WFP’s Country Director in Bangladesh Dom Scalpelli said last month that what has been received was “simply not enough.”

Topics: Rohingya Bangladesh WFP Organisation of Islamic Cooperation

Related

International Criminal Court’s chief prosecutor Karim Khan speaks to reporters in Dhaka on Friday. (AN Photo) video
World
ICC chief prosecutor vows to speed up efforts to bring justice to Rohingya
Saudi Arabia to build shelters for Rohingya fire victims in Cox’s Bazar
World
Saudi Arabia to build shelters for Rohingya fire victims in Cox’s Bazar

Ukraine announces ‘humanitarian corridor’ for ships stuck in Black Sea ports

Ukraine announces ‘humanitarian corridor’ for ships stuck in Black Sea ports
Updated 10 August 2023
Reuters

Ukraine announces ‘humanitarian corridor’ for ships stuck in Black Sea ports

Ukraine announces ‘humanitarian corridor’ for ships stuck in Black Sea ports
  • Corridor appears to apply to vessels such as container ships that have been stuck in Ukrainian ports since the Feb. 2022 invasion
Updated 10 August 2023
Reuters

KYIV: Ukraine announced a “humanitarian corridor” on Thursday to let dozens of cargo ships trapped in its ports since the outbreak of war last year sail into the Black Sea, where shipping routes are under scrutiny since Russia quit a deal to allow grain exports.
At least initially, the corridor appears to apply to vessels such as container ships that have been stuck in Ukrainian ports since the Feb. 2022 invasion, and were not covered by the deal that opened the ports for grain shipments last year.
But it could be a major test of Ukraine’s ability to reopen sea lanes at a time when Russia is trying to reimpose its de-facto blockade, having abandoned the grain deal last month.
“Today a new temporary humanitarian corridor has started to work,” Oleh Chalyk, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s navy, told Reuters by telephone.
“The corridor will be very transparent, we will put cameras on the ships and there will be a broadcast to show that this is purely a humanitarian mission and has no military purpose,” he said.
In a statement, the navy said the routes had already been proposed by Ukraine directly to the International Maritime Organization (IMO).
The routes would “primarily be used for civilian ships which have been in the Ukrainian ports of Chornomorsk, Odesa, and Pivdenny since the beginning of the full-scale invasion by Russia on February 24, 2022.”
“Vessels whose owners/captains officially confirm that they are ready to sail in the current conditions will be allowed to pass through the routes,” the statement said.
It said a risk remained from mines in the Black Sea and the military threat from Russia.
A German grain trader told Reuters: “People want more details about the Ukrainian temporary shipping channel announced today as it cannot work unless Russia gives a concrete commitment not to attack the ships.”
Chalyk gave no indication the corridor had been agreed with Russia. Last month, Moscow quit the year-old Black Sea grain deal that had allowed Ukraine to safely export agricultural products, saying that a parallel deal to help ease Russia’s own grain and fertilizer exports was not being implemented.
The United Nations has said Russia’s decision to quit the deal risks creating a global food crisis, hurting poor countries worst, by keeping grain from one of the world’s biggest exporters off the market.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Ukraine

Related

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses his party members, in Ankara, Turkey, late Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. (AP)
Middle-East
West must keep ‘promises’ on Ukraine grain deal: Erdogan
EU warns that Russia aims to create new dependencies with cheap grain
World
EU warns that Russia aims to create new dependencies with cheap grain

West African leaders meet on Niger as junta stands firm

West African leaders meet on Niger as junta stands firm
Updated 10 August 2023
AP

West African leaders meet on Niger as junta stands firm

West African leaders meet on Niger as junta stands firm
  • Nine of the 11 heads of state expected to attend resumed crucial talks at the ECOWAS summit in neighboring Nigeria
Updated 10 August 2023
AP

NIAMEY, Niger: West African heads of state began meeting Thursday on next steps after Niger’s military junta defied their deadline to reinstate the nation’s deposed president, but analysts say the bloc known as ECOWAS may be running out of options as support fades for a military intervention.
Nine of the 11 heads of state expected to attend resumed crucial talks at the ECOWAS summit in neighboring Nigeria. They include the presidents of Senegal, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Togo, Benin, Guinea-Bissau and Sierra Leone. The non-ECOWAS leaders of Mauritania and Burundi are also at the closed-door meeting.
As Niger’s junta turns away most efforts at mediation, one analyst asserted that Russian meddling in the country has spiked in the two weeks since mutinous soldiers overthrew democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum, who has refused to step down and is under house arrest.
The junta announced a new government on Wednesday night. More than half of the 21 positions were filled by civilians. The rest were military appointments.
Niger was seen as the last country in the Sahel region south of the Sahara Desert that Western nations could partner with to counter jihadi violence linked to Al-Qaeda and the Daesh group that has killed thousands and displaced millions of people. The international community is scrambling to find a peaceful solution to the country’s leadership crisis.
“Let me tell you, any coup that has succeeded beyond 24 hours has come to stay. So, as it is, they are speaking from the point of strength and advantage,” Oladeinde Ariyo, a security analyst in neighboring Nigeria, said. “So, negotiating with them will have to be on their terms.”
Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is leading the ECOWAS push. On Wednesday, a Nigerian delegation led by the Emir of Kano, Khalifa Muhammad Sanusi, met the junta’s leader, Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani. The emir was one of few people allowed to meet Tchiani.
Acting US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland met with the coup leaders earlier this week but was denied access to both Tchiani and Bazoum. A separate delegation comprised of ECOWAS, the United Nations and the African Union was barred from coming at all.
West Africa’s regional bloc has failed to stem past coups throughout the region. Niger is the fourth country in the 15-member state bloc to have experienced a coup in the last three years.
The bloc imposed harsh economic and travel sanctions and threatened to use military force if Bazoum was not reinstated by Sunday, a deadline the junta ignored. There is no indication the coup leaders are willing to budge on reinstating Bazoum, who says he is being held hostage in his residence with his wife and son.
An adviser to Bazoum who was not authorized to speak about the situation due to the sensitivity of it told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the family is without water and electricity and subsisting on rice and canned goods because food is running out.
UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said he was very concerned about reports of the “deplorable living conditions” Bazoum and his family were in and called for the president’s immediate release.
But as the junta becomes more entrenched, the options for negotiations are becoming limited, said Andrew Lebovich, a research fellow with the Clingendael Institute.
“It’s very difficult to say what might come out of it, but the fact that the initial deadline passed without intervention and that the (junta) has continued to hold a fairly firm line, indicate that they think they can outlast this pressure,” he said.
The main parties’ positions are dangerously far apart, according to the International Crisis Group, which said that if dialogue is going to succeed, each side is going to have to make concessions, which they’ve so far refused to do.
Since seizing power, the junta has cut ties with France and exploited popular grievances toward its former colonial ruler to shore up its support base. It also has asked for help from the Russian mercenary group Wagner, which operates in a handful of African countries and has been accused of committing human rights abuses.
Moscow is using Wagner and other channels of influence to discredit Western nations, Lou Osborn, an investigator with All Eyes on Wagner, a project focusing on the Wagner group, asserted to The Associated Press.
Tactics include using social media to spread rumors about Wagner’s upcoming arrival to Niger and employing fake accounts to mobilize demonstrations and spread false narratives, Osborn said. “Their objective is not to support the junta or an alternative political approach but to sow discord, create chaos, destabilize,” she said.
She pointed to a Telegram post on Wednesday by an alleged Wagner operative, Alexander Ivanov, asserting that France had begun the “mass removal of children” likely to be used for slave labor and sexual exploitation.
It was not immediately possible to verify the allegations. Wagner’s media arm is effectively disbanded and hasn’t replied to requests for comment since Niger’s coup.
While there’s no reason to believe Russia was behind the coup, it will leverage the opportunity to gain a stronger foothold in the region, something Western nations were trying to avoid, Sahel experts say.
France and the United States have more than 2,500 military personnel in Niger and along with other European nations have poured hundreds of millions of dollars of military assistance into propping up the country’s forces. Much of that aid was suspended after members of the presidential guard overthrew Bazoum.
Meanwhile, Niger’s approximately 25 million people are feeling the impact of the sanctions.
Some neighborhoods in the capital, Niamey are living in the dark with little access to electricity and there are frequent power cuts across the city. The country gets up to 90 percent of its power from Nigeria, which has cut off some of the supply.
Since the coup, Hamidou Albade, 48, said he’s been unable to run his shop on the outskirts of Niamey because there’s been no electricity. He also works as a taxi driver but lost business there, too, because a lot of of his foreign clients have left the city.
“It’s very difficult, I just sit at home doing nothing,” he said. Still, he supports the junta. “We’re suffering now, but I know the junta will find a solution to get out of the crisis,” he said.

Topics: Niger

Related

Colonel Major Amadou Abdramane, a CNSP (Conseil national pour la sauvegarde de la patrie) member, reading a statement on TV.
World
Niger coup leaders take aim at France on eve of key summit
A woman walks across a road in Niamey on August 8, 2023. (AFP)
World
In post-coup Niger, many salute ‘liberation’ despite outcry

Latest updates

Four US citizens moved from Iranian prison to house arrest
The Iranian Americans include businessmen Siamak Namazi, 51, and Emad Shargi as well as environmentalist Morad Tahbaz, 67 (L). (
New era of Saudi football kicks off
New era of Saudi football kicks off
Afghans are largest cohort as English Channel migrants cross 100,000 mark
A rescue boat is prepared to help migrants following a problem with their boat’s engine in French waters.
King Salman academy launches digital dictionary skills pathway
King Salman academy launches digital dictionary skills pathway
Makkah conference sends a message of peace: grand mufti 
Grand mufti said approval of the Saudi leadership to hold this conference is proof of Kingdom’s care for Muslims worldwide.

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.