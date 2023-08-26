Lyles king of sprints, Jackson produces run for the ages in women’s 200m

You are here

Noah Lyles of the US wins the gold medal in the men's 200-meters final during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest Friday. (AP)
  • Lyles became the fifth man to do the double — and the first since Usain Bolt in 2015 — as he claimed his fourth individual world title
  • The 29-year-old Jamaican rebounded from the disappointment of being beaten to silver by Richardson in the 100m to time 21.41sec, breaking her own championship record set last year
BUDAPEST: There was double world sprint joy for Noah Lyles in Budapest on Friday while the second fastest women’s 200m run in history saw Shericka Jackson dash Sha’Carri Richardson’s hopes of also achieving the 100/200m sweep.

Lyles became the fifth man to do the double — and the first since Usain Bolt in 2015 — as he claimed his fourth individual world title.

“In my documentary I talked about wanting it to be done, being different from anybody else, and winning double golds was one of the things on my list,” said the 26-year-old American, who could win a third gold in the Hungarian capital in the men’s 4x100m relay on Saturday.

“I wanted to show I am different. Today I came out and showed it,” said Lyles, who is the fourth American to do the double.

In the women’s event, Jackson produced a run for the ages as the 29-year-old Jamaican rebounded from the disappointment of being beaten to silver by Richardson in the 100m to time 21.41sec, breaking her own championship record set last year.

Her time was just seven hundredths of a second slower than the world record of 21.34sec set by Florence Griffith-Joyner in 1988.

“I feel like I am a living testimony that you can create something if you really want it and never give up,” said Jackson, who only switched to 100/200m from 400m in 2021.

“Even if I was pretty close to the world record it was not the thing on my mind when I ran.

“As for the world record — I’m close, I’m close, I’m getting there.”

Lyles was not the only athlete to win a fourth individual title on the night, although Yulia Rojas left it to her last jump in the women’s triple jump.

Great champions never know when they are beaten but the Venezuelan pushed it to the limits.

The 27-year-old only scraped into the final eight by the skin of her teeth and then produced two no-jumps.

However, she dug deep with her last attempt for a gold medal-winning jump of 15.06m, snatching victory from Ukraine’s Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk who had led from the first round with a mark of 15.00m.

It was not the first time Bekh-Romanchuk has had to swallow that bitter pill as she took silver in the long jump in 2019.

This time she had the consolation of winning her war-afflicted country’s first medal of the championships.

“It was very difficult,” Rojas said.

“The fact that I won the competition with my last attempt makes it very special and memorable.”

Japan’s Haruka Kitaguchi of Japan took a leaf out of Rojas’s book as she grabbed the javelin title with her last throw.

The 25-year-old’s 66.73m denied Colombia’s Flor Denis Ruiz Hurtado, who threw 65.47m in the first round.

“I think everything just came together in the last attempt and it was great,” said Kitaguchi.

“At the beginning, I thought that I would be crying, but now, I just feel the happiness.”

The women’s 800m on Sunday promises to bring the championships to a dramatic climax.

Defending champion Athing Mu did not have the easiest of times in reaching the final, the 21-year-old American being elbowed by Mary Moraa before the bell.

The Olympic champion then almost came to grief going out for the second lap as South Africa’s Prudence Sekgodiso clipped her heels.

Sekgodiso went tumbling to the track but Mu stayed on her feet and took the second automatic qualifying spot behind Moraa, who danced in delight after timing 1min 58.48sec.

European champion Keely Hodgkinson, silver medallist behind Mu in both the Olympics and the worlds last year, had a far less complicated time as she won her semifinal in 1:58.48.

Kevin Mayer’s defense of his decathlon title lasted just two events as the Achilles problem that had been niggling the Frenchman proved too much.

Young German talent Leo Neugebauer leads going into the second day having set personal bests in both the long jump and the shot put.

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe addresses social media storm after Bruno Guimaraes takes aim at fans

Newcastle favorite Bruno Guimaraes fired back at fans via his own personal Twitter account. (AFP)
Newcastle favorite Bruno Guimaraes fired back at fans via his own personal Twitter account. (AFP)
Updated 26 August 2023
Arab News

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe addresses social media storm after Bruno Guimaraes takes aim at fans

Newcastle favorite Bruno Guimaraes fired back at fans via his own personal Twitter account. (AFP)
  • Brazilian long been held up as the face of PIF-owned Newcastle United
  • Former Lyon man fired back at fans via his own personal Twitter account
Updated 26 August 2023
Arab News

NEWCASTLE: Social media can be a blessing as well as a curse for the modern-day footballer.

While it gives the player instant access to fans and the ability to share the adulation of victory, certainly brushing the ego on the way, it also opens a direct window for criticism. One Newcastle United player in the firing line, of sorts, has been Bruno Guimaraes.

The Brazilian has long been held up as the face of PIF-owned Newcastle United. A dazzling midfielder with Premier League game-dictating ability, Guimaraes is a firm fan favorite on Tyneside. However, this week, following a slightly underwhelming performance in the defeat to Manchester City — he was not alone in that — Guimaraes found himself in the crosshairs.

A popular Magpies’ fan account called NUFC 360, which has more than 135,000 followers, posted a picture of the player, with teammates Dan Burn, Miguel Almiron and good friend Joelinton, with the caption “Is it too early in the season to start focusing blame onto individual players? Was there an overreaction to the loss to Man City?” Guimaraes did not take kindly to it.

The former Lyon man fired back via his own personal Twitter account.

His post, in a now-deleted tweet, read: “Is this serious? We are in Champions League football, we lost against maybe one of the best teams in the world and we have a big win and lost one game.

“Support in the best moment is easy. Short, stupid memories you all have. Look what we have done for the team in one year and a half.”

This prompted a swift apology to Guimaraes, who then deleted his riposte.

The fact the saga played out in front of millions on the social media platform proved no good look for either the fan-led account or Guimaraes, who will line up for the Magpies against Liverpool on Sunday. And while head coach Eddie Howe does not support his player’s “emotional” response, he does not want to criticize the star for showing that side of himself in the face of criticism.

“I’m certainly not going to criticize the supporters here. I think it’s more a lesson for us,” said Howe, whose side have won one and lost one of their opening two Premier League games.

“I choose not to be on social media for that exact reason, because I want a clear thought process. I don’t want to pollute my thoughts with things that I read, and avoid certain situations, so I take myself out of that environment.

“The players can choose to be on it, that’s absolutely fine because that’s their individual choice, but I think it’s important that we don’t overly react emotionally to certain things.

“Now, Bruno is a very emotional person and, I think you’ve seen on the pitch, it’s so positive for us, that emotion. He uses it brilliantly, he has used it brilliantly to not just perform well, but build a feeling with the supporters because I think the supporters see how much it means to him. It’s all positive in terms of that feeling that Bruno has, but this is just maybe a little lesson for him.”

Guimaraes is easily, to the naked eye, the most influential Magpies midfielder in more than a decade. But some fans have wondered whether his form has dipped in recent times. Does Howe agree?

He said: “I’d say football is a very strange game.

“I thought he was excellent against Aston Villa and then backed that up in training the next week. So, you go from there, in terms of his performance, to maybe slightly below that at Manchester City. But as a team that was very much the case for us.

“I think Bruno will be so important for us this year. When he plays well, our game goes to a totally different dimension. It’s early days of the season to give a proper evaluation of that — he’s had one very good performance out of two games, and that’s not too bad.”

Like it has with Manchester United and Erik ten Hag, a rivalry seems to be flourishing when it comes to Newcastle United, Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp and Howe. Two action-packed, incident-laden defeats to the Reds last season included touchline battles and bans, disallowed goals, a stoppage-time winner, and a controversial red card for Nick Pope.

Howe said: “I move on quickly from the game in the sense that then you have to prepare the next one, but I think the emotion of the game and the feeling and the memories of the game, they stay with you for some time.

“The memories of last year’s games, they’re with me, I can visualize certain moments, but then you have to detach yourself from that and go, ‘Right, how do we prepare for this one?,’ because whether it’s tactical or whatever the thing is that you think you can do better, it’s about then delivering that to the best of your ability. There’s a lot of defeats in my management career that are still there and they just need probably the emotions stoking and they’ll come back to the forefront of my brain.

“Genuinely, I think the rivalry between Newcastle and Liverpool has always been there historically. I don’t think it’s been ramped up particularly any more than it’s always been. When the game’s been on historically over a number of years it’s a game everyone will go ‘I want to watch that, I want to see what’s going to happen.’ There will be moments and flashpoints because they are two iconic clubs going against each other.”

Meanwhile, Newcastle winger Ryan Fraser has joined Southampton on a season-long loan deal. The 29-year-old made 59 appearances for the Magpies, scoring three goals in all competitions.

The player joined from Bournemouth in September 2020, but leaves after falling out of favor with Howe. The Scotland international had been training with the club’s under-21 side since January.

Ronaldo hattrick kick starts Al-Nassr’s season

Ronaldo hattrick kick starts Al-Nassr’s season
Updated 25 August 2023
John Duerden

Ronaldo hattrick kick starts Al-Nassr’s season

Ronaldo hattrick kick starts Al-Nassr’s season
  • It may only be the first league win of the season but things are now looking up for the Riyadh giants
Updated 25 August 2023
John Duerden

RIYADH: Cristiano Ronaldo kick-started Al-Nassr’s season on Saturday with a hattrick and an assist in a much-needed 5-0 win at Al-Fateh with Sadio Mane also bagging a brace. After two defeats in the first two games of the Roshn Saudi League season, the pressure was on the Yellows and new coach Luis Castro but the five-time Ballon D’Or winner and his team-mates stepped up in style.

With zero points and one goal so far, this was a very different performance from the nine-time Saudi Arabian champions against a team that had collected four points from the opening two games and it suggested that there is much more to come. At times the football going forward was sublime and the equal of anything on display anywhere this weekend. 

It may only be the first league win of the season but things are now looking up for the Riyadh giants. On Tuesday they came within two minutes of being eliminated from the Asian Champions League by Shabab Al-Ahli before three goals in the closing moments gave them a 4-2 win and a place in the group stage of the continental competition.

Even so, a third successive league defeat would really have put Castro under the microscope, an international one given the global interest in Saudi Arabian football these days. With rivals Al-Hilal, Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli all winning the first three games of the season, another loss would have seen Al-Nassr nine points off the pace with the season just starting and would have resulted in plenty of questions asked.

Al-Nassr meant business from the first whistle with Ronaldo causing all sorts of problems and going close. The Portuguese star played a crucial role in the opening goal that came after 27 minutes. It was a move that suggested that the attacking talent in the Al-Nassr ranks are starting to get on the same wavelength. 

There was a simple pass from Marcelo Brozovic in a central position in the Al-Fateh half that was met by a delightful flick from Ronaldo outside the area, leaving Mane to simply lift the ball over Jacob Rinne and into the net.

Seven minutes before the break, Ronaldo got his first league goal of the season. Sultan Al-Ghannam floated over an inviting cross from the right and there was the 38 year-old, who was never going to miss from close range, to head home. 

Ten minutes after the restart Al-Nassr were almost home and dry. Abdulrahman Ghareeb broke free down the left after great work from Brozovic. He drew the goalkeeper to the corner of the area and then just squared the ball to Ronaldo who left slotted home with the minimum of fuss.

Now the team were stroking it around and looking very good indeed as was the case with nine minutes remaining as Mane grabbed his second and his team’s fourth. Ronaldo found Ghareeb on the left and his cross was met by the former Liverpool star, who directed a powerful header into the opposite corner.

There was just enough time for Ronaldo to secure his first hat-trick since arriving in Saudi Arabia in January. Nawaf Boushel found some space on the right corner of the six yard box and his pass found Ronaldo at the far post and the former Real Madrid and Manchester United star just had to roll the ball home from close range. His smile was as wide as the margin of victory.

That goal means that the scoreline exceeds that of the twin 4-0 wins recorded away from home  by Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad on the day before. This win from Al-Nassr does not mean that all is now well in their corner of Riyadh but on this Friday evening, there was a hint of what this team could become and the kind of football that is possible. If that keeps happening then the season that started badly could end in all kinds of wonderful. 

Footballer Jenni Hermoso says ‘in no moment’ was kiss with Luis Rubiales consensual

Footballer Jenni Hermoso says ‘in no moment’ was kiss with Luis Rubiales consensual
Updated 25 August 2023
AP

Footballer Jenni Hermoso says ‘in no moment’ was kiss with Luis Rubiales consensual

Footballer Jenni Hermoso says ‘in no moment’ was kiss with Luis Rubiales consensual
  • The kiss marred the title celebrations in front of a global audience, and criticism has steadily mounted
  • Hermoso had said in a video streamed on social media after the kiss last Sunday that “I didn’t like it, but what can I do?”
Updated 25 August 2023
AP

BARCELONA, Spain: Spanish soccer player Jenni Hermoso said Friday that ‘in no moment’ did she consent to a kiss by soccer federation president Luis Rubiales.
Hermoso issued a statement through her union hours after Rubiales claimed in an emergency meeting of the Spanish soccer federation that the kiss was consensual.
Facing his possible removal from office, Rubiales refused to step down despite the uproar he caused with the kiss, which happened during a medals ceremony last Sunday after the Women’s World Cup final in Sydney, Australia.
“I won’t resign,” Luis Rubiales declared four times in quick succession at the meeting.
The 46-year-old Rubiales, who was also chastised for grabbing his crotch after Spain’s 1-0 victory over England on Sunday, is under immense pressure to leave his post.
The kiss marred the title celebrations in front of a global audience, and criticism has steadily mounted. Spain’s acting prime minister, players unions, players for Spain’s women’s team, and even some players on men’s teams have said he must go.
Several Spanish news media outlets reported on Thursday that Rubiales would step down. Instead, he remained defiant Friday, claiming before the federation’s assembly that the kiss was “mutual and with the consent” of Hermoso and that he is the victim of a witch hunt by “false feminists.”
He was applauded by the overwhelming male assembly.
While Rubiales held his ground, federation vice president Rafael del Amo, who had been in charge of women’s soccer, announced that he was resigning, followed by at least two other federation members. Del Amo had urged Rubiales to also resign.
Among those supporting Rubiales were women’s national team coach Jorge Vilda and men’s national team coach Luis de la Fuente. Until Friday’s assembly, he had received no public support in Spain, with political parties from both the left and the right speaking out against him.
The soccer federation first responded to the scandal by releasing a statement in which Hermoso downplayed Rubiales’ action. Later, however, sports website Relevo.com reported that the federation had coerced her into making the statement. The federation denied this to The Associated Press.
Hermoso had said in a video streamed on social media after the kiss last Sunday that “I didn’t like it, but what can I do?” Later, her players union issued a statement on her behalf saying that it would defend her interests and ensure that the act “does not go unpunished.”
In his speech to the assembly on Friday, Rubiales said Hermoso “lifted me up” in a celebratory gesture and he asked her for “a little kiss?” and she “said yes.”
“The kiss was the same I could give one of my daughters,” Rubiales said.
The televised broadcast of the medals ceremony didn’t show the first moments when Rubiales congratulated Hermoso. But it does show that his feet were on the ground before he held her face and kissed her.
Hermoso contradicted Rubiales’ version in a statement issued later through her FUTRPO players’ union. She said “in no moment did I consent to the kiss that he gave me and in no moment did I try to pick up the president.”
“I won’t tolerate anyone putting in doubt my word and even more so that anyone invents words that I did not say.”
Rubiales said he would defend his honor in court against politicians, including two ministers, who called his kiss an act of sexual violence. One of them was acting Deputy Prime Minister Yolanda Díaz, who urged the government to take “urgent measures.”
“Impunity for macho actions is over,” Díaz said. “Rubiales cannot continue in office.”
Alexia Putellas, Hermoso’s teammate and a two-time Ballon d’Or winner as the best player in the world, posted a message of support on X, formerly known as Twitter.
“This is unacceptable,” the Barcelona player wrote. “I’m with you, my teammate, Jenni Hermoso.”
Other teammates quickly followed.
Aitana Bonmatí, the Spain midfielder named the best player of the Women’s World Cup, said on X: “There are limits that you cannot cross, and we cannot tolerate this. We are with our teammate.” Team captain Ivana Andrés and Olga Carmona, whose goal won the final, also joined in showing their support for Hermoso.
The president of Spain’s women’s league, Beatriz Álvarez, told Spanish state broadcaster RTVE that she was not surprised because Rubiales’ “ego is above his dignity.”
“What surprises and scandalizes me are his words,” Álvarez said. “Every time he speaks he shows what kind of person he really is.”
Spain’s government planned to file a lawsuit Friday alleging that Rubiales violated the country’s sports laws, according to Víctor Francos, secretary of state for sports and head of Spain’s Higher Council for Sports. If Spain’s Administrative Court for Sports agrees to hear the suit, the council will suspend Rubiales temporarily pending the court’s ruling, Francos said.
If found guilty by the court for committing sexist acts, Rubiales could be ruled unfit to hold office. Francos said he would ask the court to move its regular Thursday meeting up to Monday.
“The speech by Mr. Rubiales before the general assembly of the Spanish soccer federation is absolutely incompatible with representing Spanish sports and with the values of an advanced society like Spain’s,” the Higher Council for Sports said in a written statement.
Spanish soccer club Barcelona, which provided nine players for Spain’s team, said Rubiales’ behavior “was completely inappropriate.” Sevilla called for his resignation. Espanyol also joined in the criticism.
FIFA, the governing body of soccer, opened a disciplinary case against Rubiales on Thursday. The FIFA disciplinary committee will decide whether Rubiales violated its code relating to “the basic rules of decent conduct” or behaved “in a way that brings the sport of football and/or FIFA into disrepute.”
Disciplinary judges can impose sanctions on individuals ranging from warnings and fines to suspensions from the sport. FIFA gave no timetable for the ruling.
FIFA’s investigation came after Spain’s acting prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, said earlier this week that Rubiales’ attempt to apologize — after he first insulted his critics — was unconvincing and that “he must continue taking further steps.”
The Netherlands-based FIFPRO player’s union, which had already demanded action against Rubiales, reiterated its position after his assembly speech.
The only relevant institution to remain silent has been European soccer body UEFA, for which Rubiales is a vice president. FIFPRO urged UEFA to open its own disciplinary case.
Rubiales, who led the Spanish players union for eight years before taking over as federation president in 2018, is currently heading the UEFA-backed bid to host the men’s World Cup in 2030. Spain is bidding with neighboring Portugal and Morocco, and also possibly Ukraine.
Rubiales made 339,000 euros ($365,000) in 2021 after taxes, for presiding over the federation with a budget of 382 million euros ($412 million). The federation runs Spain’s men’s and women’s national soccer teams and its semi-professional and amateur soccer leagues. It also organizes the referees for La Liga. The government maintains some oversight of the entity but it cannot name or remove its executives.
Shortly before the kiss, Rubiales grabbed his crotch in a victory gesture, with Queen Letizia of Spain and 16-year old Princess Sofía standing nearby.
He offered an apology for that, saying it was in a moment of “euphoria” and directed toward Vilda on the field.
The first members of the elite in Spanish men’s soccer spoke out against Rubiales on Thursday, when it looked like he was bowing out. Their words of reproach continued to trickle in after Rubiales’ diatribe on Friday.
“What an embarrassment,” former Spain goalkeeper Iker Casillas said on X. “We should have spent the last five days talking about our women players, about the joy they gave us all! About how proud we are that they gave us a title that we didn’t have in women’s soccer, instead …”
Real Betis forward Borja Iglesias, who has occasionally been called up for Spain’s national team, said he would not play for his country again “until things change.”

Saudi masters weightlifters return from world titles in Poland with 2 golds, 1 silver medal

Saudi masters weightlifters return from world titles in Poland with 2 golds, 1 silver medal
Updated 25 August 2023
Arab News

Saudi masters weightlifters return from world titles in Poland with 2 golds, 1 silver medal

Saudi masters weightlifters return from world titles in Poland with 2 golds, 1 silver medal
  • Saudi Arabia team also received second-placed prize for best lifting attempts
Updated 25 August 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Saudi weightlifters have won three medals at the World Masters Weightlifting Championship in Poland, which ends on Saturday.

Abbas Al-Qaisoum came away with a gold medal in the M40 96 kg category.

His teammate Abdullah Al-Shamrani claimed a second gold for Saudi team by securing first place in the M40 109+ kg category.

The third medal, a silver, was won by Ahmed Al-Mubarak in the M40 67 kg category.

The Saudi Arabia masters weightlifting team also received a second-placed prize for the best lifting attempts.

This year’s main weightlifting world championship will be held in Riyadh from Sept. 4-17 and serves as a mandatory qualification event for the Summer Olympics in Paris next year.

Qatar Sports Investments acquires World Padel Tour

Qatar Sports Investments acquires World Padel Tour
Updated 25 August 2023
Arab News

Qatar Sports Investments acquires World Padel Tour

Qatar Sports Investments acquires World Padel Tour
  • The agreement will result in a single global professional padel tour, Premier Padel, governed by the International Padel Federation
Updated 25 August 2023
Arab News

BARCELONA/DOHA: Qatar Sports Investments, together with the International Padel Federation, the Professional Padel Association and Damm — owner of Setpoint Events, which organizes the World Padel Tour — have reached an agreement for the acquisition of the WPT.

The agreement will result in a single global professional padel tour, Premier Padel, governed by the International Padel Federation.

Separate WPT and Premier Padel tours will be played as planned throughout the remainder of 2023 before the unification process gets underway.

World Padel Tour, established in 2013, is the leading tour in the sport, and features over 26 men’s and women’s tournaments across 14 countries, with 17 global sponsors, and broadcasting rights spanning more than 150 countries.

Premier Padel was launched in 2022 and has become one of the fastest-growing tours in world sport.

Over 500 players from around the world competed in tournaments in its first year, playing in venues that included Stade Roland-Garros in Paris.

Premier Padel has secured multi-year broadcast agreements that cover more than 180 countries, reaching over 150 million households. The inaugural 2022 Premier Padel season attracted 22.7 million views on YouTube.

