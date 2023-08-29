You are here

UAE's PureHealth expands UK presence with $1.2bn acquisition 

The partnership is set to benefit both nations’ healthcare systems, introducing advanced technologies and broader treatment options for patients in the UAE. File
The partnership is set to benefit both nations’ healthcare systems, introducing advanced technologies and broader treatment options for patients in the UAE. File
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

UAE's PureHealth expands UK presence with $1.2bn acquisition 

UAE’s PureHealth expands UK presence with $1.2bn acquisition 
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: PureHealth, an Abu Dhabi-based healthcare firm backed by state investor ADQ, has entered the UK market with the acquisition of independent hospital operator Circle Health Group, in a deal valued at 4.41 billion dirhams ($1.2 billion). 

This move is aimed at strengthening the UAE’s position as a global healthcare leader, demonstrating its push to expand advanced medical services. 

The partnership is set to benefit both nations’ healthcare systems, introducing advanced technologies and broader treatment options for patients in the UAE.  

Furthermore, the acquisition will facilitate the exchange of innovative medical practices and expert collaboration, contributing to the growth of clinical expertise. 

“This acquisition marks an important milestone in our journey towards creating a global healthcare network which revolutionizes patient care,” said Farhan Malik, managing director and group CEO of PureHealth, in a statement.   

As the region’s largest healthcare group, he added: “PureHealth is well-positioned to make significant contributions to the improvement of healthcare systems and access to world-class medical services in the UAE and beyond.” 

Updated 5 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

Jeddah to host Sustainable Maritime Industry Conference  

Jeddah to host Sustainable Maritime Industry Conference  
Updated 5 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: As the concepts of green future and sustainability become the main topics of global discussion, the Saudi coastal city of Jeddah is set to host the Sustainable Maritime Conference 2023 from Sept. 4 to 6, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.

To be held under the theme “Innovation for a Green Future,” the Transport General Authority is organizing the event at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel, with the participation of more than 50 experts from the maritime sector.   

The conference, to be led by Saudi Minister of Transport and Logistic Services Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, is expected to be attended by over 2,000 participants. 

Many local and international figures will participate in the conference including a group of ambassadors and permanent representatives of the International Maritime Organization. 

Topics: sustainability maritime Green future

193 Saudi athletes prepare to compete in 19 sports at Asian Games

Emblem of Hangzhou 2022. supplied
Emblem of Hangzhou 2022. supplied
Updated 6 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

193 Saudi athletes prepare to compete in 19 sports at Asian Games

Emblem of Hangzhou 2022. supplied
Updated 6 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

Riyadh: Teams from Saudi Arabia are preparing to take part in the 19th Asian Games 2022, due to get underway in the Chinese city of Hangzhou next month.

More than 12,000 male and female athletes representing 45 Asian countries are expected to participate in the sporting spectacular running from Sept. 23 to Oct. 8.

The Kingdom will be represented by 193 athletes competing in 19 events, namely football, basketball, handball, athletics, equestrian, archery, fencing, shooting, rowing, weightlifting, boxing, taekwondo, jujitsu, karate, kurash, table tennis, tennis, golf, and esports.

The Saudi teams have been attending training camps in preparation for the Asian Games at which sportspeople from the Kingdom have won a total of 61 medals — 25 gold, 13 silver, and 23 bronze — since Bangkok 1978.

The breakdown of medals is as follows: one bronze in New Delhi 1982, one silver in Seoul 1986, one bronze in Beijing 1990, one gold, three silver, and five bronze in Hiroshima 1994, seven gold, one silver, and one bronze in Busan 2002, eight gold, and six bronze in Doha 2006, five gold, three silver, and five bronze in Guangzhou 2010, three gold, three silver, and one bronze in Incheon 2014, and one gold, two silver, and three bronze in Jakarta 2018.

Topics: Asian Games 2022 Archery taekwondo tennis

French soldier killed in Iraq ‘anti-terror’ operation

French soldier killed in Iraq ‘anti-terror’ operation
Updated 13 min 28 sec ago
AFP

French soldier killed in Iraq 'anti-terror' operation

French soldier killed in Iraq ‘anti-terror’ operation
  • Iraqi and French troops were ambushed by Daesh group jihadists late Monday in neighboring Salah Al-Din province
Updated 13 min 28 sec ago
AFP

Paris: A member of an elite French commando unit was killed Monday in Iraq while “supporting an Iraqi unit in an anti-terrorist operation,” French President Emmanuel Macron’s office said Tuesday.
Sergeant Nicolas Mazier, an air force paratrooper, “fell in combat while carrying out his mission,” the Elysee Palace said in a statement, expressing Macron’s “profound respect” for his “sacrifice.”
It said other soldiers from the unit were also wounded.
An Iraqi security source in northeastern Kirkuk said that Iraqi and French troops were ambushed by Daesh group jihadists late Monday in neighboring Salah Al-Din province.
In a battle lasting “more than five hours,” an unknown number of French troops as well as three members of Iraq’s anti-terrorist forces were wounded, the source added.
Mazier is the third French soldier to lose his life this month in Iraq, where the country’s troops form part of Operation Inherent Resolve, a years-long campaign by an international coalition against the Daesh group.
Two men, Sergeant Baptiste Gauchot and Officer Nicolas Latourte, were killed in separate incidents in August, the first in a traffic accident and the second during a training exercise.
Around 600 French troops based across the Levant and Gulf region are involved in Inherent Resolve.

Topics: Iraq France

GCC asset management market to reach $500bn by 2026: Strategy&ME

GCC asset management market to reach $500bn by 2026: Strategy&ME
Updated 25 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

GCC asset management market to reach $500bn by 2026: Strategy&ME

GCC asset management market to reach $500bn by 2026: Strategy&ME
Updated 25 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Gulf Cooperation Council’s asset management market is on track to grow above the global average and potentially reach $500 billion by 2026, according to a new report. 

Launched by global consulting firm Strategy& Middle East, the report indicated that the projected figure reflects a $100 billion surge in the market size, compared to the $400 billion recorded at the end of 2022. 

“This projected growth underscores the potential of the GCC asset management industry amidst global economic challenges,” said Jorge Camarate, leader of the firm’s financial services practice and partner at Strategy& Middle East. 

Topics: Asset management Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)

UAE participates in Digital Economy Ministerial Meeting within G20

UAE participates in Digital Economy Ministerial Meeting within G20
Updated 31 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

UAE participates in Digital Economy Ministerial Meeting within G20

UAE participates in Digital Economy Ministerial Meeting within G20
  • The G20 Digital Economy Ministerial Meeting was hosted by India in Delhi and focused on digital infrastructure, digital innovation, ensuring safety
Updated 31 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

UAE participates in Digital Economy Ministerial Meeting within G20

DUBAI: The UAE’s AI minister has emphasized the rapid pace of globalization in the artificial intelligence field during the Digital Economy Ministerial meeting within G20 on Tuesday in Delhi.

Omar Sultan Al Olama, UAE’s Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence and Digital Economy, stated the UAE’s aim to enhance dialogue to integrate global efforts to foster digital skills during the meeting.

Al Olama added that supporting innovative talents with skills in emerging digital fields was crucial.

The UAE’s success in supporting digital skills through the Artificial Intelligence Program was emphasized by Al Olama.

The G20 Digital Economy Ministerial Meeting was hosted by India in Delhi and focused on digital innovation in the digital economy and developing digital skills to enhance talent readiness for the future.

Topics: UAE G20 AI

