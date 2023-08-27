You are here

Shelling kills one child in Mali

Shelling kills one child in Mali
An aerial view shows a general view of Timbuktu in Mali, on January 16, 2020. (AFP/File)
Updated 13 sec ago
AFP

Shelling kills one child in Mali

Shelling kills one child in Mali
  • One of those wounded was a four-year-old girl
Updated 13 sec ago
AFP

BAMAKO: Shelling has killed one child and wounded at least two other people in the ancient Malian city of Timbuktu, a local official and a hospital source said.

“Armed terrorist groups ... targeted the town of Timbuktu with a shell that fell near the market not far from the (Malian Solidarity Bank),” said an army spokesman. Four civilians were taken to hospital.

A local elected official said two shells launched by “terrorists” had “crashed in the city center of Timbuktu” and killed an 11-year-old girl.

One of those wounded was a four-year-old girl, the official said.

“We confirm the death of a little girl — we have launched an appeal for a blood donation,” one of the hospital sources said.

On Monday, local officials said that militants had had the city under blockade for several days.

Earlier this month, social media messages attributed to a commander from the Al-Qaeda-affiliated group known as GSIM said it had “declared war” on the Timbuktu region.

The threats came in the month that saw the UN peacekeeping mission for Mali bring forward its withdrawal from a base in the country’s north, citing the perilous security situation.

The West African country, which has seen three coups in a decade, is ruled by a military junta that has pressed for the UN’s MINUSMA mission to leave.

MINUSMA, whose mission began in 2013 after separatist and rebellions broke out in northern Mali the previous year, has since pulled out of two bases near Timbuktu, Ber and Goundam, transferring them to Malian control. But the unrest has continued unabated.

Timbuktu is one of several large northern cities that fell first under Tuareg rebel control and then into the hands of Islamist militants following a 2012 insurrection.

A year later, French and Malian troops took the city. But the unrest has continued as jihadist groups expand their influence beyond central Mali and into neighboring Niger and Burkina Faso.

Zimbabwe’s opposition alleges fraud in vote that extends ZANU-PF’s 43-year rule

Zimbabwe’s opposition alleges fraud in vote that extends ZANU-PF’s 43-year rule
Updated 6 sec ago
AFP
AP

Zimbabwe’s opposition alleges fraud in vote that extends ZANU-PF’s 43-year rule

Zimbabwe’s opposition alleges fraud in vote that extends ZANU-PF’s 43-year rule
Updated 6 sec ago
AFP AP

 HARARE: Zimbabwe’s main opposition leader on Sunday alleged “blatant and gigantic fraud” in the country’s election after President Emmerson Mnangagwa was declared the winner and international observers reported an atmosphere of intimidation against voters.

Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa’s Citizens Coalition for Change party said it would challenge the results as “hastily assembled without proper verification.”

“They stole your voice and vote but never your hope,” Chamisa wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, in his first public reaction to the election’s announced outcome. “It’s a blatant and gigantic fraud.”

Meanwhile, Mnangagwa on Sunday called Zimbabwe a “mature democracy” after winning a second term in office.

Mnangagwa, 80, won 52.6 percent of the ballots against 44 percent for Chamisa, according to official results announced late Saturday by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, also known as ZEC.

“We have demonstrated that we are a mature democracy,” the president said, praising a high turnout. “We take pride in the fact that we are an independent and sovereign nation.”

Zimbabweans voted Wednesday and Thursday for president and parliament in polling marred by delays that sparked opposition accusations of rigging and voter suppression.

Promise Mkwananzi, a spokesman for Chamisa’s Citizens Coalition for Change, also known as CCC, said the party did not sign the final tally, which he described as “false.”

“We cannot accept the results,” he said, saying the party would soon announce its next move.

The vote has been watched across southern Africa as a test of support for Mnangagwa’s ZANU-PF party, whose 43-year rule has been accompanied by a moribund economy and charges of authoritarianism.

Foreign monitors announced Friday that the elections had failed to conform to regional and international standards.

Observer missions from the EU, the Commonwealth and the 16-nation Southern African Development Community listed a number of concerns, including the banning of opposition rallies, issues with the voter registration rolls, biased state media coverage and voter intimidation.

That did not stop Mnangagwa from thanking “various election observation missions who have been witnessing our electoral processes without bias.”

“As a sovereign state, we continue to call on all our guests to respect our national institutions,” he said.

But for political analyst Rejoice Ngwenya, “The elections were fraught with irregularities and aggrieved the people of Zimbabwe.”

“The CCC has good grounds to go to court and challenge the outcome.”

ZEC chairwoman Justice Chigumba said Mnangagwa had garnered more than 2.3 million votes, and Chamisa more than 1.9 million.

By securing more than half the votes cast, the president avoided a run-off. Voter turnout was 69 percent, the commission said.

Nicknamed “The Crocodile,” Mnangagwa first came to power after a coup that deposed the late ruler Robert Mugabe in 2017.

A year later, he narrowly beat Chamisa a first time in a vote the opposition leader condemned as fraudulent, and which was followed by a deadly crackdown.

This week, voting was forced to stretch into an unprecedented second day because of delays in printing of ballot papers in some key districts, including the opposition stronghold Harare. Chamisa condemned the delays as “a clear case of voter suppression, a classic case of Stone-Age ... rigging.”

As a white-ruled British colony named Rhodesia, the country broke away from London in 1965, gaining independence in 1980 after a long guerrilla war, and was renamed Zimbabwe. But under Mugabe, its first leader, the fledgling democracy spiralled into hard-line rule and economic decline, with hyperinflation wiping out savings and deterring investment.

The opposition hoped to ride a wave of discontent over corruption, rising prices, unemployment and entrenched poverty.

But ZANU-PF was also declared the winner in the parliamentary race, securing 136 of the 210 seats up for grabs under a first-past-the-post system, against 73 for the CCC. One seat was not assigned due to the death of a candidate.

Another 60 are reserved for women appointed through a party-list system of proportional representation.

France to ban wearing abayas in schools: minister

Abayas are seen on sale in France. (File/Reuters)
Abayas are seen on sale in France. (File/Reuters)
Updated 29 min 39 sec ago
AFP

France to ban wearing abayas in schools: minister

Abayas are seen on sale in France. (File/Reuters)
  • Move comes after months of debate over the wearing of abayas in French schools, where women have long been banned from wearing the hijab
  • The right and far-right had pushed for the ban, which the left argued would encroach on civil liberties
Updated 29 min 39 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: French authorities are to ban the wearing in school of abaya dresses worn by some Muslim women, the education minister said on Sunday, arguing the garment violated France’s strict secular laws in education.
“It will no longer be possible to wear an abaya at school,” Education Minister Gabriel Attal told TF1 television, saying he would give “clear rules at the national level” to school heads ahead of the return to classes nationwide from September 4.
The move comes after months of debate over the wearing of abayas in French schools, where women have long been banned from wearing the hijab.
The right and far-right had pushed for the ban, which the left argued would encroach on civil liberties.
There have been reports of abayas being increasingly worn in schools and tensions within school over the issue between teachers and parents.
“Secularism means the freedom to emancipate oneself through school,” Attal said, describing the abaya as “a religious gesture, aimed at testing the resistance of the republic toward the secular sanctuary that school must constitute.”
“You enter a classroom, you must not be able to identify the religion of the students by looking at them,” he said.
A law of March 2004 banned “the wearing of signs or outfits by which students ostensibly show a religious affiliation” in schools.
This includes large crosses, Jewish kippas and Islamic headscarves.
Unlike headscarves, abayas occupied a grey area and faced no outright ban until now.
The debate has intensified since a radicalized Chechen refugee beheaded teacher Samuel Paty, who had shown students caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad, near his school in a Paris suburb in 2020.
The CFCM, a national body encompassing many Muslim associations, has said items of clothing alone were not “a religious sign.”
The announcement is the first big move by Attal, 34, since he was promoted this summer to handle the hugely contentious education portfolio.
Along with Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, 40, he is seen as a rising star who could potentially play an important role after Macron steps down in 2027.

UK places migrant children in adult prison with sex offenders, report claims

UK places migrant children in adult prison with sex offenders, report claims
Updated 27 August 2023
Arab News

UK places migrant children in adult prison with sex offenders, report claims

UK places migrant children in adult prison with sex offenders, report claims
  • Cases involve mostly children from Sudan or South Sudan who traveled via Libya, charity believes
  • Home Office practice is ‘deliberate barrier to accessing asylum protection,’ says child welfare campaigner
Updated 27 August 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Vulnerable children who arrive in the United Kingdom by small boat are being held in HMP Elmley, an adult prison with significant numbers of sex offenders.

The Observer cited a growing number of cases where unaccompanied children, many of whom appear to be trafficked, have been sent to Elmley, where foreign nationals are held. According to the latest inspection, the prison also houses sex offenders.

One of the 14 unaccompanied minors identified by the charity Humans for Rights Network as being sent to an adult prison was reportedly 14 when they spent seven months at Elmley.

The majority of cases involve children from Sudan or South Sudan who traveled to the UK through Libya, with most believed to have been trafficked or to have suffered some form of exploitation.

“Children are locked down in their cells, not knowing who to call for help, prevented from adequately accessing legal advice and from challenging the arbitrary decision made about their ages by immigration officials on arrival in the UK,” Maddie Harris, of Human for Rights Network, told the newspaper. 

“These are children looking for safety who instead find themselves in an adult prison, denied protection and exposed to great harm,” she said.

Anita Hurrell, head of the migrant children’s project at the charity Coram, said: “It is wrong to criminalize these children and dangerous to send them to adult men’s prisons.”

The children have been charged with immigration offenses under the Nationality and Borders Act, which was enacted last year and includes harsher penalties to deter unlawful entry into the UK.

Lawyers warn that the practice of placing unaccompanied minors in adult prisons appears to be on the rise. 

The Home Office judged that those sent to Elmley were adults after officials conducted what some experts describe as a “cursory and arbitrary” age assessment. Checks are often carried out within hours of individuals arriving in Britain by small boat.

Several Home Office decisions that led to children being sent to an adult prison have been overturned after detailed assessments by independent or local authority specialists.

Based on data from numerous councils, it has been revealed that over half of unaccompanied asylum-seeking children who undergo age assessments by the Home Office are later proven to be minors.

Syd Bolton, co-director of Equal Justice for Migrant Children, said that he considered the practice to be a “deliberate barrier to accessing asylum protection and denying young asylum-seekers access to children’s services. It is a major tool of the Home Office in discrediting an asylum claim.”

Elmley’s most recent inspection revealed that one out of every four inmates surveyed expressed feeling unsafe within the prison. Despite the fact that the prison is no longer designated to hold prisoners convicted of sexual offenses, 70 such inmates remained.

One inmate at Elmley had been convicted of 14 sex offenses and found guilty of abusing two children, the newspaper claimed. 

“The children are always deeply harmed by the time they have spent in prison in the UK, expressing clearly how they are unable to sleep, do not understand why they were held there and struggle to speak about their time there,” Harris added.

Critics claim that the imprisoning of minors is an extension of the UK’s broken asylum system. 

On Thursday, the backlog of asylum cases reached a record high of more than 175,000, a 44 percent increase on the previous year’s figure. This surge occurred despite the government almost doubling expenditure on asylum-related matters.

A government spokesperson said: “Assessing age is a challenging but vital process to identify genuine children and stop abuse of the system. We must prevent adults claiming to be children, or children being wrongly treated as adults — both present serious safeguarding risks.

“To further protect children, we are strengthening the age-verification process by using scientific measures, such as X-rays.”

 

US air strike said to kill 13 Al-Shabab militants in Somalia

Somali government and allied forces began a campaign a year ago that has pushed Al-Shabab out of parts of the center of country.
Somali government and allied forces began a campaign a year ago that has pushed Al-Shabab out of parts of the center of country.
Updated 27 August 2023
Reuters

US air strike said to kill 13 Al-Shabab militants in Somalia

Somali government and allied forces began a campaign a year ago that has pushed Al-Shabab out of parts of the center of country.
  • Somali government and allied forces began a campaign a year ago that has pushed Al-Shabab out of parts of the center of the country
  • Al-Qaeda-linked group continues to carry out major attacks
Updated 27 August 2023
Reuters

MOGADISHU: The US military on Sunday said it believed it had killed 13 Al-Shabab fighters in southern Somalia in what it called a “collective self-defense airstrike” at the request of the Somali government.
The Somali government and allied forces began a campaign a year ago that has pushed Al-Shabab, an Al-Qaeda-linked group, out of parts of the center of the country, although the group continues to carry out major attacks.
The US Africa Command (AFRICOM) said it had conducted an air strike on Saturday against Al-Shabab near Seiera, about 45 km (28 miles) northwest of Kismayo, at the government’s request.
“The collective self-defense airstrike was conducted in the early morning hours of Aug. 26, in support of Somali National Army forces who were engaged by” Al-Shabab, AFRICOM said in a statement.
“Working with the Somali National Army, US Africa Command’s initial assessment is that the airstrike killed 13 Al-Shabab fighters and that no civilians were injured or killed,” it added.
Somalia’s army and allied fighters on Friday captured the town of El Buur, Al-Shabab militia’s main stronghold in the country’s central region, a significant breakthrough in the campaign.
However, many military analysts and those involved in the campaign have said that government vows to eliminate the group are unrealistic.

Firefighters legally challenge UK plans to house asylum seekers on vessel

Firefighters legally challenge UK plans to house asylum seekers on vessel
Updated 27 August 2023
Arab News

Firefighters legally challenge UK plans to house asylum seekers on vessel

Firefighters legally challenge UK plans to house asylum seekers on vessel
  • Adequacy of evacuation points and emergency exits under scrutiny by the FBU
  • Judicial review launched in response to Home Office’s refusal to meet with officials over fire safety concerns
Updated 27 August 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The UK home secretary’s plans to accommodate asylum seekers on a large barge is being legally challenged by firefighters who have launched a judicial review claiming the vessel is a “potential deathtrap.”

The Fire Brigades Union has sent a formal letter, seen by The Guardian, to Suella Braverman, detailing “serious fire and operational safety concerns” about the Bibby Stockholm docked in Dorset.

Earlier in August, the Home Office was forced to evacuate the first 39 asylum seekers from the barge days after their arrival due to potentially deadly legionella bacteria being discovered onboard.

The government is set to house 506 single men on the three-story vessel while they await the outcome of asylum applications.

According to the union’s “pre-action protocol” letter, the Home Office has neglected to organize fire drills for the asylum seekers or conduct adequate risk assessments of the barge, despite more than doubling the number of planned occupants. 

“The decision of the (home secretary) therefore creates an apparently entirely new, and highly dangerous accommodation arrangement, in which 506 traumatized asylum seekers may face a fire or hazardous materials emergency and need to evacuate the barge as an emergency, while being entirely untrained in fire safety, without even having undertaken fire drills. This situation is inherently unsafe,” the letter says.

The adequacy of evacuation points and emergency exits has also come under scrutiny by the FBU, The Guardian reported. According to reports, the barge is said to have three emergency exits.

“The failure of the (home secretary) to disclose any information to the FBU has only strengthened these concerns,” the letter says. 

“It remains our professional view that (the barge is) a potential deathtrap and an accident waiting to happen,” it added.

The union has set a deadline of Thursday for a response to their legal letter and is requesting that no asylum seekers be returned to the barge until their concerns are addressed.

The judicial review was launched in response to the Home Office’s refusal to meet with officials to examine fire safety concerns about the narrowness of corridors, the number of exits off the barge, and modifications made to the barge to enhance its capacity.

On Aug. 17, UK Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick wrote to the union declining to meet about safety on the barge. 

“The fire safety standards on the Bibby Stockholm are the same as any other berthed vessel, meeting the industry standard, and statutory inspections including fire safety checks having been successfully completed,” Jenrick wrote. 

He added: “Tactical plans, including arrangements for evacuation of residents to assembly areas away from the quayside and outside the gated area, have been developed.

“I note your request for a meeting. However, the Home Office has already engaged with the appropriate bodies, Dorset and Wiltshire fire service in relation to fire safety on the Bibby Stockholm, and the National Fire Chiefs Council in relation to the changes to HMO (multiple occupation) licensing.”

FBU General Secretary Matt Wrack told The Guardian: “It is disgraceful that the home secretary is not even willing to meet us to discuss these concerns. 

“Throughout this episode, the government has displayed a lack of transparency and a callous disregard for the safety of both firefighters and those who are due to be housed on the barge.

“This is an industrial issue for the Fire Brigades Union as our members are the ones expected to respond to any fire aboard the Bibby Stockholm. We have therefore decided to move toward a legal challenge on this matter.”

The Bibby Stockholm is one of three barges that the government plans to use to lower the housing costs of asylum seekers and discourage dangerous Channel crossings. 

Many asylum seekers designated for the Bibby Stockholm are survivors of torture, modern slavery, or have serious health conditions. Human rights activists argue that such circumstances make the barge an unsuitable living space.

A Home Office spokesperson told The Guardian: “The health and welfare of asylum seekers remains of the utmost priority. The Bibby Stockholm successfully completed all fire and safety checks ahead of the first individuals boarding. The vessel completed a statutory inspection and refurbishment before undergoing final preparations to accommodate asylum seekers.”

