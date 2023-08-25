Ajax cruise and Aberdeen battle back in Europa League

You are here

Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin, left, and Hacken's Amor Layouni during their Europa League playoff, first leg soccer match at Hisingen Arena in Gothenburg Thursday. (AP)
Updated 25 August 2023
AFP

  • Ghana international Mohammed Kudus scored a hat trick as Ajax won 4-1 away to Ludogorets in Bulgaria
  • Manfred Ugalde gave Twente a 20th-minute lead in Istanbul but Fenerbahce hit back with a 30th minute goal by former Twente defender Jayden Oosterwolde
Updated 25 August 2023
AFP

PARIS: Four-time European champions Ajax cruised to a 4-1 victory in Bulgaria in Europa League qualifying on Thursday while Aberdeen returned to the scene of their European triumph and fought back for a draw.

For their Europa League play-off round first leg, Aberdeen went to Gothenburg, where they beat Real Madrid in the Cup Winners Cup final in 1983, and salvaged a 2-2 draw as Swedish champions FC Hacken imploded in the last 15 minutes.

A penalty from Ibrahim Sadiq put the hosts two goals up after 69 minutes.

Bojan Miovski turned his defender and fired home after 75 minutes. The North Macedonian then set up Nicky Devlin, bursting in the box, for the right back’s first Aberdeen goal four minutes later.

Hacken’s Johan Hammar earned a second yellow card for blocking Miovski in the 90th minute. Aberdeen then went close twice and a had a strike ruled out for offside in added time.

Ghana international Mohammed Kudus scored a hat trick as Ajax won 4-1 away to Ludogorets in Bulgaria. Brian Brobbey hit the other Ajax goal and defender Olivier Verdon scored a late reply for the hosts.

KI Klaksvik, already sure to become the first Faroese club to secure a place in the group stage of a European competition, drew 1-1 with Moldovans Sheriff in Torshavn.

Danish defender Patrick Da Silva gave the hosts a 52nd-minute lead. Jerome Ngom Mbekeli, who plays as a defender for Cameroon but a striker for Sheriff, replied in the 73rd minute.

Last year’s surprise quarterfinalists Union SG of Belgium beat Lugano 2-0.

In the Conference League, Manfred Ugalde gave Twente a 20th-minute lead in Istanbul but Fenerbahce hit back with a 30th minute goal by former Twente defender Jayden Oosterwolde. The hosts scored four times in the last 30 minute to win 5-1.

On a good night for Turkish clubs, Kazakhstan international Bakhtiyar Zaynutdinov scored five minutes into added time to give Besiktas a 3-2 victory over Dynamo Kyiv in Bucharest.

Kolo Muani put Eintracht Frankfurt, the 2022 Europa League winners, ahead away to Levski Sofia but Hassimi Fadiaga leveled in the dying seconds of five minutes of added time.

In Lille, 17-year-old defender Leny Yoro scored in the 89th minute as the hosts fought back for a 2-1 victory over Rijeka of Croatia.

Osasuna’s European reprieve might prove short-lived as they lost 2-1 at home to Club Brugge.

The team from Pamplona qualified for Europe for the first time since 2006 only to be banned by UEFA for match-fixing allegations dating back to 2013. Their place was restored by the Court for Arbitration in Sport.

Andreas Skov Olsen gave the Belgians a 50th-minute lead. Ezeqiuel Avila hit a 78th minute equalizer only for Maxim de Cuyper to restore Brugge’s lead two minutes later.

AZ Alkmaar, leading the Dutch league after two rounds, were held 1-1 at home by Norwegian Cup holders Brann. Chilean international Niklas Castro gave the visitors a 59th-minute lead. Center back Pantelis Chatzidiakos replied 12 minutes later.

Spanish international Laporte joins Al-Nassr from Man City

Spanish international Laporte joins Al-Nassr from Man City
Updated 24 August 2023
AFP

Spanish international Laporte joins Al-Nassr from Man City

Spanish international Laporte joins Al-Nassr from Man City
  • Aymeric Laporte is the latest City star to accept a lucrative switch to the Gulf State after Algeria winger Riyad Mahrez recently joined Al-Ahli
  • Laporte will link up with Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane at Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Nassr
Updated 24 August 2023
AFP

LONDON: Aymeric Laporte joined the Premier League exodus to Saudi Arabia on Thursday as the Manchester City defender moved to Al-Nassr in a deal worth a reported £23 million ($29 million).
Spain center-back Laporte won 12 major honors during his successful spell with City.
However, he fell out of favor at times during City’s treble-winning campaign and the close-season signing of Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol further restricted his chances of regular action.
The 29-year-old is the latest City star to accept a lucrative switch to the Gulf State after Algeria winger Riyad Mahrez recently joined Al-Ahli.
Laporte made 180 appearances for City after arriving from Athletic Bilbao for a then club record £57 million in January 2018.
“I am proud to have represented Manchester City over the last six seasons,” Laporte said.
“When I first joined, I was excited about the prospect of winning trophies. However, I could not have imagined the success we would go on to achieve together.
“I would like to thank the coaches, my team-mates and of course the brilliant City fans for all of their support throughout my time in Manchester.
“I will always be a City fan and I look forward to seeing you all again.”
Laporte won five Premier League titles, the Champions League and five domestic cups as a member of Pep Guardiola’s squad.
Now he will link up with Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane at Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Nassr.
They are one of four Saudi clubs to be taken over by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) in June, sparking a spending spree on star names from the Premier League and across the rest of Europe’s top divisions.
Brazil forward Neymar and French duo Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante are among the leading names snapped up by Saudi clubs.
Roberto Firmino, Jordan Henderson, Kalidou Koulibaly, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Alex Telles and Ruben Neves have also moved to the Gulf State.

FIFA opens disciplinary proceedings against Rubiales over kiss

FIFA opens disciplinary proceedings against Rubiales over kiss
Updated 24 August 2023
AFP

FIFA opens disciplinary proceedings against Rubiales over kiss

FIFA opens disciplinary proceedings against Rubiales over kiss
  • FIFA said the incident “may constitute violations of article 13 paragraphs 1 and 2 of the FIFA disciplinary code”
  • Spain star Hermoso released a joint statement with union Futpro on Wednesday, which called for action to be taken against the RFEF president
Updated 24 August 2023
AFP

LAUSANNE: FIFA opened disciplinary proceedings against Luis Rubiales on Thursday after the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) president kissed Spain star Jenni Hermoso following the Women’s World Cup final last weekend.
“The FIFA disciplinary committee informed Luis Rubiales, president of the Spanish Football Association, today that it is opening disciplinary proceedings against him based on the events that occurred during the final,” world football’s governing body said in a statement.
FIFA said the incident “may constitute violations of article 13 paragraphs 1 and 2 of the FIFA disciplinary code.”
Spain star Hermoso released a joint statement with union Futpro on Wednesday, which called for action to be taken against the RFEF president.
“We are working to ensure that acts such as those we have seen never go unpunished, that they are sanctioned and that the exemplary measures are adopted to protect women footballers from actions that we believe are unacceptable,” the statement said.
Human rights organization Amnesty International offered their backing to Hermoso on Thursday.
“Amnesty International wants to show their support for the demands of the player, who has asked the (RFEF) to set underway ‘exemplary measures’ regarding the non-consensual kiss,” said the organization in a statement.
“(We) underline that this behavior is a form of sexual violence like any other, and cannot be justified in any way.”
Spain’s women’s football league, Liga F, has also called for Rubiales to be sacked.
The RFEF have opened an investigation into Rubiales’ conduct and are holding an emergency meeting on Friday.
Rubiales, 46, initially attacked his critics before eventually apologizing but the criticism of his behavior has not abated.
Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez previously said that Rubiales’ apology for the kiss was “not enough.”
Earlier Thursday Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti criticized Rubiales for his conduct.
“It’s a very delicate topic, like most people it was behavior that I obviously did not like,” Ancelotti told a news conference.
“It was not the behavior of a president of the federation.”
The Italian coach would not be further drawn on the issue.
“I don’t know if he should resign or not, I think he will take the most adequate decision,” added Ancelotti.
Real Madrid play Celta Vigo in La Liga on Friday and the Galicians’ manager Rafa Benitez also spoke about Rubiales.
“The success of the national team is the news and unfortunately it’s been relegated to the background,” said Benitez.
“We all agree we have seen behavior which was not correct and the competent authorities are there to take decisions.”
Further Spanish clubs joined the wave of dissent against Rubiales on Thursday, following Getafe president Angel Torres the day before.
“We must all be consistent with what we do and say, that’s a fundamental thing,” Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo told TV show Jugones on Spanish channel Mega.
“He will have to do what he considers appropriate, but I think that what he has to do is present his resignation.”
Real Sociedad president Jokin Aperribay also positioned himself against Rubiales.
“This should have been over days ago, it’s a shame that we are here and this has not been concluded,” he told Radio Euskadi.
“What I felt when I saw (his behavior at the final) all at once was that he had to resign, that it couldn’t be.
“That’s what I felt, that he was mistaken. It’s a serious, profound error.”
Meanwhile the Basque football federation said they will not attend the RFEF meeting on Friday because of the “seriousness” of the events which took place at the Women’s World Cup final.
American forward Megan Rapinoe, the world’s highest-profile women’s player, was similarly scathing in an interview with The Atlantic earlier this week.
“What kind of upside-down world are we in? On the biggest stage, where you should be celebrating, Jenni has to be physically assaulted by this guy,” said Rapinoe.
She referred to Rubiales’ behavior at the final as portraying “a deep level of misogyny and sexism.”

Al-Fateh goalkeeper Jacob Rinne ready for challenge of Ronaldo, Neymar and Benzema

Al-Fateh goalkeeper Jacob Rinne ready for challenge of Ronaldo, Neymar and Benzema
Updated 24 August 2023
MARK LOMAS

Al-Fateh goalkeeper Jacob Rinne ready for challenge of Ronaldo, Neymar and Benzema

Al-Fateh goalkeeper Jacob Rinne ready for challenge of Ronaldo, Neymar and Benzema
  • On Friday, Swedish goalkeeper comes up against a wounded Al-Nassr looking for first SPL win of the season
  • “Thank you for reminding me,” Rinne smiles when asked by Arab News about the spot-kick in February
Updated 24 August 2023
MARK LOMAS

RIYADH: Jacob Rinne moved to Al-Fateh from Danish side Aalborg BK last summer for a new challenge and a welcome escape from the harsh Scandinavian climate.
Seven months later the Swedish goalkeeper was facing down Cristiano Ronaldo, aiming to shut out the world’s greatest international goalscorer.
On that February evening, Ronaldo bested Rinne from the penalty spot as Al-Nassr snatched a dramatic 2-2 draw in injury-time at the Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Stadium. This Friday, the pair will meet again in the Saudi Pro League.
“Thank you for reminding me,” Rinne smiles when asked by Arab News about the spot-kick in February. “Before the game we discussed penalties and where Ronaldo would shoot. We agreed that I’d just stay in the middle but we also looked at some patterns in his run that seemed to show which corner he would choose to put it in.
“When I saw he was taking the penalty I was saying to myself, ‘just stay, stay in the middle.’ But when he was running to the ball, I saw something and just had an immediate feeling that he would go for a corner so I dived … and he basically chipped it down the middle.
“Honestly, I was so angry with myself. It would have been great to save that one!”
Ronaldo’s high-profile transfer to Al-Nassr has been followed by the summer arrival of some of the world’s best attacking talent to the Saudi Pro League, with the likes of Karim Benzema, Neymar, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Riyad Mahrez all among Rinne’s opponents this season.
Rinne could be forgiven for being a little nervous at the prospect of facing such accomplished strikers, but instead he is relishing the opportunity to test himself against the best in the world.
“It started with Cristiano and he gave such a such a boost to the whole league,” Rinne said. “Now there are so many great players coming and most of them are in the offensive part of the pitch.
“I know I’m going to have a lot to do but it’s just fun to be able to be a part of that era right now in Saudi Arabia. It would be nice to save a one-on-one against Benzema, of course, but I’m looking forward to playing against any of those guys who have pretty much won everything individually.”
Rinne insists that whether Al-Fateh come up against Neymar at Al-Hilal or Benzema at Al-Ittihad, they will approach each game the same way.
“We don’t prepare differently. Before every game we analyze the most dangerous players they have offensively and of course this week we’re going to look at Cristiano and Sadio for example, and what they do specifically.
“But in another team, that can be a Saudi guy and we will treat him the same — there is nothing specifically that we do just because they are great players,” he added.
“The main difference is that usually if they get the chance, these big players pretty much take it. They punish you when you make a mistake much more than the other ones.”
Ronaldo netted 14 times in 16 Saudi Pro League matches last season but Rinne feels the Portugal forward has not been given an easy ride by opponents since moving to Saudi Arabia and expects other new arrivals to experience the same treatment.
“It must be pretty hard for Cristiano because when you step up against those players, immediately you sharpen yourself up and you are really on him because you don’t want him to beat you. For some players, this is almost the game of their lives to play against Ronaldo, so if you get that every time, it must be hard.
“I do think just because some of these clubs have some great players, it doesn’t mean they are going to immediately jump ahead. It’s still a tough league.”
Al-Fateh finished sixth in 2022-23 but despite a solid showing, the club replaced Greek boss Georgios Donis with ex-Croatia and West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic. While Rinne enjoyed playing for Donis, he insists the intensity of training has been taken up a notch by Bilic.
“It started in preseason in Austria,” Rinne recalled. “He (Bilic) started off saying that preseason is not fun and the main goal is to improve our conditioning and train harder.
“I was so happy when I heard this because honestly I missed this last season. It has been the biggest change. He’s always there and involved in everything and his assistants are really great guys and great coaches also. I think the whole squad is round him and it has improved.”
Part of that improvement has been thanks to Al-Fateh’s new signings, with Armenia midfielder Lucas Zelarayan and Belgium center-back Jason Denayer joining this summer. Ex-Barcelona forward Christian Tello and Spanish defender Fran Velez make up the other European players in the squad, and Rinne has been happy with the reinforcements.
“We have sharpened up the squad and had some great guys coming in with Jason and Lucas. They are really great players so of course our goal is to play for the Asian Champions League positions this season.
“I really liked Donis, but since Slaven came in you feel like the whole squad is stepping up. We were missing that intensity before. Now it is like someone is always hunting the players — it doesn’t matter if you are someone like Cristian Tello or not, the aim is always to try to improve.”
The improvements Rinne has seen at Al-Fateh over the summer have made him feel more settled at the club, and while he admits that there were some difficult times adjusting to life in the Gulf last season, he believes the strength of the Saudi Pro League shows he made the right choice to move.
“It was difficult at the start,” he said. “There were times when I wondered if I had made the right decision to come to Saudi because it seemed training wasn’t as intense or serious. I actually told my agent after a couple of months that I didn’t know if I could stand this because I still have ambitions to improve myself and achieve something.
“I thought maybe it would kill my chance to go for the top five leagues in Europe in the future but now the league has developed here in Saudi Arabia, there is more publicity and a little bit more hype,” said Rinne.
“Now I am enjoying it here. I was playing in the north of Denmark for five years and was used to heavy, strong wind, blowing from side to side, and the facilities were not at the top level. Here, we have great weather, the football pitches and the facilities are great. I am really focused right now on doing as well as I can in Saudi Arabia.”

Nike to sell women’s goalkeeper kits after England’s Earps supports campaign

Nike to sell women’s goalkeeper kits after England’s Earps supports campaign
Updated 24 August 2023
Reuters

Nike to sell women’s goalkeeper kits after England’s Earps supports campaign

Nike to sell women’s goalkeeper kits after England’s Earps supports campaign
  • Earps shared a petition which had over 150,000 signatures
  • Nike said: “We are committed to retailing women’s goalkeeping jerseys for major tournaments in the future”
Updated 24 August 2023
Reuters

DUBAI: Nike will make its women’s teams goalkeeper kits available for fans to buy, the sportswear giant said on Thursday following a petition supported by England keeper Mary Earps.
While fans were able to buy their national teams’ replica kits, the goalkeeper’s jersey was not on sale during the women’s World Cup, which led to criticism from Golden Glove winner Earps and a petition shared by her which had over 150,000 signatures.
The England men’s goalkeeper jersey is available to buy.
Nike issued a statement after the World Cup final to say it understood the desire for a retail version of the women’s jersey and was working toward solutions for future tournaments.
“Nike has secured limited quantities of goalkeeper jerseys for England, US, France and the Netherlands to be sold through the Federation websites over the coming days,” Nike told Reuters.
“We recognize that during the tournament we didn’t serve those fans who wished to show their passion and support to the squad’s goalkeepers. We are committed to retailing women’s goalkeeping jerseys for major tournaments in the future.”
Nike lost earnings potential after the US women’s team suffered their earliest ever World Cup exit, but England’s run to the final provided an extra source of income.
Spain beat England 1-0 in the final.

Messi into another final after inspiring Miami comeback

Messi into another final after inspiring Miami comeback
Updated 24 August 2023
AFP

Messi into another final after inspiring Miami comeback

Messi into another final after inspiring Miami comeback
  • Inter trailed 2-0 with 22 minutes remaining before Messi delivered two perfect assists to striker Leonardo Campana to take the game into extra time
  • Martino suggested he may be forced to rest some of his players, perhaps including Messi, after an intense eight-game spell
Updated 24 August 2023
AFP

MIAMI: Lionel Messi inspired Inter Miami to come back from two goals down to beat Cincinnati 5-4 on penalties after their thrilling US Open Cup semifinal ended 3-3 after extra time.

Miami, who won the Leagues Cup on penalties against Nashville on Saturday, are now one win away from their second trophy since Messi joined the club last month.

The US Open Cup is American soccer’s oldest and most important knockout competition, dating back more than a century to 1914 and is similar to England’s FA Cup or Spain’s Copa del Rey.

Miami will face the winners of Wednesday’s other semifinal between Houston Dynamo and Real Salt Lake in the final on Sept. 27.

A month ago Cincinnati, who are top of Major League Soccer’s standings while Miami are bottom, would have been clear favorites in this game but the Florida team are now a very different side to the one which was winless in their 11 league games before the arrival of the Argentine.

But in the intense heat, with temperatures over 100 degrees celsius at kickoff, Miami’s unbeaten run since the signing of Messi and Spanish pair Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, looked to be coming to an end in Ohio against an impressive Cincinnati side.

Inter trailed 2-0 with 22 minutes remaining before the Argentine delivered two perfect assists to striker Leonardo Campana to take the game into extra time.

Messi’s compatriot Luciano Acosta put Cincinnati ahead in the 18th minute and American striker Brandon Vazquez doubled the home side’s lead with a fine strike from the edge of the box in the 53rd minute.

Miami looked tired and disjointed and the change of personnel and formation adopted by coach Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino left the team lacking their usual fluency.

But in the 68th minute, Messi whipped in a free kick from the left which was headed home by Campana to breathe some life into what had been a tired display from Gerardo Martino’s side.

Cincinnati thought that they had made 3-1 but Yuga Kubo’s effort was ruled out for handball and then the Japanese forward was denied by a fine save from Miami keeper Drake Callender who also denied Santiago Arias.

Then in the seventh minute of stoppage time Messi, from deep on the left, swung in a ball to Campana at the back post again and the Ecuadoran forward angled home his header to force extra time.

Miami went ahead in the first period with Benjamin Cremaschi sliding an excellent pass into the path of Josef Martinez and the Venezuelan made no mistake with a clinical finish.

But Cincinnati bounced back in the second period with Japanese winger Kubo firing a right-foot shot into the far corner past the diving Drake Callender.

The teams were at 4-4 in the shootout when Callender saved Nick Hagglund’s penalty for Cincinnati and Cremaschi converted to book Miami’s place in the final.

The 18-year-old Miami-born Cremaschi, whose parents are Argentine, was congratulated by Messi after his match-winning spot kick.

“I’m living a huge dream,” he told CBS Sports, “Sometimes I sit down and really think about the position that I’m in and it’s incredible, I never believed I was going to be in the spot I am in now,” he said.

There was a more sober view from Martino whose team must now begin their 12-game attempt to climb from last in the Eastern Conference to the playoff positions.

Martino suggested he may be forced to rest some of his players, perhaps including Messi, after an intense eight-game spell.

“Both Leo and many other players are reaching an important physical limit and from today we will evaluate how we approach the next three matches,” he said.

“The fatigue is overcome with all the enthusiasm... I hope the team in the future could play better, but it’s very difficult to do that when you almost can’t rest.”

