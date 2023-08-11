You are here

  • Home
  • Global Markets – European stocks fall on uncertainty over US inflation

Global Markets – European stocks fall on uncertainty over US inflation

Global Markets – European stocks fall on uncertainty over US inflation
Asian stocks fell to a one-month low and European indexes were in the red, with the STOXX 600 down 0.7 percent at 12.24 p.m. Saudi time. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jpbbv

Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters

Global Markets – European stocks fall on uncertainty over US inflation

Global Markets – European stocks fall on uncertainty over US inflation
Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: European stock indexes fell in early trading on Friday after data showed US consumer prices increased moderately in July, which kept investors cautious ahead of more numbers later in the session, according to Reuters.

The consumer price index rose 0.2 percent last month, the same increase as in June, prompting initial relief in markets on Thursday as some saw the data as lessening the chance of another Federal Reserve rate hike next month.

Investor optimism was kept in check by San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly saying that more progress was needed before she would feel comfortable that the Fed has done enough to combat inflation.

Asian stocks fell to a one-month low and European indexes were in the red, with the STOXX 600 down 0.7 percent at 12.24 p.m. Saudi time.

The MSCI World Equity index was down 0.3 percent on the day, set for a small overall weekly decline.

Investors were waiting for US producer price and consumer sentiment data due later in the session.

“We’re still getting a mixed message from the inflation numbers,” said Ben Laidler, global markets strategist at eToro.

“Hopefully (today’s data) confirms the message we got yesterday which is a little bit of breath of relief that inflation’s not picking up more, and the underlying trend remains easing inflation.”

In Australia, the head of the central bank said policy was in the “calibration stage“ as the worst was over for inflation, though some further policy tightening might be needed depending on incoming data and evolving risks.

Weak data from China was also weighing on sentiment, eToro’s Laidler said. 

Data on Wednesday pointed to deflation in China, adding to fears that it is entering an era of much slower economic growth akin to the period of Japan’s “lost decades.”

Chinese property companies were taking a fresh beating. 

Giant developer Country Garden slid to a record low after forecasting a $7.6 billion net loss in the first half.

The dollar was broadly steady, with the index at 102.58, on track for its fourth weekly gain in a row.

The stronger dollar was instrumental in the yen touching a six-week low of 144.89 per dollar in early trade, though volumes were thinned owing to a public holiday in Japan.

Eurozone bond yields rose, with Germany’s benchmark 10-year yield up around five basis points at 2.574 percent.

The euro was steady at $1.0981.

The pound was up 0.2 percent, after gross domestic product data showed the UK eked out some unexpected growth in the second quarter, helped by a strong June performance. 

But it remains the only large advanced economy yet to regain its pre-COVID late-2019 level, data showed on Friday.

Investors will be watching for UK inflation data next Wednesday.

Oil prices held near recent highs, with Brent crude down 0.4 percent at $86.07 and West Texas Intermediate crude futures down 0.4 percent at $82.48.

The International Energy Agency said demand growth for oil next year will be slower than previously forecast, citing lackluster macroeconomic conditions, a post-pandemic recovery running out of steam and the burgeoning use of electric vehicles.

Topics: global markets Inflation

Related

Oil Updates – prices fall slightly, investors weigh China data against OPEC optimism
Business & Economy
Oil Updates – prices fall slightly, investors weigh China data against OPEC optimism

Oil Updates – prices fall slightly, investors weigh China data against OPEC optimism

Oil Updates – prices fall slightly, investors weigh China data against OPEC optimism
Updated 11 August 2023
Reuters

Oil Updates – prices fall slightly, investors weigh China data against OPEC optimism

Oil Updates – prices fall slightly, investors weigh China data against OPEC optimism
Updated 11 August 2023
Reuters

BEIJING: Oil prices fell marginally on Friday as investors weighed optimistic demand forecasts from the OPEC producer group against mixed economic data in top importer China, according to Reuters.

Brent crude fell 15 cents to $86.25 a barrel at 8:15 a.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down 13 cents at $82.69 a barrel.

Both benchmarks have been on a sustained rally since June, with West Texas Intermediate crude trading on Thursday at its highest this year and Brent hitting its best price since January.

“Oil markets may have been overbought from a multi-week rally, though OPEC+ (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies) output cuts and improved demand outlooks remained bullish factors,” said Tina Teng, a market analyst at CMC Markets in Auckland.

OPEC said on Thursday it expects world oil demand to rise by 2.25 million barrels per day in 2024, compared with growth of 2.44 million bpd in 2023. Both forecasts were unchanged from last month.

In 2024, “solid” economic growth amid continued improvements in China is expected to boost oil consumption, it added.

Market sentiment was also lifted by Thursday’s US consumer prices data for July, which fueled speculation the Federal Reserve is nearing the end of its aggressive rate hike cycle.

Teng noted: “China’s sluggish economic data and the retreat on Wall Street weighs on risk sentiment, and a strengthened USD also pressured commodity prices.”

While customs data showed crude imports up year-on-year, China’s overall exports plunged 14.5 percent on last year, with monthly crude imports retreating from June’s near-record highs to the lowest levels since January.

Data this week also showed China’s consumer prices fell into deflation and factory gate prices extended declines in July, raising concerns about fuel demand in the world’s second-largest economy.

On the supply side, prices have been supported by extensions to output cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia, alongside supply fears driven by the potential for conflict between Russia and Ukraine to disrupt Russian oil shipments in the Black Sea region.

Baden Moore, head of commodity and carbon strategy markets at National Australia Bank said crude markets were likely to show a supply deficit through the second half of this year, but it would be by less than OPEC’s forecast for a deficit of around 2 million barrels a day in the September quarter.

“Although our supply deficit forecast is lower, we expect it is enough to push prices over $90/bbl through 2H23,” Moore added.

Topics: Oil Updates  China

Related

Oil Updates — crude firms to multi-month highs, eyes on US inflation data
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — crude firms to multi-month highs, eyes on US inflation data

Deal signed to boost efficiency of Saudi farmers, ensure food security

Deal signed to boost efficiency of Saudi farmers, ensure food security
Updated 10 August 2023
Arab News

Deal signed to boost efficiency of Saudi farmers, ensure food security

Deal signed to boost efficiency of Saudi farmers, ensure food security
Updated 10 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi farmers will have a chance to elevate their standards of living as two of the Kingdom’s leading organizations have reached a deal to enhance developmental and financing support for the agricultural sector.

The Agricultural Development Fund of Saudi Arabia has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Reef National Foundation, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The MoU aims to increase the efficiency and productivity of farmers, rural families, and craftsmen while enhancing their technical as well as productive capabilities through training programs.

The move is in line with the fund’s objective to boost support for agricultural activity in the Kingdom.

Under the terms of the deal, the two parties will also work to implement and operate targeted initiatives and projects to ensure the development and sustainability of the sector.

The MoU seeks to ensure the exchange of consultations and data as well as participation in workshops and conferences between the two sides.

In June, farmers in Saudi Arabia attained SR1.5 billion ($400 million) worth of funding when the agricultural fund signed off a tranche of development loans.

According to a statement released at the time, it approved the payouts for small farmers involved in greenhouse vegetable production, poultry breeding, and fish and shrimp farming.

Refrigeration warehouses, date manufacturing, and marketing centers also received financial support.

These measures align with the policies of the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture and the Kingdom’s food security strategy.

Established in 1961, the Agricultural Development Fund was launched to finance agricultural activities in Saudi Arabia by providing loans to farmers.

On the other hand, the Reef National Foundation aims to work with the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture to achieve the goals of sustainable rural development and support, develop, and enhance the capabilities of farmers in the Kingdom.

Topics: Saudi Agriculture Development Fund Reef National Foundation Financing

Related

Saudi Agriculture Development Fund invests $14.6bn over six decades
Business & Economy
Saudi Agriculture Development Fund invests $14.6bn over six decades

Red Sea Global awards Rosewood project’s design contract to SALCO

Red Sea Global awards Rosewood project’s design contract to SALCO
Updated 10 August 2023
Arab News

Red Sea Global awards Rosewood project’s design contract to SALCO

Red Sea Global awards Rosewood project’s design contract to SALCO
Updated 10 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Red Sea Global, the developer of ambitious tourism destinations such as the Red Sea Project and AMAALA, announced on Thursday it had awarded the design contract of Rosewood Hotels and Resort at Triple Bay to SALCO.

According to a press release, RSG selected SALCO as the contractor because of its expertise in delivering extraordinary outdoor spaces.

Established in 1982, SALCO specializes in external works, site development, infrastructure, utilities, landscape, and irrigation. With a team of 1,500 people, the company has delivered projects exceeding SR2 billion ($533 million) over the last five years.

Commenting on the contract, Fahad Al-Balawi, head of construction at AMAALA, said they are delighted to appoint SALCO for softscape works.

“Our confidence in their ability to enhance the beauty and ambiance of the Rosewood Resort and Branded Residences is unwavering. Equally, their shared commitment to sustainability ensures this strategic partnership helps us achieve our ambition to create a world-leading luxury regenerative tourism destination on the west coast of Saudi Arabia,” Al-Balawi added.

According to RSG’s statement, SALCO brings more than 40 years of expertise and an exceptional track record which makes them an ideal partner for this landmark project. They will transform the outdoor areas of the property, in line with the design concept which aims to implement a spectacular landscape for guests to enjoy.

It added that the property has been crafted at every level to prioritize longevity, while also creating a physical structure that will foster an environment of wellness and tranquility.

“The creation of captivating oases that blend seamlessly with the surrounding natural environment will only serve to elevate the guest experience and showcase the wonders of AMAALA,” RSG said in its press release.

SALCO CEO Yehya Kreidieh said they are thrilled to collaborate with Red Sea Global on this monumental project.

“Our partnership signifies a shared commitment to delivering exceptional projects that surpass expectations. Like Red Sea Global, we are driven by a common vision of excellence, sustainability, and environmental stewardship,” Kreidieh said.

RSG noted that AMAALA’s first phase of development, focused on the Triple Bay project, will encompass eight hotels and upwards of 1,200 hotel keys, upon full completion in 2027, adding that the destination will offer 3,000 hotel rooms across 25 hotels as well as high-end retail establishments, fine dining, wellness, and recreational facilities.

Like The Red Sea project, Triple Bay will be powered by 100 percent renewable energy, estimated to annually save around 500,000 tons of carbon emissions.

Topics: rsg Amaala rosewood SALCO

Related

RSG signs global hotel brand Rosewood to manage 110-key property in AMAALA 
Business & Economy
RSG signs global hotel brand Rosewood to manage 110-key property in AMAALA 

Emaar Development records 25% sales growth in H1

Emaar Development records 25% sales growth in H1
Updated 10 August 2023
Arab News

Emaar Development records 25% sales growth in H1

Emaar Development records 25% sales growth in H1
Updated 10 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Emaar Development, a subsidiary of Emaar Properties, has announced it achieved property sales of 19 billion UAE dirhams ($5.2 billion) during the first half of 2023, reflecting a growth of 25 percent over the first half of 2022.

The UAE build-to-sell operation reported revenue of 6.3 billion dirhams during the first half of 2023, and successfully launched 16 new projects in the country.

In June, Emaar Development also unveiled its luxury lifestyle destination, The Oasis.  

Meanwhile, Emaar Properties has issued its financial results for the first half of 2023, demonstrating consistent performance and operational efficiency across its various businesses, stating that it has recorded half-year 2023 revenues of 12.3 billion dirhams with net profit growing by 15 percent compared to the same period last year, reaching to 4.9 billion dirhams.  

According to a press release by the company, the strong performance was driven by the growth in tourism, retail sales, and sustained real estate demand in Dubai.  

Emaar’s founder Mohamed Al-Abbar said the company’s recent performance reflects its ongoing commitment to sustained profitable growth and its focus on meeting the needs of customers.  

“Our investments have resulted in strong returns, driving our growth and improving our operations. We are confident in our ability to continue executing our business strategy and meeting customer demand as we move forward in the year,” Al-Abbar said. 

The company said that its focus on improving profit margins and operational efficiencies resulted in achieving higher earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, which grew by 5 percent to 6.4 billion dirhams compared to the first half of 2022.  

The developer’s group property sales amounted to 20.2 billion dirhams, a 14 percent year-to-year growth. The real estate development company added in its statement that its revenue backlog from property sales reached 62.8 billion dirhams, supported by incremental property sales, as of the end of June 2023.  

Emaar added that this represents future revenue from property sales to be recognized over the next few years. During the period, Emaar has received credit rating upgrades from major rating agencies, with BBB from S&P and Fitch, while Baa2 from Moody's — all with a stable outlook.   

Topics: Emaar Development Emaar

Related

Emaar’s founder calls for AI investment in education sector
Business & Economy
Emaar’s founder calls for AI investment in education sector

Aramco makes 4 senior level appointments for upstream and downstream operations 

Aramco makes 4 senior level appointments for upstream and downstream operations 
Updated 11 August 2023
ARAB NEWS 

Aramco makes 4 senior level appointments for upstream and downstream operations 

Aramco makes 4 senior level appointments for upstream and downstream operations 
Updated 11 August 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi energy giant Aramco has announced the creation of four new senior level positions for upstream and downstream operations in a move to drive the company’s long-term strategy across its value chain and global portfolio.

In a press statement, Aramco said it has introduced new business line executive vice president roles for both its upstream and downstream divisions, following the establishment of president roles in July.

It has appointed Abdul Hameed Al-Dughaither as business line executive vice president of exploration for petroleum engineering and drilling in its upstream business.

It has also appointed Abdulkarim Al-Ghamdi as the second in the upstream segment as the business line executive vice president of gas.

The two other roles under the downstream segments were appointed to Ibrahim Al-Buainain and Yasser Mufti as the business line executive vice presidents of global manufacturing, and products and customers, respectively.

The modifications will take effect on Sep. 1, 2023.

In May, Aramco appointed Nasir Al-Naimi as the president of its upstream business and Mohammed Al-Qahtani as the president of the downstream business.

Both Al-Naimi and Al-Qahtani report to Amin Nasser, president and CEO of Saudi Aramco.

“I am delighted to announce these appointments, which demonstrate our emphasis on the upstream and downstream components of our business as Aramco continues to transform to meet the world’s energy demand,” said Nasser.

He added: “We expect this decision to help drive operational and financial performance, supporting our upstream capacity growth and our downstream expansion, together with our ambition to achieve net-zero Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions across wholly owned operated assets by 2050.”

Both Al-Naimi and Al-Qahtani have been handling crucial roles in Saudi Aramco for the past few years.

“We continue to identify ways to further optimize and innovate across the Aramco group, and I am confident these newly created roles will help us deliver on our objectives,” Nasser added.

On Monday, Aramco reported a net profit of SR112.81 billion ($30.07 billion) in the second quarter of 2023, the company said in a bourse filling.

Saudi Aramco said in a statement to Tadawul that the profit for the three months ending in June was down 5.67 percent from the prior quarter, when the business recorded a gain of SR119.54 billion.

Topics: Aramco Saudi Aramco

Related

Aramco awards $80.4m contract to Saudi Steel Pipe Co. 
Business & Economy
Aramco awards $80.4m contract to Saudi Steel Pipe Co. 

Latest updates

Global Markets – European stocks fall on uncertainty over US inflation
Global Markets – European stocks fall on uncertainty over US inflation
Meet the Saudi interior designer behind Thamudian inscription designs
Meet the Saudi interior designer behind Thamudian inscription designs
300 athletes taking part in Saudi Premier Karate League tournament
300 athletes taking part in Saudi Premier Karate League tournament
Russia says it downs Ukrainian drone west of Moscow, two airports reopen
Russia says it downs Ukrainian drone west of Moscow, two airports reopen
Oil Updates – prices fall slightly, investors weigh China data against OPEC optimism
Oil Updates – prices fall slightly, investors weigh China data against OPEC optimism

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.