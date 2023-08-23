You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi MMA stars to make debuts at Madison Square Garden

Saudi MMA stars to make debuts at Madison Square Garden

Saudi MMA stars to make debuts at Madison Square Garden
Saudi martial arts fighter Abdullah Al-Qahtani trains at a gym in Riyadh ahead of his Professional Fighters League featherweight bout. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pshzr

Updated 23 August 2023
Arab News

Saudi MMA stars to make debuts at Madison Square Garden

Saudi MMA stars to make debuts at Madison Square Garden
Updated 23 August 2023
Arab News

Ten years ago few people in Saudi Arabia had heard of Mixed Martial Arts. Now two rising Saudi stars in the combat sport are set to make their debuts on the hallowed canvas of the Madison Square Garden arena in New York.

Abdullah Al-Qahtani, from Riyadh, and Mostafa Rashed Neda, from Jeddah, will compete in separate bouts on Wednesday at the Professional Fighters League playoffs.

Saudi interest in the sport began when the Kingdom hosted the popular regional Desert Force competition in 2014, and its popularity has surged since then with the establishment of a national MMA foundation to develop Saudi talent.

Al-Qahtani, known as “The Reaper,” said he was more than ready to square off against US featherweight David Zelner, despite limited training facilities. “This is an old-school gym,” he said of the spot where he works out, its walls decorated with cartoon sketches of boxing legends Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson.
“It’s not the best and it does not have the best equipment, but it has very good fighters.”

Neda was forced to use YouTube to learn the basics of MMA, and his first proper sparring partner was an American English teacher who showed him jiujitsu fundamentals.
Inspired, Neda took it upon himself to introduce MMA to other Saudis, and eventually formed a club of his own.“It was a difficult time, but thank God, during the past four or five years, MMA has grown a lot,” he said.
Like Neda, Al-Qahtani is eagerly awaiting his New York debut. “This fight will seal my destiny ... it is a sacred place for us,” he said. “God willing, I will make everyone proud and win. I’m not afraid, but excited.”

Topics: MMA Saudi Arabia

Kipyegon and Barshim make history at the worlds in Budapest

Kipyegon and Barshim make history at the worlds in Budapest
Updated 23 August 2023
AFP

Kipyegon and Barshim make history at the worlds in Budapest

Kipyegon and Barshim make history at the worlds in Budapest
  • Kipyegon produced an imperious front-running performance to add to her 2017 and 2022 titles, her face creasing in joy as realization of her feat struck home
  • Barshim: With this bronze, I became the only athlete in the history of the high jump to win five medals in the world championships and I am very proud
Updated 23 August 2023
AFP

BUDAPEST: Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon won a historic third world 1500m gold on Tuesday and although Qatari high jumper Mutaz Essa Barshim missed out on a fourth crown, he became the first man to win five medals in the event.

Kipyegon produced an imperious front-running performance to add to her 2017 and 2022 titles, her face creasing in joy as realization of her feat struck home.

Sifan Hassan never landed a punch and once again, as at the Tokyo Olympics, had to make do with bronze.

For Kipyegon, 29, it crowned an annus mirabilis having already broken three world records.

“I told myself, ‘You are the strongest and just keep going’,” said Kipyegon.

“I was chasing history today and I was chasing this title. I have done it.”

Barshim tried to rouse the crowd at the National Athletics Center as he went for his third and final attempt at 2.36m as the women’s 1500m final reached its final stages.

But just as the women’s race was a bit flat due to Kipyegon’s sublime brilliance so Barshim’s challenge for a fourth successive world crown ended as a damp squib, the Qatari bowing out at 2.33m.

He took bronze while victory instead went to the man with whom he shared Olympic gold in Tokyo, Italy’s Gianmarco Tamberi (2.36m).

“I consider this bronze as history,” Barshim told AFP.

“In any competition, our ambition is gold and victory, but this is sport.

“With this bronze, I became the only athlete in the history of the high jump to win five medals in the world championships and I am very proud.”

There was a repeat victory in the men’s steeplechase.

Morocco’s Olmypic champion Soufiane El Bakkali left Ethiopia’s world record holder Lamecha Girma trailing as the 27-year-old champion crossed the line in 8min 03.53sec.

Kipyegon, Tamberi and El Bakkali then all celebrated by jumping into the steeplechase water jump, something to be envied by the spectators who sat in sweltering heat throughout the evening.

Another Olympic champion, American Valarie Allman, looked downcast as her less celebrated teammate Laulauga Tausaga improved her personal best by more than four meters to win with 69.49m.

Allman improved from her bronze last year to silver but the look on her face suggested it was little consolation.

“I don’t know if I have a fairy godmother or something, or my ancestors had some say in it, but I was able to do something tonight that I didn’t think was possible yet,” said 25-year-old Tausaga.

Femke Bol looks in the form to replace the absent Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone as 400m hurdles world champion, sauntering through to Thursday’s final (1950GMT).

A victory would see the 23-year-old Dutch hurdler complete a full set of medals having taken Olympic bronze and world silver last year.

The final, though, will be missing 2016 Olympic and 2019 world champion Dalilah Muhammad, who finished third behind Bol and failed to go through as one of the two fastest losers.

“In the last 100 meters I gave it my all but I knew it wasn’t going to be enough,” said Muhammad.

“It hasn’t really hit me yet that I won’t make the final but it was all a bit of a Hail Mary to be honest,” added the 33-year-old.

A similar fate befell another former world champion, Steven Gardiner, in the 400m, the 27-year-old Olympic gold medalist crashing to the track and eventually escorted off in a wheelchair.

Gardiner’s predecessor as Olympic champion, Wayde Van Niekerk, only just scraped into the final as one of the two fastest losers.

Van Niekerk said he was disappointed by his performance but his thoughts were with Gardiner as he knows how tough it is to cope with injury having suffered a serious one himself.

“It is not so nice to see somebody finishing a competition injured like that,” said the 31-year-old South African.

“I know that coming back from the injury is very difficult.

“I still remember all these dangerous times. I really want to wish him a speedy recovery.”

Topics: Budapest Qatar Long Jump

Related

Radhi Jaidi: Tunisia needs football revolution to compete at higher level
Sport
Radhi Jaidi: Tunisia needs football revolution to compete at higher level
Othman Almulla continues to blaze a trail for Saudi golfers
Sport
Othman Almulla continues to blaze a trail for Saudi golfers

PGA Tour’s Monahan is confident on deal over LIV Golf, uncertain about Maui tournament

PGA Tour’s Monahan is confident on deal over LIV Golf, uncertain about Maui tournament
Updated 23 August 2023
AP

PGA Tour’s Monahan is confident on deal over LIV Golf, uncertain about Maui tournament

PGA Tour’s Monahan is confident on deal over LIV Golf, uncertain about Maui tournament
  • Jay Monahan: As I sit here today, I am confident that we will reach an agreement that achieves a positive outcome for the PGA Tour and our fans — I see it and I’m certain of it
  • He said meetings with PIF and European tour CEO Keith Pelley have been frequent
Updated 23 August 2023
AP

ATLANTA: PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan expressed the same level of confidence Tuesday that he did last year at the season-ending Tour Championship. The difference was the topic.

A year ago, Monahan unveiled a bold new model for the PGA Tour aimed at fending off the Saudi-backed LIV Golf League.

Now it’s about getting a deal done with the Saudis.

“As I sit here today, I am confident that we will reach an agreement that achieves a positive outcome for the PGA Tour and our fans — I see it and I’m certain of it,” Monahan said at East Lake Golf Club, where 30 players compete for the FedEx Cup and its $18 million bonus.

“And I see it because when you look at the performance of our players, you look at the commitment of our players ... I feel like we’re in the strongest position to be able to succeed and successfully conclude these negotiations in a way that protects the legacy of the PGA Tour on a long-term basis.”

He had far more details a year ago when he announced a schedule in which the top players would compete against each other as many as 17 times for $20 million purses. That’s the bones of the schedule going into next year.

The PGA Tour announced a framework agreement with Saudi Arabia’s national wealth fund and the European tour on June 6 to create a for-profit company called “PGA Tour Enterprises” in which the Public Investment Fund would be a minority investor.

Its governor, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, would be CEO of the company and have a seat on the PGA Tour board, though Monahan said the PGA Tour had safeguards to call the shots.

They have until Dec. 31 to finalize the agreement, though the sides can agree to extend the deadline. As for what this means for the future of LIV Golf or what penalties LIV players would face if they chose to come back to the tours, that remains part of the negotiations.

Monahan said negotiations are private and he could not reveal details, even to the players.

He said meetings with PIF and European tour CEO Keith Pelley have been frequent. He described an “intensity” and an “urgency” about the talks and a lot of work that remains.

“We’re probably right where I would expect that we would be,” Monahan said.

The uncertainty came from where the PGA Tour would start 2024, when it goes back to a calendar year that will end on Labor Day.

The Sentry Tournament of Champions has been held since 1999 at Kapalua, located about 10 miles (16 km) to the north of the wildfires that devastated Lahaina on Maui. At least 115 deaths have been confirmed in Lahaina, where fabled Front Street was leveled.

Kapalua was removed from the wildfires, though several staff had homes in Lahaina.

“We hope to be a source of inspiration for the great people of Maui and Lahaina by the time that we get to Maui in January,” Monahan said.

But while he said the tour “absolutely” was committed to be there in January, “I think at this point there’s so many unknowns, and we want to be respectful of the challenges.”

“If we’re allowed to, if we’re invited, if we’re embraced given all that needs to be accomplished, we will be there 100 percent,” he said. “But I think at this point right now that’s outside of our hands.”

He said the tour has not contemplated another course if it makes no sense to go to Maui. The Sony Open is the following week on Oahu.

Topics: PGA Tour Jay Monahan LIV Golf golf

Related

Lucas Glover shoots 64, leads Jordan Spieth by one shot in the PGA Tour playoff opener
Golf
Lucas Glover shoots 64, leads Jordan Spieth by one shot in the PGA Tour playoff opener
Jordan Spieth keeps a clean card in the mud for a 63 to lead the PGA Tour playoff opener
Golf
Jordan Spieth keeps a clean card in the mud for a 63 to lead the PGA Tour playoff opener

Rangers twice let lead slip in 2-2 draw with PSV Eindhoven in Champions League playoff 1st leg

Rangers twice let lead slip in 2-2 draw with PSV Eindhoven in Champions League playoff 1st leg
Updated 23 August 2023
AP

Rangers twice let lead slip in 2-2 draw with PSV Eindhoven in Champions League playoff 1st leg

Rangers twice let lead slip in 2-2 draw with PSV Eindhoven in Champions League playoff 1st leg
  • PSV captain Luuk de Jong’s header in the 80th minute was a second leveler for the 1988 European Cup winners who host the return game next week
  • Royal Antwerp held on with 10 men from the 50th minute for a 1-0 win over visiting AEK Athens, and Copenhagen won 1-0 in Poland against competition debutant Rakow Częstochowa
Updated 23 August 2023
AP

GLASGOW, Scotland: Rangers twice let a lead slip away in a 2-2 draw with PSV Eindhoven in the first leg of a Champions League qualifying playoff on Tuesday.

PSV captain Luuk de Jong’s header in the 80th minute — though he appeared to know little about the decisive contact he made — was a second leveler for the 1988 European Cup winners who host the return game next week.

In other playoff first legs, Royal Antwerp held on with 10 men from the 50th minute for a 1-0 win over visiting AEK Athens, and Copenhagen won 1-0 in Poland against competition debutant Rakow Częstochowa.

Second-leg games are on Aug. 30 and winners advance to the lucrative 32-team group stage which is drawn the next day in Monaco.

Rangers and PSV played to another 2-2 draw in Glasgow as they did at the same stage in Champions League qualifying exactly one year ago. Then, Rangers went on to win 1-0 in Eindhoven.

The Scottish club first led in the 45th when Senegal forward Abdallah Sima sent a rising shot past goalkeeper Walter Benítez. It resulted from PSV midfielder Ibrahim Sangare losing the ball inside the penalty area.

Sangare made amends by equalizing in the 61st. The Ivory Coast international, who has been a reported transfer target for Bayern Munich and Liverpool, placed his right-footed shot when in space near the penalty spot after teammate Ismael Saibari cleverly faked to shoot.

Rangers led again in the 76th when substitute Rabbi Matondo finished a fast break with a sweeping first-time shot. The advantage lasted less than four minutes before veteran Netherlands forward De Jong struck.

Another Dutch forward, Vincent Janssen, gave Antwerp victory in their first game in the competition since the European Cup in 1957.

Janssen, the former Tottenham forward, scored with a low left-footed shot in the 16th. Antwerp had defender Jelle Bataille sent off in the 50th for a bad foul.

AEK will host the second leg next week at their stadium near where one of their fans was killed in violent clashes with visiting Dinamo Zagreb fans two weeks ago.

Copenhagen protected a ninth-minute lead gifted when Rakow’s Romanian defender Bogdan Racovițan deflected a cross into his own net.

Three more playoff first legs are on Wednesday: Maccabi Haifa vs. Young Boys, Molde vs. Galatasaray, and Braga vs. Panathinaikos.

Topics: Champions League playoff Glasgow Rangers PSV Eindhoven Rangers

Related

PSV strike deal with Liverpool for World Cup star Cody Gakpo
Sport
PSV strike deal with Liverpool for World Cup star Cody Gakpo
Rangers, Copenhagen advance to Champions League group stage
Sport
Rangers, Copenhagen advance to Champions League group stage

Dramatic Al-Nassr comeback secures AFC Champions League group stage spot

Dramatic Al-Nassr comeback secures AFC Champions League group stage spot
Updated 22 August 2023
John Duerden

Dramatic Al-Nassr comeback secures AFC Champions League group stage spot

Dramatic Al-Nassr comeback secures AFC Champions League group stage spot
  • The Riyadh club came within minutes of elimination before a late, three-goal rally gave them a 4-2 victory over Emirati side Shabab Al-Ahli
  • Three late, late goals, from Sultan Al-Ghannam, Talisca and Marcelo Brozovic, sealed a win that had appeared so unlikely just moments before
Updated 22 August 2023
John Duerden

Saudi side Al-Nassr claimed a place in the group stage of the AFC Champions League in sensational style on Tuesday with a 4-2, come-from-behind win over Shabab Al-Ahli in the final moments of their play-off match.

With just two minutes remaining on the clock, the Emirati team were 2-1 ahead and looked to be going through, only for three late goals to put the hosts through. As a result, Saudi Arabia will have four representatives in the tournament when the group stage begins in September, with Al-Hilal, Al-Ittihad and Al-Fayha having already claimed their spots.

The game also marked the first win of the season for Al-Nassr, who lost the first two games of their domestic league campaign. A third defeat in a row, and missing out on the Champions League, would have put new coach Luis Castro under some early pressure. As it is, the Portuguese boss will, for a while at least, be able to bask in the glory of such a dramatic end to an exciting clash.

Anderson Talisca gave Al-Nassr the early lead but Yahya Al-Ghassani struck twice, either side of half time, to give the Dubai side the edge. Then those three late, late goals, from Sultan Al-Ghannam, Talisca and Marcelo Brozovic, sealed a win that had appeared so unlikely just moments before.

Had the nine-time Saudi champions failed to fight back, there would have been plenty of controversy to ponder. Cristiano Ronaldo, winner of the UEFA Champions League no fewer than five times, felt he should have been awarded not one but two penalties at the end of the first half. Many would agree that he was right about at least one of them. The referee might therefore be relieved that the late comeback played out the way it did.

The start of the game was almost as perfectly entertaining as the ending. After 11 minutes, Brozovic floated the ball over from a left-side corner and Talisca rose highest to direct a powerful header into the top of the net, giving the goalkeeper little chance.

The hosts continued to push forward but were pegged back just after the half-hour mark. There was some good work from Munas Dabbur on the right side of the area, and after getting to the byline the Israeli midfielder pulled the ball back to Al-Ghassani, who slotted home from close range.

The half ended with Ronaldo attempting a spectacular scissors kick and then appealing for a penalty after the ball appeared to hit the raised hand of a defender. The Portuguese star seemed to have a decent case but the referee was not interested and, with no video assistant referee to consult, the game continued.

There was still time before the break for Ronaldo to go down in the box. Once again, the question of whether or not it was a penalty is a legitimate one but, once again, the referee’s hands remained by his sides.

The Al-Nassr frustration only got worse immediately after the restart, when the visitors took the lead. Al-Ghassani broke free down the left, outpaced the Al-Nassr back line, cut inside and then lifted the ball over the advancing goalkeeper. It showed once again that for all the attacking talent that coach Luis Castro has to call upon, his team remains defensively vulnerable.

Within seconds of his team falling behind, Talisca shot just over from the edge of the area. The pressure from Al-Nassr kept coming, with the likes of Brozovic, Ronaldo and Sadio Mane doing all they could to get that all-important equalizer.

It very nearly came just after the hour and would have been spectacular. A shot from outside the left side of the area from Ghislane Konan beat the goalkeeper but rebounded off the inside of the post. It was starting to look like it just was not going to happen for the nine-time Saudi champions.

But happen it did, with just two minutes of regulation time remaining and from an unlikely source: the head of Al-Ghannam. The right-back was loitering on the right side of the area and had time to prepare for a looping cross from the left. His header took a deflection that helped the ball on its way past veteran goalkeeper Majed Naser.

In the sixth minute of added time, Al-Nassr effectively won the game when Talisca headed his second and his team’s third. To rub salt in the wound, there was still time for Ronaldo to find Brozovic two minutes later at the edge of the area, and the midfielder fired home his first goal for the club since arriving from Inter Milan.

The draw for the group stage of the AFC Champions League will take place on Thursday in Kuala Lumpur, and Al-Nassr will be mighty relieved to be in it.

Topics: AFC Champions League Al-Nassr Shabab Al-Ahli Talisca

Related

Portugal’s Otavio moves to Saudi club Al-Nassr
Sport
Portugal’s Otavio moves to Saudi club Al-Nassr
Update Cristiano Ronaldo leads Al-Nassr to King Salman Club Cup victory over Al-Hilal
Saudi Football
Cristiano Ronaldo leads Al-Nassr to King Salman Club Cup victory over Al-Hilal

Newcastle summer signings conclude with $38m deal for Lewis Hall, thanks to Saint-Maximin sacrifice

Newcastle summer signings conclude with $38m deal for Lewis Hall, thanks to Saint-Maximin sacrifice
Updated 22 August 2023
Arab News

Newcastle summer signings conclude with $38m deal for Lewis Hall, thanks to Saint-Maximin sacrifice

Newcastle summer signings conclude with $38m deal for Lewis Hall, thanks to Saint-Maximin sacrifice
  • After a slow start to the transfer window, coach Eddie Howe seemed delighted after eventually securing the services of five new arrivals
  • Chelsea teenager Hall is joined by fellow newcomers Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes and Tino Livramento, plus Yankuba Minteh who will initially go out on loan to Feyenoord
Updated 22 August 2023
Arab News

NEWCASTLE: Only 10 days remain of the Premier League summer transfer window and it is fair to say it has been a bit of a roller coaster ride for Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe.

The first few weeks, in June and July, were rather barren in terms of new arrivals and tensions began to fray as Howe pushed those at the top, including majority owners the Saudi Public Investment Fund, to help get more deals done.

The opening capture of Sandro Tonali from AC Milan, along with that of Yankuba Minteh from Danish side OB, who was immediately loaned out to Feyenoord, was all the Magpies had to show for their dealings by the time the club jetted off to the US a month ago for the Premier League Summer Series.

Fast forward to mid-August and Newcastle, and Howe, are now closed for business, with transfer dealings complete and five newcomers in all welcomed through the door. The final addition, announced on Tuesday, is Chelsea youngster Lewis Hall, who joins on a loan deal that will be made permanent, for about $38million, if and when some easily attainable performance-related clauses are triggered.

So, what changed in the past few weeks? In short, the sale of prized-asset Allan Saint-Maximin on July 30 to Saudi side Al-Ahli was the main catalyst. It was not a deal Howe wanted to make; he loved the silky unpredictability of “Maxi,” as did the fans.

But in order for the club to progress — and meet the Premier League’s profit and financial sustainability, or financial fair play, rules — it was a necessary sacrifice.

The sale of Saint-Maximin took the Frenchman’s wages off the books, with the full fee added to the balance sheet, which freed up considerable room for the Magpies to sign Harvey Barnes from Leicester City, Tino Livramento from Southampton, and now life-long Newcastle fan Hall.

Speaking after securing the services of Hall, the Chelsea Cobham academy player of the year for 2022-23, Howe’s tone and demeanor had changed somewhat from the anxiety-ridden figure he appeared to be in the aftermath of the summer’s opening fixture, a Saint-Maximin-inspired 3-2 win in a friendly against fifth-tier Gateshead on July 15.

“I’d like to thank everyone involved for their tireless work to bring in the players we have,” said the delighted head coach, whose side were narrowly edged out 1-0 on Saturday in their Premier League clash with Manchester City, arguably the best club side in the world at present.

“A lot of time, effort and resources go into a transfer window but we have a real togetherness at all levels here, and I appreciate that teamwork and support.”

Howe’s words carried real meaning, if you roll back the clock to his early summer concerns. Now, though, he seems genuinely pleased with what the Magpies, led by PIF chief Yasir Al-Rumayyan, have managed to conjure thanks to some clever trading.

“I’m delighted to welcome Lewis to Newcastle United,” he said. “He is a player we have tracked closely, as have a number of clubs, so it’s very pleasing to secure him and to add a player of his quality, versatility and high potential to our squad.”

A glimpse at the social media chatter shows just how valued Hall is. The disappointed reactions from Chelsea fans to their club’s announcement confirming the departure of the 18-year-old England youth international are testament to how highly regarded he is.

“I’m very proud,” said Hall. “Me and my family are Newcastle fans and for me and my brother growing up, it was drilled into us that we were Newcastle. It’s a big club and I can’t wait to get started.

“I got a lot of experience last year in some big fixtures and I was really proud of the way I progressed as a player and a person. To now be here at Newcastle, the club that I’ve supported since I was a kid, I’m honored and very proud to wear this shirt.

“It’s very exciting. When you look back on last season and the way the team performed, not just the results but the performances the team were putting in, it was amazing. There’s so many talented players and we’ve got the Champions League now as well, so there’s many different competitions that I know the team will be wanting to do well in — and hopefully get a trophy or two as well.”

Howe’s new-found glee likely comes from a lot more than just the strengthening of his squad in the short term; the long-term strategy also appears to be very much to the fore at the club. Hall and 20-year-old Livramento, in particular, should their present trajectories continue, could potentially be England and Newcastle full-backs for a decade. Hall certainly seems keen on the idea of a long-term future at the club.

“Being a Newcastle fan, there aren’t any other places I want to be,” he said. “I am happy to be here. I will always put 100 percent in but, as a player, I’d like to think I am technically good on the ball, calm, controlled and like to get forward, but also like to do the defensive work, helping the team at both ends.

“There is a lot of competition in the squad because there are a lot of good players. I want to help the team as much as possible. If that means playing some and not others, as long as the team is winning and I am learning and developing, that’s all that matters.

“It is a massive club with big history. Seeing how the club has transformed, seeing that transition phase last season, it is a big reason why I wanted to join. And playing against Newcastle last season, seeing how they play, it is a really talented squad.”

Newcastle United are next in action on Sunday, when they will take on Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool at St James’ Park.

Topics: Newcastle United Lewis Hall Allan Saint-Maximin

Related

Saint-Maximin becomes the latest player to swap the Premier League for Saudi Pro League
Sport
Saint-Maximin becomes the latest player to swap the Premier League for Saudi Pro League
Newcastle United star Allan Saint-Maximin joining Saudi Pro League?
Sport
Newcastle United star Allan Saint-Maximin joining Saudi Pro League?

follow us

Latest updates

Kipyegon and Barshim make history at the worlds in Budapest
Kipyegon and Barshim make history at the worlds in Budapest
Putin denounces sanctions on Russia during his speech for a South Africa economic summit
Putin denounces sanctions on Russia during his speech for a South Africa economic summit
PGA Tour’s Monahan is confident on deal over LIV Golf, uncertain about Maui tournament
PGA Tour’s Monahan is confident on deal over LIV Golf, uncertain about Maui tournament
Saudi MMA stars to make debuts at Madison Square Garden
Saudi MMA stars to make debuts at Madison Square Garden
Rangers twice let lead slip in 2-2 draw with PSV Eindhoven in Champions League playoff 1st leg
Rangers twice let lead slip in 2-2 draw with PSV Eindhoven in Champions League playoff 1st leg

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.