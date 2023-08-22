You are here

Ex-PM Thaksin jailed on return to Thailand after 15 years in exile
Hundreds of supporters gathered to welcome Thailand's divisive ex-leader Thaksin Shinawatra as he returns from 15 years in exile hours before a deadlocked parliament votes for a new prime minister. (AFP)
AFP

  • The billionaire landed in a private jet at Bangkok’s Don Mueang airport
BANGKOK: Thailand’s divisive ex-leader Thaksin Shinawatra was jailed Tuesday as he returned to the kingdom after 15 years in exile, hours before parliament votes to install his party’s candidate as the new prime minister.
The billionaire landed in a private jet at Bangkok’s Don Mueang airport at 9 am (0200 GMT), to be greeted by hundreds of noisy “Red Shirt” supporters waving banners and singing songs.
Thaksin emerged briefly from the terminal building to bow and offer a floral garland at a portrait of King Maha Vajiralongkorn as a mark of respect before waving to supporters.
More Red Shirts lined the streets as the former Manchester City owner was taken to the Supreme Court.
There, he was ordered to serve eight years for three convictions passed in his absence — one linked to his former Shin Corp. company, another linked to a bank loan, and a lottery case.
His return came on the day parliament is expected to install business tycoon Srettha Thavisin as prime minister at the head of a coalition led by the Pheu Thai party — the latest incarnation of Thaksin’s political movement.
Thaksin, 74, was convicted in four cases in his absence, although the statute of limitations has expired in one.
Even after the court ruling, it is unclear how long Thaksin will stay in jail.
The timing of his return, as his party assumes power, has led many to speculate that a backroom deal has been done to allow him leniency.
“Welcome back to Thailand daddy. My father has now arrived in Thailand safely and has entered the legal process,” his daughter Paetongtarn wrote on Instagram, with a photo of Thaksin with his three children and seven grandchildren in the airport’s VIP lounge.
Thaksin began the day boarding a private jet in Singapore but he will end it in a Bangkok prison cell — yet another dramatic shift in a switchback career that has included two election victories, defeat in a coup, criminal charges and long years of self-imposed exile.
Thaksin said he was willing to face justice in order to return home and see his grandchildren — though he has long maintained the criminal charges against him are politically motivated.
“I would like to request permission to return to live on Thai soil and share the air with my fellow Thai brothers and sisters,” he posted Monday on Twitter, which has been rebranded as X.
For all his long absence from the country, Thaksin remains Thailand’s most influential — and controversial — politician of modern times.
Loved by the rural poor for policies including cheap health care and the minimum wage, he is reviled by the pro-military and royalist elite who saw his rule as corrupt, authoritarian and a threat to Thai social order.
Parties linked to Thaksin have dominated elections since 2001 — until this year, when the progressive Move Forward Party (MFP) won the most seats.
Hundreds of Red Shirts waited through the night at the airport to welcome him with songs and banners — most decked out in their usual crimson colors.
“I am a real Red Shirt — whenever they want our support, I will always be there for them,” Karuna Wantang, 70, a retired bureaucrat from Nongkai, in the country’s northeast, told AFP.
“I don’t only like him but I love him.”
While Thaksin was being processed by the courts, his party formally nominated Srettha as its PM candidate in parliament, where a confirmation vote will be held around 3 pm.
Pheu Thai was beaten into second place in May’s polls by the progressive MFP.
But MFP’s leader Pita Limjaroenrat saw his bid to become PM dashed on the rocks of bitter opposition from conservative junta-appointed senators spooked by his determination to reform royal insult laws and tackle business monopolies.
Pheu Thai is confident of getting Srettha approved in a joint vote by both houses, after gaining another 40 seats for its coalition on Monday with the addition of the army-linked Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP).
It takes their controversial grouping — including military-backed United Thai Nation, the former party of 2014 coup-maker Prayut Chan-o-cha — to 314 lower house seats.
Following MFP’s exclusion from the first coalition, Pheu Thai’s deals with army-linked parties have enraged some supporters who voted overwhelmingly against military-backed rule in May.

Six children among 8 people trapped in Pakistan cable car

Six children among 8 people trapped in Pakistan cable car
Updated 22 August 2023
AFP

Six children among 8 people trapped in Pakistan cable car

Six children among 8 people trapped in Pakistan cable car
Updated 22 August 2023
AFP

ISLAMABAD: Six children were among eight people trapped inside a cable car dangling over a deep Pakistan valley on Tuesday, officials said.
The children were using the chairlift to cross the valley to get to school when a cable broke at a height of up to 1,200 feet (about 365 meters) midway through its journey in a remote mountainous region.
“The chairlift is suspended by a single rope. Within the chairlift, there are a minimum of eight occupants primarily consisting of schoolchildren,” Abdul Basit Khan, a senior official for the provincial rescue agency, told AFP.
The National Disaster Management Agency said in a statement that six children and two adults were on board at a height of at least 900 feet, and that the Pakistan Army had been asked to carry out a helicopter rescue mission.
Syed Hammad Haider, a senior Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) provincial official, said the cable car was hanging about 1,000 to 1,200 feet above the ground.
“We have requested the KP government to provide a helicopter because the relief activity is not possible without the help of a helicopter,” he said.

UN says over 200 former Afghan military, officials killed since Taliban takeover

UN says over 200 former Afghan military, officials killed since Taliban takeover
Updated 22 August 2023
Reuters

UN says over 200 former Afghan military, officials killed since Taliban takeover

UN says over 200 former Afghan military, officials killed since Taliban takeover
  • The mission said in a report it had recorded at least 218 extrajudicial killings with links to the Taliban from their takeover of Afghanistan in mid-2021 up to June
Updated 22 August 2023
Reuters

More than 200 members of Afghanistan’s former military, law enforcement and government have been killed since the Taliban took over, the UN mission in Afghanistan said on Tuesday, despite a “general amnesty” for old enemies.
The mission said in a report it had recorded at least 218 extrajudicial killings with links to the Taliban from their takeover of Afghanistan in mid-2021 up to June.
“In most instances, individuals were detained by de facto security forces, often briefly, before being killed,” the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said.
Senior Taliban leaders have said there is an amnesty for former government officials and members of the military by order of their supreme leader.
The Taliban-led foreign affairs ministry said in response to UNAMA that it had not received reports of any cases of non-compliance with the order and any cases that did occur would be investigated.
About half of the killings recorded by UNAMA occurred in the four months after the Taliban took over, as US backed foreign forces were withdrawing, in August 2021, and 70 were recorded in 2022.
“For the majority of violations discussed in this report, there is limited information regarding measures taken by the de facto authorities to investigate incidents and hold perpetrators to account,” UNAMA said, referring to the Taliban administration.
“The apparent impunity with which members of the de facto authorities continue to commit human rights violations against former government officials and ANDSF members is of serious concern,” UNAMA said, referring to the old Afghan National Defense and Security Forces.
In total, UNAMA had recorded 800 incidents of human rights violations connected with the Taliban against former government employees and military including arbitrary arrests, disappearance and torture.
The majority were against former members of the security forces and police, the mission said.
The Taliban-led foreign affairs ministry said their supreme spiritual leader had issued the amnesty order and another order against torture or ill-treatment of people in custody.
It denied state sanctioned extra-judicial killings or targeting people who fought in or worked for the foreign-backed former government.
“No military staff of the previous administration has been arrested, detained or tortured because of his activities in the security institutions,” it said in a statement that the UN issued with its report.
“Those employees of the previous administration who joined the opposition groups of the Islamic Emirate (the Taliban administration) or had military activities to the detriment of the system, have been arrested and introduced to judicial authorities.”

Japan to start releasing Fukushima water on Thursday

Japan to start releasing Fukushima water on Thursday
Updated 22 August 2023
AFP

Japan to start releasing Fukushima water on Thursday

Japan to start releasing Fukushima water on Thursday
  • Announcement came despite opposition from fishermen and protests by China
  • Japan insists that the gradual water release is safe
Updated 22 August 2023
AFP

TOKYO: Japan will begin releasing cooling water from the stricken Fukushima power plant on Thursday, 12 years after one of the world’s worst nuclear disasters.
The announcement came despite opposition from fishermen and protests by China, which has already banned food shipments from several Japanese prefectures.
Japan insists the gradual release into the sea of the more than 500 Olympic swimming pools’ worth of water that has accumulated at the stricken nuclear plant is safe, a view backed by the UN atomic agency.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced the start date on Tuesday, a day after talks with fishing industry representatives who are opposed, “if weather and sea conditions do not hinder it.”
The Fukushima-Daiichi nuclear plant was knocked out by a massive earthquake and tsunami that killed around 18,000 people in March 2011, with three of its reactors sent into meltdown.
Since then, operator TEPCO has collected 1.34 million tons of water used to cool what remains of the still highly radioactive reactors, mixed with groundwater and rain that has seeped in.
TEPCO says the water has been diluted and filtered to remove all radioactive substances except tritium, levels of which are far below dangerous levels.
“Tritium has been released (by nuclear power plants) for decades with no evidential detrimental environmental or health effects,” Tony Hooker, a nuclear expert from the University of Adelaide, told AFP.

Protesters hold signs reading "Don't throw radioactive contaminated water into the sea!"(R) as they take part in a rally against the Japanese government's plan to release treated wastewater from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi power plant into the ocean, outside the prime minister's office in Tokyo. (AFP)


This water will now be released into the ocean off Japan’s northeast coast at a maximum rate of 500,000 liters (132,000 US gallons) per day.
Environmental pressure group Greenpeace has said the filtration process is flawed and that an “immense” quantity of radioactive material will be dispersed into the sea over the coming decades.
Japan “has opted for a false solution — decades of deliberate radioactive pollution of the marine environment — during a time when the world’s oceans are already facing immense stress and pressures,” Greenpeace said Tuesday.
The UN atomic watchdog said in July that the release would have a “negligible radiological impact on people and the environment.”
Many South Koreans are alarmed at the prospect of the release, staging demonstrations and even stocking up on sea salt because of fears of contamination.
But President Yoon Suk Yeol’s government, taking political risks at home, has sought to improve long-frosty relations with Japan and has not objected to the plan.
Yoon last week held a first-ever trilateral summit with Kishida and US President Joe Biden at Camp David, the three united by worries about China and North Korea.
China has accused Japan of treating the ocean like a “sewer,” banning imports of food from 10 Japanese prefectures even before the release and imposing strict radiation checks.
Hong Kong, an important market for Japanese seafood exports, has also threatened restrictions.
This has worried people involved in Japan’s fishing industry, just as business was beginning to recover more than a decade after the nuclear disaster.
“Nothing about the water release is beneficial to us,” third-generation fisherman Haruo Ono, 71, whose brother was killed in 2011, told AFP in Shinchimachi, 60 kilometers (40 miles) north of the nuclear plant.
James Brady from the Teneo risk consultancy said that while China’s safety concerns may be sincere, there was a distinct whiff of geopolitics and economic rivalry in its harsh reaction.
“The multifaceted nature of the Fukushima wastewater release issue makes it quite a useful one for Beijing to potentially exploit,” Brady told AFP.
Beijing can “leverage a degree of economic pressure on the trade axis, exacerbate internal domestic political cleavages on the issue within Japan... and even potentially put pressure on improving diplomatic ties between Seoul and Tokyo.”
Naoya Sekiya from the University of Tokyo last year conducted a survey which found that 90 percent of people China and South Korea thought Fukushima food was “very dangerous” or “somewhat dangerous.”
“I think that’s because Japan hasn’t properly dispelled such concerns,” Sekiya told AFP.
“(We) have to make a proper and sufficient explanation.”

Russia says jet ‘destroys’ Ukraine reconnaissance boat in Black Sea

Russia says jet ‘destroys’ Ukraine reconnaissance boat in Black Sea
Updated 22 August 2023
AFP

Russia says jet ‘destroys’ Ukraine reconnaissance boat in Black Sea

Russia says jet ‘destroys’ Ukraine reconnaissance boat in Black Sea
  • The statement gives no details on what kind of boat had been destroyed
Updated 22 August 2023
AFP

MOSCOW: Russia’s defense ministry said early Tuesday one of its Sukhoi jets had “destroyed” a Ukrainian “reconnaissance boat” in the Black Sea.
“Tonight, the crew of the Su-30cm naval aviation of the Black Sea Fleet destroyed a reconnaissance boat of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the area of Russian gas production facilities in the Black Sea,” the ministry said on Telegram.
The statement did not give details on what kind of boat had been destroyed, or where exactly the incident had taken place.
Russian officials have said they have thwarted a string of Ukrainian marine drone attacks on its warships in the Black Sea.
On Thursday evening, ships of the Russian fleet were targeted by a Ukrainian naval drone attack, according to Moscow’s defense ministry.
Attacks from both sides have escalated in the Black Sea since Russia pulled out of a deal that had allowed safe export of Ukrainian grain through the shipping hub.

Trump says he will surrender Thursday on Georgia charges tied to efforts to overturn 2020 election

Former President Donald Trump is escorted to a courtroom, April 4, 2023, in New York. (AP)
Former President Donald Trump is escorted to a courtroom, April 4, 2023, in New York. (AP)
Updated 22 August 2023
AP

Trump says he will surrender Thursday on Georgia charges tied to efforts to overturn 2020 election

Former President Donald Trump is escorted to a courtroom, April 4, 2023, in New York. (AP)
  • Trump will face a $200,000 bond and orders not to send threatening social media messages as the former US president awaits trial in Georgia on charges of trying to overturn his 2020 election loss, a court filing on Monday showed
Updated 22 August 2023
AP

NEW YORK: Former President Donald Trump says he will surrender to authorities in Georgia on Thursday to face charges in the case accusing him of illegally scheming to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state.
“Can you believe it? I’ll be going to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday to be ARRESTED,” Trump wrote on his social media network Monday night, hours after his bond was set at $200,000.
It will be Trump’s fourth arrest since April, when he became the first former president in US history to face indictment. Since then, Trump, who remains the leading candidate for the Republican presidential nomination, has had what has seemed like an endless procession of bookings and arraignments in jurisdictions across the country. His appearances in New York, Florida and Washington, D.C., have drawn enormous media attention, with news helicopters tracking his every move.
Trump’s announcement came hours after his attorneys met with prosecutors in Atlanta to discuss the details of his release on bond. The former president is barred from intimidating co-defendants, witnesses or victims in the case — including on social media — according to the bond agreement signed by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, Trump’s defense attorneys and the judge. It explicitly includes “posts on social media or reposts of posts” made by others.
Trump has repeatedly used social media to attack people involved in the criminal cases against him as he campaigns to reclaim the White House in 2024. He has been railing against Willis since before he was indicted, and singled out Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp — a Republican who rebuffed his efforts to overturn the election — by name in a social media post Monday morning.
The agreement also prohibits the former president from making any “direct or indirect threat of any nature” against witnesses or co-defendants, and from communicating in any way about the facts of the case with them, except through attorneys.
The order sets Trump’s bond for the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations — or RICO — charge at $80,000, and adds $10,000 for each of the 12 other counts he is facing. Bond is the amount defendants must pay as a form of collateral to ensure they show up for required court appearances.
Willis set a deadline of noon Friday for Trump and his 18 co-defendants to turn themselves in to be booked. The prosecutor has proposed that arraignments for the defendants follow during the week of Sept. 5. She has said she wants to try the defendants collectively and bring the case to trial in March of next year, which would put it in the heat of the presidential nominating season.
A Trump spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the filing. A phone message seeking comment was also left for an attorney for the former president.
Trump’s appearance in Georgia will come a day after the first Republican primary debate, which he has decided to skip.
He is expected to turn himself in at the Fulton County jail, which has long been plagued with problems. The Department of Justice last month opened a civil rights investigation into conditions, citing filthy cells, violence and the death last year of a man whose body was found covered in insects in the main jail’s psychiatric wing. Three people have died in Fulton County custody in the past month.
The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Monday afternoon that when Trump surrenders there will be a “hard lockdown” of the area surrounding the jail.
But Trump is not expected to spend much time there.
When defendants arrive at the building, they typically pass through a security checkpoint before checking in for formal booking in the lobby. During the booking process, defendants are typically photographed and fingerprinted and asked to provide certain personal information. Since Trump’s bond has already been set, he will be released from custody once the booking process is complete.
Unlike in other jurisdictions, in Fulton County, arraignments — where a defendant first appears in court — are generally set after a defendant completes the booking process and do not happen on the same day.
Booking a former president, who still has 24-hour Secret Service protection, has created myriad security and logistical issues in other jurisdictions.
In his past appearances in a New York state court and federal courts in Miami and Washington, Trump was not handcuffed while in custody. He was also not required to pose for a mugshot, with officials instead using existing photographs of the former president.
Georgia officials have said Trump will be treated like others charged with crimes in their state.
“Unless somebody tells me differently, we are following our normal practices, and so it doesn’t matter your status, we’ll have a mugshot ready for you,” Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat said at a news conference earlier this month.
Trump was charged last week in the case alongside a slew of allies, who prosecutors say conspired to subvert the will of voters in a desperate bid to keep the Republican in the White House after he lost to Democrat Joe Biden.
Trump has denied any wrongdoing, and he characterizes the case — and the three others he is facing — as efforts to hurt his 2024 presidential campaign. He has regularly used his Truth Social platform to single out prosecutors and others involved in his cases, and to continue to spread falsehoods that the 2020 election was stolen from him.
In a post on Monday, Trump called the Fulton County district attorney “crooked, incompetent, & highly partisan.” He also attacked Kemp, whom he has long targeted for the governor’s refusal to intervene after the 2020 election. Kemp has been outspoken in pushing back against Trump, writing in social media last week: “The 2020 election in Georgia was not stolen.”
Bond was also set Monday for three lawyers who were indicted along with Trump. For each of them, the bond for the RICO charge was set at $20,000, with varying amounts for the other charges they face. John Eastman and Kenneth Chesebro each had a bond set at $100,000, while Ray Smith’s bond is $50,000.
Bail bondsman Scott Hall, who was accused of participating in a breach of election equipment in rural Coffee County, had his bond set at $10,000.
Other defendants include former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows; Trump attorney and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, and a Trump administration Justice Department official, Jeffrey Clark, who aided the then-president’s efforts to undo his election loss in Georgia.
The Georgia indictment came just two weeks after the Justice Department special counsel charged Trump in a separate case in a vast conspiracy to overturn the election. Besides the two election-related cases, Trump faces a federal indictment accusing him of illegally hoarding classified documents as well as a New York state case charging him with falsifying business records.
 

