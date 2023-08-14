You are here

UK’s Sunak blames ‘criminal gangs’ for Channel migrant deaths

Migrants picked up at sea while attempting to cross the English Channel, are brought by a UK Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) lifeboat into the Marina in Dover, southeast England, on August 12, 2023. (AFP)
Migrants picked up at sea while attempting to cross the English Channel, are brought by a UK Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) lifeboat into the Marina in Dover, southeast England, on August 12, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 7 sec ago
AFP

Migrants picked up at sea while attempting to cross English Channel, are brought by a lifeboat into the Marina in Dover
  • Six Afghan men died and dozens more required rescuing after a small vessel bound for the southeast English coast from France sank in the Channel on Saturday
AFP

LONDON: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak blames the “criminal gangs” facilitating small boat Channel crossings for the “horrific” weekend deaths of at least six migrants, his spokesman said Monday.
Six Afghan men died and dozens more required rescuing after a small vessel bound for the southeast English coast from France sank in the Channel in the early hours of Saturday.
“The blame for the tragedy we’ve seen in the Channel in recent days lies squarely in the hands of criminal gangs who are exploiting people’s lives for profit,” Sunak’s spokesman told reporters.
“This is a horrific tragedy and his thoughts first and foremost are with the families and friends of those who lost their lives,” he added.
“It’s a stark reminder of how dangerous these crossings are and how vitally important it is to disrupt these criminal gangs, and it is right the government acts urgently and takes all possible steps to close down this route.”
Sunak’s government has faced strong criticism from migrants’ rights groups for its policies toward the small boats, after recently barring arrivals from claiming asylum and pursuing plans to deport them immediately to Rwanda.
Both plans are on-hold pending a court challenge to sending the migrants to east Africa.
They have also been criticized for planning to house up to 500 migrants in a barge off the coast of southwest England, and others at similar sites in future.
The first few dozen migrants were placed on the “Bibby Stockholm” last week, but in an embarrassing setback had to be removed within days after Legionella bacteria was found in the water on board.
However, Sunak’s spokesman insisted the government’s policies aimed at deterring small boats was working, pointing to fewer arrivals so far this year compared to at the same stage in 2022.
He said a deal struck between Britain and France in March, which sees London send Paris hundreds of millions of euros annually to step up patrols and other deterrent measures, was effective.
“Obviously we think there’s more to do on both sides but it’s true that since we improved and enhanced our relationship with France we have seen more people who would wish to make those crossings being intercepted and that’s a positive step,” the spokesman added.
More than 100,000 migrants have crossed the Channel on small boats from France to southeast England since Britain began publicly recording the arrivals in 2018, official figures revealed last Friday.
The route across one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes has repeatedly proved perilous, with numerous previous capsizes and scores of migrants drowning in the waters over the last decade.

Madiha Sebbani

  • Hamza Taouzzale, 22, became the youngest person to hold the office 
  • Serving as councilor offers chance to connect with people left behind by politics, he tells Arab News
Madiha Sebbani

LONDON: At London’s Westminster City Hall, 22-year-old Hamza Taouzzale warmly welcomes us into his dynamic working environment.

The councilor made history in the political heart of the UK last year when he became Westminster City Council’s first Arab and Muslim, and youngest, lord mayor.

He introduced us to his realm of responsibilities, shedding light on the multifaceted nature of his duties. With a passionate demeanor, he delved into the rich history of Westminster and its surrounding boroughs, painting a vivid picture of inspiring local stories.

Taouzzale described his emotions upon learning of the news of his election as a mixture of nerves and excitement. Calling his mother, he recalled her shock, as well as the astonishment of his entire family.

“But for me, it was that pride and that representation to understand that I was going to be the first Muslim, the first person from a minority ethnicity and the youngest ever at the age of 22 to become lord mayor of Westminster,” Taouzzale added.

The role, which he held until earlier this year, involves acting as a community representative, offering a chance to connect with those who may feel disconnected from local politics and decision-making.

Taouzzale emphasized his commitment to engaging with various segments of the community, including schools, youth clubs and care homes, highlighting the need to meet the demands of locals.

Growing up on the nearby Lisson Green Estate, the 22-year-old acknowledged the importance of community support in his journey.

He recalled his initiation into politics at the age of 16, when a youth leader, Tariq, encouraged him to join the local Youth Council.

From there, Taouzzale was elected as a youth MP. That position paved the way for him to later become a Westminster City councilor.

The journey, guided by mentors and a desire to make a positive change, led to his eventual appointment as lord mayor of Westminster in May 2022.

As the first Muslim and Arab in the position, Taouzzale described his background as having provided representation to local communities. He underestimated the impact he would have globally, but gradually realized the importance of his role as a symbol of empowerment and inspiration, especially for young people.

He said: “I had people in my first week from countries I’ve never been to in the Middle East message me on Facebook: ‘I’m so, so proud of you,’ ‘This is brilliant,’ ‘Masha Allah.’

“That sort of pushed me to understand who I was representing. I wasn’t representing just Westminster; I wasn’t representing just my community. I was representing all those people who had never done something that I had been able to do, as a present in the Arab world, the Muslim world,” Taouzzale added.

Through his work, the councilor hopes to encourage others, especially young people, to see the possibilities that lie ahead. He wants to leave a legacy that motivates people to believe that, like him, they too can overcome challenges.

Topics: UK Westminster British Arabs

AP 

  • The city hotel is frequented by refugees from Pakistan’s former militant stronghold of North Waziristan
  • Authorities in Pakistan say members of the Pakistani Taliban are hiding in Khost, elsewhere in Afghanistan
AP 

ISLAMABAD: An explosion ripped through a hotel in Afghanistan’s eastern province of Khost on Monday, killing at least three people and wounding seven others, police said. 

The blast occurred at a city hotel frequented by Afghan people and refugees from Pakistan’s former militant stronghold of North Waziristan bordering Afghanistan, said Mustaghfir Gurbaz, a police spokesperson in Khost. 

He said officers were investigating to determine what caused the blast and who was behind it. 

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, though Afghanistan’s Taliban government has blamed the regional affiliate of the Daesh group — known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province — for previous attacks. 

Gurbaz provided no information about the Pakistani refugees staying at the hotel. Authorities in Pakistan have said members of the Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP, are hiding in Khost and elsewhere in Afghanistan. 

TTP is a separate group but is a close ally of the Afghan Taliban, which seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021 as US and NATO troops were in the final stages of their pullout from the country after 20 years of war. 

Pakistani officials say many TTP leaders and fighters have found sanctuaries in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover, which also emboldened the Pakistani Taliban. 

Topics: Afghan Afghanistan Khost

AP

  • Taliban have barred women from parks, gyms, universities, and jobs at nongovernmental groups and the UN
  • These orders followed previous ban in first year of Taliban rule on girls going to school beyond the sixth grade 
AP

KABUL, Afghanistan: The Taliban have settled in as rulers of Afghanistan, two years after they seized power as US and NATO forces withdrew from the country following two decades of war. 

The Taliban face no significant opposition that could topple them. They have avoided internal divisions by falling in line behind their ideologically unbending leader. They have kept a struggling economy afloat, in part by holding investment talks with capital-rich regional countries, even as the international community withholds formal recognition. They have improved domestic security through crackdowns on armed groups such as the Islamic State, and say they are fighting corruption and opium production. 

But it’s their slew of bans on Afghan girls and women that dominated the Taliban’s second year in charge. They barred them from parks, gyms, universities, and jobs at nongovernmental groups and the United Nations – all in the space of a few months – allegedly because they weren’t wearing proper hijab — the Islamic head covering — or violated gender segregation rules. These orders followed a previous ban, issued in the first year of Taliban rule, on girls going to school beyond sixth grade. 

Here is a closer look at Taliban rule and where they are headed. 

WHY DID THEY EXCLUDE WOMEN FROM HIGHER EDUCATION, MOST JOBS AND PUBLIC SPACES? 

The Taliban say they are committed to implementing their interpretation of Islamic law, or Sharia, in Afghanistan. This leaves no space for anything they think is foreign or secular, such as women working or studying. It’s what drove them in the late 1990s, when they first seized power in Afghanistan, and it propels them now, ever since they took control again on Aug. 15, 2021. 

Their supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada has praised the changes imposed since the takeover, claiming life improved for Afghan women after foreign troops left and the hijab became mandatory again. 

WHAT WAS THE RESPONSE TO THESE BANS? 

Foreign governments, rights groups, and global bodies condemned the restrictions. The UN said they were a major obstacle to the Taliban gaining international recognition as the legitimate government of Afghanistan. Overseas aid is drying up as major donors stop their funding, pulled in different directions by other crises and worried their money might fall into Taliban hands. 

The lack of funds, as well as the exclusion of Afghan women from delivering essential humanitarian services, is hitting the population hard, pushing more people into poverty. 

WHAT ARE LIVING CONDITIONS LIKE IN AFGHANISTAN? 

Nearly 80 percent of the previous, Western-backed Afghan government’s budget came from the international community. That money — now largely cut off — financed hospitals, schools, factories and government ministries. The COVID-19 pandemic, medical shortages, climate change and malnutrition have made life more desperate for Afghans. Aid agencies have stepped into the breach to provide basic services like health care. 

Afghanistan is struggling with its third consecutive year of drought-like conditions, the ongoing collapse in families’ income, and restrictions on international banking. It’s also still suffering from decades of war and natural disasters. 

HOW IS THE ECONOMY DOING? 

The World Bank said last month that the local currency, the afghani, gained value against major currencies. Customers can withdraw more money from individual deposits made before August 2021 and most civil servants are being paid. The World Bank described revenue collection as “healthy” and said most basic items remained available, although demand is low. 

The Taliban have held investment talks with countries in the region, including China and Kazakhstan. They want sanctions removed and billions of dollars in frozen funds to be released, saying these measures will alleviate the suffering of Afghans. But the international community will only take such steps once the Taliban take certain actions, including lifting restrictions on women and girls. 

HOW LIKELY ARE THE TALIBAN TO CHANGE DIRECTION? 

It’s largely up to the Taliban leader, Akhundzada. The cleric counts like-minded government ministers and Islamic scholars among his circle. He is behind the decrees on women and girls. His edicts, framed in the language of Islamic law, are absolute. The bans will only be lifted if Akhundzada orders it. Some Taliban figures have spoken out against the way decisions are made, and there has been disagreement about the bans on women and girls. But the Taliban’s chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid slammed these reports as propaganda. 

“The secret of their success is that they are united,” Abdul Salam Zaeef, who served as the Taliban envoy to Pakistan when they ruled Afghanistan in the 1990s, said. “If someone expresses his opinion or his thoughts, it doesn’t mean someone is against the leadership or will go to another side,” said Zaeef who spent several years at the Guantanamo Bay detention center after the 2001 US invasion. “Disagreements are put in front of the emir (Akhundzada) and he decides. They follow his word.” 

WHAT ABOUT INTERNATIONAL RECOGNITION? 

Aid officials say the Taliban view recognition as an entitlement, not something to be negotiated. The officials also cite high-level meetings with powerful states like China and Russia as signs that the Taliban are building bilateral relations in their own way. Qatar’s prime minister met Akhundzada in the southwestern Afghan city of Kandahar in June, the first-such publicly known meeting between the supreme leader and a foreign official. 

Even though the Taliban are officially isolated on the global stage, they appear to have enough interactions and engagement for ties with countries to inch toward normalization. Cooperation with the Taliban on narcotics, refugees and counter-terrorism is of interest globally, including to the West. Countries like China, Russia and neighboring Pakistan want an end to sanctions. 

“The political interactions are such that no country in the region is thinking of bringing Afghanistan under their power or control,” said Zaeef. He said the Taliban’s foreign outreach is hampered by blacklists preventing officials from traveling, and by lacking common ground with the rest of the world. 

WHAT OPPOSITION IS THERE TO THE TALIBAN? 

There’s no armed or political opposition with enough domestic or foreign support to topple the Taliban. A fighting force resisting Taliban rule from the Panjshir Valley north of Kabul is being violently purged. Public protests are rare. 

The Islamic State has struck high-profile targets in deadly bombings, including two government ministries, but the militants lack fighters, money and other resources to wage a major offensive against the Taliban. 

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban Afghan women afghan women's rights

AFP

  • Nine killed in a temple collapse, dozens more are feared missing 
  • Climate change is increasing the frequency and severity of floods 
AFP

DEHRADUN, India: At least 24 people have been killed, nine of them in a temple collapse, and dozens more are feared missing after intense rains caused floods and landslides in India, officials said Monday. 

Days of torrential downpours have washed away vehicles, demolished buildings and destroyed bridges in the northern states of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. 

Flooding and landslides are common and cause widespread devastation during India’s treacherous monsoon season, but experts say climate change is increasing their frequency and severity. 

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, chief minister of the worst-affected state Himachal Pradesh, said at least 16 people had lost their lives in the past 24 hours, including nine in a Hindu temple collapse in state capital Shimla. 

“The local administration is diligently working to clear the debris in order to rescue individuals who may still be trapped,” the chief minister said in a statement. 

Sukhu appealed to residents to stay indoors and avoid going near rivers. Schools in the state had been shut, he added. 

In neighboring Uttarakhand state, rescue teams raced to remove debris after people were feared buried when heavy rainfall triggered landslides. 

At least eight people have been killed since Friday in the state, officials said. 

The monsoon brings South Asia around 80 percent of its annual rainfall and is vital both for agriculture and the livelihoods of millions. But it also brings destruction every year in the form of landslides and floods. 

Topics: India monsoon Heavy Rains

AFP

  • Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar’s first task will be to choose a cabinet to run the country as it heads into an election period
AFP

ISLAMABAD: Little-known senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar was sworn in Monday as Pakistan’s caretaker prime minister to see the country through to an election due in months.

Kakar, 52, takes charge of a country that has been wracked by political and economic instability for months, with Imran Khan – Pakistan’s most popular politician – in jail and disqualified from elections for five years.

Kakar was sworn in by President Arif Alvi on Pakistan’s Independence Day in a ceremony carried live on TV, having resigned from his post as senator on Sunday.

“I Anwaar-ul-Haq, do swear solemnly... that I will bear true faith and allegiance to Pakistan,” he said.

Kakar’s first task will be to choose a cabinet to run the country as it heads into an election period that could last for months.

Parliament was officially dissolved last week, with elections due within 90 days according to the constitution.

But data from the latest census was finally published earlier this month, and the outgoing government said the election commission needed time to redraw constituency boundaries.

There has been speculation for months that a vote would be delayed as the establishment struggles to stabilize a country facing overlapping security, economic and political crises.

“I am relinquishing heavy responsibility after 16 months... We came constitutionally and leave as per the direction of the constitution,” outgoing premier Shehbaz Sharif said in a farewell address to the nation on Sunday.

“I have confidence in the caretaker prime minister’s ability to conduct free and fair elections.”

Pakistan has been in political turmoil since Khan was dismissed as premier by a no-confidence vote in April 2022, culminating in him being jailed last weekend for three years for graft.

He has been disqualified from standing for office for five years, but is appealing against his sentence and conviction.

Authorities have cracked down hard against Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party in recent months, crushing his grassroots power by rounding up thousands of his supporters and officials.

Political analyst Hasan Askari Rizvi told AFP at the weekend that Kakar “has a limited political career and not much weight in Pakistani politics,” but that could work in his favor.

“This can be an advantage because he has no strong affiliation with the major political parties,” he said.

“But the disadvantage is that being a lightweight politician, he may find it difficult to cope with the problems he’s going to face without the active support of the military establishment.”

Analyst Ayesha Siddiqa noted that Kakar had done courses at the National Defense University – formerly the military’s war college – and said he would be close to the establishment.

“It seems that the establishment has struck and they have found somebody who will be watching over their interests rather than that of politicians,” she said.

Last month, parliament rushed through legislation that gives the caretaker government more power to negotiate with global bodies such as the International Monetary Fund, another clue it may be around for a while.

Some analysts think the delay could give time for the main coalition partners – the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) – to figure out how to address the challenge of Khan’s PTI.

“But in reality, delaying the election could simply anger the public more and galvanize an opposition that has already suffered through months of crackdowns,” said Michael Kugelman, director of the South Asia Institute at the Wilson Center.

The United States said last week it was watching with concern the prospect of election violence.

Behind any election in Pakistan lurks the military, which has staged at least three successful coups since the country was forged from the partition of India in 1947.

Khan enjoyed genuine widespread support when he came to power in 2018, but analysts say it was only with the blessing of the country’s powerful generals – with whom he reportedly fell out in the months before his ousting.

Topics: Pakistan Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar

