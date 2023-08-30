You are here

Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

At least 2 killed in Kyiv as Russia accuses Ukraine of biggest drone attack on its soil since fighting began

At least 2 killed in Kyiv as Russia accuses Ukraine of biggest drone attack on its soil since fighting began
In Kyiv, falling debris killed two people and injured another after Russia launched a “massive combined attack” on the Ukranian capital. (Reuters)
Updated 30 August 2023
AP

At least 2 killed in Kyiv as Russia accuses Ukraine of biggest drone attack on its soil since fighting began

At least 2 killed in Kyiv as Russia accuses Ukraine of biggest drone attack on its soil since fighting began
  Drones hit airport in Russia's western Pskov region near the border with Estonia and Latvia
  More drones were shot down across Russia
Updated 30 August 2023
AP

KYIV, Ukraine: Russia accused Ukraine of launching what appeared to be the biggest drone attack on Russian soil since Moscow invaded 18 months ago, followed by a Russian attack on Kyiv that Ukrainian officials said killed two people early Wednesday.
Drones hit an airport in Russia’s western Pskov region near the border with Estonia and Latvia, and started a massive fire, the governor and local media reported. More drones were shot down over Oryol, Bryansk, Ryazan, Kaluga and the Moscow region surrounding the Russian capital, according to the Defense Ministry.
Pskov regional Gov. Mikhail Vedernikov ordered all flights to and from the airport in the region’s namesake capital canceled Wednesday so the damage could be assessed during daylight.
The airport strike, which was first reported minutes before midnight, damaged four Il-76 transport aircraft, Russia’s state news agency Tass reported, citing emergency officials.
Footage and images posted on social media showed smoke billowing over the city of Pskov and a large blaze. Vedernikov said there were no casualties, and the fire has been contained. Unconfirmed media reports said between 10 and 20 drones could have attacked the airport.
In Kyiv, falling debris killed two people and injured another after Russia launched a “massive combined attack” on the Ukrainian capital using drones and missiles, head of the military administration Sergei Popko wrote on Telegram.
In what Popko said was the biggest attack since spring, Russia launched Shahed drones at Kyiv from various directions and then targeted the capital with missiles from Tu-95MS strategic aircraft. He said more than 20 targets had been brought down by Ukraine’s air defenses. It was unclear how many had been launched.
The deaths and injury occurred when debris fell on a commercial building in the Shevchenkivskyi district, Popko said.
Explosions in Ukraine were also reported in the southern city of Odesa and the Cherkasy region.
In Russia, Pskov was the only region reporting substantial damage. In Kaluga, one drone was brought down and another hit an empty oil reservoir, causing a fire that was quickly extinguished, region Gov. Vladislav Shapsha reported. Residential windows were shattered, Shapsha said.
Three drones were shot down over the Bryansk region, according to the Russian military, and some Russian media cited residents as saying they heard a loud explosion. Two drones were downed over the Oryol region, its Gov. Andrei Klychkov said. Two more were downed over the Ryazan region and one over the Moscow region, officials said.
Outside Moscow, three main airports — Sheremetyevo, Vnukovo and Domodedovo — temporarily halted all incoming and outgoing flights, a measure that has become routine in the wake of the drone attacks.
There was no immediate comment from Ukrainian officials, who usually refuse to take responsibility for any attacks on the Russian soil.
Also early Wednesday, Russian-installed officials in the annexed Crimea reported repelling an attack of drones targeting the harbor of the port city of Sevastopol. Moscow-appointed governor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozzhayev said it wasn’t immediately clear how many of the drones have been destroyed. It wasn’t immediately clear if the attack caused any damage.
Drone attacks on Crimea or Russian regions have become increasingly common in recent months, with Moscow being a frequent target, as well as regions that border with Ukraine, such as Bryansk. Fuel depots and air fields have been hit in drone attacks Russian officials blamed on Kyiv.
The Oryol and Kaluga regions border with Bryansk, and the Moscow region sits on top of Kaluga. Pskov, however, is about 700 kilometers (434 miles) north of Russia’s border with Ukraine, and has been described by Russian media and military bloggers on Wednesday morning as an unlikely target.

Hurricane Idalia strengthens to Category 4 storm as it nears Florida

Hurricane Idalia strengthens to Category 4 storm as it nears Florida
Updated 31 min 51 sec ago
AFP

Hurricane Idalia strengthens to Category 4 storm as it nears Florida

Hurricane Idalia strengthens to Category 4 storm as it nears Florida
  Authorities in the southern US state described Idalia and its potentially deadly storm surge as a once-in-a-lifetime event for Florida's northwest coast
  US presidential candidate said the hurricane appeared to be the strongest to impact the region in more than a century
Updated 31 min 51 sec ago
AFP

United States: Hurricane Idalia strengthened to a Category 4 storm early Wednesday as it barreled toward Florida, threatening “catastrophic” impacts, with officials forecasting it will slam into the coast within hours.
Authorities in the southern US state described Idalia and its potentially deadly storm surge as a once-in-a-lifetime event for Florida’s northwest coast, as they ordered mass evacuations and issued flood alerts ahead of a projected landfall Wednesday morning.
The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Idalia, which earlier raked western Cuba, had strengthened to a Category 4 storm as of 5:00 am EST (0900 GMT), with maximum sustained winds of 130 miles (215 kilometers) per hour.
“Idalia is a category 4 hurricane... Idalia could continue to strengthen before it reaches the Big Bend coast of Florida in a few hours,” the NHC said in an advisory.
“While Idalia should weaken after landfall, it is likely to still be a hurricane while moving across southern Georgia, and near the coast of Georgia or southern South Carolina late today.”
Warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico are expected to further turbocharge Idalia, with wind speeds topping 150 mph, the NHC said.
It warned of a potentially disastrous storm surge inundation of 12 to 16 feet (3.5-5 meters) in some coastal areas.
“Very few people can survive being in the path of a major storm surge, and this storm will be deadly if we don’t get out of harm’s way and take it seriously,” said Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) chief Deanne Criswell.
In the small coastal town of Steinhatchee, resident Robert Bryant was making final preparations Tuesday to evacuate inland with his two cats and a dog.
“We are out on the water, so we are going to be the worst ones to get hit,” said the 18-year-old student, whose home built on stilts is close to the mouth of a river.
“Hopefully, it just blows over and we have a bit of wind... but you prepare for the worst and hope for the best,” he told AFP.
Another Steinhatchee resident, 71-year-old John Paul Nohelj, told AFP he would stay put.
“If you live near the water, you’re gonna get a wet butt once in a while,” he said, downplaying the risk.
The nearby cities of Tampa and St. Petersburg, part of a metropolitan area that is home to more than three million people, are of particular concern, authorities said.
“There’s a danger of life-threatening storm surge along portions of the Florida Gulf Coast from Tampa Bay to the Big Bend region,” said Matthew Payne of FEMA’s Office of Response and Recovery.
Idalia was already battering parts of Florida, with flooding seen in Fort Myers Beach south of Tampa.
The emergency management department of Pinellas County, on Florida’s west central coast, reported some flooded roadways early Wednesday, with winds of up to 60 miles per hour and traffic signals out.
“All residents are advised to stay off the roads and remain sheltered,” the department posted on social media.
Governor Ron DeSantis urged those in the evacuation areas in 23 counties along Florida’s Gulf coast to go “now,” and head to shelters or hotels outside the danger zones.
The US presidential candidate said the hurricane appeared to be the strongest to impact the region in more than a century.
Meteorologists are also pointing to a rare blue supermoon which could further raise tides above normal levels just as Idalia pounds the coastline.
Almost 150 people were killed last year when Hurricane Ian slammed Florida’s west coast as a Category 4 storm, bringing ocean surges and strong winds that downed bridges and swept away buildings.
Idalia is expected to make landfall further north in the so-called Big Bend area — a vast marshy region which, unlike most other coastal areas around Florida, does not have barrier islands.
The storm is forecast to dump up to 12 inches (30 centimeters) of rain in parts of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina, potentially triggering flash and urban flooding, and tornadoes were also possible in parts of Florida, Georgia and the coastal Carolinas on Wednesday, according to the NHC.
Tampa International Airport closed ahead of Idalia’s arrival, while flights were disrupted along the US east coast as another hurricane, Franklin, churns in the Atlantic.
The ports of Jacksonville, Fernandina and Canaveral were closed to vessel traffic as of Tuesday night due to the forecast strong winds, according to the US Coast Guard.
Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina are also under storm watches as Idalia is expected to cross northeast over Florida before exiting into the Atlantic.
All four states could see flooding Wednesday and Thursday, the NHC said.
In Cuba, the storm flooded several communities including parts of the capital Havana and knocked out power to about 200,000 people but there were no deaths reported.
The storm then moved out over the Gulf, which scientists say is experiencing a “marine heat wave” — energizing Idalia’s winds as it raced toward Florida.
Scientists have warned that storms are becoming more powerful as the world warms due to climate change.

Prince Harry suffered ‘unraveling’ after Afghanistan war tour

Prince Harry suffered ‘unraveling’ after Afghanistan war tour
Updated 30 August 2023
Arab News

Prince Harry suffered 'unraveling' after Afghanistan war tour

Prince Harry suffered ‘unraveling’ after Afghanistan war tour
  Duke of Sussex reveals experience with PTSD in new documentary series
  'I didn't really talk about it — no one around me could really help'
Updated 30 August 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Prince Harry has said his return from the war in Afghanistan triggered trauma resulting in an “unraveling.”

Speaking in his “Heart of Invictus” documentary released on Wednesday, the duke of Sussex said the biggest struggle he faced after his tour was that “no one around me could really help.”

He had served in the British armed forces as a helicopter pilot, flying Apaches in Afghanistan, but said the loss of his mother Diana when he was 12 also played a role in his trauma.

“I can only speak from my personal experience, my tour of Afghanistan in 2012 flying Apaches. Somewhere after that there was an unraveling, and the trigger for me was actually returning from Afghanistan,” he added.

“But the stuff that was coming up was from 1997, from the age of 12, losing my mum at such a young age. The trauma that I had I was never really aware of, it was never discussed.

“I didn’t really talk about it, and I suppressed it like most youngsters would’ve done, but when it all came fizzing out, I was bouncing off the walls, I was like, ‘What’s going on here? I’m now feeling everything as opposed to being numb’.”

Prince Harry said during the period he first joined the military, the subject of mental illness was taboo.

Though the trend has shifted, he said he still wants to cure the “stigma” in society, adding: “I didn’t have that support structure, that network or that expert advice to identify actually what was going on with me.

“Unfortunately, like most of us, the first time you really consider therapy is when you’re lying on the floor in the foetal position probably wishing you’d dealt with some of this stuff previously.”

The five-part documentary follows competitors in the Invictus Games, which was founded by Prince Harry to support veterans.

Gabon soldiers stage coup, place president under house arrest

Gabon soldiers stage coup, place president under house arrest
Updated 55 min 45 sec ago
Arab News
Agencies

Gabon soldiers stage coup, place president under house arrest

Gabon soldiers stage coup, place president under house arrest
  Twelve Gabonese soldiers appeared on television Wednesday announcing they were cancelling the results of the country's recent election
Updated 55 min 45 sec ago
Arab News Agencies

LIBREVILLE: Gabonese President Ali Bongo Ondimba is under house arrest and one of his sons has been arrested for “treason”, military officers said Wednesday, hours after announcing they had overthrown the government.

“President Ali Bongo is under house arrest, surrounded by his family and doctors,” they said in a statement read out on state TV.

A group of senior Gabonese military officers appeared on national television in the early hours of Wednesday and said they had taken power, minutes after the state election body announced President Ali Bongo had won a third term.
Appearing on television channel Gabon 24, the officers said they represented all security and defense forces in the Central African nation. They said the election results were canceled, all borders closed until further notice and state institutions dissolved.
Loud sounds of gunfire could be heard in the capital Libreville, a Reuters reporter said, after the television appearance.

 


There was no immediate comment from the government of the OPEC-member nation.
“In the name of the Gabonese people ... we have decided to defend the peace by putting an end to the current regime,” the officers said.
As one officer read the joint statement, around a dozen others stood silently behind him in military fatigues and berets.
The servicemen introduced themselves as members of The Committee of Transition and the Restoration of Institutions. The state institutions they declared dissolved included the government, the senate, the national assembly, the constitutional court and the election body.
If successful, the coup would represent the eighth in West and Central Africa since 2020. Coups in Mali, Guinea, Burkina Faso, Chad and Niger have undermined democratic progress in recent years.
Last month, the military snatched power in Niger, sending shockwaves across the Sahel and sucking in global powers with strategic interests at stake.
Tensions were running high in Gabon amid fears of unrest after Saturday’s presidential, parliamentary, and legislative vote, which saw Bongo seeking to extend his family’s 56-year grip on power while the opposition pushed for change in the oil and cocoa-rich but poverty-stricken nation.
A lack of international observers, the suspension of some foreign broadcasts, and the authorities’ decision to cut Internet service and impose a night-time curfew nationwide after the poll had raised concerns about the transparency of the electoral process.
The Gabonese Election Center said earlier on Wednesday Bongo won the election with 64.27 percent of the vote and that his main challenger, Albert Ondo Ossa, had come in second place with 30.77 percent.
Bongo, 64, who succeeded his father Omar as president in 2009, had contested against 18 challengers, six of whom backed Ondo Ossa in an effort to narrow the race. Bongo’s team rejected allegations of fraud.
In 2016, the parliament building was torched when violent street protests erupted against Bongo’s contested re-election for his second term. The government shut down Internet access for several days at the time.

(Developing story)

 

With Agencies

 

UN chief warns that rise in global distrust and improvements in nukes are `recipe for annihilation’

UN chief warns that rise in global distrust and improvements in nukes are `recipe for annihilation’
Updated 30 August 2023
AP

UN chief warns that rise in global distrust and improvements in nukes are `recipe for annihilation'

UN chief warns that rise in global distrust and improvements in nukes are `recipe for annihilation’
  At a high-level meeting of the 193-member assembly to observe the day there was no indication that those eight countries — the United States, China, Egypt, Iran, Israel, North Korea, India and Pakistan — were moving toward ratification
Updated 30 August 2023
AP

UNITED NATIONS: An alarming rise in global distrust and division coupled with efforts by countries to improve the accuracy and destructive power of nuclear weapons is “a recipe for annihilation,” the United Nations chief warned Tuesday.
In a statement marking the International Day Against Nuclear Tests, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that with nearly 13,000 nuclear weapons stockpiled around the world, “a legally binding prohibition on nuclear tests is a fundamental step in our quest for a world free of nuclear weapons.”
The Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty has 196 member states — 186 have signed it and 178 have ratified it, including eight in the last 18 months. But the pact has taken effect because it needs ratification by the eight nations that had nuclear power reactors or research reactors when the UN General Assembly adopted the treaty in 1996.
At a high-level meeting of the 193-member assembly to observe the day there was no indication that those eight countries — the United States, China, Egypt, Iran, Israel, North Korea, India and Pakistan — were moving toward ratification.
Iranian diplomat Heidar Ali Balouji said his country “shares the frustration of non-nuclear weapon states against any delays in ending nuclear testing,” but he made no mention of ratifying the treaty. He said that “the cornerstone for ridding the world of nuclear threats” rests squarely with countries with nuclear weapons.
UN disarmament chief Izumi Nakamitsu told delegates she stood before them “with a sense of urgency” because while the treaty has provided the foundation for “the global taboo against nuclear testing,” trends are undermining it.
“The rising tide of nuclear risk threatens to engulf the hard-won gains in nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation achieved over the last three decades,” she said. “This includes the gains made against the testing of nuclear weapons” which has been done only by North Korea in the 21st century.
Robert Floyd, head of the UN nuclear test ban treaty organization, said, “Globally we’re facing challenging, worrying times.” But, he added, “Momentum toward universality is increasing: Recently, both Somalia and South Sudan made public commitments to sign and ratify the treaty.”
The Netherlands’ UN ambassador, Yoka Brandt, speaking on behalf of 28 mainly Western nations, said it is of “vital importance and urgency” to have the treaty enter into force.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its “threats of nuclear use and testing seriously undermine” and negatively affect disarmament and nuclear nonproliferation efforts, he said.
The group, where the United States is an observer, also condemned North Korea’s six nuclear tests since 2006 “in the strongest terms” and expressed deep concern that Pyongyang is reportedly preparing for a seventh test, Brandt said.
European Union Charge d’ Affaires Silvio Gonzato said Russia’s announcement of its readiness to conduct a nuclear test is inconsistent with its ratification of the treaty, “and risks undermining confidence in the treaty in these turbulent times.”
The EU also demands that North Korea comply with UN Security Council sanctions banning any nuclear testing, saying that the North “cannot and will never have the status of a nuclear weapon state,” Gonzato said.
The date to protest nuclear testing commemorates the closing of the former Soviet Union’s nuclear test site at Semipalatinsk, now part of Kazakhstan, on Aug. 29, 1991.
Kazakhstan’s UN ambassador, Akan Rakhmetullin, reminded the world’s diplomats that following the first atomic bomb detonation in 1945, “at least eight nations have carried out a total of 2,056 nuclear tests, around one-quarter of them in the atmosphere, causing severe long-term harm and suffering to humanity and the entire planet.”
Kazakhstan is “extremely anxious” over increasing geopolitical tensions, threats to use nuclear weapons and “the trend toward nuclear sharing, which can lead to further proliferation and weapons accumulation,” he said.
Ambassador Teburoro Tito of the tiny Pacific island nation of Kiribati said the United States and Britain carried out 33 nuclear tests on Kiritimati, its atoll also known as Christmas Island, in the 1950s and 1960s.
The tests left a “tragic legacy” for the atoll’s 500 residents who received little protection, Tito said. Many complained afterward of untreatable illnesses and health complications, “most of which resulted in death,” he said. There were numerous cases of cancer, congenital disabilities and abnormalities with newborn babies, he said.
Tito urged the US and United Kingdom to support citizens of Kiritmati who “continue to suffer from not only physical medical problems caused by radiation exposure, but also post traumatic and intergenerational harm from these weapons of mass destruction.”

 

 

Belgium suspends shelter for single male asylum seekers

Belgium suspends shelter for single male asylum seekers
Updated 30 August 2023
AFP

Belgium suspends shelter for single male asylum seekers

Belgium suspends shelter for single male asylum seekers
  Belgium faces an acute asylum crisis as the number of people arriving in the country has rapidly risen from last year
Updated 30 August 2023
AFP

BRUSSELS: Single male asylum seekers will no longer be given shelter in Belgium after the government announced a temporary suspension on Tuesday, as the country pointed to a shortage of accommodation.
Belgium faces an acute asylum crisis as the number of people arriving in the country has rapidly risen from last year, putting pressure on an already creaking system.
Announcing the temporary suspension, Secretary of State for Asylum and Migration Nicole de Moor said Belgium expected “a growing influx of families and children” seeking shelter.
“In recent days, the number of families with children seeking asylum has increased sharply,” said de Moor, a Flemish Christian democrat.
“I want to completely avoid children ending up on the streets in winter,” she added.
She did not say how long the suspension by the Fedasil network — the federal agency in charge of asylum seekers — would last.
De Moor also pointed to what Belgium believes to be the unequal burden-sharing of migrants in the European Union.
“Our country has been doing more than its fair share for a long time. This cannot go on any longer, because this year, 19,000 asylum seekers registered in Belgium, compared with 1,500 in Portugal, a country that has a similar population to Belgium,” she said.
De Moor also pointed to Sweden as another country that registered “very few asylum applications” and said the migratory pressure on Europe had risen overall this year.
In early June, EU countries reached agreement on a long-stalled revision of Brussels’ asylum rules that aims to share the burden of hosting asylum seekers across the bloc, with those refusing to do so having to pay money to the ones that do.
But its adoption is still being hotly debated between member states, and the deal also needs buy-in from the European Parliament.

