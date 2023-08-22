You are here

  • Home
  • Netanyahu says recent attacks on Israelis are backed by Iran

Netanyahu says recent attacks on Israelis are backed by Iran

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a cabinet meeting at the prime minister's office in Jerusalem on August 20, 2023. (AFP)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a cabinet meeting at the prime minister's office in Jerusalem on August 20, 2023. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gdkc7

Updated 22 August 2023
Reuters

Netanyahu says recent attacks on Israelis are backed by Iran

Netanyahu says recent attacks on Israelis are backed by Iran
  • This terror attack is encouraged, guided, funded by Iran and its satellite states,” Netanyahu said in broadcast remarks
Updated 22 August 2023
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that a series of recent deadly attacks against Israelis has been funded and encouraged by Iran.
“We are in the midst of a terror attack. This terror attack is encouraged, guided, funded by Iran and its satellite states,” Netanyahu said in broadcast remarks.
He spoke in the occupied West Bank at a site where hours earlier an Israeli woman was shot dead by suspected Palestinian gunmen.
Israel, he said, would employ measures to settle the score with the attackers and those who sent them, from near or far.

 

Topics: Jewish state Palestine

Related

Two fighters killed in Israeli strikes near Damascus: NGO
Middle-East
Two fighters killed in Israeli strikes near Damascus: NGO
Israeli forces allegedly brand Star of David on Palestinian man’s cheek
Middle-East
Israeli forces allegedly brand Star of David on Palestinian man’s cheek

This year over 200 Palestinians and nearly 30 Israelis have been killed, highest since 2005, UN says

This year over 200 Palestinians and nearly 30 Israelis have been killed, highest since 2005, UN says
Updated 22 August 2023
AP

This year over 200 Palestinians and nearly 30 Israelis have been killed, highest since 2005, UN says

This year over 200 Palestinians and nearly 30 Israelis have been killed, highest since 2005, UN says
  • US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield reiterated US support for a two-state solution and “good-faith dialogue” between the parties
Updated 22 August 2023
AP

UNITED NATIONS: The Israeli-Palestinian conflict has killed over 200 Palestinians and nearly 30 Israelis so far this year – already surpassing last year’s annual figures and the highest number since 2005, the UN Mideast envoy said Monday.
Tor Wennesland told the UN Security Council that the upswing in violence is being fueled by growing despair about the future, with the Palestinians still seeking an independent state.
“The lack of progress toward a political horizon that addressed the core issues driving the conflict has left a dangerous and volatile vacuum, filled by extremists on all sides,” he said.
While Israelis and Palestinians have taken some actions toward stabilizing the situation, Wennesland said unilateral steps have continued to fuel hostilities.
He pointed to the unabated expansion of Israeli settlements – which are illegal under international law “and a substantial obstacle to peace” – as well as Israel’s demolition of Palestinian houses, its operations in the West Bank area under Palestinian administrative and police control, and attacks by Israeli settlers. He also cited “Palestinian militant activity.”
Wennesland said the current situation is compounded by “the fragility” of the Palestinian Authority’s financial situation and severe funding shortages facing UN agencies including the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA.
“While we must urgently focus on addressing the most critical issues and on de-escalating the situation on the ground, we cannot ignore the need to restore a political horizon,” he said.
US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who chaired the meeting, condemned violence by both sides and urged immediate steps to reduce the escalating violence.
She reiterated US support for a two-state solution and “good-faith dialogue” between the parties. And she acknowledged the appointment of Saudi Arabia’s ambassador Jordan as non-resident consul general in Jerusalem, adding that the US will support “any and all efforts that will bring us closer to a two-state solution.”
Russia’s deputy UN ambassador Dmitry Polyansky told the council the long-term stagnation of the peace process “is compounded by the ongoing illegal unilateral actions of Israel to create irreversible facts on the ground, which negates the prospects for reviving direct talks between Palestinians and Israelis.” He called the “unprecedented pace” of Israel’s settlement expansion the biggest threat.
Polyansky called a visit to the region by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, expected before the end of the year, “very timely.” And he reiterated Russia’s call for a meeting of the so-called Quartet of Mideast mediators – the UN, US, European Union and Russia — “to revive the peace process and direct Palestinian-Israeli talks on all final status issues.”
France’s political coordinator Isis Jaraud Darnault also condemned “the Israeli colonization of the Palestinian territories” that it wants for its future state, and continuing Israeli demolitions, including a school in the West Bank’s Ramallah region on Aug. 17 which was financed by European donors including France. She also condemned violence against Israelis.
Darnault told the council the UN and regional actors have an essential role to play in restoring “a credible political horizon.”
“The normalization of relations between Israel and several states in the region contributes to stability and security, but this dynamic will remain incomplete as long as it is not accompanied by a resumption of the political process toward a solution that meets the legitimate aspirations of both Palestinians and Israelis,” she said.

 

Topics: Palestine Israel

Related

Israeli forces allegedly brand Star of David on Palestinian man’s cheek
Middle-East
Israeli forces allegedly brand Star of David on Palestinian man’s cheek
Two fighters killed in Israeli strikes near Damascus: NGO
Middle-East
Two fighters killed in Israeli strikes near Damascus: NGO

Tense calm in divided Cyprus after UN says peacekeepers attacked

Tense calm in divided Cyprus after UN says peacekeepers attacked
Updated 22 August 2023
AFP

Tense calm in divided Cyprus after UN says peacekeepers attacked

Tense calm in divided Cyprus after UN says peacekeepers attacked
  • “Preventing the Turkish Cypriots living in Pyla from reaching their own land is neither legal nor humane,” Erdogan said
Updated 22 August 2023
AFP

NICOSIA: A tense calm held Monday in Cyprus after the United Nations accused Turkish Cypriot forces of assaulting peacekeepers attempting to block road construction in the divided island’s buffer zone.
It was the most serious incident of its kind in years on the east Mediterranean island and drew widespread international condemnation.
The confrontation occurred on Friday in Pyla, an ethnically mixed village in the UN-patrolled buffer zone between the internationally recognized Republic of Cyprus in the south and a breakaway Turkish Cypriot statelet in the north.
The UN said four peacekeepers were injured and its vehicles were also damaged as they tried to block the “unauthorized construction work” near Pyla.
“All is calm in Pyla this morning,” Aleem Siddique, spokesman for the UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP), told AFP.
“The mission remains on standby to block any resumption of construction works,” he said, adding that the injured peacekeepers have been released from hospital.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday accused the peacekeepers of instigating the violence, calling their “physical intervention... unacceptable.”
“It is neither legal nor humane to prevent Turkish Cypriots living in Pyla from accessing their homeland,” Erdogan said in his first public remarks about the incident.
Cyprus government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis told reporters that meetings have been held internally and with permanent members of the UN Security Council since Thursday over the tensions.
“At this time, very delicate and specific handling is required,” he said on Monday.
The Council, after a closed-door session, condemned the assaults and said they could constitute crimes under international law.
It said the road construction work “runs contrary to Security Council resolutions and constitutes a violation of the status quo in the UN Buffer Zone.”

Authorities in the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), who say the road project is aimed at easing the plight of its people, dismissed the UN mission’s allegations as “baseless.”
Veysal Guden, the Turkish Cypriot mayor of Pyla, said construction on the road would continue Monday in Turkish Cypriot controlled areas, but workers would not enter the UN-controlled zone.
“A chance will be given to diplomacy. Talks will continue,” Guden told AFP.
The European Union condemned Friday’s incident, and in a joint statement Britain, France and the United States expressed “serious concern at the launch of unauthorized construction” of the road.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’s spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, said on Monday that “preventing tensions and ensuring the maintenance of the status quo across the buffer zone is the mission’s top priority.”
The peacekeeping mission “is engaging with the Turkish Cypriot side and all concerned” to agree on a “mutually acceptable way forward,” Dujarric said.
Local media reported that talks took place between the TRNC and UN on Monday.
EU member Cyprus has been divided since 1974 when Turkish forces occupied the island’s northern third in response to a military coup sponsored by the junta then in power in Greece.
Only Ankara recognizes the statehood of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, proclaimed by Turkish Cypriot leaders in 1983.
Efforts to reunify the island have been at a standstill since the last round of UN-backed talks collapsed in 2017.
 

 

Topics: Turkiye Syria Cyprus Pyla

Related

Turkiye’s leader Erdogan in Hungary for NATO, energy talks
Middle-East
Turkiye’s leader Erdogan in Hungary for NATO, energy talks
Turkiye warned Russia after cargo ship incident in Black Sea: Presidency
Middle-East
Turkiye warned Russia after cargo ship incident in Black Sea: Presidency

Protests rock government-held areas in southern Syria as economy crumbles

Protests rock government-held areas in southern Syria as economy crumbles
Updated 22 August 2023
AP

Protests rock government-held areas in southern Syria as economy crumbles

Protests rock government-held areas in southern Syria as economy crumbles
  • The protests were concentrated in the southern city of Sweida, home to the country’s Druze minority, and the nearby province of Daraa, often considered the birthplace of Syria’s uprising 13 years ago
Updated 22 August 2023
AP

BEIRUT: Protests spread Monday in two government-held provinces in southern Syria amid widespread anger over the crash of the Syrian pound and the dwindling purchasing power of many people in the war-torn country, opposition activists said.
The rare protests are still limited to southern Syria and are far from government strongholds along the Mediterranean coast, the capital Damascus and the largest cities, including Aleppo and Homs.
The protests came a week after Syrian President Bashar Assad issued two decrees doubling public sector wages and pensions, sparking inflation and compounding economic woes for others.
The US dollar has strengthened from 7,000 Syrian pounds at the beginning of 2023 to 15,000 now. At the onset of Syria’s uprising turned-civil war in 2011, the dollar was trading at 47 pounds.
The protests were concentrated in the southern city of Sweida, home to the country’s Druze minority, and the nearby province of Daraa, often considered the birthplace of Syria’s uprising 13 years ago. Sporadic protests in Sweida against the government and corruption have intensified and turned violent, while Daraa, back under government control since 2018, has experienced high crime and clashes between militias.
There was no immediate comment Monday from the government about the second day of protests in Sweida and Daraa.
On Sunday, the pro-government Sham FM radio station reported that final exams at branches of Damascus University in Sweida were postponed until further notice because some students could not reach campuses because of road closures.
Assad’s decision to hike wages and pensions comes as the cash-strapped government continues to restructure an expensive subsidy program for fuel, gasoline and wheat for bread. Soon after the decision, public transport and fuel fares increased. The economy has already been struggling after years of conflict, corruption and mismanagement, and Western-led sanctions on the government over accusations of war crimes and involvement in the illicit narcotics trade.
“We only kneel to God,” chanted dozens of protesters in the city of Sweida who were accompanied by Druze clerics, according to Suwayda 24, a news website run by activists in the region.
It said protesters were coming to the provincial capital from nearby villages.
The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, reported that protesters closed main roads in Sweida, including the road leading to the local headquarters of Assad’s ruling Baath party.
In Daraa province, where protests against the government in March 2011 spread across the country, protesters marched in villages including Nawa, Jasem Sanamein and Dael calling for the downfall of Assad’s government and for the expulsion of Iranian influence from the region, according to opposition activist Ahmad Al-Masalmeh. Iran has been a main backer of Assad, helping to tip the balance of power in his favor.
The United Nations estimates that 90 percent of Syrians in government-held areas live in poverty and that over half of the country’s population of 12 million struggles to put food on the table.
 

 

Topics: Syria

Related

Two fighters killed in Israeli strikes near Damascus: NGO
Middle-East
Two fighters killed in Israeli strikes near Damascus: NGO
Cyprus rescues 115 Syrian migrants aboard 3 separate boats over the last three days
Middle-East
Cyprus rescues 115 Syrian migrants aboard 3 separate boats over the last three days

Libya repatriates 161 Nigerian migrants

Libya repatriates 161 Nigerian migrants
Updated 22 August 2023
AFP

Libya repatriates 161 Nigerian migrants

Libya repatriates 161 Nigerian migrants
  • The North African neighbors on August 10 agreed to share responsibility for providing shelter for hundreds of migrants stranded at their border, ending a month-long crisis triggered by mass expulsions of migrants by Tunis
Updated 22 August 2023
AFP

TRIPOLI: Libyan authorities on Monday repatriated 161 Nigerians, officials said, part of a UN-backed voluntary return scheme as some North African countries see a spike in irregular migration.
The group, including 75 women and six children, received food and drinks from International Organization for Migration staff at Mitiga airport in Tripoli before boarding the plane, AFP correspondents said.
Interior Minister Imed Trabelsi, of the UN-recognized government based in the war-torn country’s west, met the migrants before their departure.
“We cannot bear the burden of clandestine migration alone” without international support, he told reporters at the airport.
He said that out of the group, “102 were intercepted at the border as they were trying to” cross between Libya and Tunisia.
The North African neighbors on August 10 agreed to share responsibility for providing shelter for hundreds of migrants stranded at their border, ending a month-long crisis triggered by mass expulsions of migrants by Tunis.
Some 2,000 migrants, primarily from sub-Saharan African countries, had been driven to the remote desert area of Ras Jedir by Tunisian authorities and left there to fend for themselves, according to witnesses, rights groups and UN agencies.
Since the start of July, at least 27 have been found dead in the border area and another 73 were missing, a humanitarian source told AFP earlier this month.
An official with Nigeria’s embassy in Tripoli said the group of 161 was “not forced back” home.
“We spoke to (them) and explained that migration is not bad... but you have to follow due process,” said embassy adviser Samuel Okeri.
“They are going back willingly. And as you can see, they are not sad but happy to go back to Nigeria. There is no place like home.”
A group of 165 Nigerians including 90 women and nine children was repatriated on June 20 under the same scheme.
Libya is a major gateway for migrants and asylum seekers attempting perilous sea voyages in often rickety boats in the hope of a better life in Europe.
An estimated 600,000 migrants live in the war-scarred country, which has seen 12 years of stop-start conflict since the 2011 NATO-backed revolt that toppled strongman Muammar Qaddafi.
Libyan authorities have come under sharp criticism from the United Nations and rights groups over reported violence against migrants.
 

 

Topics: migrants Libya

Related

Cyprus rescues 115 Syrian migrants aboard 3 separate boats over the last three days
Middle-East
Cyprus rescues 115 Syrian migrants aboard 3 separate boats over the last three days
Cyprus rescues 86 migrants in Mediterranean
World
Cyprus rescues 86 migrants in Mediterranean

Two fighters killed in Israeli strikes near Damascus: NGO

Two fighters killed in Israeli strikes near Damascus: NGO
Updated 22 August 2023
AFP

Two fighters killed in Israeli strikes near Damascus: NGO

Two fighters killed in Israeli strikes near Damascus: NGO
  • Israel has for years carried out attacks on what it has described as Iran-linked targets in Syria
Updated 22 August 2023
AFP

BEIRUT: Two fighters backing the Syrian government were killed late Monday in Israeli airstrikes on sites near Damascus, an NGO said.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said “two pro-regime fighters were killed in Israeli strikes against military positions southwest and southeast of the capital.”
“Israeli missiles destroyed arms depots of pro-Iran militias and the Lebanese Hezbollah a few kilometers from the Damas international airport and around the Kiswah area,” it said.
Syria’s official news agency SANA had said earlier that the country’s air defenses had intercepted “hostile targets” in the Damascus area, without further details.
“The Israeli enemy carried out an attack with missiles sent from the occupied Golan Heights... wounding a soldier and causing material damages,” SANA said.
During more than a decade of civil war in Syria, Israel has launched hundreds of air strikes on its territory, primarily targeting Iran-backed forces and Lebanese Hezbollah fighters as well as Syrian army positions.
Israel rarely comments on strikes it carries out in Syria, but has repeatedly said it will not allow its arch-foe Iran to expand its presence in the country.
 

 

Topics: Syria Israel Damascus

Related

Blast hits munitions depot northeast of Damascus
Middle-East
Blast hits munitions depot northeast of Damascus
Israeli warplanes target Syrian air defense battery; Damascus says most missiles intercepted
Middle-East
Israeli warplanes target Syrian air defense battery; Damascus says most missiles intercepted

Latest updates

Spain celebrate Women’s World Cup at home with Carmona remembering her late father
Spain celebrate Women’s World Cup at home with Carmona remembering her late father
Pulisic stars on Serie A debut with stunning goal to help AC Milan win
Pulisic stars on Serie A debut with stunning goal to help AC Milan win
Muhammad Ali’s grandson used to fight when challenged because of his name. Now he’s an MMA fighter
Muhammad Ali’s grandson used to fight when challenged because of his name. Now he’s an MMA fighter
Arsenal sink Palace to extend perfect start despite Tomiyasu red card
Arsenal sink Palace to extend perfect start despite Tomiyasu red card
Richardson trumps Jamaicans for stunning women’s 100m gold
Richardson trumps Jamaicans for stunning women’s 100m gold

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.