  Albanian gang member jailed in UK for smuggling migrants into country

A young child carries a doll as a group of migrants disembark from a Border Force boat at the port of Dover. (File/AFP)
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

  • Myrtaj was the fourth person from the gang to be sentenced for organizing ‘dangerous’ journeys across Channel 
  • Coast guard first spotted the smugglers offloading migrants in Kent on Oct. 8
LONDON: An Albanian man who was part of a gang that smuggled migrants into the UK from France and Belgium has been jailed for four-and-a-half years.

Jetmir Myrtaj, 35, who lived in Leicester, was sentenced on Tuesday at Nottingham Crown Court for his role in organizing “dangerous” journeys across the English Channel, the National Crime Agency said.

He was was the fourth member of the people-smuggling ring to be sentenced. Three co-defendants — Albanians Banet Tershana and Klodian Shenaj, and British national Desmond Rice — were jailed for between four-and-a-half and five years on Friday. A fifth defendant, Arsen Feci, failed to appear in court. It is believed that he left the country.

The NCA said the coast guard first spotted members of the gang offloading migrants at a bay in Kent on Oct. 8. They used the same location as the destination for a second crossing on Oct. 23

Myrtaj had anchored an inflatable, rigid-hulled boat in Essex under a fake name and repaired it so that it was seaworthy, Sky News reported. The gang also bought a second boat and when it was intercepted by Belgian authorities, it was found to have only six life jackets, described as inadequate, for 12 migrants on board, some of whom were children.

“Our investigators worked tirelessly to identify members of this people-smuggling network and take action before they could arrange any more dangerous crossings,” NCA Branch Commander Derek Evans said after the first three members of the gang were sentenced on Friday.

“Tershana was the organizer, financier and collected payment from migrants, Shenaj was the conduit between mainland Europe-based facilitators and the UK, and Myrtaj and Rice were integral to facilitating the crossings.

“Tackling organized immigration crime is a priority for the NCA and we will continue to target people smugglers both in the UK and overseas.”
 

Topics: people smugglers Migrant crisis

India’s moon rover confirms sulfur and detects several other elements near the lunar south pole

  • The rover “unambiguously confirms the presence of sulfur,” ISRO said. It also is searching for signs of frozen water that could help future astronaut missions, as a potential source of drinking water or to make rocket fuel
NEW DELHI: India’s moon rover confirmed the presence of sulfur and detected several other elements near the lunar south pole as it searches for signs of frozen water nearly a week after its historic moon landing, India’s space agency said Tuesday.
The rover’s laser-induced spectroscope instrument also detected aluminum, iron, calcium, chromium, titanium, manganese, oxygen and silicon on the lunar surface, the Indian Space Research Organization, or ISRO, said in a post on its website.
The lunar rover had come down a ramp from the lander of India’s spacecraft after last Wednesday’s touch-down near the moon’s south pole. The Chandrayan-3 Rover is expected to conduct experiments over 14 days, the ISRO has said.
The rover “unambiguously confirms the presence of sulfur,” ISRO said. It also is searching for signs of frozen water that could help future astronaut missions, as a potential source of drinking water or to make rocket fuel.
The rover also will study the moon’s atmosphere and seismic activity, ISRO Chairman S. Somnath said.
On Monday, the rover’s route was reprogrammed when it came close to a 4-meter-wide (13-foot-wide) crater. “It’s now safely heading on a new path,” the ISRO said.
The craft moves at a slow speed of around 10 centimeters (4 inches) per second to minimize shock and damage to the vehicle from the moon’s rough terrain.
After a failed attempt to land on the moon in 2019, India last week joined the United States, the Soviet Union and China as only the fourth country to achieve this milestone.
The successful mission showcases India’s rising standing as a technology and space powerhouse and dovetails with the image that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to project: an ascendant country asserting its place among the global elite.
The mission began more than a month ago at an estimated cost of $75 million.
India’s success came just days after Russia’s Luna-25, which was aiming for the same lunar region, spun into an uncontrolled orbit and crashed. It would have been the first successful Russian lunar landing after a gap of 47 years. Russia’s head of the state-controlled space corporation Roscosmos attributed the failure to the lack of expertise due to the long break in lunar research that followed the last Soviet mission to the moon in 1976.
Active since the 1960s, India has launched satellites for itself and other countries, and successfully put one in orbit around Mars in 2014. India is planning its first mission to the International Space Station next year, in collaboration with the United States.

 

Topics: India India Lunar exploration program Moon rover

Muslim call to prayer can now be broadcast publicly in New York City without a permit

  • Mosques can publicly broadcast the Islamic call to prayer on Fridays and at sundown during the holy month of Ramadan
NEW YORK: The Muslim call to prayer will ring out more freely in New York City under guidelines announced Tuesday by Mayor Eric Adams, which he said should foster a spirit of inclusivity.
Under the new rules, Adams said, mosques will not need a special permit to publicly broadcast the Islamic call to prayer, or adhan, on Fridays and at sundown during the holy month of Ramadan. Friday is the traditional Islamic holy day, and Muslims break their fast at sunset during Ramadan.
The police department’s community affairs bureau will work with mosques to communicate the new guidelines and ensure that devices used to broadcast the adhan are set to appropriate decibel levels, Adams said.
“For too long, there has been a feeling that our communities were not allowed to amplify their calls to prayer,” Adams said. “Today, we are cutting red tape and saying clearly that mosques and houses of worship are free to amplify their call to prayer on Fridays and during Ramadan without a permit necessary.”
Flanked by Muslim leaders at a City Hall news conference, Adams said Muslim New Yorkers “will not live in the shadows of the American dream while I am the mayor of the city of New York.”
The adhan is a familiar sound in majority-Muslim countries but is heard less frequently in the United States.
Officials in Minneapolis made news last year when they moved to allow mosques to broadcast the adhan publicly.
Somaia Ferozi, principal of the Ideal Islamic School in Queens, said New York City’s new rules send a positive message to her students.
“Our children are reminded of who they are when they hear the adhan,” said Ferozi, who attended Adams’ news conference. “Having that echo in a New York City neighborhood will make them feel part of a community that acknowledges them.”
Adams, a Democrat, enjoys close relationships with faith leaders from various traditions and has promoted the role of religion in public life.
He has at times alarmed civil libertarians by saying he doesn’t believe in the separation of church and state.
“State is the body. Church is the heart,” Adams said at an interfaith breakfast earlier this year. “You take the heart out of the body, the body dies.”
A spokesperson for the mayor said at the time that Adams merely meant that faith guides his actions.

Topics: New York American Muslims

White House suggests Kremlin behind Prigozhin death

  • “We all know that the Kremlin has a long history of killing opponents,” said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre
  • “It’s very clear what happened here”
WASHINGTON: The White House on Tuesday came close to declaring that the Kremlin was responsible for the death of Wagner mercenary group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, who was believed to have been killed in a mysterious plane crash last week.
“We all know that the Kremlin has a long history of killing opponents,” said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. “It’s very clear what happened here.”
Her comment was the closest US statement yet on the possibility that Russian President Vladimir Putin directed the killing of Prigozhin, who had launched a brief mutiny against the Kremlin in June.
Prigozhin was killed last week when the plane was he flying in abruptly crashed outside of Moscow. Theories have abounded on what brought the plane down, from an explosion on board to a surface-to-air missile strike.
US President Joe Biden told reporters last week that the United States was working to try to reach a conclusion on how the plane was brought down. “We’re trying to nail (it) down precisely,” he said on Friday.
Biden also said it was no surprise that Prigozhin had been killed after opposing Putin.

Topics: Russia Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin White House Kremlin

Saudi tech leaders explore G20 platform for futuristic agriculture solutions

  • G20 India Agritech Summit focused on technology to enhance agriculture
  • Saudi delegates search for latest technologies to apply in Kingdom
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Top Saudi companies are looking for futuristic solutions to redefine agricultural services, their chief executives told Arab News, as they explored the platform of G20 agritech meetings in India.
Leaders of Saudi companies specializing in food security, agricultural investment, robotics, aquaculture, robotics, and artificial intelligence took part in the G20 India Agritech Summit in New Delhi on Monday.
A flagship event under India’s presidency of the group of 20 largest economies, the summit saw in attendance more than 50 delegates from G20 countries aiming to explore ways to use technology to enhance agricultural productivity, improve supply chain management, and promote sustainable agriculture practices.
Dr. Ahmad Al-Kusayer, chairman of Autonomous Technologies, told Arab News that the meetings provided an opportunity to get connected with other entrepreneurs and technology developers.
His company utilizes advanced futuristic technologies such as robotics, unmanned aerial vehicles, and AI for the planting and agriculture sector in Saudi Arabia.
“I’m talking with multiple companies, and I find it very promising,” he said, referring to “the unique needs in Saudi,” which included special water solutions and the ongoing flagship green initiatives to plant billions of trees not only in the Kingdom but the whole region.
“Saudi has sponsored 40 billion trees in the Middle East and 10 billion trees in Saudi Arabia. That’s a huge mandate and this is just one of many mandates.
“I’ve met a lot of very promising companies in technology and also in watering systems, irrigation systems, and I believe there is good potential,” Al-Kusayer added.
The Saudi delegation was led by Dr. Huda Alfardus, CEO of HealthGena, a Riyadh-based digital incubator and accelerator that aims to globalize Saudi companies. Those that participated in the summit took the opportunity to forge global links.
“We are delighted to share knowledge and also learn from best practices from global companies that are participating in the summit,” Dr. Khalid Alballaa, chief commercial officer at Naqua, a leader in aquaculture operations on the Red Sea coast of Saudi Arabia, told Arab News.
“The potential is limitless. There are multiple ways for collaboration: best practices, knowledge, technology, contracts, and beyond.”
Faisal Al-Amri, chief financial officer at XGene, an award-winning Saudi startup specializing in biotech, was looking for opportunities for agricultural investment and partnerships especially in the field of robotics.
“We came here to find all the latest technologies and all the latest trends, also to talk to other farming companies, to see what they are up to, and what they have achieved,” he said.
“There are many opportunities. They are not limited only to discovering new partnerships. It’s more than that. It’s trading experiences between each other, discovering opportunities to invest, also finding new technologies.”
Mohit Jain, project head of Lilawati Environmental and Agricultural Foundation, who hosted the summit, told Arab News that agritech solutions sought after by the Saudi delegation made an impression on the event’s organizers as ways to achieve innovative and sustainable agriculture.
“The advanced technology solutions pursued by Saudi Arabia were impressive and have the potential to greatly benefit today’s agriculture by improving efficiency, resource management, and sustainability, as well as enabling data-driven decision-making and innovative farming techniques,” he said, adding that he was also looking forward to more cooperation with India.
“We would continue to carry this spirit of G20 as we work together toward a resilient and food-secure future.”
 

Topics: Saudi argitech New delhi agricultural G20 Agritech Summit

Pakistan ex-cricketer Latif on trial in Dutch MP threat case

  • Dutch public prosecutors said Khalid Latif, 37, who remains in Pakistan, had offered $23,000 in an online video from 2018 in which he called for Wilders’ killing
  • “Latif tried to move others to murder Mr. Wilders and to avenge the cartoon contest,” prosecutor F. A. Kuipers told the judges
BADHOEVEDROP, Netherlands: A former Pakistani international cricketer went on trial Tuesday in the Netherlands for allegedly attempting to incite the murder of anti-Islam MP Geert Wilders, with prosecutors demanding a 12-year sentence if convicted.
Dutch public prosecutors said Khalid Latif, 37, who remains in Pakistan, had offered 21,000 euros ($23,000) in an online video from 2018 in which he called for Wilders’ killing.
The outspoken Dutch MP at the time canceled a competition for cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad after angry demonstrations broke out, particularly in Pakistan, and the far-right politician was inundated with death threats.
“Latif tried to move others to murder Mr.Wilders and to avenge the cartoon contest,” prosecutor F. A. Kuipers told the judges.
“Not only was his goal to end a human life with violence, but with his appeal he tried to silence a Dutch representative,” she said at a court hearing, held at a high security courthouse near Schiphol airport.
“Calling for a murder to prevent the cartoon competition and offering a sum of money to kill the organizer of that competition, should be very severely punished as far as the Public Prosecution is concerned,” Kuipers added, before asking for a 12-year sentence.
Neither Latif, nor any lawyer were present in the courtroom.
The Pakistani embassy in The Hague had no comment directly after the hearing and Latif could not be immediately reached for comment.
Kuipers said prosecutors have tried since 2018 to speak to the cricketer and handed over a request to Islamabad for legal assistance, to no avail.
The Netherlands does not have a treaty regarding legal assistance with Pakistan, she said.
“The questions we have for Latif remain unanswered,” Kuipers said.
Wilders, who was in court during the hearing, told the judges death threats on his life increased after his plans to stage the controversial cartoon competition.
Known for his firebrand comments about Islam, Wilders has been under 24-hour state protection since 2004.
“Whatever you find of the cartoon competition, there is no reason to put a price of death on somebody’s head for it,” Wilders said.
Addressing Latif personally, Wilders, known for his peroxide bouffant hairdo, said “your call to have me murdered will never silence me.”
But at the time, the plan to stage the contest received widespread criticism at home, with politicians, local media and ordinary citizens slamming the idea as needlessly antagonizing Muslims.
Latif’s call resonated in the real world, Kuipers said.
A Dutch court in 2019 sentenced a Pakistani man to 10 years in prison for plotting to assassinate Wilders in the wake of the canceled contest.
The man, identified as Junaid I. was arrested in 2018 at a train station in The Hague after he posted a film on Facebook in which he said he wanted to “send Wilders to hell” and urged others to help.
The verdict is due to be handed down on September 11.
Latif, 37, who played five one-day internationals and 13 T20Is for Pakistan, was banned from cricket for five years in 2017 for spot-fixing in a Pakistan Super League match in Dubai.
Latif, who had shown tremendous early promise as a cricketer but failed to make an impact at international level, made his last Pakistan appearance against the West Indies in Abu Dhabi in September 2016.
He completed his ban last year and has since been living a low-profile life in Karachi, coaching at club level.

Topics: Netherlands Khalid Latif Pakistani cricketer Geert Wilders

