You are here

  • Home
  • UK air travel disruption to last for days - minister

UK air travel disruption to last for days - minister

UK air travel disruption to last for days - minister
Travellers wait near the British Airways check-in area at Heathrow Airport, as Britain's National Air Traffic Service (NATS) restricts UK air traffic due to a technical issue causing delays, in London (REUTERS)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nptwm

Updated 29 August 2023
Reuters

UK air travel disruption to last for days - minister

UK air travel disruption to last for days - minister
  • Hundreds of flights were canceled or delayed on Monday — one of the country’s busiest travel days — after air traffic controllers were forced to switch to manual systems
Updated 29 August 2023
Reuters

LONDON: British Transport Minister Mark Harper said it would take days to resolve the widespread disruption to flights into and out of the country after air traffic control systems were hit by a technical problem.
Hundreds of flights were canceled or delayed on Monday — one of the country’s busiest travel days — after air traffic controllers were forced to switch to manual systems.
Harper added that government officials did not believe the technical problem was the result of a cyberattack.
“There is going to be some knock-on impact today and I suspect for another few days as airlines get their planes and get their services back to normal,” Harper told the BBC on Tuesday.
Heathrow Airport, Britain’s busiest hub, told passengers on X, formerly known as Twitter, to contact their airline before traveling to the airport on Tuesday.
Airlines said they were making changes to their schedules to try and fly as many people as possible but some planes and crews were not where they should have been.
“We’re working as hard as possible to get affected customers on their way again,” British Airways said on Twitter.

Topics: UK

Related

Afghan kites take to London skies on anniversary of Taliban takeover
World
Afghan kites take to London skies on anniversary of Taliban takeover
Man arrested after uranium found at UK’s Heathrow Airport
World
Man arrested after uranium found at UK’s Heathrow Airport

UK air traffic failure set to disrupt flights for days

UK air traffic failure set to disrupt flights for days
Updated 4 min 41 sec ago
Reuters

UK air traffic failure set to disrupt flights for days

UK air traffic failure set to disrupt flights for days
  • Mark Harper, the transport secretary, warned it would take days to resolve the issues even though the fault was fixed
  • Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he understood people were frustrated
Updated 4 min 41 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: The British government was working with airlines on Tuesday to help ensure passengers stranded in airports across Europe can get home after an air traffic control glitch caused widespread disruption to flights that is expected to last for days.
Over 1,500 flights were canceled on Monday — a public holiday in parts of the UK, and one of the busiest travel days as the school holidays draw to close — when air traffic controllers were forced to switch to manual systems due to a technical problem.
That left thousands of passengers stuck at airports in Europe and further afield.
“We were stuck in the airport for about seven or eight hours yesterday. We were left high and dry,” said Maria Ball a holidaymaker from Liverpool, in the northwest of England.
She said she ended up at Paris’ Charles De Gaulle airport from another one in the city, having finally found a flight to Edinburgh and then facing a four hour journey in a hire car to get home when she lands.
Mark Harper, the transport secretary, warned it would take days to resolve the issues even though the fault was fixed after a few hours on Monday as cancelations hit airline schedules meaning planes and crews were out of place.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he understood people were frustrated.
“The transport secretary is in constant dialogue with all the industry participants. He will be talking to airlines specifically later today and making sure that they support passengers to get home as quickly as possible,” Sunak said.
Harper said government officials did not believe the technical problem, the first on this scale for a decade, was the result of a cyberattack.
Aviation analytics firm Cirium said 790 flights departing UK airports were canceled and 785 flights due to arrive were canceled on Monday, meaning just over a quarter of all flights into or out of the country were affected.
British Airways said it was working hard “to get back on track” and had offered passengers flying short-haul routes to change their flight dates free of charge.
EasyJet said that the knock-on impact meant some flights were canceled this morning.
“While this is outside of our control, we apologize for the difficulty this has caused for our customers and we remain focused on doing all possible to assist and repatriate them as soon as possible at this very busy time of year,” a spokesperson said.
Heathrow Airport, Britain’s busiest hub, told passengers on X, formerly known as Twitter, to contact their airline before traveling to the airport on Tuesday.

Topics: UK British government air traffic Europe

Related

Birmingham Airport’s flights to the Middle East on the increase
World
Birmingham Airport’s flights to the Middle East on the increase
UK air traffic control says it has fixed a technical problem that sparked delays and cancelations
World
UK air traffic control says it has fixed a technical problem that sparked delays and cancelations

Pakistan police widen search as dead schoolgirl’s family use media to stay ‘one step ahead’

Sara Sharif was found dead at her home on Aug. 10 by police in the UK after receiving a phone call from her father Urfan Sharif.
Sara Sharif was found dead at her home on Aug. 10 by police in the UK after receiving a phone call from her father Urfan Sharif.
Updated 29 August 2023
Arab News

Pakistan police widen search as dead schoolgirl’s family use media to stay ‘one step ahead’

Sara Sharif was found dead at her home on Aug. 10 by police in the UK after receiving a phone call from her father Urfan Sharif.
  • Father, step mother, uncle of Sara Sharif still missing, with officers focusing on city of Jhelum
  • ‘Minute by minute’ coverage helping them evade capture, senior officer says
Updated 29 August 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Police in Pakistan are widening the search for three people wanted in connection with the death of British schoolgirl Sara Sharif as they said the suspects are using news reports to elude them.

The 10-year-old was found dead at her home on Aug. 10 by police in the UK after receiving a phone call from her father Urfan Sharif, who left the country for Pakistan the day before.

Urfan, his partner Beinash Batool and his brother Faisal Malik are all thought to be hiding in Pakistan, having flown to Islamabad along with five more of Urfan’s children.

Police have focused their investigations on the city of Jhelum, where Urfan’s extended family lives, and said they are now expanding their search to two more local areas.

The Daily Telegraph reported that local police suggested the family were “one step ahead” of them as a result of extensive media coverage of the manhunt.

Malik Nisar, a police inspector at Domeli Police Station in Jhelum in charge of one of the search teams, said: “We are trying our best to arrest Urfan, Beinash and Faisal soon. They keep changing the locations.”

Sardar Nisar Ahmed Khan, spokesman of the Regional Police Office Rawalpindi, said: “The media is reporting minute by minute and I think they (the family) are changing the location through media reporting — and they are monitoring the news to avoid the arrest.

“Police initiated several raids but got no breakthrough yet. This case is a challenge for us and we want to unburden ourselves by arresting them soon.”

A number of Urfan’s relatives have also disappeared amid police raids looking for the missing trio across Jhelum.

Meanwhile, police in the UK have urged anyone with information to come forward ahead of an inquest into Sara’s death at Woking Coroner’s Court on Tuesday.

A post-mortem failed to establish the cause of death, but she was found to have sustained “multiple and extensive injuries” over “an extended period of time,” while police admitted that the girl and her family were known to both them and social services. 

A mother whose child attended the same school as Sara reported that her daughter had seen the schoolgirl with multiple cuts and bruises on her body months before she was found dead, but when questioned, Sara had said they were caused by a bicycle accident. Other people who knew Sara told police she had been home-schooled since April.

Topics: UK Pakistan

Related

UAE’s PureHealth expands UK presence with $1.2bn acquisition 
UAE’s PureHealth expands UK presence with $1.2bn acquisition 
Pakistan’s health minister says working on strategy to counter poliovirus threat from Afghanistan
Pakistan
Pakistan’s health minister says working on strategy to counter poliovirus threat from Afghanistan

Putin won’t attend Prigozhin’s funeral — Kremlin

Putin won’t attend Prigozhin’s funeral — Kremlin
Updated 29 August 2023
Reuters

Putin won’t attend Prigozhin’s funeral — Kremlin

Putin won’t attend Prigozhin’s funeral — Kremlin
  • Plane crash took out top Wagner bosses
  • Funeral plans unclear
Updated 29 August 2023
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin has no plans to attend the funeral of Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, who was killed when his plane crashed last week, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.
The private Embraer Legacy 600 private jet on which Prigozhin was traveling to St. Petersburg from Moscow crashed in the Tver region north of Moscow on Aug. 23 with the loss of all 10 people on board, including two other top leaders of Wagner and four men reported to be Prigozhin’s bodyguards.
It is still unclear what caused the plane to crash but villagers near the crash scene told Reuters they heard a bang and then saw the jet plummet to the ground.
When asked if Putin would attend the funeral of Prigozhin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters: “The presence of the president is not envisaged.”
Peskov said the Kremlin did not have any specific information about the funeral plans, and the arrangements were up to relatives.
The day after the crash, Putin sent his condolences to the families of those killed and said he had known Prigozhin for a very long time, since the chaotic years of the early 1990s.
“He was a man with a difficult fate, and he made serious mistakes in life,” Putin said, while describing him as a talented businessman.
The crash came two months to the day after Prigozhin and his mercenaries staged a mutiny against Putin’s top military commanders in which they took control of the southern city of Rostov and advanced toward Moscow before turning back 200 km (125 miles) from the capital.
The mutiny posed the biggest challenge to Putin’s rule since he took power on the last day of 1999. The Kremlin has rejected as an “absolute lie” the suggestion by some Western politicians and commentators — for which they have not provided evidence — that Putin ordered Prigozhin to be killed in revenge.
US President Joe Biden said last week he was not surprised by the death and that not much happened in Russia that Putin was not behind.
Investigators said on Sunday that genetic tests had confirmed that Prigozhin was among the 10 people killed in the crash. Also on board was Dmitry Utkin, the co-founder of Wagner and the group’s top military commander, and Valery Chekalov, the head of Wagner logistics.
Russia’s Fontanka media reported on Tuesday that associates of Chekalov had gathered at the Severnoye cemetery in St. Petersburg for his funeral.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Vladimir Putin Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin

Related

Putin orders Wagner fighters to sign oath of allegiance after Prigozhin’s demise
World
Putin orders Wagner fighters to sign oath of allegiance after Prigozhin’s demise
Putin sends condolences to family of Wagner boss Prigozhin
World
Putin sends condolences to family of Wagner boss Prigozhin

Pakistan court suspends ex-PM Khan’s graft sentence: lawyers

Pakistan court suspends ex-PM Khan’s graft sentence: lawyers
Updated 29 August 2023
AFP

Pakistan court suspends ex-PM Khan’s graft sentence: lawyers

Pakistan court suspends ex-PM Khan’s graft sentence: lawyers
  • The charismatic 70-year-old is Pakistan’s most popular politician and claims his ousting and subsequent legal cases have been orchestrated by the powerful military establishment
  • Khan was ousted in April last year, analysts said it was because he lost the support of those same generals who handed him the keys to office
Updated 29 August 2023
AFP

Islamabad: A Pakistan high court on Tuesday suspended former prime minister Imran Khan’s prison sentence for a graft conviction, his lawyer said, but it was unclear if he would be immediately released.
A spokesman for Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party said the Islamabad High Court had overturned a lower court’s decision this month to imprison him for three years, a judgment which barred him from contesting upcoming elections.
His party and lawyers said he was granted bail, but they feared the 70-year-old would be rearrested over one of the more than 200 cases levelled against him since he was was ousted by parliamentary vote in April 2022.
“We have filed a separate application requesting the court pass an order barring the authorities from arresting him in any other case,” Gohar Khan, one of the lawyers, told AFP.
“If authorities arrest him in any other case, it will be against his legal rights.”
Khan has been in prison for three weeks since a judge found him guilty of failing to properly declare gifts he received while in office.
Anticipating his release, Khan’s legal team said they would head for Attock Jail, a century-old prison around 60 kilometers west of the capital, Islamabad.
But political commentator Omar Quraishi told AFP “it remains to be seen if the former prime minister will be released and if so, when,” because of the volume of other cases involving Khan.
The charismatic 70-year-old is Pakistan’s most popular politician and claims his ousting and subsequent legal cases have been orchestrated by the powerful military establishment to deny him a second term.
Khan was also briefly jailed on graft charges in May, sparking days of civil unrest, but since then, his PTI party has been targeted by a major crackdown which has vastly diminished his street power and seen most of his senior leadership jump ship or be locked away.
Islamabad said it was targeted by “anti-state” violence during backlash over that arrest.
But rights groups say authorities used overly broad anti-terror laws to suppress PTI, and the domestic press reported pressure to censor or smear Khan on the airwaves.
While Khan was imprisoned this month, Pakistan’s parliament was dissolved at the request of his successor Shehbaz Sharif to pave the way for a caretaker government which will usher in elections in the coming months.
No date for the polls has yet been announced.
Khan, a former cricket star, surged to power in 2018 on a wave of popular support, an anti-corruption manifesto and the backing of the powerful military establishment.
When he was ousted in April last year, analysts said it was because he lost the support of those same generals who handed him the keys to office.
He was replaced by a shaky coalition of the dynastic parties which have historically ruled Pakistan.
But as an opposition politician, he waged an unprecedented campaign against the influential generals, who have staged at least three successful coups leading to decades of martial law.

Topics: Pakistan Imran Khan

Related

Pakistan court drops murder abetment charges against Imran Khan — lawyer
Pakistan
Pakistan court drops murder abetment charges against Imran Khan — lawyer
Cipher case: Imran Khan booked under Official Secrets Act
Press Review
Cipher case: Imran Khan booked under Official Secrets Act

Cyprus police arrest 21 after anti-immigrant violence

Cyprus police arrest 21 after anti-immigrant violence
Updated 29 August 2023
Reuters

Cyprus police arrest 21 after anti-immigrant violence

Cyprus police arrest 21 after anti-immigrant violence
  • Monday night’s incidents followed a peaceful sit-down protest by migrants against violence late on Sunday, where people wearing hoods damaged a property and vehicles belonging to non-Cypriots
  • Tension boiled over after the protest broke up, with groups of migrants and Greek Cypriots kept apart by police using teargas and water cannon
Updated 29 August 2023
Reuters

NICOSIA: Cyprus police arrested 21 people late Monday after violent clashes involving immigrants and residents of a community in the west of the island which has a large population of asylum-seekers.
Police said those arrested after a second night of disturbances in the village of Chlorakas, some 155 km west of the capital Nicosia, included migrants and locals.
Monday night’s incidents followed a peaceful sit-down protest by migrants against violence late on Sunday, where people wearing hoods damaged a property and vehicles belonging to non-Cypriots.
Tension boiled over after the protest broke up, with groups of migrants and Greek Cypriots kept apart by police using teargas and water cannon. One police officer was lightly hurt by a petrol bomb.
Cyprus had seen a spike in the arrival of irregular migrants and people seeking asylum in recent years, though the rate of increase has tapered off this year. About 20 percent of the migrant community in Chlorakas comes from Syria.
Tensions have been running high in Chlorakas for several years over what some locals believe is a disproportionately high number of asylum seekers or recognized refugees settled there.
The island’s interior ministry declared the community off-limits to new arrivals in 2021, and last week authorities said they would vacate a property complex where hundreds of migrants lived without electricity and running water.
Sunday’s disturbances were preceded by a demonstration of around 300 people who marched through a central street in Chlorakas, calling for an end to irregular migration. Several participants then broke off from the main body of demonstrators and damaged property, police said.

Topics: Cyprus migrants

Related

Five migrants killed as boat capsizes off Greece
World
Five migrants killed as boat capsizes off Greece
Rescue ship saves 438 migrants in Mediterranean: NGO
Middle-East
Rescue ship saves 438 migrants in Mediterranean: NGO

Latest updates

Saudi King attends weekly Cabinet meeting
Saudi King attends weekly Cabinet meeting
Future of gaming industry in the spotlight as key forum set to begin in Riyadh
Future of gaming industry in the spotlight as key forum set to begin in Riyadh
Roya Media Group expands with 24h news channel
Roya Media Group expands with 24h news channel
UK air traffic failure set to disrupt flights for days
UK air traffic failure set to disrupt flights for days
Red Sea Global partners with WTTC to boost sustainable tourism in KSA
Red Sea Global partners with WTTC to boost sustainable tourism in KSA

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.