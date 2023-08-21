Injuries, flight disruption in Moscow after new Ukraine drone attacks

JEDDAH: Ukraine launched a new drone attack on Moscow on Monday targeting buildings in the Russian capital and causing widespread disruption to air traffic.
At least two people were injured when parts of a Ukrainian drone destroyed by Russian air defenses fell on a house in Moscow.
Nearly 90 flights in and out of the capital were disrupted after Russia jammed a Ukrainian drone in the Ruzsky district west of the capital and destroyed another one in the nearby Istrinsky district.
Arrivals and departures from Moscow’s four main airports — Vnukovo, Domodedovo, Sheremetyevo and Zhukovsky — were restricted, delaying or grounding 45 passenger planes and two cargo planes.
Russian officials have repeatedly cautioned that military drones flying over Moscow, which along with its surrounding region has a population of nearly 22 million, could cause a major disaster.
Elsewhere, Russian air defenses downed two drones in the Belgorod region bordering Ukraine, and another landed on a military airfield in the Kaluga region south of Moscow, causing a crater and a fire that was quickly put out. No damage or injuries were reported in those attacks.
Drone strikes deep inside Russia have increased since two drones were destroyed over the Kremlin in early May. Attacks on the Russian capital have become increasingly common in recent months.
It is unclear what impact the drone attacks have on perceptions of the war among the Russian population. Polling indicates support for the invasion of Ukraine is about 75 percent, though there are questions over how accurate polling is in Russia.
Meanwhile Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told an audience in Denmark that promised deliveries of US-made F-16 fighter jets had made him confident Ukraine could win the war.
Denmark and the Netherlands said on Sunday they would supply the first F-16s to Ukraine, with the initial six due to be delivered around New Year. Washington approved the delivery of the jets before Zelensky’s trip to Copenhagen.
“Today we are confident that Russia will lose this war,” Zelensky told thousands of people who had gathered outside the Danish parliament to hear his speech.
The Ukrainian military said the jet was vital to the success of its counteroffensive, which has proceeded slowly since its launch in early June, as it would prevent Russian fighter jets attacking advancing forces.
“Superiority in the air is key to success on the ground,” air force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat said.