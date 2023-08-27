What We Are Reading Today: ‘College’

As the commercialization of American higher education accelerates, more and more students are coming to college with the narrow aim of obtaining a preprofessional credential.
The traditional four-year college experience—an exploratory time for students to discover their passions and test ideas and values with the help of teachers and peers—is in danger of becoming a thing of the past. In “College,” prominent cultural critic Andrew Delbanco offers a trenchant defense of such an education, and warns that it is becoming a privilege reserved for the relatively rich.
Review: ‘Dredge’ offers more depth than other fishing games
Updated 26 August 2023
James Denselow
LONDON: A fisherman sees his boat crash against the rocks and wakes on the island of Greater Marrow where all is not quite what it seems. “Dredge” combines several gaming formats and mini games as it challenges you to unravel the mysterious forces at play in this world.
There is a simple essence to the game: Sail a small fishing boat out of harm’s way and toward disturbed water where a huge variety of fish await if you have the skills and fishing equipment to catch them. Selling fish allows you to pay off your debts and upgrade your boat, adding a supped-up engine, advanced fishing lines and better tech to catch rarer fish and survive your time at sea.
A resource management game, at heart “Dredge” is an imaginative amalgamation of tasks. Arguably the most complex one is the role-playing mystery that requires you to talk to a range of characters from the Islands who all offer intelligence as to what’s happening, usually in return for a fishing favor. This requires lots of reading, backed up with cross-referencing an encyclopedia of fish, which is not quite the pickup-and-play that navigating the ship involves.
Fishing usually involves micro games of timing, and there is a nice touch of having a Tetris-like challenge of filling your hold with fish of different shapes. The game takes place over a rolling 24-hour clock with the mysterious settings really coming to life at nighttime when your fatigue and stress combine with the darkness and islands and monsters come out of nowhere. Despite the pastel graphics being gorgeous during the day, there is a genuinely disturbing atmosphere after dark.
It is fair to say you must have some interest in fish or fishing to truly enjoy the game, and the multitude of tasks can lead to a bit of drift as you may forget what challenge unlocks which area of progress.
The amount of story provides a depth of narrative, but that does mean a lot of text, which can be hard to work through if you are playing on the Switch unit itself while on the move. That said, if you are willing to persevere and lose yourself in the imaginative world that “Dredge” has built for you, it makes for quite a rewarding experience.
This is a bold and deeply personal exploration of wealth, power, and the American elite, exposing how the ruling class — intentionally or not — perpetuates cycles of injustice.
In this book, Nick McDonell returns to the sidewalks of his youth.
He “examines everything from Galapagos Island cruises and Tanzanian safaris to schoolyard micro-aggressions,” said a review on goodreads.com.
He looks at the ruling class in sharp detail, and how wealth and power are hoarded, and passed down from one generation to the next.
It’s very clean and concise and definitely takes a very journalistic approach to the topic.
The review added: “This little portrait of the wealthy was a fascinating character study and had a lot to say about who they are, what drives them and, ultimately, how their way of life is wrong. And the kind of ‘monsters’ it can create.”
In this book, Jakob Rosenberg takes up the timeless problem of how to make a valid judgment about artistic quality.
Drawing vital lessons from critics’ writings, Rosenberg charts an effective approach to the challenges of judging quality in works of art by analyzing master drawings from the 15th to 20th centuries and comparing them with examples of followers or minor contemporaries.
With an astounding 3.5 million species occupying virtually every habitat on Earth, insects are one of the most diverse groups of animals on the planet, from the humble bee to the agile praying mantis.
Taking you inside the extraordinary world of insects, “The Complete Insect” explores all aspects of the natural history of these remarkable creatures, providing a close-up look at their fascinating anatomy, physiology, evolution, ecology, behavior, and more.
What We Are Reading Today: The Mediation of Ornament
Updated 22 August 2023
Arab News
Author: Oleg Grabar
Based on universal motifs, ornamentation occurs in many artistic traditions, though it reaches its most expressive, tangible, and unique form in the art of the Islamic world.
“The Mediation of Ornament” shares a veteran art historian’s love for the sheer sensuality of Islamic ornamentation, but also uses this art to show how ornament serves as a consistent intermediary between viewers and artistic works from all cultures and periods.