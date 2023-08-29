You are here

UK air traffic control says it has fixed a technical problem that sparked delays and cancelations

A British Airways staff member speaks to a passenger at Heathrow Airport Terminal 3, as Britain's National Air Traffic Service (NATS) restricts UK air traffic due to a technical issue causing delays, in London, Britain, August 28, 2023. (REUTERS)
A British Airways staff member speaks to a passenger at Heathrow Airport Terminal 3, as Britain's National Air Traffic Service (NATS) restricts UK air traffic due to a technical issue causing delays, in London, Britain, August 28, 2023. (REUTERS)
AP

  • After fixing the problem, NATS said it was “working closely with airlines and airports to manage the flights affected as efficiently as possible
LONDON: Thousands of airline passengers faced delays on Monday after Britain’s air traffic control system was hit by a breakdown that slowed takeoffs and landings across the UK on one of the busiest travel days of the year.
More than three hours after it reported the “technical issue,” flight control operator National Air Traffic Services said it had “identified and remedied” the problem and flights could begin to return to normal. But scores of flights were canceled, and Heathrow Airport said its schedules would be “significantly disrupted” for the rest of the day.
Lyudmila Hristova said she and her husband had planned to attend a niece’s wedding in Bulgaria, but their flight from Heathrow was canceled.
“Now we are looking for some information on how we can arrange another flight,” she said. “It is so difficult, they just got us out of the airport, it was very rude. There was no information, just some leaflets and that’s it.”
NATS said the outage had hit its ability to process flight plans automatically, meaning the plans had to be input manually, a much slower process. It did not disclose the cause of the problem.
The service said it had “applied traffic flow restrictions to maintain safety” but that UK airspace remained open.
After fixing the problem, NATS said it was “working closely with airlines and airports to manage the flights affected as efficiently as possible. Our engineers will be carefully monitoring the system’s performance as we return to normal operations.”
Monday was a holiday for many in the UK and a date when many families return from vacations before the start of the school year.
European air traffic authority Eurocontrol warned of “very high” delays, and airports both inside and outside the UK told passengers to expect waits and cancelations. Passengers scheduled to fly to Britain from European airports said they were being told to expect delays of several hours or more.
Dozens of flights were canceled at Heathrow, Europe’s busiest air hub, which urged passengers “to only travel to the airport if their flight is confirmed as still operating.”
“Teams across Heathrow are working as hard as they can to minimize the knock-on impacts and assist those whose journeys have been affected,” it said in a statement.
British Airways said it had to make “significant changes” to its schedule and advised passengers booked on short-haul flights Monday not to go to airports without confirming their flight status.
Aviation analyst Alastair Rosenschein, a former BA pilot, said the air traffic system appeared to have suffered “some kind of patchy failure as opposed to a total shutdown.”
He told Sky News that “the disruption will be quite severe at some airports” and some UK-bound flights would likely have to land in other European countries in order to reduce the flow of inbound planes.

 

Russia says intercepted two US drones near Crimea

Russia says intercepted two US drones near Crimea
Russia says intercepted two US drones near Crimea

Russia says intercepted two US drones near Crimea
  • Incidents involving Russian aircraft and US drones have increased in recent months
MOSCOW: Moscow said Monday that it had scrambled two fighter jets to intercept two US reconnaissance drones near Crimea.
The Russian defense ministry said on Telegram that it mobilized the two jets after it “detected a flight in the direction of the Russian state border.”
According to the ministry, the two US drones, a Reaper and a Global Hawk, were “carrying out aerial reconnaissance in the region of the Crimean peninsula,” near the Black Sea.
Moscow annexed Crimea in 2014.
After the arrival of the Russian planes, the drones “changed their direction of flight and left the areas where aerial reconnaissance was being conducted,” the ministry added.
Incidents involving Russian aircraft and US drones have increased in recent months.
On Sunday, Russia said it had scrambled a fighter plane to deter a US air force reconnaissance drone from crossing its borders over the Black Sea.
 

 

Biden says action needed against ‘hate-fueled violence’ after racist shooting in Florida

Biden says action needed against ‘hate-fueled violence’ after racist shooting in Florida
Biden says action needed against 'hate-fueled violence' after racist shooting in Florida

Biden says action needed against ‘hate-fueled violence’ after racist shooting in Florida
  • “We must refuse to live in a country where Black families going to the store or Black students going to school live in fear of being gunned down because of the color of their skin,” Biden wrote
WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris met with the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s family to mark Monday’s 60th anniversary of the March on Washington, where King delivered his famous “I Have a Dream” speech at the Lincoln Memorial.
The White House invited a broad group of civil rights leaders to the meeting, including Martin Luther King III, his wife, Arndrea Waters King, his sister Bernice King and the Rev. Al Sharpton, along with representatives from organizations representing Jews, Hispanics and Asian Americans, according to Sharpton’s National Action Network.
The Democratic president was taking a page out of history by opening the White House to King’s family. On Aug. 28, 1963, the day of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, President John F. Kennedy welcomed King and other key organizers of the march to the Oval Office for a meeting.
The White House initially said Biden’s meeting would be closed to press coverage, but reversed course midday on Monday and said journalists would be allowed in for the top of the meeting. It comes two days after Saturday’s racist attack at a Jacksonville, Florida store in which three Black people were shot to death by a white man wearing a mask and firing a weapon emblazoned with a swastika. The shooter, who had also posted racist writings, killed himself.
Biden also was to address a reception Monday evening to mark the 60th anniversary of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, a nonpartisan, nonprofit legal organization that was established at Kennedy’s request to help advocate for racial justice.
In an opinion piece written for the Washington Post, Biden said the administration is working to advance King’s dream of a society in which people don’t judge others by their skin color.
Biden said his policies have led to a drop in Black unemployment, more small businesses being opened by Black entrepreneurs and more Black families covered by health insurance.
He’s given some $7 billion to the network of historically Black colleges and universities and has emphasized appointing Black people to his Cabinet and White House staff, throughout the federal judiciary and to independent agencies like the Federal Reserve.
“For generations, Black Americans haven’t always been fully included in our democracy or our economy, but by pure courage and heart, they have never given up pursuing the American Dream,” Biden wrote.
He also referenced Saturday’s racist attack in Jacksonville, Florida.
“We must refuse to live in a country where Black families going to the store or Black students going to school live in fear of being gunned down because of the color of their skin,” Biden wrote.
He called on the country to “reject the cramped view that America is a zero-sum game that holds that for one to succeed, another must fail,” adding: “Let us remember America is big enough for everyone to do well and reach their God-given potential.”
Biden’s meeting with King’s family and his remarks at the reception will give the president, who is running for reelection, an opportunity to appeal to Black voters by talking about what he and the broader administration have done to help make their lives better.
But Biden has also struggled to fulfill key promises to Black voters, perhaps the most loyal group in his political base. He kept a promise to put a Black woman — the first to serve — on the Supreme Court, but has been unable to follow through on pledges to shore up voting rights or enact changes to policing to help stop violence against people of color by law enforcement. Legislation on both issues has stalled in a divided Congress.
Harris, the first Black person elected vice president, said in a statement Monday that the march, though historic, “was neither the beginning nor the end of the movement for civil rights.”
“Today, sixty years after that historic day, let us rededicate ourselves to the fight for equity, opportunity, and justice,” she said. “And let us continue to work to secure our most foundational freedoms: the freedom to vote, the freedom of women to make decisions about their own bodies, and the freedom to live free from hate and violence.”
The 1963 March on Washington is still considered one of the greatest and most consequential racial justice demonstrations in US history.
The nonviolent protest attracted as many as 250,000 people to the Lincoln Memorial and provided momentum for Congress to pass landmark civil rights and voting rights legislation in the following years. King was assassinated in April 1968 in Memphis, Tennessee.
On Saturday, the same day as the shooting in Florida, thousands converged on the National Mall for a 60th anniversary commemoration. Speakers and others said a country still riven by racial inequality has yet to fulfill King’s dream of a colorblind society in which his four children “will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.”

 

After Wagner chief death, Russia vows to keep helping Mali

This undated photograph provided by the French military shows three Russian mercenaries in northern Mali. (AP)
This undated photograph provided by the French military shows three Russian mercenaries in northern Mali. (AP)
After Wagner chief death, Russia vows to keep helping Mali

This undated photograph provided by the French military shows three Russian mercenaries in northern Mali. (AP)
  • The 15-member council in June voted to end a decade-long peacekeeping mission in Mali after the military junta abruptly asked the 13,000-strong force (MINUSMA) to leave — a move the United States said was engineered by the Wagner group
UNITED NATIONS: Russia pledged at the United Nations on Monday to keep providing “comprehensive assistance” to Mali, where about 1,000 fighters with Russia’s Wagner mercenary group are helping the West African state’s junta fight an Islamist insurgency.
Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin died in a plane crash last week and Russian President Vladimir Putin then ordered Wagner fighters to sign an oath of allegiance to the Russian state.
Russia’s Deputy UN Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy said that bilateral cooperation between Russia and Mali and the military junta’s “sovereign choice” of international security partners “are keeping our former Western partners up at night.”
“Russia, for its part, will continue to provide Mali and other interested African partners with comprehensive assistance on a bilateral, equal and mutually respectful basis,” he told the UN Security Council.
The 15-member council in June voted to end a decade-long peacekeeping mission in Mali after the military junta abruptly asked the 13,000-strong force (MINUSMA) to leave — a move the United States said was engineered by the Wagner group.
Mali has struggled to stem the Islamist insurgency that took root following an uprising in 2012. UN sanctions monitors reported to the Security Council this month that “in less than a year, Islamic State in the Greater Sahara has almost doubled its areas of control in Mali.”
Mali’s junta, which seized power in coups in 2020 and 2021, teamed up with Wagner in 2021.
“As many of us feared, the transition government’s decision to close MINUSMA has already triggered renewed violence on the ground,” US Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, told the Security Council on Monday.
“Additionally, MINUSMA’s withdrawal limits the ability of the international community to protect civilians from the predations of Wagner, whose activities contribute to greater insecurity in the country,” she said. 

 

Five migrants killed as boat capsizes off Greece

Five migrants killed as boat capsizes off Greece
Five migrants killed as boat capsizes off Greece

Five migrants killed as boat capsizes off Greece
  • Public broadcaster ERT said 1,100 people had arrived in Greece in August against 789 in July and 608 in June
ATHENS: Five people including an 11-month girl died Monday and 54 people were rescued when two migrant boats sank off Greece, officials said.

The first capsize took place off the island of Samos near the Turkish border. The coast guard rescued 37 people, including a woman who had died, government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis and the coast guard said.

Later, another boat sank near the Greek island of Lesbos. Four migrants died, including an 8-year-old boy and three girls, aged 11 months, 8 years and 14 years, Marinakis said.

Public broadcaster ERT said 1,100 people had arrived in Greece in August against 789 in July and 608 in June, citing government figures.

It said 10,790 migrants and arrived in Greece in the first eight months of this year against 5,216 in the previous corresponding period.

In June, an overcrowded fishing trawler carrying up to 750 people who had been picked up in Libya sank off Greece.

Around 100 of them were saved, but it is thought that some 600 drowned, according to Greek figures.

Thousands of migrants, mostly from Syria, Afghanistan and Pakistan, have entered Greece in recent years from the sea and land borders with Turkiye. Following a strict migration policy, Greece has stepped up patrols in the Aegean Sea between Greece and Turkiye with the help of the European Border Surveillance Agency, Frontex.

Elsewhere, About 170 migrants who were rescued in the Atlantic Ocean have been stuck aboard a Spanish Civil Guard boat for days near the northwest African nation of Mauritania after authorities there refused to let them disembark, according to Spanish media reports.

Spain’s Interior Ministry on Monday declined to provide details of the incident but said in an email that it was “confident that the situation would be resolved in the following hours.” It said 168 people were rescued.

A spokesperson for Mauritania’s Interior Ministry could not immediately be reached for comment.

Leading Spanish newspaper El País said the Civil Guard rescued the migrants Thursday about 80 nautical miles off the coast of Mauritania. It said the migrants are believed to be Senegalese.

The Civil Guard is one of two national police forces in Spain. For years, it has worked with local authorities in Mauritania and Senegal to try to prevent migrants from attempting to reach Spain’s Canary Islands, an archipelago in the Atlantic Ocean off the northwest coast of Africa. In recent months, there has been a surge of migrants departing from Senegal who must navigate north past Mauritania to reach the Canaries.

International maritime law mandates that any person found in distress at sea must be rescued and brought to the nearest place of safety.

Trump historic DC trial set for March 2024, in thick of GOP presidential fight

Trump historic DC trial set for March 2024, in thick of GOP presidential fight
Trump historic DC trial set for March 2024, in thick of GOP presidential fight

Trump historic DC trial set for March 2024, in thick of GOP presidential fight
  • Trump will have to stand trial in at least three criminal cases while he is campaigning for party’s nomination for 2024 election
  • Trump has portrayed all four criminal prosecutions as politically motivated attempts to stop him from returning to power
WASHINGTON: Donald Trump will stand trial in March 2024 for trying to overturn his 2020 presidential election defeat, one day before Republican voters in more than a dozen US states will decide whether to give him a chance to recapture the White House.

US Judge Tanya Chutkan on Monday set a trial date of March 4 for the federal case in Washington, one of four criminal prosecutions the former president faces.

That is one day before “Super Tuesday,” a potentially decisive date in the Republican presidential nominating contest, when states from Maine to California will hold their nominating contests. Opinion polls show Trump leading his rivals by a wide margin.

Chutkan’s decision means that Trump will likely have to stand trial in at least three separate criminal cases while he is campaigning for the party’s nomination to take on Democratic President Joe Biden in the November 2024 election. A trial date in a fourth criminal case has not yet been set.

He is also a defendant in three civil trials scheduled to take place over the coming six months.

Trump’s lawyers had pressed for an April 2026 trial date, but Chutkan said they did not need that long to prepare.

“Mr. Trump will have to make the trial date work, regardless of his schedule,” Chutkan said.

Trump is scheduled to stand trial in New York on March 25 on state charges of concealing a hush money payment to a porn star. Chutkan said she would consult with the judge in that case to work out any potential scheduling conflicts.

A third trial is scheduled for May 20, 2024 on federal charges in Florida, alleging that Trump illegally retained classified records after leaving the White House and tried to obstruct justice.

A trial date for the fourth criminal case in Georgia has not yet been set. Fulton County prosecutor Fani Willis has requested a start of March 4, but Chutkan’s decision means that timeline will likely shift.

Trump did not attend Monday’s hearing. He has previously lashed out at Chutkan, saying, without evidence, that she is biased against him. Chutkan has warned that Trump should stop posting inflammatory statements online about witnesses or others involved in the case.

Trump has portrayed all four criminal prosecutions as politically motivated attempts to stop him from returning to power.

He has pleaded not guilty in three of those cases, and is due in Georgia on Sept. 6 to enter a plea in that case, according to a court filing on Monday. That case also stemming from his efforts to overturn his 2020 defeat.

One of his 18 co-defendants in Georgia, his former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, is pressing to move his trial to federal court, where he might face a more sympathetic jury.

In Washington, Trump’s attorneys say they need time to sort through the government’s evidence, which totals about 12.8 million pages.

“This man’s liberty and life is at stake and he deserves an adequate representation,” attorney John Lauro said.

Prosecutors say much of the evidence consists of public materials, such as Trump’s statements and congressional records. They said on Monday that they have handed most of it over.

Chutkan said Trump’s legal team should have already gotten a good start. “Mr. Trump’s counsel has known this was coming for some time,” she said.

