New shipping service introduced connecting Jeddah to 8 global ports

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah Islamic Port has introduced a new shipping service allowing it access to eight more international locations.
The Saudi Ports Authority, known as Mawani, has unveiled the Turkey Libya Express shipping service, operating in partnership with Red Sea Gateway Terminal Co. and France’s CMA CGM.
The collaboration underscores the Kingdom’s commitment to bolstering maritime trade and expanding its global shipping network, according to the Saudi Press Agency.
The newly established shipping route now connects Jeddah to Shanghai, Ningbo, and Nansha in China, as well as Singapore.
Additionally, the ports of Iskenderun in Turkey, Misurata in Libya, and Klang in Malaysia are part of this expansion, as well as a dock in Malta.
With a capacity surpassing 30,000 containers, the new shipping service employs nine ships, enhancing Jeddah Islamic Port’s position as the first re-export hub in the Red Sea.
These developments align with ongoing expansion efforts, diverse initiatives, and commercial contracts that have contributed to the port’s operational efficiency, resulting in a strong performance.
In June, the total count of exported and imported standard containers reached 473,676 — a 16 percent rise from the 406,913 recorded during the same period the previous year.
Also in that month, Jeddah Port added two additional offerings as Danish firm Maersk agreed to incorporate AE12 and AE7 shipping services at the port.
The AE12 service connects Jeddah to 13 global hubs across Europe, Africa, and Asia with 12 ships and a capacity of 15,000 twenty-foot equivalent units.
The AE7 route encompasses 15 ports, including Ningbo-Zhoushan, Shanghai, Nansha, Tangier, Hamburg, and Felixstowe, with a capacity of 18,000 TEUs and 12 vessels.
In February, Jeddah Port achieved the title of ‘Port of the Year’ at a global awards ceremony held in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam, prevailing over major contenders like Hamburg.
This recognition underscored the port’s efforts for development and investment, positioning it eighth in the World Bank’s Container Port Performance Index 2021.
The port's achievements align with the Green Shipping Summit’s goals — an annual event facilitating discussions and collaboration within the maritime industry to pave the way toward a carbon-neutral and innovative future.