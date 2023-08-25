What We Are Reading Today: Quiet Street

Author: Nick McDonell

This is a bold and deeply personal exploration of wealth, power, and the American elite, exposing how the ruling class — intentionally or not — perpetuates cycles of injustice.

In this book, Nick McDonell returns to the sidewalks of his youth.

He “examines everything from Galapagos Island cruises and Tanzanian safaris to schoolyard micro-aggressions,” said a review on goodreads.com.

He looks at the ruling class in sharp detail, and how wealth and power are hoarded, and passed down from one generation to the next.

It’s very clean and concise and definitely takes a very journalistic approach to the topic.

The review added: “This little portrait of the wealthy was a fascinating character study and had a lot to say about who they are, what drives them and, ultimately, how their way of life is wrong. And the kind of ‘monsters’ it can create.”