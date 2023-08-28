Oman In-Focus — Muscat, Seoul sign MoU to propel green transformation 

RIYADH: Bilateral cooperation between Oman and South Korea in the field of green transformation will get a boost thanks to a new agreement between the two countries.
Oman’s Ministry of Energy and Minerals and Korea’s Ministry of Environment have signed a memorandum of understanding amid efforts to propel green transformation, as reported by the Oman News Agency.
The newly signed agreement cements both countries’ efforts to accelerate collaboration in the sphere of green transformation policies and technologies.
Housing loans worth $233m
Omani citizens received as much as 86 million Omani rials ($223 million) worth of housing financing in the first half of 2023 thanks to the Oman Housing Bank.
This comes as the bank approved more than 2,000 housing loans during the period, as reported by the Oman News Agency.
Rustaq led the regions with up to 515 approved housing loans, followed by Muscat with 502, Sohar with 267, and Nizwa with 267.
Digital transformation
Oman’s digital transformation program is set to expedite thanks to a new memorandum of understanding signed between the country’s Ministry of Transport and the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority.
The MoU aims to create a strategic partnership and institutional cooperation between the Unified National Portal for e-Government Services project and Sanad Service Centers, ONA reported.
The areas of cooperation between the two parties include reviewing and developing the digital integration framework for the electronic portal of the Sanad e-Services Centers to ensure its alignment with the strategy of integration of the National Portal for e-Government Services.