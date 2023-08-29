You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi tech leaders explore G20 platform for futuristic agriculture solutions

Saudi tech leaders explore G20 platform for futuristic agriculture solutions

Saudi tech leaders explore G20 platform for futuristic agriculture solutions
Executives of Saudi agritech companies participate in the G20 Agritech Summit on Aug. 28, 2023 in New Delhi, India. (AN/Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bhuqg

Updated 29 August 2023

Saudi tech leaders explore G20 platform for futuristic agriculture solutions

Saudi tech leaders explore G20 platform for futuristic agriculture solutions
  • G20 India Agritech Summit focused on technology to enhance agriculture
  • Saudi delegates search for latest technologies to apply in Kingdom
Updated 29 August 2023
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Top Saudi companies are looking for futuristic solutions to redefine agricultural services, their chief executives told Arab News, as they explored the platform of G20 agritech meetings in India.
Leaders of Saudi companies specializing in food security, agricultural investment, robotics, aquaculture, robotics, and artificial intelligence took part in the G20 India Agritech Summit in New Delhi on Monday.
A flagship event under India’s presidency of the group of 20 largest economies, the summit saw in attendance more than 50 delegates from G20 countries aiming to explore ways to use technology to enhance agricultural productivity, improve supply chain management, and promote sustainable agriculture practices.
Dr. Ahmad Al-Kusayer, chairman of Autonomous Technologies, told Arab News that the meetings provided an opportunity to get connected with other entrepreneurs and technology developers.
His company utilizes advanced futuristic technologies such as robotics, unmanned aerial vehicles, and AI for the planting and agriculture sector in Saudi Arabia.
“I’m talking with multiple companies, and I find it very promising,” he said, referring to “the unique needs in Saudi,” which included special water solutions and the ongoing flagship green initiatives to plant billions of trees not only in the Kingdom but the whole region.
“Saudi has sponsored 40 billion trees in the Middle East and 10 billion trees in Saudi Arabia. That’s a huge mandate and this is just one of many mandates.
“I’ve met a lot of very promising companies in technology and also in watering systems, irrigation systems, and I believe there is good potential,” Al-Kusayer added.
The Saudi delegation was led by Dr. Huda Alfardus, CEO of HealthGena, a Riyadh-based digital incubator and accelerator that aims to globalize Saudi companies. Those that participated in the summit took the opportunity to forge global links.
“We are delighted to share knowledge and also learn from best practices from global companies that are participating in the summit,” Dr. Khalid Alballaa, chief commercial officer at Naqua, a leader in aquaculture operations on the Red Sea coast of Saudi Arabia, told Arab News.
“The potential is limitless. There are multiple ways for collaboration: best practices, knowledge, technology, contracts, and beyond.”
Faisal Al-Amri, chief financial officer at XGene, an award-winning Saudi startup specializing in biotech, was looking for opportunities for agricultural investment and partnerships especially in the field of robotics.
“We came here to find all the latest technologies and all the latest trends, also to talk to other farming companies, to see what they are up to, and what they have achieved,” he said.
“There are many opportunities. They are not limited only to discovering new partnerships. It’s more than that. It’s trading experiences between each other, discovering opportunities to invest, also finding new technologies.”
Mohit Jain, project head of Lilawati Environmental and Agricultural Foundation, who hosted the summit, told Arab News that agritech solutions sought after by the Saudi delegation made an impression on the event’s organizers as ways to achieve innovative and sustainable agriculture.
“The advanced technology solutions pursued by Saudi Arabia were impressive and have the potential to greatly benefit today’s agriculture by improving efficiency, resource management, and sustainability, as well as enabling data-driven decision-making and innovative farming techniques,” he said, adding that he was also looking forward to more cooperation with India.
“We would continue to carry this spirit of G20 as we work together toward a resilient and food-secure future.”
 

Topics: Saudi argitech New delhi agricultural G20 Agritech Summit

Related

Saudi startups eye collaborations at G20 agritech summit in India video
World
Saudi startups eye collaborations at G20 agritech summit in India
Saudi Cabinet OKs new system for agriculture fund to ensure food security
Business & Economy
Saudi Cabinet OKs new system for agriculture fund to ensure food security

Belgium suspends shelter for single male asylum seekers

Belgium suspends shelter for single male asylum seekers
Updated 30 August 2023
AFP

Belgium suspends shelter for single male asylum seekers

Belgium suspends shelter for single male asylum seekers
  • Belgium faces an acute asylum crisis as the number of people arriving in the country has rapidly risen from last year
Updated 30 August 2023
AFP

BRUSSELS: Single male asylum seekers will no longer be given shelter in Belgium after the government announced a temporary suspension on Tuesday, as the country pointed to a shortage of accommodation.
Belgium faces an acute asylum crisis as the number of people arriving in the country has rapidly risen from last year, putting pressure on an already creaking system.
Announcing the temporary suspension, Secretary of State for Asylum and Migration Nicole de Moor said Belgium expected “a growing influx of families and children” seeking shelter.
“In recent days, the number of families with children seeking asylum has increased sharply,” said de Moor, a Flemish Christian democrat.
“I want to completely avoid children ending up on the streets in winter,” she added.
She did not say how long the suspension by the Fedasil network — the federal agency in charge of asylum seekers — would last.
De Moor also pointed to what Belgium believes to be the unequal burden-sharing of migrants in the European Union.
“Our country has been doing more than its fair share for a long time. This cannot go on any longer, because this year, 19,000 asylum seekers registered in Belgium, compared with 1,500 in Portugal, a country that has a similar population to Belgium,” she said.
De Moor also pointed to Sweden as another country that registered “very few asylum applications” and said the migratory pressure on Europe had risen overall this year.
In early June, EU countries reached agreement on a long-stalled revision of Brussels’ asylum rules that aims to share the burden of hosting asylum seekers across the bloc, with those refusing to do so having to pay money to the ones that do.
But its adoption is still being hotly debated between member states, and the deal also needs buy-in from the European Parliament.

Topics: Belgium asylum seekers shelter

Related

Police in Belgium arrest 8 people in counterterrorism raids
World
Police in Belgium arrest 8 people in counterterrorism raids
Seven jailed in Belgium terrorism probe: prosecutor
World
Seven jailed in Belgium terrorism probe: prosecutor

10 drugs targeted for Medicare price negotiations as Biden pitches cost reductions

10 drugs targeted for Medicare price negotiations as Biden pitches cost reductions
Updated 30 August 2023
AP

10 drugs targeted for Medicare price negotiations as Biden pitches cost reductions

10 drugs targeted for Medicare price negotiations as Biden pitches cost reductions
  • The drugs on the list announced Tuesday accounted for $3.4 billion in out-of-pocket costs for Medicare patients last year
Updated 30 August 2023
AP

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden touted the potential cost savings of Medicare’s first-ever price negotiations for widely used prescription drugs on Tuesday as he struggles to convince Americans that he’s improved their lives as he runs for reelection.
The drugs include the blood thinner Eliquis, diabetes treatment Jardiance and eight other medications. The negotiation process was authorized under the Inflation Reduction Act, which Biden signed last year, capping decades of debate over whether the federal government should be allowed to haggle with pharmaceutical companies.
Any lower prices won’t take effect for three years, and the path forward could be further complicated by litigation from drugmakers and heavy criticism from Republicans.
But the effort is a centerpiece of Biden’s reelection pitch as the Democrat tries to show Americans he’s deserving of a second term because of the work he’s doing to lower costs while the country is struggling with inflation. The drug negotiations, like many of Biden’s biggest policy moves, will take time to play out, and his challenge is to persuade the public to be patient.
“For all of you out there, I get it, and millions of Americans get it,” Biden said at the White House. “I promise you. I’m going to have your back and I’ll never stop fighting for you on this issue.”
He noted that he got “no help from the other team” — meaning Republicans — when it came to lowering prescription costs.
The drugs on the list announced Tuesday accounted for $3.4 billion in out-of-pocket costs for Medicare patients last year.
The Medicare program paid more than $50 billion for the drugs between June 1, 2022, and May 31, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, or CMS.
That includes more than $16 billion on Eliquis, a total that does not count discounts or rebates that are already negotiated for the drug. The drug from Pfizer and Bristol-Myers Squibb treats blood clots in the legs and lungs and reduces the risk of stroke in people with an irregular heartbeat called atrial fibrillation.
The diabetes treatments Jardiance from Eli Lilly and Co. and Boehringer Ingelheim and Januvia from Merck made the list. It also included Amgen’s autoimmune disease treatment Enbrel and Entresto from Novartis, which is used to treat heart failure.
Other drugs on the list include AstraZeneca’s diabetes and heart failure treatment Farxiga and three drugs from Johnson & Johnson: the blood thinner Xarelto, the blood cancer treatment Imbruvica and it’s biggest seller, Stelara, an IV treatment for psoriasis and other inflammatory disorders.
The list also includes several versions of Novo Nordisk’s Fiasp, a fast-acting insulin taken around meals.
The announcement Tuesday is another significant step toward taming drug pricing under the Inflation Reduction Act, which was signed by Biden last year. The law also calls for a $2,000 annual cap on how much people with Medicare have to pay out of pocket for drugs starting in 2025.
In addition, the law already caps out-of-pocket costs for insulin at $35 a month for Medicare patients.
“We are here today with the firm belief that in the United States of America, no senior should have to choose between whether they fill their prescription or fill their fridge with food,” Vice President Kamala Harris said.
For drugs on the list released Tuesday, the government aims to negotiate the lowest maximum fair price. That could help some patients who have coverage but still face big bills like coinsurance payments when they get a prescription.
About 9 percent of Medicare beneficiaries age 65 and older said in 2021 that they did not fill a prescription or skipped a drug dose due to cost, according to research by the Commonwealth Fund, which studies health care issues.
Currently, pharmacy benefit managers that run Medicare prescription plans negotiate rebates off a drug’s price. Those rebates sometimes help reduce premiums customers pay for coverage. But they may not directly change what a patient spends at the pharmacy counter.
The new drug price negotiations aim “to basically make drugs more affordable while also still allowing for profits to be made,” said Gretchen Jacobson, who researches Medicare issues at Commonwealth.
The federal government will benefit most from any lowered drug prices, noted Larry Levitt, an executive vice president for health policy at KFF, another non-profit that studies health care. But he said that if Medicare spends less on prescription drugs, then premiums for everyone with its drug coverage also should fall.
Drug companies that refuse to be a part of the new negotiation process will be heavily taxed.
The pharmaceutical industry has been gearing up for months to fight these rules. The lobbying group Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America said Tuesday that the drug list announcement stemmed from “a rushed process focused on short-term political gain rather than what is best for patients.”
“Many of the medicines selected for price setting already have significant rebates and discounts due to the robust private market negotiation that occurs in the Part D program today,” PhRMA CEO Stephen J. Ubl said in a statement.
PhRMA representatives also have said pharmacy benefit managers can still restrict access to drugs with negotiated prices by moving the drugs to a tier of their formulary — a list of covered drugs — that would require higher out-of-pocket payments. Pharmacy benefit managers also could require patients to try other drugs first or seek approval before a prescription can be covered.
PhRMA and several drugmakers have filed lawsuits over the administration’s plan.
Republican lawmakers also have blasted the Biden administration, saying companies might pull back on introducing new drugs that could be subjected to future haggling. They’ve also questioned whether the government knows enough to suggest prices for drugs.
CMS plans to meet this fall with drugmakers that have a drug on its list, and government officials say they also plan to hold patient-focused listening sessions. By February 2024, the government will make its first offer on a maximum fair price and then give drugmakers time to respond.
CMS aims to add 15 more drugs to its negotiation list for 2027 and another 15 for 2028. It then plans to add up to 20 more for each year after that.

Topics: US Medicare Joe Biden Inflation Reduction Act

Related

Joe Biden plans new taxes on the rich to help save Medicare
World
Joe Biden plans new taxes on the rich to help save Medicare
US agents raid genetic testing labs in Medicare fraud probe
World
US agents raid genetic testing labs in Medicare fraud probe

India’s moon rover confirms sulfur and detects several other elements near the lunar south pole

India’s moon rover confirms sulfur and detects several other elements near the lunar south pole
Updated 29 August 2023
AP

India’s moon rover confirms sulfur and detects several other elements near the lunar south pole

India’s moon rover confirms sulfur and detects several other elements near the lunar south pole
  • The rover “unambiguously confirms the presence of sulfur,” ISRO said. It also is searching for signs of frozen water that could help future astronaut missions, as a potential source of drinking water or to make rocket fuel
Updated 29 August 2023
AP

NEW DELHI: India’s moon rover confirmed the presence of sulfur and detected several other elements near the lunar south pole as it searches for signs of frozen water nearly a week after its historic moon landing, India’s space agency said Tuesday.
The rover’s laser-induced spectroscope instrument also detected aluminum, iron, calcium, chromium, titanium, manganese, oxygen and silicon on the lunar surface, the Indian Space Research Organization, or ISRO, said in a post on its website.
The lunar rover had come down a ramp from the lander of India’s spacecraft after last Wednesday’s touch-down near the moon’s south pole. The Chandrayan-3 Rover is expected to conduct experiments over 14 days, the ISRO has said.
The rover “unambiguously confirms the presence of sulfur,” ISRO said. It also is searching for signs of frozen water that could help future astronaut missions, as a potential source of drinking water or to make rocket fuel.
The rover also will study the moon’s atmosphere and seismic activity, ISRO Chairman S. Somnath said.
On Monday, the rover’s route was reprogrammed when it came close to a 4-meter-wide (13-foot-wide) crater. “It’s now safely heading on a new path,” the ISRO said.
The craft moves at a slow speed of around 10 centimeters (4 inches) per second to minimize shock and damage to the vehicle from the moon’s rough terrain.
After a failed attempt to land on the moon in 2019, India last week joined the United States, the Soviet Union and China as only the fourth country to achieve this milestone.
The successful mission showcases India’s rising standing as a technology and space powerhouse and dovetails with the image that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to project: an ascendant country asserting its place among the global elite.
The mission began more than a month ago at an estimated cost of $75 million.
India’s success came just days after Russia’s Luna-25, which was aiming for the same lunar region, spun into an uncontrolled orbit and crashed. It would have been the first successful Russian lunar landing after a gap of 47 years. Russia’s head of the state-controlled space corporation Roscosmos attributed the failure to the lack of expertise due to the long break in lunar research that followed the last Soviet mission to the moon in 1976.
Active since the 1960s, India has launched satellites for itself and other countries, and successfully put one in orbit around Mars in 2014. India is planning its first mission to the International Space Station next year, in collaboration with the United States.

 

Topics: India India Lunar exploration program Moon rover

Related

Indian rover begins exploring Moon's south pole
World
Indian rover begins exploring Moon's south pole
Chandrayaan-3 lands on moon in historic moment for India
World
Chandrayaan-3 lands on moon in historic moment for India

Greece wildfire destroys area bigger than New York City

People look at the wildfire raging in a forest in Sikorahi, near Alexandroupoli, northern Greece, on August 23, 2023. (AFP)
People look at the wildfire raging in a forest in Sikorahi, near Alexandroupoli, northern Greece, on August 23, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 29 August 2023
Reuters

Greece wildfire destroys area bigger than New York City

People look at the wildfire raging in a forest in Sikorahi, near Alexandroupoli, northern Greece, on August 23, 2023. (AFP)
  • Environmentalists have long accused Greece of spending more funds on extinguishing fires than on prevention
Updated 29 August 2023
Reuters

EVROS, Greece/ATHENS: A wildfire burning in northeastern Greece for 11 days has destroyed an area larger than New York City, the European Union-backed Copernicus Climate Change Service said on Tuesday, as firefighters from five countries battled to contain the flames.
Fuelled by gale force winds and hot weather, the fire that began near the city of Alexandroupolis quickly spread across the Evros region, killing at least 20 people last week in Europe’s deadliest blaze this summer. It turned lush greenery into scorched earth and destroyed homes and livelihoods.
In a post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, the Copernicus Emergency Management Service said the fire had ravaged at least 808.7 square kilometers (312.2 square miles). New York City takes up 778.2 square kilometers (300.5 square miles).
Copernicus said last week the fire was the largest on European soil in years, and authorities said the fire was still highly dangerous.
Aircraft and hundreds of firefighters on the ground, including from Albania, Serbia, Slovakia and the Czech Republic, were battling the flames, the fire brigade said.
“We are trying to defend the rest of the unaffected area before the front line of the fire comes,” said Jiri Nemcik, commander of the Czech team. “The development of the fire is very dynamic so it’s very dangerous.”
Satellite images highlight the extent of the destruction in the area where formerly lush pine trees have been reduced to blackened, skeletal bark.
Panagiota Maragou, head of conservation at the Greece division of the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), said at least 30 percent of the National Park of Dadia-Lefkimi-Soufli Forest had been lost.
Because of its high biodiversity, the national park was “one of the most important protected areas in Greece and also in Europe, perhaps also on an international scale,” she said.
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis chaired a meeting on Tuesday on the fires that have ravaged Greece, touching on preventative measures among other issues, a statement from his office said.
Environmentalists have long accused Greece of spending more funds on extinguishing fires than on prevention.
“We’ve seen in the case of Dadia and in the case of the Evros fire in general ... one of the biggest fires in Europe, that a system that relies exclusively on suppression of fires is not working,” Maragou said.
Summer wildfires are common in Greece but the government says extreme weather conditions that scientists link to climate change have made them worse this year. Greece’s deadliest fire on record killed 104 people outside Athens in 2018.
All but one of the dead in the Evros fire are believed to have been irregular migrants who crossed over from Turkiye, evading police in the forest. Authorities fear more bodies may be found when the flames are put out, as Evros is a popular crossing into the EU for thousands of migrants and refugees every year.
The fires have spurred anti-immigrant sentiment in the region, according to Greece’s Racist Violence Recording Network.
Last week, police detained three men after a video emerged on social media showing migrants in a trailer pulled by a jeep, and a man heard urging civilians to “round up” migrants he accused of setting the fires.
On Tuesday, a prosecutor launched a preliminary investigation into a separate incident after another video posted on social media showed four men, believed to be migrants, sitting on a dirt track beside a jeep, and a local man filming them, according to an official at the citizens’ protection ministry.
The official said the man, who appeared at the Alexandroupolis police headquarters, had been wanted for his alleged involvement in the “forcible immobilization” of migrants.

 

Topics: Greece wildfire

Related

Massive wildfire in northeastern Greece persists for 11th day despite European firefighting efforts
World
Massive wildfire in northeastern Greece persists for 11th day despite European firefighting efforts
Greece safely evacuates dozens of migrants from a sailboat off the southern coast
World
Greece safely evacuates dozens of migrants from a sailboat off the southern coast

Albanian gang member jailed in UK for smuggling migrants into country

Albanian gang member jailed in UK for smuggling migrants into country
Updated 29 August 2023
Arab News

Albanian gang member jailed in UK for smuggling migrants into country

Albanian gang member jailed in UK for smuggling migrants into country
  • Myrtaj was the fourth person from the gang to be sentenced for organizing ‘dangerous’ journeys across Channel 
  • Coast guard first spotted the smugglers offloading migrants in Kent on Oct. 8
Updated 29 August 2023
Arab News

LONDON: An Albanian man who was part of a gang that smuggled migrants into the UK from France and Belgium has been jailed for four-and-a-half years.

Jetmir Myrtaj, 35, who lived in Leicester, was sentenced on Tuesday at Nottingham Crown Court for his role in organizing “dangerous” journeys across the English Channel, the National Crime Agency said.

He was was the fourth member of the people-smuggling ring to be sentenced. Three co-defendants — Albanians Banet Tershana and Klodian Shenaj, and British national Desmond Rice — were jailed for between four-and-a-half and five years on Friday. A fifth defendant, Arsen Feci, failed to appear in court. It is believed that he left the country.

The NCA said the coast guard first spotted members of the gang offloading migrants at a bay in Kent on Oct. 8. They used the same location as the destination for a second crossing on Oct. 23

Myrtaj had anchored an inflatable, rigid-hulled boat in Essex under a fake name and repaired it so that it was seaworthy, Sky News reported. The gang also bought a second boat and when it was intercepted by Belgian authorities, it was found to have only six life jackets, described as inadequate, for 12 migrants on board, some of whom were children.

“Our investigators worked tirelessly to identify members of this people-smuggling network and take action before they could arrange any more dangerous crossings,” NCA Branch Commander Derek Evans said after the first three members of the gang were sentenced on Friday.

“Tershana was the organizer, financier and collected payment from migrants, Shenaj was the conduit between mainland Europe-based facilitators and the UK, and Myrtaj and Rice were integral to facilitating the crossings.

“Tackling organized immigration crime is a priority for the NCA and we will continue to target people smugglers both in the UK and overseas.”
 

Topics: people smugglers Migrant crisis

Related

Afghan people smugglers seize market as illegal crossings into UK surge
World
Afghan people smugglers seize market as illegal crossings into UK surge
UK’s Rwanda policy will deter migrants: People smugglers
World
UK’s Rwanda policy will deter migrants: People smugglers

Latest updates

Egypt announces first direct flight from Cairo to Port Sudan
EgyptAir Express plane is seen after landing at the new Sphinx International Airport in west Cairo, Egypt January 26, 2019.
Saudi industry minister visits military tech factories in Turkiye 
Saudi industry minister visits military tech factories in Turkiye 
39 civilians killed in Sudan’s Darfur: medics, witnesses
39 civilians killed in Sudan’s Darfur: medics, witnesses
Saudi state minister meets Slovenian officials 
Saudi state minister meets Slovenian officials 
Clashes in Kurdish-held east Syria kill 22: monitor
Clashes in Kurdish-held east Syria kill 22: monitor

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.