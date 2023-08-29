Saudi banks’ aggregate profits in July surge 9.64% to $1.71bn

You are here

According to the SAMA report, deposits in these banks rose 9.84 percent annually to reach SR2.44 trillion in July. (Shutterstock)
RIYADH: The aggregate profit of banks operating in Saudi Arabia soared 9.64 percent to SR6.37 billion ($1.71 billion) in July, compared to SR5.8 billion in the same month of the previous year, official data showed. 

The latest report released by the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, revealed that the aggregate assets of these banks also rose 8.84 percent year on year in July to SR3.84 trillion. 

SAMA’s monthly statistical bulletin covers the results of banks listed on the Saudi Stock Exchange and some foreign banks operating in the Kingdom. 

According to the report, deposits in these banks rose 9.84 percent annually to reach SR2.44 trillion in July. 

The report added that loans provided to the private sector surged 9.97 percent year on year in July to SR2.43 trillion. 

“The numbers reinforce our belief that credit growth in the system will remain robust, primarily driven by corporate loans, despite the prevailing high-interest rate environment,” Al-Rajhi Capital commented on the latest SAMA report. 

However, the bulletin revealed that SAMA’s assets dropped 2.73 percent or SR46.5 billion in July to SR1.78 trillion, compared to SR1.83 trillion in the previous month. 

On an annual basis, SAMA’s assets dipped by SR219.8 billion last month, the report added. 

According to the report, the central bank’s investments in foreign securities dropped 14 percent in July to SR968.32 billion, compared to SR1.12 trillion in the same month of the previous year. 

On the other hand, deposits of SAMA in banks abroad rose 6.88 percent in July to SR354.01 billion, compared to SR331.21 billion in the same month of 2022. 

SAMA’s miscellaneous assets declined by 26.76 percent in July 2023, going down to SR180.49 billion, compared to SR246.45 billion in the same month of the previous year. 

Earlier this month, SAMA Gov. Ayman Al-Sayari revealed that Saudi Arabia is the largest Islamic finance market in the world, with total assets exceeding SR3.1 trillion. 

The governor also added that the Kingdom is the largest sovereign sukuk issuer in the world. 

According to Al-Sayari, the total value of the Islamic finance sector currently stands at SR11.2 trillion, displaying an average growth of 9.6 percent over the last three years. 

Oil Updates — crude slips as demand worries outweigh supply concerns

Oil Updates — crude slips as demand worries outweigh supply concerns
Oil Updates — crude slips as demand worries outweigh supply concerns

Oil Updates — crude slips as demand worries outweigh supply concerns
SINGAPORE: Oil prices slipped on Tuesday as worries that further possible US interest rate hikes could pull down demand outweighed concerns that a tropical storm off the US Gulf Coast may impact supply.

Brent crude was down 19 cents, or 0.2 percent, at $84.23 a barrel by 09:40 a.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude shed 24 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $79.86.

Investors await key US economic data later this week that will help determine the path of interest rates this year and next. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Friday said the US central bank may need to raise rates further to cool stubborn inflation.

Markets anticipate an 80 percent chance the Fed standing pat next month, Refinitiv’s FedWatch tool showed, but the probability of a rate hike in November is now seen at roughly 56 percent. 

“It may be difficult for oil prices to maintain the strong bull trend (seen) in July at this stage. The US and European economies will face downward pressure in the fourth quarter until interest rates peak,” said CMC Markets analyst Leon Li.

“So there might be a concern about demand, which puts pressure on oil prices. And China’s economy still hasn’t seen a significant improvement ... Oil prices may remain volatile at this stage, and further increases in the future may require a rebound in Chinese data.”

China’s economic recovery has faltered on the back of a worsening property slump, weak consumer spending and tumbling credit growth, prompting Beijing to cut key policy rates to shore up activity in the world’s second-largest economy and oil consumer.

Prices since the start of the third quarter are up about 12 percent and 13 percent for Brent and WTI, respectively, following production cuts from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, and its allies, known as OPEC+, said analysts at National Australia Bank in a Tuesday note.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Idalia lashed western Cuba on Monday and was almost a hurricane as it headed toward Florida. The storm is likely to cause power outages and could impact crude production on the eastern side of US Gulf Coast.

This week the focus will also be on the US personal consumption expenditures price index report that is due on Thursday and the August nonfarm payrolls data on Friday.

ROSHN Group launches Marafy project in Jeddah

ROSHN Group launches Marafy project in Jeddah
ROSHN Group launches Marafy project in Jeddah

ROSHN Group launches Marafy project in Jeddah
RIYADH: The national real estate developer ROSHN Group announced on Tuesday the launch of the "Marafy" project in Jeddah, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The project is considered one of the largest mixed-use projects, accommodating over 130,000 people and including an artificial water channel that extends 11 km.

Pakistani firm to hold UAE remittance conference next month to promote official banking channels

Pakistani firm to hold UAE remittance conference next month to promote official banking channels
KHURSHID AHMED   

KARACHI: A local consultancy firm has taken an initiative to hold an awareness conference in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in September to persuade overseas Pakistanis to utilize banking channels while sending money to their home country, confirmed its top official on Monday.

Dellsons Associates, a Karachi-based financial advisory company, will organize the event in collaboration with Pakistan’s diplomatic mission in the UAE and some of the leading commercial banks.

Remittances from overseas Pakistanis constitute a major source of earning for the country, though they have taken a substantial nosedive more recently.

“We plan to sensitize Pakistani diaspora about the importance of remitting their hard-earned money through official channels which have witnessed a drop in recent years,” Tufail Ahmed Khan, the CEO of the firm, told Arab News.

Khan informed that The Pakistan Remittance Summit will be held in Dubai on September 28, 2023, with the help of the Pakistan embassy and major commercial banks.

The South Asian country received $14.28 billion from Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries in the last fiscal year as compared to $17.22 billion immediately before that. This accounted for a decline of 17 percent or $2.94 billion, according to the official statistics compiled by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

More than half of the country’s remittances were sourced from GCC states during the outgoing financial year, with Saudi Arabia making the top contribution of $6.44 billion.

Pakistan has exported over 1.7 million workers to GCC, including one million to Saudi Arabia and 331,340 to the UAE between 2020 to July 2023, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Emigration & Overseas Employment.

Khan said the remittance inflow did not match the number of Pakistanis exported to the region during last couple of years.

“If these over a million Pakistanis merely remit an average of $100, which is around Rs30,000, per month through banking channels, the country can easily receive $100 million per month and $1.2 billion per year,” he pointed out.

The Dellsons Associates CEO added there was a huge potential above $100 million per month since an average Pakistani worker was earning 2,000 Dirham and Riyal per month.

He maintained the remittances from overseas Pakistanis could easily increase by an additional $5 billion per year, considering the upsurge in manpower exports to these countries.

Pakistan’s major chunk of remittance inflows is channelized through unofficial Hundi and Hawala networks which offer comparatively higher exchange rates and continue to thrive.

Based on the element of social trust, Hawala is an alternative remittance channel that exists outside of traditional banking system. In the Hundi system, an order is written by a person directing another to pay a certain sum of money to a person named in the order. The money received through these methods is not counted toward the country’s official remittances.

Khan acknowledged that unofficial channels were offering higher rates which are attractive for overseas workers, but he also hoped the event in Dubai would help create awareness about the importance of official channels and risks associated with the unofficial mechanisms.

Saudi and Turkish authorities sign agreement for cooperation in mining sector

Saudi and Turkish authorities sign agreement for cooperation in mining sector
Saudi and Turkish authorities sign agreement for cooperation in mining sector

Saudi and Turkish authorities sign agreement for cooperation in mining sector
  • The deal aims to enhance collaboration through exchange of knowledge and expertise in mineral exploration services, supply chains, labs, drilling techniques and geological services
  • It was signed by the Kingdom’s minister of industry and mineral resources, Bandar Al-Khorayef, and his Turkish counterpart, Alparslan Bayraktar, during the former’s official visit to Turkiye
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Turkiye have signed an agreement for cooperation in the mining sector.

The memorandum of understanding was signed by the Kingdom’s minister of industry and mineral resources, Bandar Al-Khorayef, and his Turkish counterpart, Alparslan Bayraktar, during the former’s current official visit to Turkiye.

The deal aims to enhance collaboration through the transfer of knowledge and exchange of expertise in mineral exploration services, supply chains, laboratories, drilling techniques, and geological services, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

Other goals include fostering greater cooperation in research and development, clean mining technologies, resource efficiency and substitution, and other related technologies, and encouraging support for private-sector organizations in Saudi Arabia and Turkiye to invest in the sector.

During his visit to Turkiye, Al-Khorayef met a number of ministers and other officials from the Turkish government, and held two meetings with investors, one in Ankara and the other in Istanbul.

In addition to signing the mining cooperation agreement, Al-Khorayef and Bayraktar discussed other issues of mutual interest and concern, with a particular focus on the industrial and mining sectors, and ways in which cooperation between their countries might be enhanced.

In a separate meeting, Al-Khorayef and Omer Bolat, the Turkish minister of trade, discussed opportunities for Saudi Arabia and Turkiye to enhance their economic partnership to help achieve their joint aspirations.

Earlier, Al-Khorayef participated in a roundtable meeting hosted by the Turkish Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey.

He said the Kingdom will be an important destination for Turkish investors due to its economic position, especially after the launch of Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to change the reality of the Saudi economy and reduce its dependence on oil, and benefit from the Kingdom’s distinguished geographical location to be an economic center for the region.

The minister reiterated that the Kingdom is interested in developing the infrastructure that adopts modern technologies, as the national strategy for industry focuses on technology, including artificial intelligence and 3D printing, in addition to creating globally competitive industrial investments in the long term.

Rewaa raises $27m in Series A funding led by Wa’ed Ventures

Rewaa raises $27m in Series A funding led by Wa’ed Ventures
Rewaa raises $27m in Series A funding led by Wa’ed Ventures

Rewaa raises $27m in Series A funding led by Wa’ed Ventures
RIYADH: Rewaa, a leading full-stack inventory management platform for the retail industry, has raised $27 million (SR100 million) in a Series A funding round.

The round was led by Wa’ed Ventures, the Kingdom-based VC fund wholly owned by Aramco. STC’s Corporate Innovation Fund, launched earlier in February to invest in early-stage tech companies across various digital sectors, participated in the round. Rewaa marks CIF’s first venture investment in Saudi Arabia since its launch.

Other participating investors included Silicon Valley’s Graphene Ventures, Sadu Capital, Vision Ventures, Khwarizmi Ventures, RZM Investment, Derayah VC, and Abdulrahman Sulaiman Al Rajhi & Sons Investment Company.

According to the founders, the company has processed over SR7 billion in transaction value to date, positioning it as one of Saudi’s fastest-growing SaaS companies in the MENA region. The company specializes in omnichannel inventory management software.

“This investment propels us toward our vision of becoming the optimal technological partner for small and medium-sized businesses in the retail sector. By contributing to the industry's digital transformation through the creation of a globally competitive product, we aim to make a significant impact on retail merchants, empowering them to deliver unparalleled service with heightened efficiency,” said Mohammed Alqasir, co-founder and CEO at Rewaa.

Rewaa provides retailers with a cloud-based integrated solution that synchronizes online and physical store inventory seamlessly, in addition to offering point-of-sale and accounting modules for a fully integrated platform.

Since its inception in 2018, Rewaa has served more than 7,000 retailers in the Kingdom and abroad, creating over 250 local jobs. The company’s innovation and success led to its recognition as one of the 35 tech companies in the Saudi Unicorns Program.

“Rewaa’s revolutionary approach to digitizing and optimizing operational processes based on efficiency and scale-up goals for SMEs perfectly addresses the needs of the typically-scattered retail industry,” said Fahad Alidi, managing director at Wa’ed Ventures.

“Through our investment, we seek to participate in developing technologies that support the retail market, including Rewaa'a company,” commented Majed Aljarboua, general manager at stc Corporate Funds and Entrepreneurship. 

 

