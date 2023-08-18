You are here

Russia detains leader of election monitoring group

Golos' Deputy Director Grigory Melkonyants, shown speaking to the media after a court session in Moscow on June 14, 2013, has been detained by Russian authorities on charges of working with an international organization declared “undesirable” by Russian authorities. (AP Photo, File)
Reuters

  • A court is expected to decide on Friday whether Melkonyants will remain in custody
Reuters

Russia detained Grigory Melkonyants, the co-chair of prominent independent vote-monitoring group Golos (Voice), the organization said on its website on Thursday night.
Law enforcement officers arrived in Melkonyants’ apartment early in the morning and after searching his home, took to him the main department of the Russian Investigative Committee for charges, Russian agencies reported.
A court is expected to decide on Friday whether Melkonyants will remain in custody, Golos said referring to his lawyer Mikhail Biryukov.
Melkonyants may face up to six years in prison for working with an international organization, declared “undesirable” by Russian authorities, his lawyer told Russian agencies.
A video published by RIA news agency showed three men in plain clothes standing next to Melkonyants inside his home while one of them ordered Melkonyants to put the time on a paper he was signing — 6.45 a.m. (0345 GMT)
Moscow-based Golos is monitoring election campaigns in dozens of Russian regions ahead of voting scheduled for September.
The group first angered the government by publicizing evidence of alleged fraud in a 2011 parliamentary vote that sparked opposition protests, and in the presidential election that returned Vladimir Putin to the Kremlin for a third term in 2012.
The Russian government labelled the group a foreign agent but it continued to work in the country even when Russia intensified a crackdown on dissent after invading Ukraine last year.
The prosecution is likely to be related to the European Network of Election Monitoring Organizations (ENEMO), a Montenegro-based non-governmental organization, Golos said on its website.
Golos stopped its cooperation with ENEMO after Russian authorities banned activities of the network in 2021, the group said.
Russian law enforcement searched homes of a total of 14 members of Golos in eight Russian regions, RIA reported.

Senegalese opposition leader in intensive care nearly three weeks into hunger strike

Senegalese opposition leader in intensive care nearly three weeks into hunger strike
AP

AP

DAKAR, Senegal: Jailed opposition leader Ousmane Sonko was put in intensive care Thursday, nearly three weeks into a hunger strike to protest criminal charges brought against him by Senegal’s government, his party said.
Sonko was put in detention July 31 in advance of a trial in which he faces charges of calling for insurrection, conspiracy against the state and other alleged crimes.
Since Aug. 6, he has been at the Main Hospital in downtown Dakar, the capital, because of ill effects from his hunger strike.
After fainting during the night, Sonko was rushed into an intensive care unit in the same hospital, where he eventually regained consciousness Thursday, said El Malick Ndiaye, a spokesperson for the now-dissolved Patriots of Senegal party led by Sonko.
Sonko had refused medical care the previous five days, and allies are trying to persuade him to change his mind about the hunger strike, Ndiaye said.
“We’re doing everything to get him to stop, because it’s a question of life or death,” Ndiaye said.
Three other detainees who joined Sonko in the hunger strike are also in intensive care.
Sonko placed third in Senegal’s 2019 presidential election and is popular with the country’s young people.
His supporters maintain the charges against him, which have ranged from rape and death threats to defamation and conspiracy against the state, are part of a government effort to derail his candidacy in the 2024 presidential election.
Human Rights Watch has called for the reinstatement of Sonko’s party. Senegal’s government says the party was dissolved July 31, the day Sonko was put in detention.

British-led coalition to provide Ukraine with anti-drone systems

Reuters

Reuters

LONDON: A British-led group of European countries said on Friday it would provide about 90 million pounds ($115 million) of air defense equipment to help Ukraine defend itself against Russian attacks.

This includes a 56-million-pound contract with the Norwegian defense company Kongsberg to provide vehicle-mounted Cortex Typhon systems, which are used to detect and destroy drones.

“These air defense systems have the capability and flexibility to be rapidly deployed to either protect Ukraine’s civilian population and infrastructure, or be put to use on the frontline,” said Britain’s defense minister Ben Wallace.
The International Fund for Ukraine — a group of countries including Britain, Norway, the Netherlands, Denmark and Sweden — has also agreed two other contracts for air defense equipment, which will be revealed at a later date.
Both Ukraine and Russia have stepped up attacks on each other’s troops recently as Ukraine seeks to dislodge Russian forces that have dug in across southern and eastern Ukraine since their invasion last year.
Odesa, Ukraine’s largest port and naval base, has been repeatedly attacked with missiles and drones after Russia pulled out of an agreement allowing grain shipments from Ukraine’s ports in July.

 

Woman who mailed ricin to Trump in 2020 jailed for 22 years

Reuters

Reuters

WASHINGTON: A woman was sentenced to about 22 years in prison on Thursday for sending threatening letters, containing homemade ricin, in September 2020, to then-President Donald Trump at the White House, the US Justice Department said in a statement.
Pascale Cecile Veronique Ferrier, 55, a dual citizen of Canada and France, pleaded guilty earlier this year. She sent the ricin-filled letters to Trump and eight Texas State law enforcement officials, according to the Justice Department.
The envelope addressed to Trump was intercepted in September 2020 at the White House mail sorting facility in Washington, where US Postal Service personnel flagged it as suspicious and contacted the FBI, according to an FBI affidavit filed then with the charging documents.
Ferrier was arrested two days later on the Canada-US border between Buffalo and Fort Erie, Ontario.
She admitted that she had made ricin at her residence in Quebec, Canada, in September 2020, prosecutors said. Ricin is a deadly poison made from castor beans.
Her sentence of 262 months in prison will be followed by a lifetime of supervised release, the Justice Department said on Thursday.
 

US approves sending F-16s to Ukraine from Denmark and Netherlands

Reuters

  • US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has assured quick 21approval of all transfer requests of F-16s to Ukraine
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The United States has approved sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine from Denmark and the Netherlands to defend against Russian invaders as soon as pilot training is completed, a US official said on Thursday.
Ukraine has actively sought the US-made F-16 fighter jets to help it counter Russian air superiority.
Washington gave Denmark and the Netherlands official assurances that the United States will expedite approval of all necessary third-party transfer requests of F-16s to Ukraine so that Ukraine will get F-16s when the pilots are trained.
Denmark and the Netherlands, the two countries leading the training coalition, had recently asked for those assurances.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken sent letters to his Danish and Dutch counterparts assuring them that the requests would be approved, the official said.
“I am writing to express the United States’ full support for both the transfer of F-16 fighter aircraft to Ukraine and for the training of Ukrainian pilots by qualified F-16 instructors,” Blinken said in a letter to the two officials, a copy of which was seen by Reuters.
Blinken said, “It remains critical that Ukraine is able to defend itself against ongoing Russian aggression and violation of its sovereignty.”
He said the approval of the third party requests would allow Ukraine to take “full advantage of its new capabilities as soon as the first set of pilots complete their training.”
US President Joe Biden had endorsed training programs for Ukrainian pilots on F-16s in May but no timing for the supply of war planes had been given so far.
The F-16 is made by Lockheed Martin.

 

China's defense minister promises to boost cooperation with Russian ally Belarus

AP

  • Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu met with Belarus strongman President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk on Thursday
  • Russia used Belarus as a staging point for its invasion of Ukraine and Russian troops and weapons remain there
AP

TALLINN, Estonia: Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu on Thursday visited Belarus and said his country would increase military cooperation with Russia’s neighbor and ally, where Moscow is deploying tactical nuclear weapons.
Shangfu met with strongman President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk and said “the purpose of my visit to Belarus is precisely the implementation of important agreements at the level of heads of state and the further strengthening of bilateral military cooperation.”
Neither side gave details of what the cooperation will entail, but the two countries have agreed to hold joint military exercises next year.
Li visited Russia just before going to Belarus.
Russian troops that were deployed in Belarus were part of Russia’s invading force in Ukraine and Russian troops and weapons remain there.
Belarusian forces have not taken part in the Ukraine war and Lukashenko on Thursday said China’s military assistance would not be directed against third countries. Lukashenko has previously said Belarus has taken delivery of Russian nuclear weapons and on Thursday he said they could only be used by Belarus if the country was under threat.
“Nuclear weapons, which are in Belarus, will not be used if there is no aggression against us,” Lukashenko said, adding that Belarus would not enter into hostilities against Ukraine as long as its border was not violated.
China claims to be neutral in the conflict in Ukraine, but accuses the United States and its allies of provoking Russia and maintains strong economic, diplomatic and trade ties with Moscow.
Belarusian analyst Valery Karbalevich said the visit of the Chinese defense minister is “an important signal not only to the EU and the US, but also to Ukraine.”
“With this visit, China marks the scope of its military interests and shows that it is interested in building up ties with Minsk and Moscow, including military cooperation, despite the dissatisfaction of Western countries,” he told The Associated Press. “This is also a signal to Ukraine that the prolongation of the war can force China to take one side.”

 

