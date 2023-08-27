You are here

  • Home
  • World champions gold rush for Lyles, Richardson and Kipyegon

World champions gold rush for Lyles, Richardson and Kipyegon

World champions gold rush for Lyles, Richardson and Kipyegon
Short Url

https://arab.news/cptqy

Updated 31 sec ago
AFP

World champions gold rush for Lyles, Richardson and Kipyegon

World champions gold rush for Lyles, Richardson and Kipyegon
  • In achieving the double Lyles became the fifth man to do so and with the treble the first since Usain Bolt in 2015 to sweep the lot
  • Charismatic Swede Duplantis retained his pole vault title, although he fell short of bettering his own world record
Updated 31 sec ago
AFP

BUDAPEST: Noah Lyles and Sha’Carri Richardson, the two faces of the World Athletics Championships, won their third and second golds respectively by anchoring the US to 4x100m relay triumphs in Budapest on Saturday.

On an enthralling night’s action Armand ‘Mondo’ Duplantis and Faith Kipyegon rubberstamped their authority in their events.

Charismatic Swede Duplantis retained his pole vault title, although he fell short of bettering his own world record, while Kenyan Kipyegon became the first woman to achieve the 1500 and 5,000m double, when she won the latter.

It was a night of firsts for Canada, who had earlier in the championships swept both the men’s and women’s hammer titles.

Marco Arop and Pierce LePage became the first Canadians to win the men’s 800m title and decathlon respectively.

Olympic champion Damian Warner gilded the lily for Canada in the decathlon, taking silver.

Yet another medal came Canada’s way with Sarah Mitton finishing second in the women’s shot put.

Mitton lost out to US’s Chase Ealey, who, like Duplantis, retained her title.

Lyles and Richardson, though, stole the show.

Lyles held up three fingers as he raced across the line, a big grin spread across his face as he added relay gold to his 100/200m double.

In achieving the double he became the fifth man to do so and with the treble the first since Usain Bolt in 2015 to sweep the lot.

Bolt, however, did it three times.

“This is the third gold for me here,” said 26-year-old Lyles.

“It’s sensational, amazing. You can’t do better. It’s out of control.”

Richardson’s run over the line ended in less elegant fashion as her momentum carried her into Lyles’s teammate Christian Coleman, both of them ending up on the ground.

“Dreams like this come true,” said Richardson of her relay gold.

Kipyegon underlined her status as one of the all-time greats of distance running, the 29-year-old once again in these championships outclassing The Netherlands’ 5000m Olympic champion Sifan Hassan.

“I have been patient waiting to be able to break world records and win double golds. But my dream just came true, it is amazing,” said Kipyegon.

LePage turned silver last year into gold with a fabulous performance on the second day of the decathlon, even more so as he had a problematic hamstring.

“I went all in from this morning and it makes me really proud,” said the 27-year-old. “It is nice to share this podium with him (Warner).

“This morning I pulled my hamstring before the hurdles.

“But it is decathlon, we are used to a lot of injuries, you get through it.”

Duplantis enjoyed a pretty routine defense of his title, saying: “I’m really happy about all these consecutive golds.

“I don’t know where this one ranks but I’m happy to keep winning.

“This was maybe the craziest atmosphere I’ve ever competed in so it meant a lot to be able to turn on a pole vault show for them.”

Arop produced a masterful run, calmly staying at the back of the field until pushing the button down the back straight. The 24-year-old was never in trouble once he hit the front.

“Now it’s going to be hard to beat a gold medal,” said Sudan-born Arop, who won bronze in last year’s worlds.

“I’ll just have to repeat it, I guess.

“I’m going to work twice as hard now to make sure I stay on top. I don’t want to be known as the guy who can only run one way.”

The 4x400m relay finals round off the championships on Sunday with India outsiders for a surprise medal.

They set a new Asian record of 2:59.05 in finishing second behind the US in their semifinal.

Related

UK-based runners complete Palestine Marathon to raise thousands for charity
World
UK-based runners complete Palestine Marathon to raise thousands for charity
Ronaldo hat trick finally kick-starts Al-Nassr’s season
Sport
Ronaldo hat trick finally kick-starts Al-Nassr’s season

Chelsea complete signing of Serbia goalkeeper Petrovic from New England Revolution

Chelsea complete signing of Serbia goalkeeper Petrovic from New England Revolution
Updated 26 August 2023
AP

Chelsea complete signing of Serbia goalkeeper Petrovic from New England Revolution

Chelsea complete signing of Serbia goalkeeper Petrovic from New England Revolution
  • The 23-year-old Serbia international signed a seven-year deal at Stamford Bridge
  • “Playing in the Premier League is something I’m really looking forward to doing and I hope to learn many things here at Chelsea,” Petrovic said
Updated 26 August 2023
AP

LONDON: Chelsea completed the signing of goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic from Major League Soccer club New England Revolution on Saturday.
The 23-year-old Serbia international signed a seven-year deal at Stamford Bridge and will initially be expected to be a backup to summer signing Robert Sanchez.
The clubs did not disclose the transfer fee, but British media reported the deal was worth 14 million pounds ($17.6 million).
“Playing in the Premier League is something I’m really looking forward to doing and I hope to learn many things here at Chelsea. I can’t wait to meet everyone and play at Stamford Bridge,” Petrovic said in a statement.
Petrovic made 22 appearances for New England this season and was named to the MLS All-Star team.
He is the latest newcomer at Stamford Bridge following a spending spree of more than $1 billion over the last 18 months by the club’s American ownership fronted by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital.
Despite that, the club have just one win in their first three games of the season and Mauricio Pochettino said after Friday’s victory over Luton that he still wants to bring in more signings.
“We still need one offensive player more,” Pochettino said. “We’ll see if it’s possible to achieve.”

Topics: Chelsea Premier league Djordje Petrovic

Related

Sterling stars as Chelsea down Luton 3-0 in Premier League to give Pochettino first victory
Football
Sterling stars as Chelsea down Luton 3-0 in Premier League to give Pochettino first victory
Pochettino pleased with new-look Chelsea on ‘unbelievable’ Premier League return
Sport
Pochettino pleased with new-look Chelsea on ‘unbelievable’ Premier League return

Pakistan whitewash Afghanistan 3-0 to top one-day international rankings

Pakistan whitewash Afghanistan 3-0 to top one-day international rankings
Updated 26 August 2023
AFP

Pakistan whitewash Afghanistan 3-0 to top one-day international rankings

Pakistan whitewash Afghanistan 3-0 to top one-day international rankings
  • Rizwan and Azam added 110 runs for the third wicket after Pakistan lost their opening pair
  • The two teams will now feature in the six-nation Asia Cup starting in Multan from August 30
Updated 26 August 2023
AFP

COLOMBO: Pakistan rose to the top of the one-day international rankings with a 59-run win against Afghanistan in the third and final match in Colombo on Saturday, claiming a 3-0 series whitewash.

Pakistan were helped to 268-8 in 50 overs by a solid 79-ball 67 from Mohammad Rizwan and an 86-ball innings of 60 from skipper Babar Azam.

They then dismissed their opponents for 209 in 48.4 overs with number nine Mujeeb Ur Rahman top-scoring for Afghanistan with a 37-ball 64 for his maiden half century.

Rahman smashed five sixes and as many boundaries, racing to a new Afghan record for the fastest ODI fifty off just 26 balls before he stepped on to his stump and was out hit wicket off Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Rashid Khan was the previous record holder for Afghanistan with a 27-ball fifty against Ireland in Abu Dhabi last year.

Rahman and Shahidullah Kamal (37 off 65 balls) shared a valiant stand of 57 for the eighth wicket to give some respectability to the total after their team were reeling at 97-7.

Rahman also added 45 for the ninth wicket with Fareed Ahmad Malik who scored 17.

Pakistan won the first match by 142 runs and by one wicket in the second -- both games played in Hambantota.

Pakistan had been at number two in the International Cricket Council ODI rankings before the series but the 3-0 triumph lifted them above Australia.

Pakistan were briefly number one earlier this year.

Pakistan medium pacer Faheem Ashraf removed Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who made a century in the last game, for five and Ibrahim Zadran for an 11-ball duck to finish with 2-43.

Pakistan rested frontline bowlers Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah in four changes but they were still good enough with the ball as spinners Shadab Khan (3-42) and Mohammad Nawaz (2-45) shared five wickets.

It was Rizwan and Azam who anchored Pakistan’s innings after they won the toss and batted.

Rizwan hit six boundaries and a six while Azam knocked four boundaries and a six to help Pakistan to a fighting total.

The Rizwan-Azam pair added 110 runs for the third wicket to steady the innings after pacer Gulbadin Naib removed openers Fakhar Zaman (27) and Imam-ul-Haq (13).

Pakistan stuttered in the middle overs with four wickets lost for the addition of just 27 runs, including Azam’s wicket who scored his 28th half century.

Saud Shakeel was run out for nine and Shadab for just three as Pakistan were struggling at 189-6.

Agha Salman (38 not out) and Nawaz (30) added 61 for the seventh wicket as Pakistan added 80 in the last ten overs.

Salman hit four boundaries and a six in his 31-ball quickfire knock.

Naib was the pick of Afghanistan bowlers with 2-36.

The two teams will now feature in the six-nation Asia Cup starting in Multan from August 30.

Topics: Pakistan vs Afghanistan Pakistan cricket

Man United erase early 2-goal deficit to beat Nottingham Forest 3-2 in Premier League

Man United erase early 2-goal deficit to beat Nottingham Forest 3-2 in Premier League
Updated 26 August 2023
AP

Man United erase early 2-goal deficit to beat Nottingham Forest 3-2 in Premier League

Man United erase early 2-goal deficit to beat Nottingham Forest 3-2 in Premier League
  • United had their worst-ever start to a Premier League game as poor defending helped give Forest a 2-0 lead after less than four minutes
  • It was the first time United trailed by two goals four minutes into a Premier League match
Updated 26 August 2023
AP

MANCHESTER, England: Manchester United came from two goals down to beat Nottingham Forest 3-2 in the Premier League on Saturday as Bruno Fernandes’ 76th-minute penalty completed a comeback after the visitors went down to 10 men.
United had their worst-ever start to a Premier League game as poor defending helped give Forest a 2-0 lead after less than four minutes. Taiwo Awoniyi put Forest ahead on a counterattack after just 86 seconds, with Willy Boly quickly doubling the lead from a free kick.
It was the first time United trailed by two goals four minutes into a Premier League match, but Christian Eriksen pulled one back by converting a cross from Marcus Rashford in the 17th.
Casemiro wasted a great chance to level but made amends shortly after halftime when the midfielder slotted home at the end of a clever free kick routine.
Joe Worrall was shown a straight red card for denying Fernandes a goalscoring opportunity in the 67th, and the United captain then scored the winner from the spot after Danilo was adjudged to have brought down Rashford.
It secured a second win in three games for United, after falling to a 2-0 loss at Tottenham last weekend.
“It wasn’t the perfect start for us but we kept control, kept the ball and started doing the right things,” Fernandes said. “They defended well with a lot of players and it was difficult to get through, but we got the result and that’s the most important thing.”
United duo Mason Mount and Luke Shaw both missed the game with injuries.

Topics: Manchester United Nottingham Forest Premier league

Related

David de Gea announces Manchester United exit
Football
David de Gea announces Manchester United exit
Newcastle win would place it above Manchester United in race for Champions League
Football
Newcastle win would place it above Manchester United in race for Champions League

Verstappen soaks up pressure to claim pole at home Dutch Grand Prix

Verstappen soaks up pressure to claim pole at home Dutch Grand Prix
Updated 26 August 2023
AFP

Verstappen soaks up pressure to claim pole at home Dutch Grand Prix

Verstappen soaks up pressure to claim pole at home Dutch Grand Prix
  • McLaren’s Lando Norris will start alongside the Red Bull double world champion on the front row of Sunday’s race
  • A runaway leader by 125 points in the championship Verstappen has a perfect record since his home event returned to the F1 calendar in 2021
Updated 26 August 2023
AFP

ZANDVOORT, Netherlands: Max Verstappen claimed pole position for his home Dutch Grand Prix on Saturday to the delight of his orange army of fans packing the stands at Zandvoort.
McLaren’s Lando Norris will start alongside the Red Bull double world champion on the front row of Sunday’s race.
A runaway leader by 125 points in the championship Verstappen has a perfect record since his home event returned to the F1 calendar in 2021, starting from the front of the grid and winning both races.
In tricky changeable conditions at the unforgiving seaside circuit two red flags led to a frantic closing couple of minutes — just time to nail one final flying lap.
And not for the first time Verstappen produced the goods.
“It was a very tricky qualifying, all about staying out of trouble,” said Verstappen who is on a quest for a ninth successive win on Sunday to draw him level with Sebastian Vettel’s record set in 2013.
He added: “I had to risk it a bit but that last lap was very enjoyable.
“The pressure is always there to perform (at his home race) but when you can pull it off it’s incredible.”
Norris described ‘P2’ as “a good result in these conditions.
“Every now and then you hope Max will make a mistake but he doesn’t,” the Briton added.
Mercedes’ George Russell took third to start on the second row of Sunday’s race with Alex Albon’s Williams alongside him.
Qualifying began with a mix of sun and threatening clouds over the tight and twisty circuit carved into the dunes following earlier storms that caused chaos in third practice.
On a slippery track with spray flying Verstappen was in good company when sliding onto the safety gravel at turn one as qualifying started.
“What’s going on with the car, I have no grip, I’m spinning everywhere,” he exclaimed over the team radio.
As Oscar Piastri’s McLaren and the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz came close to contact with visibility low Albon’s Williams shot to the top of the pile from Verstappen.
Rain began to fall with two minutes left of the first qualifying segment, putting pressure on Charles Leclerc to scrape into the top 15 and the man from Monaco threw everything at it in his Ferrari, slithering around to nip through to the middle session.
Among the group of five going out was Liam Lawson, AlphaTauri’s reserve driver called up on Friday night to stand in for the injured Daniel Ricciardo.
With the track drying, the sun shining, the times tumbled and it was Verstappen who led the way into the top 10 shoot-out as Lewis Hamilton was knocked out in a shock for the Mercedes seven-time champion.
“It’s not an easy track to move forward on but tomorrow is a new day, so I will give it my best” said Hamilton.
This was hugely disappointing for Hamilton, even more so when Logan Sargeant, the American rookie at the wheel of the Williams, scraped into the final qualifying session for the first time in his fledgling F1 career.
As the racetrack DJ cranked up the volume the last 10 standing emerged to scrap for the first five rows in Sunday’s grid.
Sargeant’s euphoria lasted all of a minute of Q3 when he smashed his Williams into the barrier at turn two, prompting a red flag.
“I’m ok, sorry,” he assured his pit crew, before hopping out of the cockpit as his mechanics readied for a long night repairing his machine for the race.
After a 20-minute delay to repair the barrier qualifying resumed with eight minutes left on the clock.
A frantic burst of track activity followed with McLaren duo Norris and Piastri going top before the red flag came out again when Leclerc found the barriers at turn nine.
Norris was four minutes away from the second pole of his career as the session got back under way with the pressure on Verstappen and company to overhaul him.
With the crowd willing him on Verstappen pulled it out of the bag to give him an ideal platform to maintain his and Red Bull’s incredible run of form this season.

Topics: Max Verstappen Red Bull F1 Dutch Grand Prix

Related

Max Verstappen takes 6th straight F1 win at British GP after epic fight for 2nd
Sport
Max Verstappen takes 6th straight F1 win at British GP after epic fight for 2nd
Max Verstappen wins Monaco Grand Prix to extend F1 championship lead
Sport
Max Verstappen wins Monaco Grand Prix to extend F1 championship lead

Rizwan and Azam guide Pakistan to 268-8 in third ODI

Rizwan and Azam guide Pakistan to 268-8 in third ODI
Updated 26 August 2023
AFP

Rizwan and Azam guide Pakistan to 268-8 in third ODI

Rizwan and Azam guide Pakistan to 268-8 in third ODI
  • Pakistan already won the series with wins in the first match by 142 runs and one wicket in the second
  • Series is helping both Pakistan and Afghanistan to prepare for the Asia Cup, which starts next week
Updated 26 August 2023
AFP

COLOMBO: Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam hit solid half centuries against some tight Afghanistan bowling to take Pakistan to 268-8 in the third and final one-day international in Colombo on Saturday.

Rizwan scored 79-ball 67 with six boundaries and a six while Azam knocked four boundaries and a six in his 86-ball innings of 60 to anchor Pakistan's innings after they won the toss and batted.

Pakistan have already won the series with wins in the first match by 142 runs and one wicket in the second -- both played in Hambantota.

The Rizwan-Azam pair added 110 runs for the third wicket to steady the innings after pacer Gulbadin Naib removed openers Fakhar Zaman (27) and Imam-ul-Haq (13) to hit Pakistan at the start.

Pakistan stuttered in the middle overs with four wickets lost in the space of just 27 runs, including Azam's wicket who scored his 28th half century.

Saud Shakeel was run out for nine and Shadab Khan for just three as Pakistan were left struggling at 189-6.

Agha Salman (38 not out) and Mohammad Nawaz (30) added 61 for the seventh wicket as Pakistan added 80 in the last ten overs.

Salman hit four boundaries and a six in his 31-ball quickfire knock.

Naib was the pick of Afghanistan bowlers with 2-36.

Topics: Pakistan vs Afghanistan

follow us

Latest updates

World champions gold rush for Lyles, Richardson and Kipyegon
World champions gold rush for Lyles, Richardson and Kipyegon
Saudi crown prince congratulates Cambodia’s new prime minister
Saudi crown prince congratulates Cambodia’s new prime minister
Old video sparks wild theories on fate of Russia’s Prigozhin
Old video sparks wild theories on fate of Russia’s Prigozhin
Trump raised $7.1 million since he was booked Thursday at an Atlanta jail
Trump raised $7.1 million since he was booked Thursday at an Atlanta jail
Outrage in India after teacher asks students to slap Muslim boy in Uttar Pradesh
It is heard that the teacher made communal remarks and encouraged the students to hit the Muslim student harder. (Photo/Social

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.