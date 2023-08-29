UAE’s PureHealth expands UK presence with $1.2bn acquisition 

RIYADH: PureHealth, an Abu Dhabi-based healthcare firm backed by state investor ADQ, has entered the UK market with the acquisition of independent hospital operator Circle Health Group, in a deal valued at 4.41 billion dirhams ($1.2 billion).

This move is aimed at strengthening the UAE’s position as a global healthcare leader, demonstrating its push to expand advanced medical services.

The partnership is set to benefit both nations’ healthcare systems, introducing advanced technologies and broader treatment options for patients in the UAE.

Furthermore, the acquisition will facilitate the exchange of innovative medical practices and expert collaboration, contributing to the growth of clinical expertise.

“This acquisition marks an important milestone in our journey towards creating a global healthcare network which revolutionizes patient care,” said Farhan Malik, managing director and group CEO of PureHealth, in a statement.

As the region’s largest healthcare group, he added: “PureHealth is well-positioned to make significant contributions to the improvement of healthcare systems and access to world-class medical services in the UAE and beyond.”