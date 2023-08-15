You are here

  • Home
  • Russia air strikes target western Ukraine, three killed
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Russia air strikes target western Ukraine, three killed

Update Russia air strikes target western Ukraine, three killed
Parents and close relatives mourn during funeral ceremony for 8-year-old boy Volodymyr Balabanyk in the village of Tseniava outside town of Kolomyia, western Ukraine. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wksuh

Updated 37 sec ago
Reuters

Russia air strikes target western Ukraine, three killed

Russia air strikes target western Ukraine, three killed
  • Attack was the largest air assault on the Lviv region since the start of Russia’s invasion in Ukraine
Updated 37 sec ago
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russian air strikes hit two western regions of Ukraine bordering NATO member Poland and other areas on Tuesday, killing three people and wounding more than a dozen, Ukrainian officials said.
Local media said the attacks were the largest air assault on the Lviv region since the Russian invasion in February 2022.
The fatalities were reported in the northwestern region of Volyn. Officials said an industrial enterprise in the regional capital Lutsk was struck in the overnight attack. Several people were also hospitalized, Governor Yuriy Pohulyaiko said.
Fifteen people were also wounded in the Lviv region, Governor Maksym Kozytskyi said. Six missiles damaged dozens of buildings and a kindergarten playground in and around the regional capital. Kozytskyi said the youngest victim was 10-years-old.
Both Volyn and Lviv border NATO member Poland and are hundreds of miles from the front line, where Ukraine’s military is fending off Russian troops in the nearly 18-month-old war.
Lviv city had been spared much of Russia’s air attacks until July, when seven people were killed by a missile that slammed into a residential building near the historic center.
The city has generally been seen as a safe haven from the conflict, with some government offices moving there and international NGOs using it as a base. It has also been a transit point for Ukrainian refugees en route to Poland and beyond.
“These are the parts of the country where millions of people are seeking safety and refuge after fleeing the horrors of Russia’s invasion,” Denise Brown, the United Nations resident coordinator in Ukraine, said in a statement.
“Russia’s persistent attacks hitting essential infrastructure in populated areas cause immense human suffering.”
At least two people were also wounded in the southeastern city of Dnipro, where Governor Serhiy Lysak said a business enterprise and a sports complex had been hit.
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said civilian infrastructure including schools and a hospital had been damaged in a total of eight regions in Tuesday’s attacks, which the air force said involved at least 28 cruise missiles.
Sixteen missiles were shot down, the air force said, and no other casualties were immediately reported.
“The daily terror of the Russians has a single goal: to break us, our spirit for fighting,” Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine’s presidential administration, wrote on Telegram. “This will not happen.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related

Ukraine downs waves of missiles, drones over Odesa
World
Ukraine downs waves of missiles, drones over Odesa
7 killed in Ukraine’s Kherson region, including a 23-day-old baby girl
World
7 killed in Ukraine’s Kherson region, including a 23-day-old baby girl

Trump, advisers charged in Georgia for 2020 election overthrow scheme

Trump, advisers charged in Georgia for 2020 election overthrow scheme
Updated 15 August 2023
Reuters

Trump, advisers charged in Georgia for 2020 election overthrow scheme

Trump, advisers charged in Georgia for 2020 election overthrow scheme
  • All defendants charged with racketeering, used to target organized crime groups and carries penalty of up to 20 years jail
  • Case involves Trump supporters storming US Capitol in attempt to prevent lawmakers from certifying Joe Biden’s victory
Updated 15 August 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Former US President Donald Trump was hit with a fourth set of criminal charges when a Georgia grand jury issued a sweeping indictment accusing him of trying to overturn his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

The charges, brought late on Monday by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, add to the legal woes facing Trump, the front-runner in the race for the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election.

The sprawling 98-page indictment listed 19 defendants and 41 criminal counts in all. All of the defendants were charged with racketeering, which is used to target members of organized crime groups and carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison.

Mark Meadows, Trump’s former White House chief of staff, and lawyers Rudy Giuliani and John Eastman were among those charged.

“Rather than abide by Georgia’s legal process for election challenges, the defendants engaged in a criminal, racketeering enterprise to overturn Georgia’s presidential election result,” Willis said at a press conference.

Trump and the other defendants have until noon EDT (1600 GMT) on Friday, Aug. 25, to surrender voluntarily, rather than face arrest, Willis said. She said she intends to try all 19 defendants together.

“This one-sided grand jury presentation relied on witnesses who harbor their own personal and political interests,” Trump lawyers Drew Findling, Jennifer Little and Marissa Goldberg said in a statement.

“We look forward to a detailed review of this indictment, which is undoubtedly just as flawed and unconstitutional as this entire process has been,” Trump lawyers added.

The 13 felony charges against Trump matched those listed on a document that was briefly posted on the court website earlier in the day and reported by Reuters before it disappeared.

Lawyers for those named either declined to comment or did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a Jan. 2, 2021, phone call, Trump urged Georgia’s top election official, Brad Raffensperger, to “find” enough votes to reverse his narrow loss in the state. Raffensperger declined to do so.

Trump’s supporters stormed the US Capitol four days later in an unsuccessful attempt to prevent lawmakers from certifying Biden’s victory.

The indictment cites a number of crimes that Trump or his associates allegedly committed from before the Nov. 3, 2020, election until September 2022, including falsely testifying to lawmakers that election fraud had occurred and urging state officials to alter the results.

It says the defendants tried to subvert the US electoral process by submitting false slates of electors, people who make up the Electoral College that elects the president and vice president.

BREACHING VOTING MACHINES, HARASSING ELECTION WORKERS

It alleges that defendants breached voting equipment in a rural Georgia county, including personal voter information and images of ballots.

Prosecutors also said the defendants harassed an election worker who became the focus of conspiracy theories.

The indictment reaches across state lines, saying that Giuliani, Meadows and others called officials in Arizona, Pennsylvania and elsewhere to urge them to change the outcome in those states.

The indictment mentions 30 other co-conspirators, though they were not named or charged.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing. In a statement before the indictment was released, his campaign accused Willis, an elected Democrat, of being a “rabid partisan” who was trying to undermine his reelection bid.

“It is a dangerous effort by the ruling class to suppress the choice of the people,” the statement said.

Trump has already pleaded not guilty in three criminal cases.

He faces a New York state trial in March 2024 involving a hush money payment to a porn star, and a federal trial beginning in May in Florida for allegedly mishandling federal classified documents. In both cases Trump pleaded not guilty.

A third indictment, in Washington federal court, accuses him of illegally seeking to overturn his 2020 election defeat. Trump denies wrongdoing in this case as well, and a trial date has yet to be set.

Georgia, once reliably Republican, has emerged as one of a handful of politically competitive states that can determine the outcome of presidential elections.

Trump persists in falsely claiming he won the November 2020 election although dozens of court cases and state probes have found no evidence to support his claim.

NOT HURTING HIS CAMPAIGN

Strategists said that while the indictments could bolster Republican support for Trump, they may hurt him in the November 2024 general election, when he will have to win over more independent-minded voters.

In a July Reuters/Ipsos poll, 37 percent of independents said the criminal cases made them less likely to vote for him.

Willis’s investigation drew on testimony from Trump advisers including Giuliani, who urged state lawmakers in December 2020 not to certify the election, and Republican state officials like Raffensperger and Governor Brian Kemp, who refused to echo Trump’s false election claims.

While many Republican officials have echoed Trump’s false election claims, Kemp and Raffensperger have refused to do so.

Raffensperger has said there was no factual basis for Trump’s objections, while Kemp certified the election results despite pressure from within his party.

Trump has been mired in legal trouble since leaving office.

Apart from the criminal cases, a New York jury in May found him liable for sexually abusing and defaming the writer E. Jean Carroll and awarded her $5 million in a civil case. A second defamation lawsuit scheduled for January seeks $10 million in damages. Trump denies wrongdoing.

Trump is due to face trial in October in a civil case in New York that accuses him and his family business of fraud to obtain better terms from lenders and insurers.

Trump’s company was fined $1.6 million after being convicted of tax fraud in a New York court in December.

Topics: Donald Trump US Capitol Hill 2020 elections

Modi says India’s economy will be among the top three in the world within five years 

Modi says India’s economy will be among the top three in the world within five years 
Updated 15 August 2023
AP

Modi says India’s economy will be among the top three in the world within five years 

Modi says India’s economy will be among the top three in the world within five years 
  • S&P Global, Morgan Stanley reports last year said India’s economy would become world’s third largest by 2030
  • Despite economic growth, Modi’s government has struggled to quash unemployment concerns
Updated 15 August 2023
AP

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India’s economy will be among the top three in the world within five years, as he marked 76 years of independence from British rule on Tuesday. 

Wearing a flowing, multi-colored turban, Modi addressed the country from New Delhi’s 17th century Mughal-era Red Fort, saying his government had lifted over 130 million people out of poverty and that India’s growing prosperity was an opportunity for the world. 

“When poverty decreases in a country, the power of the middle class increases considerably,” he said. “In the next five years, I promise India will be among the top three economies in the world.” 

His statement comes after reports last year from S&P Global and Morgan Stanley forecast that India’s economy would overtake Japan and Germany’s to become the world’s third largest by 2030. They said India’s economic boom will be driven by offshoring, investment in manufacturing, growing digital infrastructure and energy transition. 

India’s $3.5 trillion economy surpassed the United Kingdom’s last year to become the fifth largest. Modi said he was confident that when India marks 100 years of independence in 2047, it will do so as a developed nation. 

The government forecasts India to grow by 6-6.5 percent this fiscal year, putting it among the world’s fastest-growing large economies. 

But despite steady economic growth, the Modi government has struggled to quash unemployment concerns and is under pressure to generate enough jobs, especially as it faces a general election in 2024, which Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party is favored to win. 

The unemployment rate has grown over the last year, reaching 8 percent last month, according to the Center for Monitoring the Indian Economy. 

Modi did not address these concerns in his speech, instead lauding India’s journey over the decades. 

“We are lucky to have demography, democracy and diversity,” he said, after noting that India was now the most populous country in the world according to some estimates. The Indian government is yet to release official population data, and its last census is from 2011. 

Modi highlighted India’s rise on the global stage and said a new world order was emerging after the COVID-19 pandemic. 

“India is becoming the voice of the global South. We are bringing the promise of stability to the world,” he said, adding that all eyes would be on India as it hosts the G-20 Summit in New Delhi next month. 

The prime minister also reiterated calls for peace in the northeastern state of Manipur, where a near civil war has raged for months and killed over 150 people. He said the country stands with the people of Manipur and that resolution can only be achieved through peace. 

Since clashes between two dominant ethnic groups erupted in early May, residents in Manipur have protested against the state government, ruled by Modi’s party, and called for the firing of its chief minister. 

Over 50,000 people have fled the state, where violence has persisted despite a heavy army presence. Armed mobs have torched buildings, massacred civilians and looted weapons from state armories. 

But for three months, the strongman leader was largely silent on the conflict in Manipur. His role, or lack thereof, sparked a no-confidence motion against his government in Parliament. Modi defeated the motion last week, after appealing for peace in Manipur for the first time since the conflict began. 

India celebrates its Independence Day a day after its neighbor Pakistan. The two separate states came into existence as a result of the bloody partition of British India in 1947. 

The process sparked some of the worst communal violence the world has seen and left hundreds of thousands dead. It triggered one of the largest human migrations in history and some 12 million people fled their homes. 

Topics: Modi India Indian economy

Fire at Russian fuel station kills 30, scores injured

Fire at Russian fuel station kills 30, scores injured
Updated 15 August 2023
Reuters

Fire at Russian fuel station kills 30, scores injured

Fire at Russian fuel station kills 30, scores injured
  • Explosion took place at fuel station after fire had broken out
  • Criminal case opened to establish circumstances leading up to the fire
Updated 15 August 2023
Reuters

MOSCOW: A fire at a fuel station in the southern Russian region of Dagestan late on Monday killed at least 30 people including three children, Russia’s emergency services ministry said on Tuesday.
The fire started at an auto repair shop on the roadside of a highway in Dagestani capital Makhachkala on Monday night and caused blasts as it spread to the nearby filling station, officials said.
“It’s like a war here,” a witness said.
Images shared by the emergency services ministry showed firefighters trying to put out a colossal blaze as flames rose high in the night sky.
Footage posted online showed a one-story building ablaze, Reuters TV reported.
“During the rescue operation in Makhachkala, the bodies of three more victims were found,” the ministry said on Telegram. “According to the updated information, as a result of the fire at the petrol station 105 were injured, and of them, 30 died.”
Thirteen of the wounded were children, Interfax reported earlier, citing the Dagestani health ministry.
It took firefighters more than 3-1/2 hours to put out the fire that spread into an area of 600 square meters (715 square yards), TASS reported, citing a statement from the Russian emergency service.

Topics: Russia dagestan

Related

Update Russia air strikes target western Ukraine, three killed
World
Russia air strikes target western Ukraine, three killed
British and Dutch jets go after Russian bombers
World
British and Dutch jets go after Russian bombers

Afghanistan’s Taliban govt marks two years since return to power

Afghanistan’s Taliban govt marks two years since return to power
Updated 15 August 2023
AFP

Afghanistan’s Taliban govt marks two years since return to power

Afghanistan’s Taliban govt marks two years since return to power
  • On August 15, 2021, the US-backed Afghan government fell to the Taliban 
  • World powers struggle to engage with Taliban on women’s rights, civil liberties
Updated 15 August 2023
AFP

KABUL: Afghanistan’s Taliban government was set Tuesday to mark the second anniversary of their takeover of the country with a military parade in the movement’s birthplace, as well as other celebrations of their surge back to power.

Flags of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan — the name given to the country by its new rulers — fluttered at security checkpoints across the capital, which fell on August 15, 2021, when the US-backed government collapsed and its leaders fled into exile.

In the two years since, Taliban authorities have imposed their strict interpretation of Islam on the country, with women bearing the brunt of laws the United Nations has termed “gender apartheid.”

The parade, including scores of military vehicles and weapons left behind by international forces after a weeks-long chaotic withdrawal, was to be held in Kandahar, the cradle of the Taliban movement and from where reclusive Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada rules by decree.

Elsewhere, convoys of Taliban members are due to drive through the streets of Herat in the west, while in Kabul, the education ministry will host a celebration at a school in a part of the city once stacked with diplomats who are now thin on the ground — the Taliban government still unrecognized formally by any other country.

The international community continues to grapple with how, and if, to engage with the Taliban authorities, with restrictions on women’s rights — squeezed from public spaces and avenues to work and education — a key obstacle in negotiations over aid and recognition.

A group of UN experts on Monday hit out at pledges by Taliban authorities of a softer rule than during their first stint in power from 1996 until 2001.

“Despite reassurances by the Taliban de facto authorities that any restrictions, particularly in terms of access to education would be temporary, the facts on the ground have demonstrated an accelerated, systematic, and all engulfing system of segregation, marginalization and persecution,” the experts said in a statement.

Afghan women ahead of the anniversary have expressed fear and despair over the loss of rights — a handful holding small demonstrations, many of their faces covered with masks.

But Afghans also pointed to worry over an economic and humanitarian crisis in motion since the Taliban takeover, as aid dried up and sanctions were imposed.
Farmer Rahatullah Azizi told AFP he used to earn a living off his crops but now has “just enough to eat.”

He expressed relief, however, that the security situation was better, noting he could now travel freely at night without fear of being mugged.

But while security has drastically improved in the past two years, the Daesh group remains a threat, and tensions have risen with Pakistan over an increase of attacks in the countries’ shared border areas.

Taliban authorities have pledged that Afghan territory won’t be used by foreign militants to stage attacks abroad, but it remains a sticking point.
But while some Afghans celebrate the end of fighting and Taliban rule, others see it as a grim anniversary.

“All the girls and women of Afghanistan want their freedom back,” said former student Hamasah Bawar.

Topics: #afghanistan Afghan Taliban Taliban rule

Trump indicted for racketeering over 2020 election interference

Trump indicted for racketeering over 2020 election interference
Updated 15 August 2023
AFP

Trump indicted for racketeering over 2020 election interference

Trump indicted for racketeering over 2020 election interference
  • The case is the fourth targeting the 77-year-old Republican this year
  • Prosecutors in Atlanta charged the Republican leader with 13 felony counts
Updated 15 August 2023
AFP

ATLANTA: Donald Trump was indicted Tuesday on charges of racketeering and a string of election crimes after a sprawling, two-year probe into his efforts to overturn his 2020 defeat to Joe Biden in the US state of Georgia.
The case — relying on laws typically used to bring down mobsters — is the fourth targeting the 77-year-old Republican this year and could lead to a watershed moment, the first televised trial of a former president in US history.
Prosecutors in Atlanta charged the Republican leader with 13 felony counts — compounding the legal threats he is facing in multiple jurisdictions as a firestorm of investigations imperils his bid for a second White House term.
With the tycoon already due to go on trial in New York, south Florida and Washington, the latest charges herald the unprecedented scenario of the 2024 presidential election being litigated as much from the courtroom as the ballot box.
The twice-impeached Trump was charged with violating Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced And Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, as well as six conspiracy counts over alleged efforts to commit forgery, impersonate a public official and submit false statements and documents.
The indictment named a number of co-defendants including Trump’s former personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who pressured local legislators over the result after the election, and Trump’s White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows.
Georgia, which Biden won by fewer than 12,000 votes, presents perhaps the most serious threat to Trump’s liberty as he leads the field comfortably for his party’s nomination to bid for reelection.
Even if he is returned to the Oval Office, he would have none of the powers that presidents arguably enjoy in the federal system to pardon themselves or have prosecutors drop case.
RICO statutes are usually used to target organized crime.
Under federal law, anyone who can be connected to a criminal “enterprise” through which offenses were committed can be convicted under RICO. The broader Georgia law doesn’t even require the existence of the enterprise.
Atlanta-area authorities launched the probe after Trump called Georgia officials weeks before he was due to leave the White House, pressuring them to “find” the 11,780 votes that would reverse Biden’s victory in the Peach State.
District Attorney Fani Willis, Fulton County’s chief prosecutor, empaneled a special grand jury that heard from around 75 witnesses before recommending a raft of felony counts in a secret report in February.
She alleges that Trump’s team worked with local Republicans on a scheme to replace legitimate slates of “electors” — the officials who certify a state’s results and send them to the US Congress — with fake pro-Trump stand-ins.
Trump is already facing dozens of felony charges after being federally indicted over the alleged plot to subvert the election, and further prosecutions over his alleged mishandling of classified documents and keeping allegedly fraudulent business records.
Authorities in Atlanta have installed security barricades outside the downtown courthouse in anticipation of a potential influx of Trump supporters and counter-protesters in the latest case.
Republicans in Congress have largely united behind defending Trump from what they call a politically-motivated “witch hunt” by Democrats pulling the strings at the Justice Department.
It will be up to a jury, however, to decide if the prosecution has shown criminal intent by the billionaire property mogul, who denies all wrongdoing.
Lawmakers investigating Trump’s efforts to cling to power heard evidence in a series of congressional hearings last summer that would challenge his potential defense that he genuinely believed he had been cheated of the election.
Several former administration officials — including Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Mark Milley and Cassidy Hutchinson, a former White House aide — described how Trump privately acknowledged he had lost.
And a California-based federal judge presiding last year over a dispute about evidence demanded by Congress ruled that Trump had signed legal documents describing evidence of election fraud that he knew were false.
While federal courthouses generally ban electronic recording, Georgia’s courts are more transparent, meaning there is no bar to the proceedings being watched on televisions across the country, from the first preliminary hearing onwards.

Topics: Donald Trump United States of America (USA)

Related

Another Trump indictment looms as grand jury hears election case
World
Another Trump indictment looms as grand jury hears election case
Trump election investigation in Georgia headed to grand jury next week
World
Trump election investigation in Georgia headed to grand jury next week

Latest updates

Tripoli clashes widen overnight in worst fighting this year
Tripoli clashes widen overnight in worst fighting this year
French Algerian singer Lolo Zouai drops new single 
French Algerian singer Lolo Zouai drops new single 
‘Black Foam’ tells of survival in the face of insurmountable odds 
‘Black Foam’ tells of survival in the face of insurmountable odds 
Algeria bans ‘Barbie’ movie, media and official source say
Algeria bans ‘Barbie’ movie, media and official source say
Gerrard hails ‘champion’ mentality of Ettifaq players after win over Al-Nassr
Gerrard hails ‘champion’ mentality of Ettifaq players after win over Al-Nassr

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.