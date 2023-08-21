You are here

Injuries, flight disruption in Moscow after new Ukraine drone attacks
A man smokes at the Domodedovo airport outside Moscow, Russia. (Reuters)
  Nearly 90 flights in and out of the capital were disrupted
JEDDAH: Ukraine launched a new drone attack on Moscow on Monday targeting buildings in the Russian capital and causing widespread disruption to air traffic.

At least two people were injured when parts of a Ukrainian drone destroyed by Russian air defenses fell on a house in Moscow.
Nearly 90 flights in and out of the capital were disrupted after Russia jammed a Ukrainian drone in the Ruzsky district west of the capital and destroyed another one in the nearby Istrinsky district.
Arrivals and departures from Moscow’s four main airports — Vnukovo, Domodedovo, Sheremetyevo and Zhukovsky — were restricted, delaying or grounding 45 passenger planes and two cargo planes.
Russian officials have repeatedly cautioned that military drones flying over Moscow, which along with its surrounding region has a population of nearly 22 million, could cause a major disaster.
Elsewhere, Russian air defenses downed two drones in the Belgorod region bordering Ukraine, and another landed on a military airfield in the Kaluga region south of Moscow, causing a crater and a fire that was quickly put out. No damage or injuries were reported in those attacks.
Drone strikes deep inside Russia have increased since two drones were destroyed over the Kremlin in early May. Attacks on the Russian capital have become increasingly common in recent months.
It is unclear what impact the drone attacks have on perceptions of the war among the Russian population. Polling indicates support for the invasion of Ukraine is about 75 percent, though there are questions over how accurate polling is in Russia.
Meanwhile Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told an audience in Denmark that promised deliveries of US-made F-16 fighter jets had made him confident Ukraine could win the war.
Denmark and the Netherlands said on Sunday they would supply the first F-16s to Ukraine, with the initial six due to be delivered around New Year. Washington approved the delivery of the jets before Zelensky’s trip to Copenhagen.
“Today we are confident that Russia will lose this war,” Zelensky told thousands of people who had gathered outside the Danish parliament to hear his speech.
The Ukrainian military said the jet was vital to the success of its counteroffensive, which has proceeded slowly since its launch in early June, as it would prevent Russian fighter jets attacking advancing forces.
“Superiority in the air is key to success on the ground,” air force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat said.

Pakistan to discuss increase in quota during Saudi Hajj minister's visit

Pakistan to discuss increase in quota during Saudi Hajj minister’s visit
Pakistan to discuss increase in quota during Saudi Hajj minister’s visit

Pakistan to discuss increase in quota during Saudi Hajj minister’s visit
  Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah to meet Pakistani president, prime minister during official visit
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani religious affairs authorities will discuss an increase in the country’s quota for the Hajj pilgrimage during the Saudi Hajj Minister Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah’s four-day visit to the South Asian country, an official said on Sunday, following the arrival of the high-ranking Saudi delegation in Islamabad.

Al-Rabiah, who is also the chairman of the administrative board of the Two Holy Mosques, is leading a large delegation comprising the deputy ministers of Hajj and Umrah, tourism, international cooperation, presidents of Saudi airlines, general authority of civil aviation, and representatives from the Saudi Aviation.

Pakistan’s Caretaker Minister of Religious Affairs Aneeq Ahmed, Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, former Minister of Religious Affairs Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood and other officials welcomed the esteemed guests on Sunday.

Muhammad Umer Butt, a spokesperson for the Pakistani Religious Affairs Ministry, said the visit was of great importance for Pakistan, adding the Saudi Hajj minister had been given the status of a state guest by the government.

“During the visit, multiple issues related to facilities for Hajj and Umrah pilgrims and expansion of the Route to Makkah project to other Pakistani cities will be discussed,” he told Arab News.

“We will also discuss increase in Hajj quota according to the population of Pakistan under the new census and if they (Saudi delegation) agree, then our Hajj quota will be the highest in the world on the basis of the new census.”

In 2019, Saudi Arabia introduced the Makkah Route initiative in Pakistan and four other countries, streamlining Hajj visas, customs and health requirements at their departure airports and thus saving substantial time upon arrival in the Kingdom. This year, over 26,000 Pakistani pilgrims benefited from the project from Islamabad airport.

On Saturday, the Pakistani Religious Affairs Ministry stated that a memorandum of understanding will also be signed during the visit to enhance future Hajj arrangements.

Along with delegation-level talks with the caretaker religious affairs minister, the visiting Saudi minister will also meet Pakistan’s president, the prime minister, and the chief of army staff, according to the Pakistani religious affairs ministry.

During the four-day visit, the delegation plans to visit Pakistan’s southern port city of Karachi and meet dignitaries and the business community in the Pakistani commercial hub.

Topics: Pakistan Saudi Arabia

Maryland man charged with Daesh-inspired plot pleads guilty to planning separate airport attack

Maryland man charged with Daesh-inspired plot pleads guilty to planning separate airport attack
AP

Maryland man charged with Daesh-inspired plot pleads guilty to planning separate airport attack

Maryland man charged with Daesh-inspired plot pleads guilty to planning separate airport attack
  Felony carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years
AP

SILVER SPRING: A Maryland man charged in 2019 with planning a Daesh-inspired attack at a Washington, D.C., area shopping and entertainment complex pleaded guilty on Monday to engaging in a separate plot to drive a stolen van into a crowd of people at a nearby airport.
Rondell Henry’s plea agreement with Justice Department prosecutors could lead to his release from federal custody as soon as October, when a judge is scheduled to sentence him in the airport plot, which Henry abandoned. Henry, who has remained in custody for over four years, didn’t harm anybody before police arrested him.
Henry, 32, of Germantown, Maryland, pleaded guilty to attempting to perform an act of violence at an international airport, court records show.
Henry admits that he stole a U-Haul van from a parking garage in Alexandria, Virginia, drove it to Dulles International Airport in Virginia and entered a terminal building on March 27, 2019.
“Henry unsuccessfully attempted to follow another individual into a restricted area of the airport, but the other individual prevented Henry from entering the restricted area,” according to a court filing accompanying his plea agreement.
Henry later told investigators that he went to the airport because he “was trying to hurt people there” and “was going to try to drive through a crowd of people,” but ultimately left because “there wasn’t a big enough crowd” at the airport, according to the filing.
Henry pleaded guilty to a felony that carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years. But prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed that an appropriate sentence for Henry would be the jail time he already has served and lifetime supervised release with mandatory participation in a mental health treatment program, according to his plea agreement.
US District Judge Paula Xinis, who isn’t bound by that recommendation, is scheduled to sentence Henry on Oct. 23. He will remain jailed until his sentencing hearing.
Henry’s attorneys didn’t immediately respond Monday to an email seeking comment on his guilty plea and plea deal.
Henry was charged in 2019 with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization, the Daesh group. But the charge to which he pleaded guilty is unrelated to what authorities had said was a Daesh-inspired plot to carry out an attack at National Harbor, a popular waterfront destination in Maryland just outside the nation’s capital.
Monday’s filing doesn’t mention the Islamic State or specify any ideological motivation for an attack at the airport.
Henry left the airport and drove the stolen U-Haul to National Harbor, where he parked it. Police arrested him the next morning after they found the van and saw Henry jump over a security fence.
Henry told investigators he planned to carry out an attack like one in which a driver ran over and killed dozens of people in Nice, France, in 2016, authorities said. A prosecutor has said Henry intended to kill as many “disbelievers” as possible.
Monday’s court filings don’t explain why Henry didn’t plead guilty to any charges related to the alleged National Harbor plot.
The case against Henry remained on hold for years amid questions about his mental competency. Last year, Rondell Henry’s attorneys notified the court that he intended to pursue an insanity defense.
Xinis had ruled in February 2020 that Henry was not competent to stand trial. She repeatedly extended his court-ordered hospitalization.
But the judge ruled in May 2022 that Henry had become mentally competent to stand trial, could understand the charges against him and was capable of assisting in his defense. Xinis said a March 2022 report on Henry’s medical condition found experts had restored his mental competence.
Prosecutors have said Henry watched Daesh group propaganda videos of foreign terrorists beheading civilians and fighting overseas. Investigators said they recovered a phone Henry had discarded on a highway in an apparent attempt to conceal evidence, including images of the Islamic State flag, armed Islamic State fighters and the man who carried out the 2016 Pulse nightclub massacre in Orlando, Florida.
Henry is a naturalized US citizen who moved to the country from Trinidad and Tobago more than a decade ago.

Topics: Daesh Maryland

Tense calm in divided Cyprus after UN says peacekeepers attacked

Tense calm in divided Cyprus after UN says peacekeepers attacked
AFP

Tense calm in divided Cyprus after UN says peacekeepers attacked

Tense calm in divided Cyprus after UN says peacekeepers attacked
  Peacekeepers were attempting to block construction of a road in the buffer zone between the internationally recognized Republic of Cyprus in the south and a breakaway Turkish Cypriot statelet in the north
AFP

NICOSIA: A tense calm held Monday in Cyprus after the UN accused Turkish Cypriot forces of assaulting peacekeepers attempting to block construction of a road in the buffer zone.

It was one of the most serious incidents for years on the divided Mediterranean island and drew widespread international condemnation.

The confrontation occurred on Friday in Pyla, an ethnically mixed village in the UN-patrolled buffer zone between the internationally recognized Republic of Cyprus in the south and a breakaway Turkish Cypriot statelet in the north.

The UN said four peacekeepers were injured and its vehicles were also damaged as they tried to block the “unauthorized construction work” near Pyla.

“All is calm in Pyla this morning,” Aleem Siddique, spokesman for the UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus, said.

“The mission remains on standby to block any resumption of construction works,” he said, adding that the injured peacekeepers have been released from hospital.

Cyprus government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis told reporters that meetings have been held internally and with permanent members of the UN Security Council since Thursday over the tensions.

“At this time, very delicate and specific handling is required,” he said on Monday. Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General, Colin Stewart, is to brief the UN Security Council later Monday about the Pyla incident, Siddique said.

Authorities in Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, who say the road project is aimed at easing the plight of its people, dismissed the UN mission’s allegations as “baseless.”

Veysal Guden, the Turkish Cypriot mayor of Pyla, said construction on the road would continue Monday in Turkish Cypriot controlled areas, but workers would not enter the UN-controlled zone.

“A chance will be given to diplomacy. Talks will continue,” Guden said.

The EU condemned the incident, and in a joint statement Britain, France and the US expressed “serious concern at the launch of unauthorized construction” of the road.

Local media reported that talks would take place between TRNC and the UN on Monday.

Topics: Cyprus

Niger's call for 3-year transition back to democracy 'unacceptable'

Niger’s call for 3-year transition back to democracy ‘unacceptable’
AFP

Niger’s call for 3-year transition back to democracy ‘unacceptable’

Niger’s call for 3-year transition back to democracy ‘unacceptable’
  The coup has heightened worries over instability in the Sahel region, which faces growing insurgencies
AFP

LAGO: A call by Niger’s coup leaders for a three-year transition back to democracy is “unacceptable,” a representative of the West Africa bloc ECOWAS has said.

Niger’s Gen. Abdourahamane Tiani — who took power after army officers toppled President Mohamed Bazoum on July 26 — said over the weekend that a transition of power would not go beyond three years.

He spoke after a delegation from the Economic Community of West African States, also known as ECOWAS, visited Niger for a final diplomatic push before deciding whether to take military action against Niger’s new rulers.

“The three-year transition is unacceptable,” Abdel-Fatau Musah, ECOWAS commissioner for politics and security, told Al Jazeera channel in an interview broadcast on Monday.

“We want constitutional order to be restored as soon as possible.”

In his televised address on Saturday, Tiani charged ECOWAS with preparing to attack Niger by setting up an occupying force in collaboration with a foreign army, without referencing which country.

“If an attack were to be undertaken against us, it will not be the walk in the park some people seem to think,” he said.

ECOWAS leaders say they have to act now that Niger has become the fourth West African nation since 2020 to suffer a coup, following Burkina Faso, Guinea and Mali.

The bloc has agreed to activate a “standby force” as a last resort to restore democracy in Niger and has said it is ready to act though it is still pursuing diplomacy.

But it has given no date or details about any intervention.

The coup has heightened international worries over instability in the Sahel region, which faces growing insurgencies linked to Al-Qaeda and Daesh.

Niger has been hit by several militant attacks since last month, but analysts caution against concluding that a long-running insurgency is shifting into higher gear as post-coup uncertainty mounts.

Since 2015, when militants started mounting cross-border strikes from Mali, thousands of people have died and hundreds of thousands have fled their homes.

In the first half of 2023, attacks on civilians fell by 49 percent compared with the same period in 2022, while the number of deaths was down by 16 percent, according to Armed Conflict Location & Event Data project, an NGO monitor.

Western observers and partners, especially France, Bazoum’s ally, had been quick to highlight the improvement.

They praised a shift in strategy that began after Bazoum took office in April 2021 following historic elections.

The military regimes in Mali and neighboring Burkina Faso focus on hefty “anti-terrorist” operations that are often blamed for heavy loss of civilian life.

But Bazoum fostered localized peace agreements, development projects and negotiations with heads of armed groups — a flexible approach hailed as highly promising by western partners, but often criticized at home, especially within the army.

A June 2022 opinion poll by Afrobarometer found a big difference between rural and urban dwellers about how they rated Niger’s security situation.

People in the cities were far likelier to say that the problems were bad, even though people in the countryside were far likelier to be victims of violence.

“Urban people are more politically aware and have better access to information ... and the higher one’s standard of living, the more importance one attaches to issues of security and health,” said Mahamane Tahirou Ali Backo, an associate researcher at a Niamey-based social monitor called LASDEL, who took part in the survey.

“The highest-profile attacks are against symbols of state or are large-scale attacks, but background violence is a daily phenomenon, because of gangs and the guns in circulation,” he said. But rating insecurity on figures alone is not always accurate, say analysts.

Topics: Niger

Kashmir news portal vacates office after India crackdown

Kashmir news portal vacates office after India crackdown
AFP

Kashmir news portal vacates office after India crackdown

Kashmir news portal vacates office after India crackdown
  • Critics have linked the shuttering of The Kashmir Walla news portal to a larger press crackdown
  • Indian PM Narendra Modi has been accused by critics of stifling opposition and critical media
AFP

NEW DELHI: A news portal in Indian-administered Kashmir was forced to dismantle and vacate its office in Srinagar city on Monday, two days after its website and social media accounts were blocked.

Critics have linked the shuttering of The Kashmir Walla news portal to a larger press crackdown in the disputed region where dozens of journalists have been regularly summoned by police and questioned about their work since 2019, when New Delhi revoked the territory’s partial autonomy and brought it under direct rule.

“Six persons used to sit at the office and we removed all our belongings and emptied out the premises today,” a staff member at the news portal told AFP on Monday.

India’s Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi — who remains widely popular, and looks set to seek a third successive five-year term in office next year — has been accused by critics of stifling opposition and critical media. He denies the charge. 

On Saturday, “we woke up to another deadly blow of finding access to our website and social media accounts blocked,” staff at the outlet said in a statement late Sunday.

Their Internet service provider blamed the blocks on a government order, and they were also serviced an eviction notice by their landlord, the statement added.

“The opaque censorship is gut-wrenching. There isn’t a lot left for us to say anymore,” it said.

Fahad Shah, the portal’s editor — accused of “glorifying terrorism” and “spreading fake news” by Indian authorities — was arrested last year and remains in jail.

Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since both countries were granted independence from British rule in 1947, and both claim the former Himalayan kingdom in full.

Over half a million Indian soldiers are deployed in the territory, battling a running insurgency from rebel groups demanding independence.

The fighting has killed tens of thousands of people, mostly civilians.

Topics: India Kashmir journalism news portal The Kashmir Walla

