Fire at Russian fuel station kills 30, scores injured

Fire at Russian fuel station kills 30, scores injured
Firefighters work at the accident scene following an explosion at a gas station in the city of Makhachkala, Russia. (Reuters)
Updated 31 sec ago
Reuters

Fire at Russian fuel station kills 30, scores injured

Fire at Russian fuel station kills 30, scores injured
  • Explosion took place at fuel station after fire had broken out
  • Criminal case opened to establish circumstances leading up to the fire
Updated 31 sec ago
Reuters

MOSCOW: A fire at a fuel station in the southern Russian region of Dagestan late on Monday killed at least 30 people including three children, Russia’s emergency services ministry said on Tuesday.
The fire started at an auto repair shop on the roadside of a highway in Dagestani capital Makhachkala on Monday night and caused blasts as it spread to the nearby filling station, officials said.
“It’s like a war here,” a witness said.
Images shared by the emergency services ministry showed firefighters trying to put out a colossal blaze as flames rose high in the night sky.
Footage posted online showed a one-story building ablaze, Reuters TV reported.
“During the rescue operation in Makhachkala, the bodies of three more victims were found,” the ministry said on Telegram. “According to the updated information, as a result of the fire at the petrol station 105 were injured, and of them, 30 died.”
Thirteen of the wounded were children, Interfax reported earlier, citing the Dagestani health ministry.
It took firefighters more than 3-1/2 hours to put out the fire that spread into an area of 600 square meters (715 square yards), TASS reported, citing a statement from the Russian emergency service.

Russia strikes western Ukraine in large-scale air attack

Russia strikes western Ukraine in large-scale air attack
Updated 15 August 2023
Reuters

Russia strikes western Ukraine in large-scale air attack

Russia strikes western Ukraine in large-scale air attack
  • Attack was the largest air assault on the Lviv region since the start of Russia’s invasion in Ukraine
Updated 15 August 2023
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russia launched a large-scale air attack on Ukraine’s western region of Lviv and the northwestern region of Volyn, hitting a number of buildings, wounding people and forcing evacuations, officials said.
“Many missiles were shot down, but there were also hits in Lviv,” city mayor Andriy Sadovyi said on the Telegram messaging app, adding that orders were given to evacuate at least one burning apartment building.
The scale of the attack and the full extent of the damage in Lviv was not immediately clear. Earlier, the Lviv region’s governor, Maxim Kozitsky, said that “groups of Russian missiles” were headed toward the region.
Until July, the Lviv region which is far from the front lines and which borders NATO-member Poland to its west, had been spared most Russia’s air attacks. But in July seven people were killed when a missile slammed into a residential building.
Ukrainian media reported that according to preliminary information, Tuesday’s attack was the largest air assault on the Lviv region since the start of Russia’s invasion in Ukraine in February 2022.
Reuters could not immediately confirm the reports and the attacks on the region.
A business enterprise was also hit, injuring at least two people, in Russia’s air strike on the city of Lutsk, in the Volyn region, local authorities said on the Telegram.
The Volyn region, north of Lviv, also borders Poland.
Air raid alerts were issued for entire Ukraine for about two hours, staring at around 2 a.m. (2300 GMT).
At least one person was also wounded as a result of Russia’s attack on Ukraine’s southwestern region of Dnipropetrovsk, where an enterprise was hit and a fire broke out, Serhiy Lisak, the governor of the region said on the Telegram.

Afghanistan's Taliban govt marks two years since return to power

Afghanistan’s Taliban govt marks two years since return to power
Updated 15 August 2023
AFP

Afghanistan’s Taliban govt marks two years since return to power

Afghanistan’s Taliban govt marks two years since return to power
  • On August 15, 2021, the US-backed Afghan government fell to the Taliban 
  • World powers struggle to engage with Taliban on women’s rights, civil liberties
Updated 15 August 2023
AFP

KABUL: Afghanistan’s Taliban government was set Tuesday to mark the second anniversary of their takeover of the country with a military parade in the movement’s birthplace, as well as other celebrations of their surge back to power.

Flags of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan — the name given to the country by its new rulers — fluttered at security checkpoints across the capital, which fell on August 15, 2021, when the US-backed government collapsed and its leaders fled into exile.

In the two years since, Taliban authorities have imposed their strict interpretation of Islam on the country, with women bearing the brunt of laws the United Nations has termed “gender apartheid.”

The parade, including scores of military vehicles and weapons left behind by international forces after a weeks-long chaotic withdrawal, was to be held in Kandahar, the cradle of the Taliban movement and from where reclusive Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada rules by decree.

Elsewhere, convoys of Taliban members are due to drive through the streets of Herat in the west, while in Kabul, the education ministry will host a celebration at a school in a part of the city once stacked with diplomats who are now thin on the ground — the Taliban government still unrecognized formally by any other country.

The international community continues to grapple with how, and if, to engage with the Taliban authorities, with restrictions on women’s rights — squeezed from public spaces and avenues to work and education — a key obstacle in negotiations over aid and recognition.

A group of UN experts on Monday hit out at pledges by Taliban authorities of a softer rule than during their first stint in power from 1996 until 2001.

“Despite reassurances by the Taliban de facto authorities that any restrictions, particularly in terms of access to education would be temporary, the facts on the ground have demonstrated an accelerated, systematic, and all engulfing system of segregation, marginalization and persecution,” the experts said in a statement.

Afghan women ahead of the anniversary have expressed fear and despair over the loss of rights — a handful holding small demonstrations, many of their faces covered with masks.

But Afghans also pointed to worry over an economic and humanitarian crisis in motion since the Taliban takeover, as aid dried up and sanctions were imposed.
Farmer Rahatullah Azizi told AFP he used to earn a living off his crops but now has “just enough to eat.”

He expressed relief, however, that the security situation was better, noting he could now travel freely at night without fear of being mugged.

But while security has drastically improved in the past two years, the Daesh group remains a threat, and tensions have risen with Pakistan over an increase of attacks in the countries’ shared border areas.

Taliban authorities have pledged that Afghan territory won’t be used by foreign militants to stage attacks abroad, but it remains a sticking point.
But while some Afghans celebrate the end of fighting and Taliban rule, others see it as a grim anniversary.

“All the girls and women of Afghanistan want their freedom back,” said former student Hamasah Bawar.

Trump indicted for racketeering over 2020 election interference

Trump indicted for racketeering over 2020 election interference
Updated 15 August 2023
AFP

Trump indicted for racketeering over 2020 election interference

Trump indicted for racketeering over 2020 election interference
  • The case is the fourth targeting the 77-year-old Republican this year
  • Prosecutors in Atlanta charged the Republican leader with 13 felony counts
Updated 15 August 2023
AFP

ATLANTA: Donald Trump was indicted Tuesday on charges of racketeering and a string of election crimes after a sprawling, two-year probe into his efforts to overturn his 2020 defeat to Joe Biden in the US state of Georgia.
The case — relying on laws typically used to bring down mobsters — is the fourth targeting the 77-year-old Republican this year and could lead to a watershed moment, the first televised trial of a former president in US history.
Prosecutors in Atlanta charged the Republican leader with 13 felony counts — compounding the legal threats he is facing in multiple jurisdictions as a firestorm of investigations imperils his bid for a second White House term.
With the tycoon already due to go on trial in New York, south Florida and Washington, the latest charges herald the unprecedented scenario of the 2024 presidential election being litigated as much from the courtroom as the ballot box.
The twice-impeached Trump was charged with violating Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced And Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, as well as six conspiracy counts over alleged efforts to commit forgery, impersonate a public official and submit false statements and documents.
The indictment named a number of co-defendants including Trump’s former personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who pressured local legislators over the result after the election, and Trump’s White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows.
Georgia, which Biden won by fewer than 12,000 votes, presents perhaps the most serious threat to Trump’s liberty as he leads the field comfortably for his party’s nomination to bid for reelection.
Even if he is returned to the Oval Office, he would have none of the powers that presidents arguably enjoy in the federal system to pardon themselves or have prosecutors drop case.
RICO statutes are usually used to target organized crime.
Under federal law, anyone who can be connected to a criminal “enterprise” through which offenses were committed can be convicted under RICO. The broader Georgia law doesn’t even require the existence of the enterprise.
Atlanta-area authorities launched the probe after Trump called Georgia officials weeks before he was due to leave the White House, pressuring them to “find” the 11,780 votes that would reverse Biden’s victory in the Peach State.
District Attorney Fani Willis, Fulton County’s chief prosecutor, empaneled a special grand jury that heard from around 75 witnesses before recommending a raft of felony counts in a secret report in February.
She alleges that Trump’s team worked with local Republicans on a scheme to replace legitimate slates of “electors” — the officials who certify a state’s results and send them to the US Congress — with fake pro-Trump stand-ins.
Trump is already facing dozens of felony charges after being federally indicted over the alleged plot to subvert the election, and further prosecutions over his alleged mishandling of classified documents and keeping allegedly fraudulent business records.
Authorities in Atlanta have installed security barricades outside the downtown courthouse in anticipation of a potential influx of Trump supporters and counter-protesters in the latest case.
Republicans in Congress have largely united behind defending Trump from what they call a politically-motivated “witch hunt” by Democrats pulling the strings at the Justice Department.
It will be up to a jury, however, to decide if the prosecution has shown criminal intent by the billionaire property mogul, who denies all wrongdoing.
Lawmakers investigating Trump’s efforts to cling to power heard evidence in a series of congressional hearings last summer that would challenge his potential defense that he genuinely believed he had been cheated of the election.
Several former administration officials — including Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Mark Milley and Cassidy Hutchinson, a former White House aide — described how Trump privately acknowledged he had lost.
And a California-based federal judge presiding last year over a dispute about evidence demanded by Congress ruled that Trump had signed legal documents describing evidence of election fraud that he knew were false.
While federal courthouses generally ban electronic recording, Georgia’s courts are more transparent, meaning there is no bar to the proceedings being watched on televisions across the country, from the first preliminary hearing onwards.

South Africa's unemployment is a 'ticking time bomb.' Anger rises with millions jobless

South Africa’s unemployment is a ‘ticking time bomb.’ Anger rises with millions jobless
Updated 15 August 2023
AP

South Africa’s unemployment is a ‘ticking time bomb.’ Anger rises with millions jobless

South Africa’s unemployment is a ‘ticking time bomb.’ Anger rises with millions jobless
  • South Africa has the highest unemployment rate in the world, according to the World Bank, outstripping Gaza and the West Bank, Djibouti and Kosovo
  • South Africa’s GDP needs to grow by 6 percent a year to start creating enough jobs just for the 700,000 people who enter the workforce every year, says expert
Updated 15 August 2023
AP

JOHANNESBURG: As Lebohang Mphuthi works amid the chaos of boisterous children during a lunch break at the Omar H.S. Ebrahim elementary school in South Africa — the kids are pushing, shoving and spilling food everywhere — she can’t help but think how this is as far from her dream job as it can get.
Four years after graduating with a degree in analytical chemistry, the only work the 26-year-old has found is as a student assistant at a public school in Pretoria. Her responsibilities include handing out meals to the children and limiting the chaos as best she can.
Mphuthi’s story mirrors those of so many young South African graduates sitting at home jobless or trying to make ends meet doing fairly menial jobs in a country with a 33 percent official unemployment rate. It’s a figure badly at odds with the status of a nation meant to embody the aspirations of Africa and the developing world.
“It is demotivating and frustrating,” Mphuthi said of her battle to make progress. “You ask yourself, if we who studied are struggling to find jobs, then what about these ones who are still at school?”
In a South African context, Mphuthi might be considered lucky with the $215 she earns a month.
Analysts say the official unemployment number doesn’t even count those who have given up on finding work and dropped off the grid and that a more accurate assessment would be that nearly 42 percent of South Africa’s working-age population is unemployed.
South Africa has the highest unemployment rate in the world, according to the World Bank, outstripping Gaza and the West Bank, Djibouti and Kosovo.
When it comes to youth unemployment, the rate is 61 percent of 15- to 24-year-olds, according to official statistics, and a staggering 71 percent if you again count those who are no longer trying.
Isobel Frye, executive director of the Social Policy Initiative in South Africa, which researches poverty and unemployment, said it equates to 24 million adults out of a population of 60 million who are either unemployed or not involved in any economic activity and barely surviving.
A United Nations report on unemployment in South Africa that was delivered to Deputy President Paul Mashatile last month described the situation as a “ticking time bomb.”
“We have to ask ourselves why this was allowed to happen,” Frye said.

Lebohang Mphuthi distributes meals to children during a lunch break at the Omar H.S. Ebrahim Primary School in Lotus Gardens, west of Pretoria, South Africa, on July 25, 2023. (AP Photo)

South Africa’s GDP needs to grow by 6 percent a year to start creating enough jobs just for the 700,000 people who enter the workforce every year, according to Duma Gqubule, a financial analyst who has advised the South African government.
South Africa’s growth hasn’t approached that much-needed figure for more than a decade. Its economy — which grew by 2 percent last year — is expected to grow by less than 1 percent this year and between 1 percent and 2 percent for the next five years.
Gqubule and Frye believe there are policies that would ease unemployment but have expressed exasperation that the problem isn’t a top priority for everyone from the government to private businesses and every South African given the country’s massive problems, including poverty, inequality and an epidemic of violent crime.
“People just don’t want to talk about this crisis,” Gqubule said when he appeared on national television to reflect on the UN report.
The UN report didn’t come as a surprise. Unemployment was high 30 years ago and has been trending up. The COVID-19 pandemic ripped jobs away from more than 2 million South Africans in a devastating blow, according to government statistics. However, there were warning signs long before that.
The pandemic didn’t cause 46-year-old Themba Khumalo’s problems. He lost his job as a machine operator in 2017 and now tries to support his wife and two children by collecting metal and plastic containers anywhere he can find them to sell in bulk for recycling.
“There are too many guys sitting at home without work,” Khumalo said as he crushed some metal cans with his worn-out work boots in the backyard of his home on the outskirts of Johannesburg. He shakes his head at the insufficiency of the monthly $18 he receives in unemployment benefits. His one bright note is that neighbors often leave empty food cans outside his house for him to recycle.
One of the government’s policies to combat unemployment is helping young entrepreneurs start businesses. Pearl Pillay of the Youth Lab think-tank, which focuses on improving opportunities for young people, said new businesses aren’t getting off the ground.
“Yet that is kind of our fix-all solution to unemployment,” Pillay said.
In the Johannesburg township of Soweto, Mothibedi Mohoje’s Internet cafe is almost always busy as it mainly caters to people who need its computers to apply for jobs. Unemployed Thato Sengoatsi, 25, spends a lot of time there.

Unemployed Thato Sengoatsi speaks during an interview in Soweto, South Africa, on Aug. 2, 2023. (AP)

Sengoatsi and school assistant Mphuthi are among South Africa’s “Born Free” generation — born after the apartheid system of racial segregation ended in 1994 and who have only known a free South Africa. Their lives started in the dawn of democracy when Nelson Mandela was president and hope filled the air.
But unemployment has cast its shadow on the future of millions of South Africa’s Black majority in 2023. Sengoatsi didn’t live through apartheid, but he knows bringing it down promised something.
“The generation that came before us protested ... so that we could have a better life. But we are not getting that life, and we cannot hide that fact,” Sengoatsi said.
There’s clear desperation. When the premier of the economic hub province of Gauteng announced last month that he was offering jobs for 6,000 unemployed young people, more than 40,000 waited in the winter cold to apply. More than 30,000 were set for rejection.
And there’s anger.
Warning of how unemployment threatens the country’s stability, the UN referred specifically to a week in 2021 when riots and looting left more than 350 people dead in South Africa, the worst violence since the last days of apartheid.
But it was an extreme version of the protests rooted in poverty and joblessness that South Africa experiences almost weekly, and which see so many Black Born Frees tearing at the fabric of a post-apartheid society that also isn’t giving them a chance.
It’s a “tinderbox,” Frye said of South Africa, waiting for any spark to set it off. Like the jailing of former President Jacob Zuma, the starting point for the 2021 riots. Or a minibus taxi driver strike this month in Cape Town that caused a week of deadly violence, with many rioters not working in the same field. At the center of both those violent eruptions and most of the others, there are jobless young South Africans.
The fact that South Africa’s first generation of Born Frees — now in their mid to late 20s — are living in the country with the world’s worst unemployment rate is “the most heartbreaking betrayal of the promises and dreams of our liberation,” Gqubule wrote.
And there is concern over the future of young generations.
Mphuthi, still young herself, worries about what lies ahead for the children she cares for at the elementary school.
“We have a problem right now,” Frye said, “but we’ll have a massive problem in five, 10, 15 years’ time where it’s just unthinkable what that means for the structure of society.”
 

