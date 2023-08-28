You are here

Russia charges ex-employee of US consulate with spying - TASS

Russia charges ex-employee of US consulate with spying - TASS
File photo of the US Consulate building in St.Petersburg (AFP)
Updated 1 min ago
Reuters

Russia charges ex-employee of US consulate with spying - TASS

Russia charges ex-employee of US consulate with spying - TASS
  • The embassy said in May that “the allegations against Mr. Shonov are wholly without merit“
Updated 1 min ago
Reuters

Russia’s FSB security service has charged a former employee of the US consulate in the Russian Far East with collecting information on the war in Ukraine and other issues for Washington, state news agency TASS said on Monday.
The suspect, Robert Shonov, relayed information to US embassy staffers in Moscow on how Russia’s conscription campaign was impacting political discontent ahead of the 2024 presidential election in Russia, TASS quoted the FSB as saying.
The FSB said it planned to question US embassy employees who were in contact with Shonov, a Russian national who has been under arrest since May.
The embassy said in May that “the allegations against Mr. Shonov are wholly without merit,” and his “only role at the time of his arrest was to compile media summaries of press items from publicly available Russian media sources.”

Topics: Russia US

Japan postpones ‘Moon Sniper’ launch for third time

Japan postpones ‘Moon Sniper’ launch for third time
Updated 23 sec ago
AFP

Japan postpones ‘Moon Sniper’ launch for third time

Japan postpones ‘Moon Sniper’ launch for third time
  • Launch needs to happen before the current window expires on September 15
  • Last week, India landed a craft near the Moon’s south pole in a historic triumph
Updated 23 sec ago
AFP

TOKYO: Japan’s space agency on Monday postponed for the third time the launch of its “Moon Sniper” lunar mission due to strong winds just half an hour before launch.
The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) gave no new date for the launch, which comes after India successfully landed a probe on the Moon last week.
The rocket, set for launch from the southern island of Tanegashima, will also carry a research satellite developed by JAXA, NASA and the European Space Agency.
Tatsuru Tokunaga, a Mitsubishi Heavy Industries official in charge of the launch, told reporters the mission was postponed as “upper winds did not meet the launch conditions” and that it would take “at least three days” to prepare for another attempt.
The firm said the launch needs to happen before the current window expires on September 15.
Last week, India landed a craft near the Moon’s south pole in a historic triumph.
Previously, only the United States, Russia and China had managed to put a spacecraft on the lunar surface, and none on the south pole.
India’s success came days after a Russian probe crashed in the same region, and four years after a previous Indian attempt failed at the last moment.
Japan has also tried before, attempting last year to land a lunar probe named Omotenashi, carried on NASA’s Artemis 1 mission, but the mission went wrong and communications were lost with the craft.
In April, Japanese start-up ispace failed in an ambitious attempt to become the first private company to land on the Moon, losing communication with its craft after what the firm called a “hard landing.”
The “Moon Sniper” is so called because JAXA is aiming to land its lightweight “Smart Lander for Investigating Moon” (SLIM) within 100 meters of a specific target on the Moon.
This is far less than the usual range of several kilometers.
Using a palm-sized mini rover developed with a toy company, SLIM aims to investigate how the Moon was formed by examining exposed pieces of the lunar mantle.
Japan has also had problems with launch rockets, with failures after liftoff of the next-generation H3 model in March and the normally reliable solid-fuel Epsilon the previous October.
Last month, the test of an Epsilon S rocket, an improved version of the Epsilon, ended in an explosion 50 seconds after ignition.

Topics: Japan

Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan discharged from murder charges — lawyer

Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan discharged from murder charges — lawyer
Updated 20 min 48 sec ago
Reuters

Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan discharged from murder charges — lawyer

Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan discharged from murder charges — lawyer
  • Khan, who was charged for the murder in June, has been facing over 100 cases since his ouster in a parliamentary vote of confidence in April, 2022
Updated 20 min 48 sec ago
Reuters

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani court on Monday dismissed murder charges against former Prime Minister Imran Khan, his lawyer said.
“God be praised,” said the lawyer, Naeem Panjutha on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, adding the charges related to the murder of a lawyer in southern city of Quetta had been dismissed by a court.
Khan, who was charged for the murder in June, has been facing over 100 cases since his ouster in a parliamentary vote of confidence in April, 2022, after he fell out with the country’s powerful military.
A high court in Islamabad is also due on Monday to give a ruling on an appeal filed by Khan seeking to suspend his conviction in a graft case.

Topics: Pakistan

8 US Marines remain in hospital after fiery aircraft crash kills three in Australia

8 US Marines remain in hospital after fiery aircraft crash kills three in Australia
Updated 28 August 2023
AP

8 US Marines remain in hospital after fiery aircraft crash kills three in Australia

8 US Marines remain in hospital after fiery aircraft crash kills three in Australia
  • The Osprey that crashed was one of two that flew from Darwin to Melville on Sunday as part of Exercise Predators Run
Updated 28 August 2023
AP

CANBERRA: Eight US Marines remained in a hospital in the Australian north coast city of Darwin on Monday after they were injured in a fiery crash of a tiltrotor aircraft that killed three of their colleagues on an island.
All 20 survivors were flown from Melville Island 80 kilometers south to Darwin within hours of the Marine V-22 Osprey crashing at 9:30 a.m. Sunday during a multinational training exercise, Northern Territory Chief Minister Natasha Fyles said.
All were taken to the Royal Darwin Hospital, and 12 had been discharged by Monday, she said.
The first five Marines to arrive at the city’s main hospital were critically injured and one underwent emergency surgery.
Fyles said she would not detail the conditions of eight who remained in the hospital out of respect for them and their families.
“It’s ... a credit to everyone involved that we were able to get 20 patients from an extremely remote location on an island into our tertiary hospital within a matter of hours,” Fyles told reporters.
The Osprey that crashed was one of two that flew from Darwin to Melville on Sunday as part of Exercise Predators Run, which involves the militaries of the United States, Australia, Indonesia, the Philippines and East Timor.
All 23 Marines aboard the lost aircraft were temporarily based in Darwin as part of the Marine Corps’ annual troop rotation.
Around 150 US Marines are currently based in Darwin and up to 2,500 rotate through the city every year. They are part of a realignment of US forces in the Asia-Pacific that is broadly meant to face an increasingly assertive China.
The bodies of the dead Marines remained at the crash site, where an exclusion zone would be maintained, Northern Territory Police Commissioner Michael Murphy said.
The cause of the crash had yet to be explained and investigators would remain at the site for at least 10 days, Murphy said.
The Osprey, a hybrid aircraft that takes off and lands like a helicopter, but during flight can tilt its propellers forward and cruise much faster like an airplane, crashed into tropical forest and burst into flame.
Emergency responders were surprised the death toll was not higher.
“For a chopper that crashes and catches fire, to have 20 Marines that are surviving, I think that’s an incredible outcome,” Murphy said.
“Our thoughts are with the three Marines that have died during service for their country, and our thoughts go out to their country, to the United States Marine Corps and all their colleagues and friends,” he added.
Defense Minister Richard Marles was also greatful that the toll was not worse.
“It’s remarkable that in many ways, so many have survived,” Marles told Nine News television.
“This remains a very tragic incident and the loss of those lives are keenly felt,” Marles added.
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin paid tribute to dead Marines.
“These Marines served our country with courage and pride, and my thoughts and prayers are with their families today, with the other troops who were injured in the crash, and with the entire USMC family,” Austin tweeted.
The US Embassy in Australia issued a statement offering condolences to the families and friends of the dead Marines and thanking Australian responders for their help.

Topics: Australia US

Promising peace with China, Foxconn founder Terry Gou announces run for Taiwan presidency

Promising peace with China, Foxconn founder Terry Gou announces run for Taiwan presidency
Updated 28 August 2023
Reuters

Promising peace with China, Foxconn founder Terry Gou announces run for Taiwan presidency

Promising peace with China, Foxconn founder Terry Gou announces run for Taiwan presidency
  • Shunned by the main opposition party Kuomintang KMT, Gou is running as an independent candidate in 2024 elections
  • He is offering an alternative to the ruling party DPP, who he said was "lead(ing) Taiwan toward the danger of war"
Updated 28 August 2023
Reuters

 

TAIPEI: Terry Gou, the billionaire founder of major Apple Inc. supplier Foxconn, said on Monday he was entering the race to be Taiwan’s next president as an independent candidate in 2024 elections.

Gou stepped down as Foxconn chief in 2019 and made a presidential bid that year, but dropped out after he failed to win the nomination for Taiwan’s main opposition party, the Kuomintang KMT, which traditionally favors close ties with China.
He made a second bid to be the KMT’s candidate for the presidential election to be held in January earlier this year, but the party chose instead Hou Yu-ih, the mayor of New Taipei City.
Gou has spent the past few weeks touring Taiwan and holding campaign-like rallies, fueling speculation he was planning to run as an independent.
“Under the rule of the Democratic Progressive Party in the past seven years or so, internationally, they lead Taiwan toward the danger of war. Domestically, their policies are filled with mistakes,” Gou said, adding “the era of entrepreneur’s rule” has begun.
“Give me four years and I promise that I will bring 50 years of peace to the Taiwan Strait and build the deepest foundation for the mutual trust across the strait,” he said in a plea to Taiwan voters.
“Taiwan must not become Ukraine and I will not let Taiwan become the next Ukraine.”
Gou must gather close to 300,000 voter signatures by November 2 to be qualified as an independent candidate, according elections regulations. The Central Election Commission will review the signatures and announce the results by November 14.
Taiwan Vice President William Lai, the presidential candidate for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), is the favorite to win the election as he leads the polls.
Former Taipei mayor Ko Wen-je of the small Taiwan People’s Party has generally keen running second in the polls, with Hou a distant third.
Gou’s main theme in his pseudo-campaign events has been that the only way to avoid war with China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, is to get the DPP out of office.
China has a particular dislike of Lai for comments he has previously made about being a “worker” for Taiwan independence, a red line for Beijing.
The DPP champions Taiwan’s separate identity from China, but the government it leads has repeatedly offered talks with China that have been rebuffed.
The run up to the election is taking place at a time of increased tensions between Taipei and Beijing, as China stages regular military exercises near the island to assert its sovereignty claims.

Topics: Taiwan China Foxconn Terry Gou Kuomintang KMT

New airport sparks unlikely dreams in isolated north Cyprus

New airport sparks unlikely dreams in isolated north Cyprus
Updated 28 August 2023
AFP

New airport sparks unlikely dreams in isolated north Cyprus

New airport sparks unlikely dreams in isolated north Cyprus
  • Ercan airport and its new terminal is “not recognized by the international aviation community” — Cyprus aviation officials
  • Cyprus has been divided since 1974 when Turkiye invaded the east Mediterranean island in response to a Greek-sponsored coup
Updated 28 August 2023
AFP

NICOSIA, Cyprus: Isolated for almost half a century, the self-declared Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus has just opened a half-billion-dollar airport terminal in the hope of boosting tourism.
Only Ankara recognizes the statehood of the TRNC, whose sole source of flights is Turkiye, but the new terminal has left it dreaming of international connections.
Cyprus has been divided since 1974 when Turkiye invaded the east Mediterranean island in response to a Greek-sponsored coup.
The northern third is inhabited by Turkish Cypriots, Turkish colonists and the military, while Greek Cypriots are the majority in the internationally recognized south.
United Nations peacekeepers patrol a buffer zone that divides the two parts of the sun-drenched resort island.
Its airspace is also split.
The International Civil Aviation Organization, a United Nations agency that coordinates standards in the sector, does not recognize the TRNC.
Mustafa Sofi, the north’s director of civil aviation, said it controls the northern part of the Nicosia Flight Information Region (FIR), as well as Ankara FIR under “special arrangement” for a total of 92,500 square kilometers (35,714 square miles).
Ercan airport and its new terminal, on the edge of north Nicosia, is “not recognized by the international aviation community” in accordance with UN resolutions, officials from the Republic of Cyprus Department of Civil Aviation told AFP.
The officials, who declined to be identified, said there is not even indirect communication with Ankara FIR since Turkiye “cut the direct telephone line” after the invasion.
The Republic controls airspace only over the southern part of the island, whose Nicosia international airport is decaying inside the buffer zone, unusable since the invasion.
Larnaca hosts the main airport in the south, where aircraft bringing tourists land alongside a popular beach in the European Union member state.

Despite the international embargo, the TRNC does interact with the south.
There are nine crossing points for vehicles and pedestrians. Trade across the Green Line is increasing, according to the UN. The north’s turquoise waters, historic sites and attractive prices, thanks to the sinking value of the Turkish lira, help draw tourists.
Ercan’s new terminal is six times larger than the now-closed old one and “is an important step for our country which is going to bring touristic and economic development to a higher level,” the north’s tourism minister, Fikri Ataoglu, told local media.
Tourism provides crucial income for the north, whose economy relies on Ankara for support and, like Turkiye, has suffered from soaring inflation.
Ercan’s new terminal and runway cost about 450 million euros ($485 million), Sofi said, and the airport could handle 10 million passengers annually.
“The capacity of the old terminal was 1.5 million but we’ve done four million,” he said.
The 10 million figure would be roughly equal to what Larnaca and the south’s second international airport at Paphos handled in 2022. Their traffic totalled 9.2 million last year, according to official figures.
Re-elected Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended the opening of the spacious, modern Ercan terminal last month.
The departure hall, where some work remains to be finished, features duty-free shopping but the information screens show flights only to Turkish cities, by Turkish carriers.
Erhan Arikli, the north’s minister of public works and transport, told AFP he hopes international connections will begin in “one-and-a-half to two years.”

That is not going to happen until a political solution is found to the division of Cyprus, said Stefan Talmon, a University of Bonn professor who has studied the Cyprus conflict for decades.
There have been no formal UN-sponsored peace talks for six years, and in a July report, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said “time is working against a mutually acceptable political settlement in Cyprus.”
The Republic of Cyprus seeks a solution on the basis of a bi-zonal, bi-communal federation in line with UN resolutions, but the TRNC insists on what it calls “sovereign equality and equal international status.”
This month saw the most serious incident of its kind in years when the United Nations accused Turkish Cypriot forces of assaulting peacekeepers and damaging UN vehicles as they tried to block construction of an “unauthorized” road in the buffer zone.
“What northern Cyprus is looking for is not direct flights from anywhere but direct flights from Frankfurt, Paris or London,” which would allow cheaper and easier tourist access to the north, said Talmon, a specialist in international law.
But as long as the international community “recognizes the Greek Cypriot government in the south as the government of all of Cyprus, there cannot be any direct international flights to Ercan airport,” said Talmon.
“The legal situation has not changed over the past 50 years. One cannot fly to northern Cyprus without violating international law.”
 

Topics: Cyprus Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Turkiye Greece International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO)

