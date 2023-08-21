You are here

Ward-Prowse shines while Caicedo struggles as West Ham beat Chelsea 3-1

Ward-Prowse shines while Caicedo struggles as West Ham beat Chelsea 3-1
West Ham United's Lucas Paqueta scores their third goal from the penalty spot during their Premier League match against Chelsea at London Stadium on Sunday. (Reuters)
Updated 31 sec ago
AP

Ward-Prowse shines while Caicedo struggles as West Ham beat Chelsea 3-1

Ward-Prowse shines while Caicedo struggles as West Ham beat Chelsea 3-1
  • Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino is still without a win after his first two games, after a 1-1 draw with Liverpool last weekend
  • Villa routed Everton 4-0 at home to hand Emery his biggest win since taking over as manager last year
Updated 31 sec ago
AP

LONDON: After all the talk about Chelsea’s big-money signings this week, it was West Ham’s new midfielder who had the biggest impact in the Premier League derby between the London clubs on Sunday.

James Ward-Prowse enjoyed what he called “a dream debut” by setting up two goals in a 3-1 win for West Ham that came despite the Hammers playing with 10 men for the last 30 minutes of the game. Moises Caicedo, meanwhile, only managed to give away a penalty for the final goal in injury time after coming on in the second half for his first appearance since his record-breaking $146 million move from Brighton.

The Caicedo signing took Chelsea’s total outlay on players past the $1 billion mark under their American ownership and the club followed it up by splashing $74 million on Romeo Lavia, another defensive midfielder who wasn’t deemed ready to be in the squad against West Ham.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino is still without a win after his first two games, after a 1-1 draw with Liverpool last weekend. And his biggest problem may be a lack of attacking options.

Chelsea dominated large parts of the game but couldn’t create many quality chances for striker Nicolas Jackson — another summer signing. And Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez, who cost Chelsea $131.4 million last season, missed a penalty that would have put his club 2-1 up just before the halftime break.

In comparison, the $38 million that West Ham spent on Ward-Prowse looks like a bargain.

“A dream debut for me on a personal note, and more importantly the team,” Ward-Prowse said. “You could feel the energy in the stadium toward the end. It’s a special day.”

The 28-year-old midfielder — who joined from Southampton on the same day that Caicedo joined Chelsea — is known for his set-piece deliveries and delivered a perfect corner that was headed in by Nayef Aguerd to give West Ham the lead in the seventh minute.

After Carney Chukwuemeka equalized for Chelsea in the 28th, Fernandez had a chance to give the visitors what would have been a deserved lead just before the halftime break. But his penalty was saved by Alphonse Areola, and West Ham retook the lead when Ward-Prowse played a ball over the top for Michail Antonio, who beat Robert Sanchez with a shot from the edge of the area in the 53rd.

Aguerd then earned a second booking for a badly mistimed challenge in the 67th, but West Ham hung on with 10 men until Caicedo tripped Emerson in the area to give away a penalty that Lucas Paqueta calmly converted in the fifth minute of injury time to extend the hosts’ lead.

“That’s football. Teams like us, we need to get the right balance,” Pochettino said. “(I’m) disappointed but this is only the beginning. We need to believe in the process.”

VILLA ROUT

What a difference a week made for Aston Villa. Unai Emery’s team went from losing by four goals in their first game of the season to winning by the same margin in their second.

Villa routed Everton 4-0 at home to hand Emery his biggest win since taking over as manager last year and leave the Toffees without a point — or a goal — in its first two games.

After losing 5-1 at Newcastle last weekend, Villa took a 2-0 lead after goals from captain John McGinn and Douglas Luiz in the first half and then added second-half efforts from Leon Bailey and substitute Jhon Duran.

“After our result at Newcastle, it was very important to have this impact,” Emery said.

Everton manager Sean Dyche could already be facing some pressure, though, after helping Everton narrowly avoid relegation last season. His team’s poor defending contributed to at least two of the goals, and his attacking problems were made worse by striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin having to come off in the 38th after a clash of heads.

“Sometimes, the weirdest thing as a manager, is you have to accept a collective down day. It was a collective down day,” Dyche said. “They (Villa) probably had it in reverse. After their result last weekend, they played really well today.”

Topics: Mauricio Pochettino English Premier League (EPL) Westham Chelsea

Spain beat England to win Women's World Cup

Updated 20 August 2023
AFP

Spain beat England to win Women’s World Cup

Spain beat England to win Women’s World Cup
  • Jorge Vilda's team was the more accomplished side and had more chances, including missing penalty
Updated 20 August 2023
AFP

SYDNEY: Spain won the Women’s World Cup for the first time in their history with skipper Olga Carmona sweeping in the only goal for a deserved 1-0 victory over England in Sunday’s final.

In front of a packed crowd of nearly 76,000 at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Spain were the more accomplished side and had more chances, including missing a second-half penalty.
Spain’s triumph is vindication for Jorge Vilda and the Spanish football federation, who stuck with the coach even after 15 players last year said they no longer wanted to represent their country under him.

FASTFACT

England coach Sarina Wiegman, who has now suffered back-to-back defeats in the final, and her European champions can have few complaints.

Defender Carmona scored what turned out to be the winner, rampaging from left-back to thrash the ball in low and hard on 29 minutes past England goalkeeper Mary Earps.
“It’s difficult to describe, immense joy, I’m so proud of this team,” said the 42-year-old Vilda, who was accused of being too strict, among a litany of complaints.
There was a smattering of boos when his image was put up at Stadium Australia during the game and again when he strode up to the podium before Spain lifted the trophy.
“I’m so happy for everyone watching us right now, we’ve made them happy too. We’re champions of the world,” added Vilda, who recalled three of the 15 mutineers for the tournament.
England coach Sarina Wiegman, who has now suffered back-to-back defeats in the final, and her European champions can have few complaints.
Spain won a penalty 20 minutes from the end when Keira Walsh was ruled to have handled in the box after a long VAR review.
But Jennifer Hermoso’s weak penalty was easily saved by Earps to give England a lifeline.
But if anything, Spain looked the more likely to score again as the clock counted down to the final whistle.
Spain’s players raced off the bench at the end, while England’s players were left distraught, some with their heads in their hands.
Spain are the fifth team to lift the World Cup since the tournament began in 1991, joining outgoing champions the US, Germany, Norway and Japan.
Wiegman, who suffered agony in the final four years ago when her Netherlands team lost 2-0 to the US, had been aiming to join Alf Ramsey as the only managers to win a World Cup for England.
She admitted that Spain, who had never won a World Cup knockout game until this tournament, were the better team.
“Of course it feels really bad now. You go to the final, you want to give everything to win the final, then you lose it,” said the Dutch coach, who took England to their first major title last summer by winning their home Euros.
“What we have done, how we have shown ourselves as a team, how we want to play, overcoming so many challenges, I feel we can be very proud of ourselves, even though it doesn’t feel that way at the moment,” she added.
Aitana Bonmati, one of the original refuseniks who returned for the World Cup, won the Golden Ball for the best player at the tournament while Japan’s Hinata Miyazawa took the Golden Boot as top-scorer with five goals.
Earps, who was kept busy for much of the evening by a slick Spain, won the Golden Glove as best goalkeeper.
The 19-year-old Spain attacker Salma Paralluelo, who replaced reigning two-time Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas in Spain’s starting lineup, was named best young player.
A gripping final was a fitting conclusion to a month-long tournament in Australia and New Zealand which will be remembered for how the supposed minnows closed the gap on the sides at the top.
It signaled the end of the United States’ long reign as the superpower of women’s football as their dreams of an unprecedented third title in a row came to an end in the last 16, their earliest exit ever.
Off the pitch, the biggest Women’s World Cup in history, with 32 teams, was the best-attended ever and most games were played in front of large crowds.
Sweden, who had dumped out the Americans on penalties, finished third after beating Australia 2-0 on Saturday.
The Matildas had the consolation of capturing the hearts of the home nation, their exploits in reaching the semifinals for the first time splashed across the front and back pages of local newspapers on an almost daily basis.

 

UAE Pro League review: Mabkhout stars for Al-Jazira, losing start for Iniesta

UAE Pro League review: Mabkhout stars for Al-Jazira, losing start for Iniesta
Updated 20 August 2023
Matt Monaghan

UAE Pro League review: Mabkhout stars for Al-Jazira, losing start for Iniesta

UAE Pro League review: Mabkhout stars for Al-Jazira, losing start for Iniesta
  • Record 14-time champions Al-Ain kicked off the 2023-24 season with 3-2 win over Baniyas
Updated 20 August 2023
Matt Monaghan

There was double Dutch delight for Frank de Boer’s Al-Jazira and Al-Ain’s Alfred Schreuder, plus a losing debut for Spain legend Andres Iniesta at promoted Emirates Club, in a goal-laden 2023-24 ADNOC Pro League kick-off.

Friday’s opening night began with a bang. Record 14-time champions Al-Ain required Hussain Abbas to put into his own net when Baniyas were downed 3-2; star-studded Sharjah edged an epic 4-3 at Ittihad Kalba; 10-man title holders Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai Club ominously breezed past potential dark horses Ajman 3-0; and Pitso Mosimane’s hotly tipped Al-Wahda were surprisingly beaten 2-1 at home by expected strugglers Al-Bataeh.

Saturday’s matchweek one action witnessed timeless UAE icon Ali Mabkhout notch a decisive brace in Al-Jazira’s promising 3-1 victory at Al-Nasr; Brazilian striker Tiago Leonco’s penalty condemn returning Hatta to a 2-1 loss at Khor Fakkan; and Andres Iniesta come off the substitute’s bench to wide acclamation when Emirates were beaten 1-0 by Al-Wasl.

Here are Arab News’ top picks and a talking point from a memorable start.

Player of the week: Ali Mabkhout (Al-Jazira)

Mabkhout reached the mythical 210-goal mark in the UAE’s top flight — and 250 in all competitions — on an encouraging evening for himself and Al-Jazira.

Expectations were lifted a level over the summer when 2020-21 title winner Marcel Keizer’s discouraging end to a once-golden second spell at Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium was followed by De Boer’s eye-catching arrival.

Mabkhout is key if the former Ajax, Internazionale, Crystal Palace, Atlanta United and Netherlands supremo is to also taste success in Abu Dhabi.

Last term’s 27-goal second-top scorer and Golden Ball recipient — for outstanding Emirati player — at the UAE Pro League Awards began with purpose.

The ball was glued to his foot for an adroit opener when he cut inside and made light work of lunging Nasr debutant Gustavo Alemao, before a trademark penalty kick doubled the visitors’ lead. Some start for the UAE national team and league’s all-time top scorer.

Jazira exuded further positivity because of Abdullah Ramadan’s return to full fitness, Brazil battler Fernando’s domination on debut, and ex-Major League Soccer All-Star Alejandro Pozuelo’s injury-time goal on his first appearance.

They now eagerly await Friday’s capital derby with neighbors Wahda who stumbled out of the starting blocks.

Goal of the week: Harib Abdalla (Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai Club)

It is vital the UAE’s best and brightest excel in an Asian Cup-disrupted season.

Central to any hopes of a third-successive semi-final run is Shabab Al-Ahli’s mercurial Harib Abdalla. Few youngsters in Middle Eastern football carry more hype than the 20-year-old winger who put South Korea to the sword in World Cup 2022 qualifying.

He only sporadically lived up to this reputation in his club’s title run, but began their defense with a strike of such quality and venom it will struggle to be bettered during the following 25 matchweeks.

Abdalla turned into a pocket of space on the right wing, 35 yards from goal. Rather than recycle possession against a deep-lying defense, his unalloyed confidence saw a snap shot rocket into the roof of the goal before helpless goalkeeper Mohamed Yousuf had any chance of setting himself.

It was a slice of the unexpected, propelling at ferocious speed. Few could have conjured such an effort, let alone perform it to searing perfection.

New club manager Marko Nikolic has a sublime talent on his hands. So, too, UAE incumbent Paulo Bento.

The continental stage is Abdalla’s to claim this winter.

Coach of the week: Mirel Radoi (Al-Bataeh)

Eyebrows were raised when former Romania tactician — and multiple trophy winner as a player for Al-Ain — Mirel Radoi landed at Bataeh this summer.

The 42-year-old’s impressive hire represented another landmark moment in an ambitious club’s rapid ascent, from being formed in 2012 to making the top flight within a decade.

Last season, the narrowest of margins kept them there for 2023-24, but it looks like Radoi may engineer a more comfortable second campaign.

Grit was needed in abundance to win at Wahda. The side from Sharjah lost the shot count 23-5 and enjoyed just 40 percent possession.

Anatole Abang and Alvaro de Oliveira’s goals, however, proved enough at a stunned Al Nahyan Stadium. They secured just a second league win in 17 outings.

With former Shanghai Port playmaker Paulinho being patiently introduced to the XI, 2015 AFC Player of the Year Ahmed Khalil making his way back to match fitness, and Cameroon defensive midfielder Petrus Boumal growing in influence, they can now look ahead to stern upcoming tests against Ittihad Kalba and Shabab Al-Ahli.

ADNOC Pro League makes its voice heard

This weekend’s discourse around the Middle East centered on Neymar’s suitably grandiose unveiling at an ecstatic Al-Hilal and the continued struggles of Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr.

Roshn Saudi League’s remarkable spending spree has garnered unprecedented global attention. Yet, a first matchweek full of promise demonstrated how ADNOC Pro League also remains worthy of headlines and social media views.

Iniesta’s 22-minute cameo was the first time a bona fide global megastar had taken part since David Trezeguet’s brief stay at Baniyas in 2011, plus Diego Maradona’s stint in charge of Wasl during the same season. It is intriguing to wonder if we may see any contemporaries land in the months ahead.

A tally of 26 goals from seven matches was also the most since 2020-21’s opening.

Kalba’s trio of world-class strikes in defeat to Sharjah, Al-Ain’s resolve in victory versus Baniyas, and Bataeh’s upset at Wahda showcased substantial depth.

Huge strides were made last term, off the pitch and on it. An upwardly mobile competition continues, seemingly, to take further steps forward.

Topics: football UAE UAE Pro League

Saudi football rise 'long-term project', says top official

Neymar signs a contract with Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al Hilal, Fahad Bin Saad Bin Nafel, in Paris. AP
Neymar signs a contract with Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al Hilal, Fahad Bin Saad Bin Nafel, in Paris. AP
Updated 20 August 2023
AFP

Saudi football rise ‘long-term project’, says top official

Neymar signs a contract with Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al Hilal, Fahad Bin Saad Bin Nafel, in Paris. AP
  • The Saudi league's rapid expansion has drawn comparisons with the Chinese Super League
Updated 20 August 2023
AFP

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s extraordinary football expansion is a “long-term project” with strong government support, unlike the short-lived Chinese boom, a senior league official told AFP.
The Saudi Pro League has a years-long commitment from the oil-rich kingdom’s rulers in its goal to become one of the world’s top competitions, chief operating officer Carlo Nohra said.
Nohra was speaking at Al-Hilal’s unveiling of Brazilian superstar Neymar, who joins Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and a host of other big names in a spending binge costing hundreds of millions of dollars.
“It’s not something that we expect will happen overnight. It’s not a one-weekend event — this is a long-term project, and everybody accepts that that’s what it’s going to take,” Nohra said at the King Fahd International Stadium late on Saturday.
“And it’s not a function of throwing money at it and it will happen,” he added. “It is ensuring that we do all the right things along the way to bring everything and everybody and the ecosystem up together.”
The Saudi league’s rapid expansion has drawn comparisons with the Chinese Super League, which sucked in players for exorbitant sums until clubs hit financial problems.
At one stage, Guangzhou Evergrande made little-known Argentine Dario Conca one of the world’s best-paid players, and Shanghai Shenhua was lavishing a reported 730,000 euros ($795,000) a week on an aging Carlos Tevez.
“These comparisons are inevitable,” said Nohra.
“But for us, the fact that this project is part of a transformation project that’s moving this country where it wants to go... provides the sustenance that we need in order to keep moving forward.”
The no-expense-spared revamp is part of 37-year-old Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s ambitious Vision 2030 project, which aims to reshape the economy of the world’s top oil exporter.
Also part of the de facto ruler’s plans are Neom, a futuristic new city costing $500 billion, plus tourist resorts and sports events including Formula One and the upstart LIV Golf, which has effectively seized control of the US PGA Tour and Europe’s DP World Tour.
“Ultimately what we’re really trying to do is deliver, through football, entertainment for the Saudis,” Nohra said.
“The strategy is 360 degrees, many elements to it. At the heart of it, one of those objectives set for us is how do we improve performance on the pitch, with world-class sports performers.”
Nohra said Pro League clubs — including four recently acquired by the Public Investment Fund, a sovereign wealth vehicle — were still on the hunt for players before the Saudi transfer window closes on September 20, three weeks after Europe’s.
“There are clubs that are still in the market looking for players,” said Nohra, calling their targets a “closely guarded secret.”
Despite the enormous outlays — Neymar’s Al-Hilal is the world’s second biggest-spending club this summer — the budget is not bottomless, and the aim is for the teams to become financially viable and perhaps go private.
“There has been a (spending) limit set, yes, but we have understood from the outset, that in order to get the quality players that we need to come to make an impact here, we needed to pay a premium for that,” Nohra said.
“We’re fortunate enough to have the support at the moment, and that will continue for some time,” he added.
“But we also have the responsibility to ensure that they cross the bridge to the other side and become financially independent as well.”
Nohra said he was “definitely” confident the Pro League could become a top-five competition when measured by the quality of players, stadium attendances and commercial success.
“There is no end to kind of the ambition of the people here,” he said, citing the Asian Champions League as a major target of the Saudi clubs.
“This strategy will continue to evolve over time. We’ll correct course, we’ll take a different shape as we feel we’ve arrived at a threshold that requires us to move to the next step.”

Topics: Saudi Pro League (SPL) Carlo Nohra Cristiano Ronaldo Neymar Karim Benzema

Lamia Bahaian calls for 'genuine collaboration to drive transformative change in women's football'

Lamia Bahaian calls for ‘genuine collaboration to drive transformative change in women’s football’
Updated 20 August 2023
Arab News

Lamia Bahaian calls for ‘genuine collaboration to drive transformative change in women’s football’

Lamia Bahaian calls for ‘genuine collaboration to drive transformative change in women’s football’
  • Vice president of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation was speaking at the FIFA Women’s Football Convention in Sydney
  • FIFA and Saudi Arabian Football Federation to release new documentary, ‘Destined to play: The untold story of Saudi women’s football’
Updated 20 August 2023
Arab News

SYDNEY: Lamia Bahaian, the first female vice president of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, called for “genuine collaboration” in women’s football when she spoke at the FIFA Women’s Football Convention on Saturday in Sydney.

The convention took place a day before the final of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, Australia and New Zealand 2023.

In a panel discussion, Bahaian recounted the transformation of women’s football in Saudi Arabia over the past 15 years, highlighting how it had started with a community league initiated by dedicated women. Central to this transformation was SAFF’s recognition of women’s football as a key pillar in their long-term strategy, signifying a shift in mindset and priorities within the sports landscape of Saudi Arabia.

Bahaian said that football in Saudi Arabia was ingrained in the culture, transcending gender barriers, and emphasized that “football is a universal language capable of bridging gaps.

“Unity and collaboration play a pivotal role in bringing about genuine change,” she said. “I urge the football community to collectively break down cultural stereotypes and biases around women’s football and leadership roles.

“When it comes to women’s football in Saudi Arabia, we are breaking records,” Bahaian said. “Each step we take is a historic one, breaking down barriers and forging a new era for women’s football on our terms. While we may be at a different stage in our football journey, we are happy and proud of our everyday progress.

“If we want real change, cultural change, the football community must collaborate and connect wholeheartedly to drive transformation, understand each other, accept differences, and extend mutual understanding. It’s all about fostering meaningful conversations based on facts, leaving aside mere opinions.”

Under Bahaian’s leadership, Saudi Arabia has achieved significant milestones in women’s football in recent years. Notable accomplishments include the establishment of the Women’s Premier League, Women’s First Division League, and the development of various national teams spanning different levels.

In 2022 alone, SAFF recorded an 86 percent increase in the number of registered female players compared to 2021, from 374 to 694. The number of women’s clubs nationally also rose by 56 percent from 16 to 25 during the same period, as did the number of coaching courses conducted — up 557 percent from 7 to 46. More than 48,000 players competed in the 2022-23 Schools League across 3,660 teams, highlighting the emerging talent that can take the game to new heights.

“This World Cup has been amazing, especially when you think about all the girls who are watching and dreaming about playing in the FIFA Women’s World Cup one day,” Bahaian said. “Thanks to this tournament, new countries are shining, and a new champion will be crowned on Sunday. So, this is beautiful to see. This means growth, hope, and the reward for hard work paying off.

“Millions of girls in Saudi are watching and dreaming too. Through football, you empower and educate. Through football, you build leaders and role models, and it is the perfect platform to do so.”

During her session, Bahaian unveiled plans for the release of the documentary, “Destined to play: The untold story of Saudi women’s football,” produced collaboratively by FIFA and SAFF. The film aligns with the theme of cultural transformation, aimed at reshaping perceptions and dismantling stereotypes of the Kingdom.

She added: “The documentary unveils our untold story and introduces pivotal Saudi female players, aiming to inspire girls not just in Saudi Arabia but around the world to embrace their differences and unite through their shared love for football.”

Themed “Women’s Football, a Driver for Greater Societal Change,” the session was moderated by Dr. Vladimir Borkovic, co-founder of Street Football World and director of Strategic Alliances at the pledge-based charitable movement, Common Goal.

The panel included other notable contributors such as Amy Lasu, captain of the South Sudan women’s national team, and Prof. Susan Harris Rimmer, director of Australia’s Griffith University Policy Innovation Hub and co-convenor of the Griffith Gender Equality Research Network.

SAFF have 90 female beginner referees, more than 1,000 qualified coaches, and 50 international players from 20 countries competing in the Women’s Premier League. The Saudi women’s national outfit attained an official FIFA ranking for the first time five months ago, with Anoud Al-Asmakhi becoming the first Saudi women recognized by the game’s governing body.

SAFF has also introduced a new funding scheme for local women’s clubs, estimated to be worth SR49.9 million ($13.3 million) to support clubs attract talents, establish new teams and have the means to participate in official competitions.

Topics: football Lamia Bahaian FIFA SAFF

Lionel Messi scores in regulation, penalties as Inter Miami beats Nashville in League Cup final

Lionel Messi scores in regulation, penalties as Inter Miami beats Nashville in League Cup final
Updated 20 August 2023
AP

Lionel Messi scores in regulation, penalties as Inter Miami beats Nashville in League Cup final

Lionel Messi scores in regulation, penalties as Inter Miami beats Nashville in League Cup final
  • Messi scored for the 10th time in seven games since joining Inter Miami
Updated 20 August 2023
AP

NASHVILLE, Tennessee: Lionel Messi scored early in regulation and converted the first shot in penalty kicks as Inter Miami beat Nashville SC 10-9 on penalties in the Leagues Cup final on Saturday night.
Messi scored for the 10th time in seven games since joining Inter Miami, converting in the 23rd minutes.
The ball landed at Messi’s feet after a pass from teammate Robert Taylor was blocked. Messi dribbled past Nashville defender Walker Zimmerman and unleashed a bending shot from just outside the penalty box into the top left corner of the goal. Diving goalkeeper Elliot Panicco had no chance at playing the ball.
Nashville fans had booed Messi on his previous touches of the ball, but the stadium erupted in cheers when the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner who led Argentina to the World Cup crown last year scored.
Messi had a shot from a similar position in the 71st minute, but hit the post as the teams played to a 1-1 draw in regulation.
Messi calmly converted the first shot in penalties as Miami claimed its first trophy.

Topics: Lionel Messi Inter Miami football

