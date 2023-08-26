Crush at opening ceremony of Indian Ocean Island Games in Madagascar kills at least 12

ANTANANARIVO, Madagascar: At least 12 people died in a crush at a stadium in Madagascar on Friday as sports fans gathered for the opening ceremony of the Indian Ocean Island Games, local media reported.
The reports said Prime Minister Christian Ntsay announced the deaths. He said around 80 others had been injured, 11 of them critically.
Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina was at the ceremony at Mahamasina Stadium in the capital, Antananarivo, and asked the crowd to observe a few moments of silence for the dead, the reports said.
The stadium, which is built to hold around 41,000 people, has been the site of deadly crushes before. One person died and at least 37 were injured in a crush ahead of a qualifying game for the African Cup of Nations soccer tournament between Madagascar and Senegal in 2018. In 2019, at least 15 people died in a stampede at a music concert at the stadium.
The Indian Ocean Island Games is a multi-sports event featuring nations from the region. Athletes from Comoros, Maldives, Mautirtius, Mayotte, Reunion and Seychelles also compete at the games.
US accuses Russia, China of covering for North Korea at UN
“The DPRK’s nuclear threat is growing, and Russia and China are not living up to their responsibility to maintain international peace and security,” she added, using the initials for the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, the North’s official name
Updated 33 min 18 sec ago
AFP
UNITED NATIONS, United States: The United States on Friday accused China and Russia of blocking a unified UN Security Council response to North Korea’s missile launches, including Thursday’s attempt by Pyongyang to put a spy satellite in space.
During an emergency Security Council meeting, 13 of the 15 members — all but Moscow and Beijing — condemned Pyongyang’s second spy satellite test in three months, which used ballistic missile technology.
“This should be an issue that unifies us. ... But since the beginning of 2022, this Council has failed to live up to its commitments because of China and Russia’s obstructionism,” said US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield.
“The DPRK’s nuclear threat is growing, and Russia and China are not living up to their responsibility to maintain international peace and security,” she added, using the initials for the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, the North’s official name.
Thomas-Greenfield also denounced the presence of Russian and Chinese officials at a North Korean military parade last month that showed off new drones and nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missiles.
“They are celebrating — celebrating — violations of Security Council resolutions and continuing to block Council action,” Thomas-Greenfield said of Moscow and Beijing.
In May 2022, China and Russia vetoed a resolution imposing new sanctions on Pyongyang, and no resolution or declaration by the Security Council on North Korea has been adopted since.
The last unified Security Council action on North Korea took place in 2017.
Chinese and Russian representatives said Washington was to blame for North Korea’s aggressive stance, pointing to ongoing US military drills with South Korea.
North Korea has long maintained its nuclear program is pursued in self-defense, and said the same applies to its satellite program.
“Our launch of the reconnaissance satellite is an exercise of the legitimate right to self defense to deter ever-increasing hostile military acts of the United States,” said North Korean Ambassador Kim Song, adding that his country has never recognized UN Security Council resolutions on North Korea anyway.
Thomas-Greenfield rejected that position.
“We all know the truth: The DPRK puts its paranoia and selfish interests over the dire needs of the North Korean people,” she said.
“The DPRK’s war machine is fueled by repression and cruelty,” Thomas-Greenfield added. “It’s shameful, and it’s a grave threat to global peace.”
4 tornadoes confirmed as Michigan storms down trees and power lines; 5 people killed
The weather service office in Grand Rapids, in western Michigan, said officials would be in the field Friday conducting damage surveys on a suspected tornado in Kent County
Updated 56 min 53 sec ago
AP
CANTON TOWNSHIP, Michigan: At least four tornadoes touched down in Michigan as part of severe storms powered by strong winds that killed five people, while downing trees, tearing roofs off buildings and leaving hundreds of thousands of customers without power, officials said.
The National Weather Service on Friday confirmed that an EF-1 tornado with winds of 90 mph (145 kph) crossed from Ingham County into the western edge of adjacent Livingston County on Thursday night.
Two other EF-1 tornadoes were reported in Wayne County’s Belleville and south of Newport in Monroe County.
A weaker EF-0 tornado with peak winds of 80 mph (128 kph) was on the ground for less than two miles in Wayne County’s Canton Township, west of Detroit, the weather service said. That tornado caused a tree to fall into a house, said meteorologist Sara Schultz.
The weather service office in Grand Rapids, in western Michigan, said officials would be in the field Friday conducting damage surveys on a suspected tornado in Kent County.
The storms featured lightning displays erupting across the night sky and dumped multiple inches of rain on communities across the lower portion of the state.
In western Michigan, the Kent County sheriff’s office said a 21-year-old woman and two girls, ages 1 and 3, died Thursday night after two vehicles collided head-on as it was raining.
“There was two vehicles traveling toward each other. One hydroplaned on water and it was occupied by four people,” Sgt. Eric Brunner told WZZM-TV.
The sheriff’s office said a 22-year-old Gowen man who was driving the car carrying the woman and two girls was seriously injured in the crash, which occurred when his car struck an SUV. That vehicle’s driver suffered minor injuries.
In Lansing, the state capital, an 84-year-old woman died Thursday night after a tree fell on a home. Firefighters extricated the woman from the home, but she was pronounced dead at a hospital, Lansing Police Department spokeswoman Jordan Gulkis said.
In Ingham County, where Lansing is located, the sheriff’s office said Friday that one person was confirmed dead and several people severely injured as more than 25 vehicles were severely damaged along Interstate 96.
It was not immediately clear early Friday afternoon if the storm or a crash was responsible for the wrecks on the freeway.
In the north Detroit suburb of Southfield, Muqitu Berry said he was in his ranch home about 9:30 p.m. Thursday when a large part of the trunk of a neighbor’s tree came crashing down, sounding “like a train coming through.”
The tree ended up across the front of Berry’s driveway and yard and took down power lines, dropping them onto his driveway and at least one vehicle, leaving Berry and his neighbors without power.
“I can’t get out of my driveway. I can’t go anywhere,” Berry said Friday morning. “We’re out of power, and it’s very frustrating.”
Wayne County Executive Warren Evans declared a state of emergency Friday in Michigan’s largest county, which includes Detroit, due to power outages, flooding, fallen trees and power lines and storm debris.
The county also warned residents to avoid any contact with several rivers after flooding caused municipalities to discharge partially or fully untreated wastewater into various waterways.
In Macomb County, northeast of Detroit, several thousand basements in Eastpointe and St. Clair Shores were spared flooding when stormwater and wastewater were discharged to Lake St. Clair through an emergency bypass system, Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller said. The bypass has been used only three times since 2017 but twice this week.
“Apparently, these storms have become our new normal,” Miller said. “This has been like a tropical storm, and both government and residents will need to make appropriate preparations whenever possible.”
Canton Township, a community of some 100,000 people, was hit earlier this week by flooding in its downtown business district.
“Some of our parks are destroyed,” township supervisor Anne Marie Graham-Hudak said, adding that the township received calls from 200 residents regarding flooding in their basements.
More than 460,000 customers in Michigan and over 218,000 in Ohio were without power as of about 11:30 a.m. Friday, according to the Poweroutage.us website.
Thursday night’s storms followed a round of heavy rain Wednesday that left areas in southeast Michigan with over 5 inches (12.7 centimeters) of rain by Thursday morning, resulting in street flooding in the Detroit area, including tunnels leading to Detroit Metropolitan Airport in the suburb of Romulus, officials said.
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday declared a state of emergency for Wayne and Monroe counties, which makes available state resources to help with response and recovery efforts related to storm damage.
The storms pushed east across Lake Erie and into northeast Ohio, uprooting trees and leaving thousands of homes and businesses without power.
A tornado also tore through part of Cleveland late Thursday night. It’s path was about 150 yards (137 meters) wide and nearly a mile long.
No injuries were reported, but several buildings were severely damaged, including the 143-year-old New Life at Calvary Church that lost its roof. Church leaders asked members to stay away from the building.
“2 Timothy 4:17 says, the Lord stood with me and gave me strength,” Pastor Kellie Sullivan said in a press release. “Our church has faced major loss and we praise God that no one was hurt. Please pray for our church as we start to rebuild.”
Parts of the western United States have been deluged in recent weeks with rain from Tropical Storm Hilary, and much of the central US was beaten down by deadly sweltering heat. In Hawaii and Washington, emergency crews battled catastrophic wildfires.
Scientists say that without extensive study they cannot directly link a single weather event to climate change, but that climate change is responsible for more intense and more frequent extreme events such as storms, droughts, floods and wildfires. Climate change is largely caused by human activities that emit carbon dioxide, methane and other greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, according to the vast majority of peer-reviewed studies, science organizations and climate scientists.
Pakistani doctor who sought to support Daesh terror group sentenced in Minnesota to 18 years
An FBI affidavit said agents began investigating in 2020 after learning that someone, later determined to be Masood, had posted messages on an encrypted social media platform indicating an intent to support Daesh
Updated 26 August 2023
AP
MINNEAPOLIS: A Pakistani doctor and former Mayo Clinic research coordinator who sought to join the Daesh terrorist group to fight in Syria and expressed interest in carrying out attacks on US soil was sentenced Friday to 18 years in prison.
Muhammad Masood, 31, pleaded guilty a year ago to attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization. Prosecutors said he attempted unsuccessfully to travel from the US to Syria via Jordan in 2020, then agreed to fly from Minneapolis to Los Angeles to meet up with someone he thought would help him travel by cargo ship to Daesh territory.
But FBI agents arrested him at the Minneapolis airport on March 19, 2020, after he checked in for his flight.
US District Judge Paul Magnuson handed down his sentence Friday in St. Paul.
Prosecutors said Masood was in the US on a work visa. They alleged that starting in January 2020, he made several statements to paid informants — whom he believed were Daesh members — pledging his allegiance to the group and its leader. Prosecutors also said he expressed a desire to carry out “lone wolf” attacks in the US
An FBI affidavit said agents began investigating in 2020 after learning that someone, later determined to be Masood, had posted messages on an encrypted social media platform indicating an intent to support Daesh. Masood contacted one of the informants on the platform and said he was a medical doctor with a Pakistani passport and wanted to travel to Syria, Iraq or northern Iran near Afghanistan “to fight on the front line as well as help the wounded brothers,” the document said.
The Mayo Clinic has confirmed that Masood formerly worked at its medical center in the southeastern Minnesota city of Rochester but said he was not employed there when he was arrested.
The Daesh group took control of large parts of Iraq and Syria in 2014, and it drew fighters from across the world. The group lost its hold on that territory in 2019. But United Nations experts said last week that it still commands 5,000 to 7,000 members across its former stronghold, despite recent setbacks, and that its fighters pose the most serious terrorist threat in Afghanistan today.
Minnesota has been a recruiting ground for terrorist groups. Roughly three dozen Minnesotans — mostly men from the state’s large Somali community — have left since 2007 to join Al-Shabab — Al-Qaeda’s affiliate in East Africa, which still controls parts of rural Somalia — or militant groups in Syria including Daesh. Several others have been convicted on terrorism-related charges for plotting to join or provide support to those groups.
Niger military rulers expel French ambassador, citing actions taken by Paris
Paris rejects ultimatum, saying it did not reject the military junta's authority
US says junta has not told its envoy to leave, contrary to statements shared online
Updated 32 sec ago
Reuters AFP
NIAMEY: Niger’s junta, which seized power in a coup on July 26, said on Friday it had ordered French ambassador Sylvain Itte to leave the country within 48 hours, as relations between the West African country and its former colonial ruler deteriorated further.
Like recent coups in neighboring Burkina Faso and Mali, the military takeover in Niger came amid a growing wave of anti-French sentiment, with some locals accusing the European country of interfering in their affairs.
In a statement, the junta-appointed foreign ministry said the decision to expel the ambassador was a response to actions taken by the French government that were “contrary to the interests of Niger.”
It said these included the envoy’s refusal to respond to an invitation to meet Niger’s new foreign minister.
The French foreign ministry did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
Official-seeming statements were shared widely online on Friday that appeared to show Niger ordering the US ambassador and German ambassador to leave the country in similar terms to the statement about the French envoy.
The US State Department on Friday said Niger had informed it this had not been issued by its foreign ministry. “No such request has been made to the US government,” it said.
The United States has been pressing for a diplomatic resolution of the crisis that erupted on July 26 when Niger military officers seized power, deposed President Mohamed Bazoum and placed him under house arrest.
The new US Ambassador to Niger Kathleen Fitzgibbons only arrived in the capital, Niamey, earlier this month.
A source in the junta and a Nigerien security source said only the French ambassador had been asked to leave.
The ultimatum against the French envoy was quickly rejected by Paris, which repeated that it did not recognize the military rulers’ authority, according to a report by AFP.
“The putschists do not have the authority to make this request, the ambassador’s approval coming solely from the legitimate elected Nigerien authorities,” the AFP report quoted the French foreign ministry as saying on Friday.
The coup has pushed Niger’s long-standing relationship with France to breaking-point and this latest move raises further doubts about the future of joint military efforts to fight an Islamist insurgency in the conflict-torn Sahel region.
France has called for President Mohamed Bazoum to be returned to office following his ouster and has said it would support efforts by West African regional bloc ECOWAS to overturn the coup.
It has also not officially recognized a decision by the junta in early August to revoke a raft of military agreements with France, saying these had been signed with Niger’s “legitimate authorities.”
The deterioration in Niger-France relations echoes post-coup developments in Mali and Burkina Faso, which have booted out French forces and severed long-standing ties.
France has 1,500 soldiers based in Niger who had been helping Bazoum in the fight against jihadist forces that have been active in the country for years, while the United States has around a thousand military personnel in the country.
Niger has strategic significance as one of the world’s biggest producers of uranium and as a base for French, US and other foreign troops that are helping to fight Islamist militant groups in the region.
Earlier Friday, West Africa’s bloc ECOWAS urged Niger’s coup leaders to reconsider their position and pushed for a return to civilian rule, with the threat of force still “very much on the table.”
While the generals who ousted Bazoum have called for a three-year transition period, the Economic Community of West African States demands the immediate return to constitutional order.
With delegations shuttling into Niamey, ECOWAS said negotiations remained its priority as defense chiefs prepared a standby mission for a possible “legitimate use of force” to restore democracy if needed.
“Even now, it is not too late for the military to reconsider its action and listen to the voice of reason as the regional leaders will not condone a coup d’etat,” ECOWAS commission president Omar Alieu Touray told reporters in Abuja.
“The real issue is the determination of the community to halt the spiral of coup d’etats in the region.”
ECOWAS has already applied sanctions against Niger to pressure the new regime.
The Niger coup has heightened tensions in the Sahel region, where three other governments have fallen to military rebellions since 2020, and jihadists control swathes of territory.
ECOWAS leaders are already negotiating with military administrations in Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea who are all working toward transitions to democracy after their own coups.
After initially balking, Niger’s new rulers have said they remain open to negotiations.
But they have sent mixed messages, including a threat to charge Bazoum — who remains detained at the official residence with his family — with treason.
Niger’s military leaders have also warned against any intervention, accusing ECOWAS of preparing an occupying force in league with an unnamed foreign country.
Niger on Thursday agreed with the regimes in neighboring Mali and Burkina Faso to let their troops into its territory in case of an aggression.
But Touray dismissed plans for ECOWAS “declaring war” or an “invasion” of Niger, insisting the standby mission would be a legitimate force allowed under ECOWAS statutes agreed by members.
“The instruments include the use of force. So it is very much on the table, as are other measures we are working on,” he said.
“If peaceful means fail, ECOWAS cannot just fold its hands.”
ECOWAS has intervened militarily in past crises, including in civil wars. Few details of the new standby force have emerged.
But preparations for any possible use of military force in Niger are risky and already face political resistance in northern Nigeria, a key player in ECOWAS and the region.
Niger’s northern neighbor Algeria has also warned of disastrous consequences for the region from an intervention.
Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf this week toured West African countries to try to find a solution to a crisis in which Algiers firmly opposes any military option.
“There is a time for everything and we are currently in the time of finding peaceful solutions,” he said on a visit to Benin.
“Let’s put all our imagination into giving every chance to a political solution.”
‘Nothing like peace’: Tigrayans celebrate festival after war hiatus
Its roots lie in Tigray but it is also celebrated in the neighboring Amhara region and in Eritrea
Updated 25 August 2023
AFP
ADDIS ABABA: In the heart of Ethiopia’s capital, a group of women danced while brandishing a flag bearing the insignia of the war-scarred Tigray region — a scene that would have been unimaginable a year earlier.
The two-year conflict that pitted Ethiopia’s federal government against the Tigray People’s Liberation Front sparked accounts of widespread rights abuses, including rapes by both sides and arbitrary mass detentions of ethnic Tigrayans in Addis Ababa and elsewhere.
While the northern region endured a massive humanitarian crisis due to a lack of food, fuel, cash and medicines, Tigrayans living in other parts of Ethiopia were forced to keep a low profile to avoid becoming the targets of ethnic profiling.
But the signing of a peace deal last November raised cautious hopes among the community, whose female members gathered to mark the traditional festival of Ashenda in Addis Ababa for the first time since 2020.
“We did not celebrate (Ashenda) in this country for the last three years, because our Tigrayan people were ... in a war,” said Selam Haile, 15.
“It was so bad for us,” the teenager said.
BACKGROUND
The two-year conflict that pitted Ethiopia’s federal government against the Tigray People’s Liberation Front sparked accounts of widespread rights abuses.
The festival, which ends on Saturday, honors girls and women.
They showed up for the celebration in traditional embroidered dresses and gold jewelry, their hair twisted into elaborate braids and curls, with beaded headbands across their foreheads and henna patterns adorning their hands.
“On this day, we wear a special dress and traditionally decorate our hair and we keep our traditions alive while we are celebrating,” said Dina Mohammed, 17.
The young woman said she was “very happy” to showcase her culture after a long hiatus, echoing the joy expressed by others at the gathering hosted at a venue in Addis Ababa.
Originally a Christian festival marking the end of a 15-day fast commemorating the Assumption of Mary, Ashenda has evolved into a celebration that transcends religion.
Its roots lie in Tigray but it is also celebrated in the neighboring Amhara region and in Eritrea.
Men don’t usually participate in the festival, which is focused on women and girls, who were in high spirits and filming selfies during the celebrations.
“It means a lot to us because Ashenda is freedom for girls,” said Selam.
Others voiced their relief at finally being able to express their pride in their culture and share it publicly without shame or fear.
“We didn’t celebrate (Ashenda) for a long time ... But after all, all came back to love and unity and celebrating together. That makes it so special,” said Danawit Tesfaye, 23.
Rebeka Seyum, 38, said she did not know “how to explain my happiness.”
“There is nothing like peace,” she said finally.