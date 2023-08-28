Russian, Turkish foreign ministers to meet in Moscow soon – TASS

You are here

Turkiye is trying to persuade Russia to return to a deal that allows for the export of grain via Ukraine’s Black Sea ports. Above, a cargo vessel carrying Ukrainian grain sails under Fatih Sultan Mehmet bridge to Marmara sea, in Istanbul. (AFP)
2023-08-28
Reuters

  • Turkiye is trying to persuade Russia to return to a deal that allows for the export of grain via Ukraine’s Black Sea ports
2023-08-28
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan will hold talks in Moscow “in the nearest future,” the TASS news agency reported on Monday, citing Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.
Turkiye is trying to persuade Russia to return to a deal that allows for the export of grain via Ukraine’s Black Sea ports.
The Kremlin has said President Vladimir Putin is likely to hold talks in person soon with Turkiye’s President Tayyip Erdogan on the Black Sea grain accord and other issues, but no date or venue has yet been announced.

2023-08-28
Reuters

  • Pope Francis has been criticized by conservative sectors of the US Church who are opposed to reforms
  • Francis says his critics should understand that ‘there is an appropriate evolution in the understanding of matters of faith and morals’
2023-08-28
Reuters
VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis has lamented what he called a “reactionary” Catholic Church in the United States, where he said political ideology has replaced faith in some cases.
In the 10 years since his election, Francis has been criticized by conservative sectors of the US Church who are opposed to reforms such as giving women and lay Catholics more roles and making the Church more welcoming and less judgmental toward some, including LGBT people.
Francis made his comments on Aug. 5 in a private meeting in Lisbon with members of the Jesuit order, of which he is a member, during his trip for World Youth Day. They were published on Monday by the Jesuit journal Civilta Cattolica.
In a question-and-answer session, a Portuguese Jesuit said that during a sabbatical in the United States, he was saddened that many Catholics, including some bishops, were hostile to the pope’s leadership.
“You have seen that in the United States the situation is not easy: there is a very strong reactionary attitude. It is organized and shapes the way people belong, even emotionally,” the pope responded.
Religious conservatives in the United States often have aligned with politically conservative media outlets to criticize the pope over a host of issues such as climate change, immigration, social justice, his calls for gun control and his opposition to the death penalty.
“You have been to the United States and you say you have felt a climate of closure. Yes, this climate can be experienced in some situations,” Francis said.
“And there, one can lose the true tradition and turn to ideologies for support. In other words, ideology replaces faith, membership in a sector of the Church replaces membership in the Church,” he said.
Francis said his critics should understand that “there is an appropriate evolution in the understanding of matters of faith and morals” and that being backward-looking is “useless.”
As an example, he said some pontiffs centuries ago were tolerant of slavery but the Church evolved.
One of the pope’s fiercest American critics, Rome-based Cardinal Raymond Burke, wrote in an introduction for a recent book that a meeting of bishops called by Francis for this October to help chart the future of the Church risked sowing “confusion and error and division.”

2023-08-28
AP

  • China ended its “zero-COVID” policy only in December, after years of draconian curbs that at times included full-city lockdowns and lengthy quarantines for people who were infected
2023-08-28
AP

BEIJING: China will no longer require a negative COVID-19 test result from incoming travelers starting Wednesday.
It is a milestone toward ending the virus restrictions imposed in China since early 2020.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced the change at a briefing Monday.
China ended its “zero-COVID” policy only in December, after years of draconian curbs that at times included full-city lockdowns and lengthy quarantines for people who were infected.
As part of those measures, incoming travelers were required to quarantine for weeks at government-designated hotels.
The curbs slowed the world’s second-largest economy, leading to rising unemployment and rare instances of unrest.

2023-08-28
AFP

  • Launch needs to happen before the current window expires on September 15
  • Last week, India landed a craft near the Moon’s south pole in a historic triumph
2023-08-28
AFP

TOKYO: Japan’s space agency on Monday postponed for the third time the launch of its “Moon Sniper” lunar mission due to strong winds just half an hour before launch.
The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) gave no new date for the launch, which comes after India successfully landed a probe on the Moon last week.
The rocket, set for launch from the southern island of Tanegashima, will also carry a research satellite developed by JAXA, NASA and the European Space Agency.
Tatsuru Tokunaga, a Mitsubishi Heavy Industries official in charge of the launch, told reporters the mission was postponed as “upper winds did not meet the launch conditions” and that it would take “at least three days” to prepare for another attempt.
The firm said the launch needs to happen before the current window expires on September 15.
Last week, India landed a craft near the Moon’s south pole in a historic triumph.
Previously, only the United States, Russia and China had managed to put a spacecraft on the lunar surface, and none on the south pole.
India’s success came days after a Russian probe crashed in the same region, and four years after a previous Indian attempt failed at the last moment.
Japan has also tried before, attempting last year to land a lunar probe named Omotenashi, carried on NASA’s Artemis 1 mission, but the mission went wrong and communications were lost with the craft.
In April, Japanese start-up ispace failed in an ambitious attempt to become the first private company to land on the Moon, losing communication with its craft after what the firm called a “hard landing.”
The “Moon Sniper” is so called because JAXA is aiming to land its lightweight “Smart Lander for Investigating Moon” (SLIM) within 100 meters of a specific target on the Moon.
This is far less than the usual range of several kilometers.
Using a palm-sized mini rover developed with a toy company, SLIM aims to investigate how the Moon was formed by examining exposed pieces of the lunar mantle.
Japan has also had problems with launch rockets, with failures after liftoff of the next-generation H3 model in March and the normally reliable solid-fuel Epsilon the previous October.
Last month, the test of an Epsilon S rocket, an improved version of the Epsilon, ended in an explosion 50 seconds after ignition.

2023-08-28
Reuters

  • The embassy said in May that “the allegations against Mr. Shonov are wholly without merit“
2023-08-28
Reuters

Russia’s FSB security service has charged a former employee of the US consulate in the Russian Far East with collecting information on the war in Ukraine and other issues for Washington, state news agency TASS said on Monday.
The suspect, Robert Shonov, relayed information to US embassy staffers in Moscow on how Russia’s conscription campaign was impacting political discontent ahead of the 2024 presidential election in Russia, TASS quoted the FSB as saying.
The FSB said it planned to question US embassy employees who were in contact with Shonov, a Russian national who has been under arrest since May.
The embassy said in May that “the allegations against Mr. Shonov are wholly without merit,” and his “only role at the time of his arrest was to compile media summaries of press items from publicly available Russian media sources.”

2023-08-28
Reuters

  • Khan, who was charged for the murder in June, has been facing over 100 cases since his ouster in a parliamentary vote of confidence in April, 2022
2023-08-28
Reuters

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani court on Monday dismissed murder charges against former Prime Minister Imran Khan, his lawyer said.
“God be praised,” said the lawyer, Naeem Panjutha on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, adding the charges related to the murder of a lawyer in southern city of Quetta had been dismissed by a court.
Khan, who was charged for the murder in June, has been facing over 100 cases since his ouster in a parliamentary vote of confidence in April, 2022, after he fell out with the country’s powerful military.
A high court in Islamabad is also due on Monday to give a ruling on an appeal filed by Khan seeking to suspend his conviction in a graft case.

