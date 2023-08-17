You are here

Saudi Arabia’s main index ends week in green as trading turnover hits $1.69bn

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR6.34 billion ($1.69 billion) as 72 stocks advanced, while 146 declined.
The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR6.34 billion ($1.69 billion) as 72 stocks advanced, while 146 declined.
RIYADH: After slipping for three consecutive days, Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index rebounded on Thursday, as it gained 58.55 points, or 0.51 percent, to close at 1,451.31.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR6.34 billion ($1.69 billion) as 72 stocks advanced, while 146 declined.

The MSCI Tadawul Index also surged 0.62 percent to 1,481.65. However, Saudi Arabia’s parallel market Nomu shed 110.76 points to close at 23,201.77.

Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. was the best-performing stock of the day, as its share price advanced 6.25 percent to SR0.17.

Other top gainers were Saudi Paper Manufacturing Co. and Saudi Steel Pipe Co., whose share prices edged up by 4.84 percent and 3.83 percent, respectively.

The worst-performing stock of the day was Americana Restaurants International. The company’s share price dipped 4.59 percent to SR4.16.

Meanwhile, the share price of Naseej for Technology Co. soared to a 52-week high of SR216.80. However, the company closed the session at SR200.60, down 3.09 percent compared to the opening price of SR207.

On the parallel market, Ghida Alsultan for Fast Food Co. emerged as the top gainer, as its share price soared 3.26 percent to SR76.

Shatirah House Restaurant Co. also performed well. Its share price surged 3.23 percent to close at SR9.60.

The worst performers on Nomu were Edarat Communication and Information Technology Co. and Naseej for Technology Co. whose share prices slipped by 9.96 percent and 7.25 percent, respectively.

On the announcements front, Al Mawarid Manpower Co. said that its shareholders will decide on the board’s proposal to pay a cash dividend at 15 percent of capital during the ordinary general meeting scheduled on Sept. 13.

LONDON: Oil prices crept up on Thursday after China’s central bank sought to stem the rising tide of pessimism over the country’s property market and wider economy.

Prices had fallen for the previous session on simmering worries over the impact on fuel demand from a deepening property crisis that is stifling momentum in China’s economy and from the potential for further increases to US interest rates.

Brent crude futures rose 60 cents to $84.05 a barrel by 3:10 p.m. Saudi time and US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 61 cents at $79.99.

“Oil traders like the fact that China isn’t going to tolerate weakness in economic activity,” said Naeem Aslam at Zaye Capital Markets after China’s central bank said that it will adjust and optimize property policies in a timely manner.

Interest rates remain in focus, with minutes of the US Federal Reserve’s July meeting released on Wednesday. The minutes showed the central bank’s officials did not give strong indications about pausing rate hikes in an effort to prioritize the battle against inflation.

Higher interest rates increase borrowing costs for businesses and consumers, which could slow economic growth and reduce oil demand.

“Crude prices are going to struggle here as we have bearish sentiment in the world’s two largest economies,” said OANDA analyst Edward Moya.

On a more bullish note, China made a rare draw on crude oil inventories in July, the first time in 33 months that it had dipped into storage.

Data released on Wednesday showed that US crude oil inventories fell by nearly 6 million barrels last week on strong exports and refining run rates.

If the market had received that data in friendlier macroeconomic climes, the narrative of a tightening market would be at the top of news screens rather than today’s blight of financial considerations, said John Evans at oil broker PVM.

Oil looks like it will find a home around the $80 level as too many risks to the macroeconomic outlook still remain on the table, OANDA’s Moya added. 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah Islamic Port has introduced a new shipping service expanding its reach to eight international ports.

The Saudi Ports Authority, known as Mawani, has unveiled the Turkey Libya Express shipping service. It will operate in partnership with Red Sea Gateway Terminal Co. and France’s CMA CGM.  

This strategic move aims to enhance shipping connectivity from Jeddah Islamic Port, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency.  

The collaboration underscores Saudi Arabia’s commitment to bolstering maritime trade and expanding its global shipping network. 

SHANGHAI: China’s yuan fell to over nine-month lows against the dollar on Thursday, as widening yield differentials with the US and expectations of more policy easing by Beijing eclipsed a firmer-than-expected guidance fix and state bank support.  

The dollar rose broadly against a basket of currencies thanks to a resilient US economy which firmed bets for US interest rates to stay higher for longer. That contrasted with expectations for further monetary easing in China to prop up a faltering economic recovery, driving yield differentials between the world’s two largest economies to the widest level in 16 years and pressuring the yuan. 

Prior to market opening, the People’s Bank of China set the midpoint rate, around which the yuan is allowed to trade in a 2 percent band, at 7.2076 per dollar prior to market opening, 90 pips weaker than the previous fix of 7.1986 and the weakest since July 6.  

However, the fixing was still much stronger than market projections — about 971 pips firmer than Reuters' estimate of 7.3047.  

Maybank analysts said the stronger-than-expected fixing showed the central bank’s continued efforts to ensure the yuan doesn’t fall too low versus the dollar. “That said, CFETS yuan index has started to soften and that could help to support exports and this is much needed given the fact that domestic demand could probably take a while to recover,” they said in a note.  

The CFETS yuan basket index, a gauge that measures yuan’s value against its major trading partners, fell to 97.33 on Thursday, according to Reuters calculations based on official data. The index, the lowest since Aug. 8, and has lost 1.36 percent year-to-date.  

In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at 7.3101 per dollar and weakened to a low of 7.3174, the softest level since Nov. 3, 2022. By midday, it was changing hands at 7.3149, 159 pips weaker than the previous late session close.  

Its offshore counterpart followed the weakening trend to an over nine-month low of 7.3490. It lasted at 7.3381 per dollar around midday. To prevent the yuan from sinking too fast, sources told Reuters that China’s major state-owned banks were seen busy selling dollars to buy yuan in both onshore and offshore spot foreign exchange markets.  

State banks often act on behalf of China’s central bank in the country’s foreign exchange market, but they could also trade on their own behalf or execute their clients’ orders. Offshore branches of the state banks were seen selling dollars during London and New York trading hours this week, sources said.  

RIYADH: King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah has once again been ranked top among international airports in Saudi Arabia for overall performance thanks to offering improved services to passengers amid the Kingdom’s efforts to attract 100 million visitors by 2030. 

The latest monthly report by the General Authority for Civil Aviation evaluates the country’s airports’ commitment to implementing improvements based on 14 performance criteria including time spent in travel procedures, passports, customs areas and disability services.  

With a compliance rate of 91 percent in July, up from 82 percent the previous month, King Abdulaziz International Airport, also known as Jeddah International Airport, topped the list where the number of passengers exceeded 15 million annually.  

In the same ranking, King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh came second with a compliance rate of 82 percent for the second month in a row.   

According to the GACA report, King Fahd International Airport maintained the first spot in the second category, where the number of passengers ranges between 5 to 15 million annually, with a compliance rate of 91 percent, up from 73 percent in June.  

Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport followed with a rate of 82 percent, maintaining the same level as June.   

As for the third category of international airports, where the number of passengers ranges between 2 and 5 million annually, Abha International Airport held a 100 percent compliance rate in July.   

Meanwhile, Prince Naif Bin Abdulaziz International Airport ranked first in the fourth category of international airports that receive less than 2 million passengers annually, with a 100 percent compliance rate in July.   

The fifth category is a ranking for domestic airports, in which Gurayat Airport came first, achieving a 100 percent rate.  

The National Aviation Strategy is one of the key elements in Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 as the Kingdom aims to diversify its revenue sources by elevating its travel and tourism sector.  

According to the National Aviation Strategy, Saudi Arabia is aiming to increase air connectivity to 250 destinations, reaching 330 million passengers, and double air cargo capacity to 4.5 million tons by 2030.  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia Railways experienced an annual increase of 84 percent in passenger traffic during the first half of the current year, with 4.4 million passengers using the rail network.  

Train trips also saw an annual uptick of 46 percent in the first half, totaling 16,404 trips collectively on the East Train, North Train, and Haramain High-Speed Railway networks, according to SAR. 

The firm’s CEO Bashar Al-Malik said that the positive performance of the Kingdom’s rail network was mainly driven by the successful Hajj season. 

The Haramain Express route facilitated 3,627 journeys, offering 750,000 seats for pilgrims in 2023. Additionally, the Al-Mashaaer Al-Mugaddassah Metro Line transported 2.13 million pilgrims over 2,208 trips. 

During Ramadan, the Haramain Express service carried over 818,000 passengers on more than 2,540 train journeys, a 265 percent increase compared to the same period last year. 

Highlighting the rail network’s good performance, SAR noted that its daily trip count exceeded 115 during the holy month, with a commitment rate of over 97 percent. 

In the second quarter alone, Saudi Arabia Railways transported 2.2 million passengers.  

The rail network also played a role in transporting minerals and goods, moving over 6.34 million tons during the same period. 

The volume of transported minerals and goods during the first half reached 12 million tons, up 13 percent compared to the previous year, contributing to a reduction of 970,000 truck trips. 

Al-Malik noted that the freight transportation sector witnessed a number of strategic agreements and memoranda of understanding. 

“These agreements include transportation via railways and upgrading services, in addition to technical linkage with many entities, which improve customer experience, whether those benefiting from freight services or travelers over the railway networks,” he added, highlighting SAR’s achievements in the first half.  

In April, SAR signed a memorandum of understanding with Italy’s Arsenale Group to host the Middle East’s first luxury train. 

The signing of the MoU came amid the Kingdom’s efforts to boost its tourism sector in line with Vision 2030 goals to diversify its economy.  

Aligned with Saudi Arabia’s National Tourism Strategy, these developments aim to attract 100 million visitors by 2030 and increase the tourism sector’s contribution to the gross domestic product to more than 10 percent. 

