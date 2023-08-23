Saudi MMA stars to make debuts at Madison Square Garden

Newcastle summer signings conclude with $38m deal for Lewis Hall, thanks to Saint-Maximin sacrifice

NEWCASTLE: Only 10 days remain of the Premier League summer transfer window and it is fair to say it has been a bit of a roller coaster ride for Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe.

The first few weeks, in June and July, were rather barren in terms of new arrivals and tensions began to fray as Howe pushed those at the top, including majority owners the Saudi Public Investment Fund, to help get more deals done.

The opening capture of Sandro Tonali from AC Milan, along with that of Yankuba Minteh from Danish side OB, who was immediately loaned out to Feyenoord, was all the Magpies had to show for their dealings by the time the club jetted off to the US a month ago for the Premier League Summer Series.

Fast forward to mid-August and Newcastle, and Howe, are now closed for business, with transfer dealings complete and five newcomers in all welcomed through the door. The final addition, announced on Tuesday, is Chelsea youngster Lewis Hall, who joins on a loan deal that will be made permanent, for about $38million, if and when some easily attainable performance-related clauses are triggered.

So, what changed in the past few weeks? In short, the sale of prized-asset Allan Saint-Maximin on July 30 to Saudi side Al-Ahli was the main catalyst. It was not a deal Howe wanted to make; he loved the silky unpredictability of “Maxi,” as did the fans.

But in order for the club to progress — and meet the Premier League’s profit and financial sustainability, or financial fair play, rules — it was a necessary sacrifice.

The sale of Saint-Maximin took the Frenchman’s wages off the books, with the full fee added to the balance sheet, which freed up considerable room for the Magpies to sign Harvey Barnes from Leicester City, Tino Livramento from Southampton, and now life-long Newcastle fan Hall.

Speaking after securing the services of Hall, the Chelsea Cobham academy player of the year for 2022-23, Howe’s tone and demeanor had changed somewhat from the anxiety-ridden figure he appeared to be in the aftermath of the summer’s opening fixture, a Saint-Maximin-inspired 3-2 win in a friendly against fifth-tier Gateshead on July 15.

“I’d like to thank everyone involved for their tireless work to bring in the players we have,” said the delighted head coach, whose side were narrowly edged out 1-0 on Saturday in their Premier League clash with Manchester City, arguably the best club side in the world at present.

“A lot of time, effort and resources go into a transfer window but we have a real togetherness at all levels here, and I appreciate that teamwork and support.”

Howe’s words carried real meaning, if you roll back the clock to his early summer concerns. Now, though, he seems genuinely pleased with what the Magpies, led by PIF chief Yasir Al-Rumayyan, have managed to conjure thanks to some clever trading.

“I’m delighted to welcome Lewis to Newcastle United,” he said. “He is a player we have tracked closely, as have a number of clubs, so it’s very pleasing to secure him and to add a player of his quality, versatility and high potential to our squad.”

A glimpse at the social media chatter shows just how valued Hall is. The disappointed reactions from Chelsea fans to their club’s announcement confirming the departure of the 18-year-old England youth international are testament to how highly regarded he is.

“I’m very proud,” said Hall. “Me and my family are Newcastle fans and for me and my brother growing up, it was drilled into us that we were Newcastle. It’s a big club and I can’t wait to get started.

“I got a lot of experience last year in some big fixtures and I was really proud of the way I progressed as a player and a person. To now be here at Newcastle, the club that I’ve supported since I was a kid, I’m honored and very proud to wear this shirt.

“It’s very exciting. When you look back on last season and the way the team performed, not just the results but the performances the team were putting in, it was amazing. There’s so many talented players and we’ve got the Champions League now as well, so there’s many different competitions that I know the team will be wanting to do well in — and hopefully get a trophy or two as well.”

Howe’s new-found glee likely comes from a lot more than just the strengthening of his squad in the short term; the long-term strategy also appears to be very much to the fore at the club. Hall and 20-year-old Livramento, in particular, should their present trajectories continue, could potentially be England and Newcastle full-backs for a decade. Hall certainly seems keen on the idea of a long-term future at the club.

“Being a Newcastle fan, there aren’t any other places I want to be,” he said. “I am happy to be here. I will always put 100 percent in but, as a player, I’d like to think I am technically good on the ball, calm, controlled and like to get forward, but also like to do the defensive work, helping the team at both ends.

“There is a lot of competition in the squad because there are a lot of good players. I want to help the team as much as possible. If that means playing some and not others, as long as the team is winning and I am learning and developing, that’s all that matters.

“It is a massive club with big history. Seeing how the club has transformed, seeing that transition phase last season, it is a big reason why I wanted to join. And playing against Newcastle last season, seeing how they play, it is a really talented squad.”

Newcastle United are next in action on Sunday, when they will take on Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool at St James’ Park.