Oil Updates – crude set to snap 7-week winning streak on US rate outlook, China woes

Oil Updates – crude set to snap 7-week winning streak on US rate outlook, China woes
Brent crude was up 8 cents, or 0.1 percent, at $84.12 a barrel as of 9:11 a.m. Saudi time. (Shutterstock)
Updated 27 sec ago
Reuters

Oil Updates – crude set to snap 7-week winning streak on US rate outlook, China woes

Oil Updates – crude set to snap 7-week winning streak on US rate outlook, China woes
Updated 27 sec ago
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Oil prices looked set to snap a seven-week winning streak on Friday as concerns about China’s slowing economic growth and the possibility of more US interest rate hikes outweighed signs of tightening supply, according to Reuters.

Major benchmarks were slightly higher on Friday, with US West Texas Intermediate crude rising 22 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $80.61 a barrel, while Brent crude was up 8 cents, or 0.1 percent, at $84.12 a barrel as of 9:11 a.m. Saudi time.

The seven-week winning streak was the longest for both benchmarks this year. Brent futures rose by about 18 percent and WTI by more than 20 percent in the seven weeks ended Aug. 11 to the highest levels in months before paring some gains this week, when both fell by more than 3 percent.

The US Federal Reserve’s focus on containing inflation amid stronger-than-expected economic data was keeping a lid on oil prices, which have risen sharply in the recent weeks due to concerns over supply.

The US Labor Department on Thursday reported the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits fell in the last week, suggesting the still-tight employment market could prolong the Fed’s tightening campaign to cool the economy.

That report followed similarly upbeat economic data earlier in the week, including US retail sales, which suggested the Fed may have to stick with higher rates for longer.

Investors fret that higher borrowing costs could impede economic growth and in turn reduce overall demand, including for oil.

Adding to the concerns, a recent batch of economic data from China, the world’s second largest oil consumer, has highlighted a rapid loss of economic momentum since the second quarter.

China’s sputtering economy has whipsawed global financial markets in the past few months, with a property crisis spooking investors amid contagion fears.

However, tightening oil supply due to production cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting countries and allies, together called OPEC+, and increasing demand, mainly due to higher travel and improved industrial activity in the US, has supported prices, and could lead to a rise in the coming days, analysts said.

US oil production was offsetting some losses in output due to OPEC+ cuts, but the falling US rig count meant such support could likely be short-lived, ANZ Research said in a report on Friday.

Data released this week also showed that US crude oil inventories fell by nearly 6 million barrels last week on strong exports and refining run rates. Weekly products supplied, a proxy for demand, rose to the highest since December..

Despite recent economic weaknesses, China made a rare draw on crude oil inventories in July, the first time in 33 months it has dipped into storage.

“Momentum indicators are showing supply tightness. Investors have started increasing their bullish bets, net-long positions are reaching an annual high,” ANZ said in its report. 

Topics: Oil Updates  crude

Agricultural Development Fund and GASTAT forge data-sharing collaboration 

Agricultural Development Fund and GASTAT forge data-sharing collaboration 
Updated 17 August 2023
ARAB NEWS 

Agricultural Development Fund and GASTAT forge data-sharing collaboration 

Agricultural Development Fund and GASTAT forge data-sharing collaboration 
Updated 17 August 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: In a significant step toward leveraging data for shared objectives, a memorandum of cooperation was formalized between the Agricultural Development Fund and the General Authority for Statistics in Riyadh on Thursday. 

This agreement centers on the exchange of data, information, and statistical indicators relevant to the economic activities overseen by ADF, according to the Saudi Press Agency

The data sharing adheres to the guidelines and privacy regulations stipulated by the National Data Management Office, which is responsible for establishing data policies and standards. 

Furthermore, the collaboration aims to facilitate mutual consultations, support, and knowledge exchange across various fields of common interest. This encompasses areas like periodic research and ongoing studies. 

It also provides the employees of the two entities with the opportunity to participate in development courses, seminars, scientific conferences, and workshops provided by the two signing sides. 

According to NDMO, government data represents a national asset that can enhance performance and productivity and facilitate public service delivery.

This can be achieved by instituting effective data management practices, establishing the highest data accountability and transparency levels, and leveraging data to extract insights and support strategic decision-making. 

The office added that nations worldwide are harnessing the value of data as a vital economic resource for unlocking innovation, driving economic growth and transformation, and improving national competitiveness. 

In its 2020 National Date Governance Interim Regulations, the office further stated that government entities in Saudi Arabia collect and process vast amounts of data that can contribute to national economic prosperity and leadership among global data-driven economies. 

As part of Saudi Arabia’s ongoing efforts to enhance food security, the ADF has recently signed financing contracts worth SR926 million ($246.8 million) in the feed industry, and animal production and dairy sectors.     

These contracts aim to support importing key agricultural products, including maize, soybeans, and barley, that are vital for sustaining the Kingdom’s food supply.    

The agreements encompass a range of projects, including initiatives such as establishing an agricultural product marketing center, cold storage facilities, and a broiler and poultry farming project.     

In June, the fund provided funding of SR1.5 billion to local farmers, primarily supporting greenhouse vegetable production, poultry breeding, and fish and shrimp farming.     

The loans also extended support to refrigeration warehouses and date manufacturing and marketing centers.     

These loan approvals underscore the fund’s commitment to its developmental and financing role in the agricultural sector, aligning with the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture’s policies and the Kingdom’s overarching food security strategy.  

Topics: Agricultural Development Fund (ADF) General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT)

Kuwait's consumer price index increases 3.74%

Kuwait’s consumer price index increases 3.74%
Updated 17 August 2023
Arab News

Kuwait’s consumer price index increases 3.74%

Kuwait’s consumer price index increases 3.74%
Updated 17 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Kuwait’s consumer price index increased by 3.74 percent in July 2023 compared to the same period last year, driven by high prices across multiple sectors. 

This rise was despite the monthly stabilization of prices. The general CPI remained stable at 130.1 in July, according to a report from the country’s Central Statistical Bureau. 

On a monthly basis, the food and beverage group fell by 0.14 percent in July, while four other groups, led by clothing and foot clothes, rose by 0.45 percent. 

The annual increase was led by a 7.07 percent price hike in the clothing and footwear sector and a 5.79 percent gain in the food and beverage sector.

These changes have implications for consumers and businesses alike, highlighting the need for careful monitoring and effective inflation management strategies by policymakers.   

“The consumer price index is one of the most important economic indicators to follow up the business condition and the economic situation in Kuwait. This indicator is also an essential element to follow the overall price movements in retail markets,” the report stated.   

In order to control inflation rates, the Central Bank raised the discount rate in July by about 25 basis points to 4.25 percent instead of 4 percent, in line with the decision of the US Federal Reserve to raise interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point. 

At the time, the country’s central bank said in a statement that it wants to remain supportive of economic growth, particularly in non-oil sectors.  

Kuwait’s CPI reflects the country’s changes in the cost of living and carries implications for both businesses and consumers.   

In June, CPI also recorded a 3.83 percent annual increase and a 0.54 percent month-on-month rise.   

Food and beverage increased by 6.25 percent in April compared to the same month last year, while cigarettes and tobacco rose by slightly rose by 0.37 percent. 

Topics: Kuwait consumer price index (CPI) Inflation

China's financial city authority opens office in Saudi capital

China’s financial city authority opens office in Saudi capital
Updated 17 August 2023
Nadin Hassan

China’s financial city authority opens office in Saudi capital

China’s financial city authority opens office in Saudi capital
Updated 17 August 2023
Nadin Hassan

 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s economic ties with China have strengthened further, with Shanghai Lujiazui Financial City Authority setting up its office in Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District.

The announcement was made at an event organized on Thursday by eWTP Arabia Capital, a venture capital investment firm based in the capital city with a branch office in Beijing.

The firm is the investment arm of the Electronic World Trade Platform, founded by Alibaba Group’s Jack Ma in 2016.

During the event, eWTP Arabia Capital, SLFCA, and KAFD Development and Management Co. signed a memorandum of understanding to boost cooperation between the financial hubs of Shanghai and Riyadh.

Jerry Li, founder and managing partner of eWTPA, KAFD DMC CEO Gautam Sashittal, and SLFCA Director General Yefeng Yuan signed the MoU.

Speaking at the event, Sashittal said: “Saudi Arabia and China share many commonalities in their current journeys. They are two giant economies with vast regional and international influence, pursuing ambitious socioeconomic transformations, attracting unprecedented interest and wide-ranging investment.”

“This strategic agreement will pave the way for meaningful engagement in the days ahead and ensure smooth working relationships for individuals and businesses alike,” he added.

Additionally, eWTPA signed a strategic agreement with SLFCA to establish an investment platform, as the two parties aim to synergize in finance, commerce, innovation, and technology. It plans to encourage more substantial business, capital, and talent exchanges between China and Saudi Arabia.

“We are talking about the second largest economy in the world, China, collaborating with the largest economy in the region, in the Arab world. Saudi Arabia is growing fast, so if you look at the FDI coming into the country, it trebled between 2020 and 2021,” Sashittal told Arab News.

He added: “This collaboration with China, with the financial district, will ensure to wake commerce to exchange between the two countries, in various sectors, telecom, technology and financial sector collaboration, so this will bring a lot of benefits to us in KAFD.”

From a macroeconomic perspective, establishing the new financial district in Riyadh highlights the significance of the public and private sector’s support to the economy’s growth.

“For an economy to be successful, you need active participation in both the public and the private sectors. A lot of the initiatives here are supported by the public, but this is what brings the private sector in, especially the international businesses. This brings confidence to the country to the economy, which grows the country’s economy with very positive about that,” Sashittal told Arab News.

The SLFCA’s Riyadh office, supported by eWTPA, will act as Shanghai’s main entry point into the Kingdom.

It will serve as a platform, bringing together all market participants from both regions, and will promote international collaboration in business, technology, finance, and other sectors.

Furthermore, eWTPA’s Jerry Li told Arab News: “China is the biggest importer for Saudi Arabia, and we come here for more than five years, we learn and research about the local industry, and we found that there is not a lot of Chinese entrepreneurs and Chinese businessmen.

So we support our local partner to know more about their request and the gap between the two countries.”

“The partnership holds immense importance for Riyadh and Shanghai, offering the potential to generate significant value. Shanghai aims to utilize its expertise to support Saudi Arabia in achieving its Vision 2030,” Li said during the press conference.

The event concluded when the three signees exchanged gifts after signing the agreements.

On Wednesday, on the sidelines of the Saudi-Chinese Business Forum, Riyadh and Beijing signed several cooperation agreements worth over $1.33 billion, fostering cooperation in vital fields like housing, financing, and infrastructure.

Majid Al-Hogail, the Saudi minister of municipal and rural affairs and housing, said in a tweet that the developments at the event, which is taking place in Beijing, signify the strengthening of connections between the two nations and pave the path for more growth and shared progress.

Topics: KAFD China Shanghai Lujiazui Financial City Authority

Visit Saudi partners with Spanish LaLiga as global sponsor  

Visit Saudi partners with Spanish LaLiga as global sponsor  
Updated 17 August 2023
ARAB NEWS  

Visit Saudi partners with Spanish LaLiga as global sponsor  

Visit Saudi partners with Spanish LaLiga as global sponsor  
Updated 17 August 2023
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: The Saudi tourism ministry’s promotional brand, Visit Saudi, has partnered with Spanish football league LaLiga to showcase the Kingdom’s attractiveness as the world’s fastest-growing destination.  

The partnership aims to promote Saudi Arabia as the most exciting year-round destination, where football passion merges with fostering ties among diverse cultures and bringing communities together, according to the Saudi Press Agency.  

Additionally, the collaboration will boost Visit Saudi’s efforts to highlight the Kingdom’s rich cultural heritage, diverse landscapes, and role as a major hub for unprecedented sporting and cultural interactions in today’s football landscape.

“Football and travel bridge cultures and unite people,” said Fahd Hamidaddin, CEO of Saudi Tourism Authority.  

“Saudi Arabia has millions of incredibly passionate football fans and as we continue to create a dynamic year-round destination, full of cultural events, we look forward to welcoming international travellers to experience the largest sporting and cultural exchange in sporting history, helping us in bringing the world to Saudi and bringing Saudi to the world,” Hamidaddin continued. 

According to SPA, this will exemplify the long-standing relationship between LaLiga and Saudi Arabia, as Saudi football players have represented leagues in Spain and vice versa. 

“Saudi Arabia has embraced the sport, elevating football to its pinnacle as the most played and followed activity across the nation, and the level of participation in the under 30s continues to increase,” Iker Casillas, ambassador of LaLiga said. 

The alliance will expand the limits of brand activation through a wide range of events, including a high-profile debut event, followed by many more activities that will be held in the Kingdom, the announcement added.

“Signing this agreement demonstrates our strong commitment to advancing sports and football science in the Arab world, as well as expanding our presence, and that of our clubs, in a relevant global sports hub,” Oscar May, executive director of LaLiga said.  

Through this strategic partnership, LaLiga and Visit Saudi will jointly highlight Saudi Arabia's travel trends, attracting a wide range of local, regional, and global travelers.  

The project will be produced through innovative collaborations, sponsorship agreements, partnerships, digital content, and immersive consumer events that are intended to increase audience engagement, SPA reported. 

Topics: Visit Saudi LaLiga

Oman's total outstanding credit extended by ODCs rises by 6.5%

Oman’s total outstanding credit extended by ODCs rises by 6.5%
Updated 17 August 2023
Arab News

Oman’s total outstanding credit extended by ODCs rises by 6.5%

Oman’s total outstanding credit extended by ODCs rises by 6.5%
Updated 17 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Oman’s total outstanding credit extended by Other Depository Corporations, which consist of conventional and Islamic banks, grew by 6.5 percent to 30.3 billion Omani rials ($78.7 billion) at the end of June, according to a monthly statistical bulletin by the country’s apex bank. 

The Central Bank of Oman noted that the nominal gross domestic product showed an increase of 7.4 percent at the end of the first quarter of the year compared to the same period in 2022, adding that the rise was driven by an increase in the output of hydrocarbon and non-hydrocarbon sectors by 6.1 and 6.7 percent, respectively. 

In its review, the bank noted that credit to the private sector demonstrated a 7 percent year-on-year increase, reaching 25.4 billion rials.  

Furthermore, it pointed out that non-financial corporations received the highest share of the total private sector credit at nearly 45.9 percent at the end of June, followed by the household sector at 44.4 percent. 

The bulletin also stated that the share of financial corporations was 6 percent, with the other sectors receiving the remaining 3.7 percent of total private sector credit as of the end of June. 

It added that the total deposits held with ODCs registered a year-to-year growth of 4.4 percent to reach 27.5 billion rials at the end of June. On the other hand, the total private sector deposits increased by 2.7 percent to hit 16 billion rials. 

The statement further pointed out that, in terms of the sector-wise composition of private sector deposits, the biggest contribution came from household deposits at 51.8 percent, non-financial corporations at 29.6 percent, financial corporations at 15.6 percent, and other sectors at 2.9 percent. 

The bank added that credit to the private sector increased by 5.4 percent to reach 20.2 billion rials. At the same time, their overall investments in securities declined by 5.9 to 4.6 billion rials at the end of June of the current year. 

The average Omani oil price at the end of June 2023 at $81.4 per barrel was lower by 10 percent than in June 2022. According to the same source, the average daily oil production at 1,057,200 barrels represented an increase of 1 percent.

Topics: Oman Central Bank of Oman

