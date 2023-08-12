What We Are Reading Today; ‘Of Rule and Office’

Plato famously defends the rule of knowledge. Knowledge, for him, is of the good. But what is rule? In this study, Melissa Lane reveals how political office and rule were woven together in Greek vocabulary and practices that both connected and distinguished between rule in general and office as a constitutionally limited kind of rule in particular. In doing so, Lane shows Plato to have been deeply concerned with the roles and relationships between rulers and ruled.
What We Are Reading Today: Thinking like an Economist
Updated 11 August 2023
Arab News
Author: Elizabeth Popp Berman
For decades, Democratic politicians have frustrated progressives by tinkering around the margins of policy while shying away from truly ambitious change. What happened to bold political vision on the left, and what shrunk the very horizons of possibility? In “Thinking like an Economist,” Elizabeth Popp Berman tells the story of how a distinctive way of thinking—an “economic style of reasoning”—became dominant in Washington between the 1960s and the 1980s and how it continues to dramatically narrow debates over public policy today.
Introduced by liberal technocrats who hoped to improve government, this way of thinking was grounded in economics but also transformed law and policy. At its core was an economic understanding of efficiency, and its advocates often found themselves allied with Republicans and in conflict with liberal Democrats who argued for rights, equality, and limits on corporate power.
By the Carter administration, economic reasoning had spread throughout government policy and laws affecting poverty, healthcare, antitrust, transportation, and the environment. Fearing waste and overspending, liberals reined in their ambitions for decades to come.
Review: Web serial ‘John Dies at the End’ combines comedy and horror
Updated 11 August 2023
Ghadi Joudah
“John Dies at the End” is a horror-comedy novel by Jason Pargin.
It was first published as a web serial by Pargin, who writes under the pseudonym David Wong.
The story gained a cult following and was eventually adapted into a novel published in 2007.
The book follows David Wong, a young man who, along with his friend John, becomes embroiled in bizarre and terrifying events after taking a drug known as “soy sauce” that grants them strange abilities and allows them to see into other dimensions. David and John face various supernatural entities as the plot unfolds, including a monstrous creature known as Korrok, which seeks to conquer and enslave humanity.
They encounter a range of strange characters, including a dog that can speak through a computer, a journalist who is also a shape-shifting spider, and a psychic who may hold the key to defeating Korrok. Despite the dark and sometimes gruesome subject matter, the book is written in a humorous and irreverent style.
The book’s title is somewhat misleading, as John does not actually die at the end, but instead undergoes a transformation that establishes the possibility of a sequel. “John Dies at the End” is the first book of Pargin’s series.
The book combines horror, comedy, and science fiction elements and has been compared to the works of authors such as H.P. Lovecraft and Douglas Adams.
It also draws heavily from popular culture, including video games, movies, and comic books.
Pargin is an American writer and executive editor of the humor website Cracked.com. He has also written articles and essays on different topics for various publications.
What We Are Reading Today: Making a Mindful Nation
Updated 10 August 2023
Arab News
Author: Joanna Cook
In “Making a Mindful Nation,” Cook uses the lens of mindfulness to show how cultiva-ting a relationship with the mind is now central to the ways people envision mental health.
Drawing on long-term fieldwork with patients, therapists, members of Parliament and political advocates in Britain, Cook explores how the logics of preventive mental healthcare are incorporated into people’s relationships with themselves, therapeutic interventions, structures of governance and political campaigns.
What We Are Reading Today: The Bronx Nobody Knows by Wiilliam B. Helmreich
Updated 10 August 2023
Arab News
Bill Helmreich walked every block of New York City — some 6,000 miles — to write the award-winning “The New York Nobody Knows.” Later, he re-walked most of the Bronx to create this one-of-a-kind walking guide to the city’s northern borough, from Mott Haven to City Island. Drawing on hundreds of conversations he had with residents during his block-by-block journey through this fascinating, diverse, and under appreciated borough, Helmreich highlights hundreds of facts and points of interest that you won’t find in any other guide.
Arab and South Asian superheroes team up in new comic ‘Crestar and the Knight Stallion’
Updated 09 August 2023
Shyama Krishna Kumar
DUBAI: “Crestar and the Knight Stallion,” the recently launched comic book series by Iraqi American comedian Abdallah Jasim and Pakistani American filmmaker Ajmal Zaheer Ahmad, started as a concept for a live-action series, born during the coronavirus pandemic.
Almost three years ago, Ahmad approached Jasim with the idea to create a project close to home in the US, and after months of scripting and creating, the duo developed a pilot for a superhero TV series, featuring characters that took inspiration from the two of them. When they eventually dropped the trailer, it went instantly viral, gaining more than 1 million views across many platforms.
However, given that the logistics to create a TV show, especially one about superheroes, can be complex, Ahmad and Jasim decided to explore the story through a medium that is more familiar with telling superhero stories: comic books.
“The initial idea was something like, ‘What happens after the superheroes come home, and they start relaxing and talking about these their day?’ Sort of like a ‘Seinfeld’ meets superheroes idea. And then culture started popping in there, like, what if they were from different cultures, different backgrounds? And I think between the two of us, we started developing this idea,” said Ahmad in an interview with Arab News.
“At first, it was more of a comedy, like almost a ‘Saturday Night Live’ sketch comedy show. And then … the idea began to form into something a lot more unique, a lot more complicated, and a lot more epic,” he added.
The collaboration has been nothing short of a dream come true and the process could not have been more enjoyable for the duo, Jasim added.
“As soon as we started writing the script, the ideas just started flowing and our energies were matching. It was just the perfect combination of creativity and talent. And looking back at it now and seeing where it is now, it’s honestly remarkable that we were able to create a trailer all by ourselves — not only a trailer, a pilot for a TV show, and then going from that to a comic book. And now we have the second issue coming out in a couple of weeks. The third issue is coming out next month. So, everything is just going up. And we’re having a great time creating it,” he said.
Joining the illustrious team – which also includes … -- is Darick Robertson, co-creator of “The Boys” comic series as well at the popular Amazon Prime adaptation of the same, who immediately wanted to be part of the team when he heard the idea.
“It was high praise coming from this guy. And considering that he was also the co-reator of the comic book and the show and executive producer, we said, ‘Wait a second, we're doing a show with a comic book as well, this could be a good collaboration.’ So, he came on board as a creative producer. And then he did a cover for issue three, which is about to come out. But as we began to talk with him more, it seemed that his style and his his ideas really meshed well with all the things that we wanted to do. And he said to us, ‘Guys, this has really got a huge amount of potential. I've seen it happen with my other projects. And this is just like that.’ And so we began to work more and more closely. And now actually, Robertson is managing the entire thing,” said Ahmad.
The characters of Crestar and Knight Stallion — the former a battle-worn vigilante and the latter a young superhero who may be more scared of his Arab mother than the sinister villains of Detroit — were created with authenticity in mind, say the creators.
“We wanted to make sure that we’re not just throwing in the culture and that the culture is part of the story itself … Knight Stallion is an Arab American living in Michigan. So, what would an Arab American experience living in Michigan? That’s what we’re going to showcase to the whole world,” said Jasim.
Ahmad added: “I’m Pakistani American. And he’s Iraqi American. And I’ve grown up next to Arabs my entire life, in Dearborn, Michigan. However, even I don’t know all the intricacies of their unique specific culture. And I’ve been learning about the culture through (Jasim) while making this comic book. And just like us, maybe the audience will learn a little bit more about Arab culture and maybe Pakistani and Desi culture, and maybe even the superhero culture as well.”