WDS
WDS

92% of World Defense Show exhibition area booked 8 months ahead of event

According to CEO Andrew Pearcey, the next edition of the show will be bigger, longer in duration, and wider in scope in terms of international participation, exhibition floorspace, and technological content. Reuters/File
According to CEO Andrew Pearcey, the next edition of the show will be bigger, longer in duration, and wider in scope in terms of international participation, exhibition floorspace, and technological content. Reuters/File
Updated 30 August 2023
Arab News

92% of World Defense Show exhibition area booked 8 months ahead of event

92% of World Defense Show exhibition area booked 8 months ahead of event
Updated 30 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Following the successful completion of the World Defense Show in Riyadh, some 92 percent of the exhibition space was booked within 120 days for the second edition of the show to be held in February 2024.

This was disclosed at a media briefing on Wednesday at WDS headquarters in the Saudi capital. The first show, organized by the General Authority for Military Industries, saw the signing of military and defense procurement contracts worth SR29.7 billion ($7.92 billion).

Registration for the defense show is now open. According to the data shared by the organizing committee, 81 percent of the exhibitors who took part in the last show lauded the world-class features of the event. Moreover, 86 percent described their experience as either “good or excellent.” As a result of the overall satisfaction, 88 percent of the exhibitors assured they would return to the show in 2024.

During the press conference, WDS officials said 750 exhibitors, 115 global official delegations, 100,000 visitors, and 45 countries will take part in the upcoming show with a display area of 47,000 sq. meters.

According to CEO Andrew Pearcey, the next edition of the show will be bigger, longer in duration, and wider in scope in terms of international participation, exhibition floorspace, and technological content.

“We have introduced a range of important new features, including a space arena, in recognition of the increasingly essential role the domain is playing in future global defense strategies,” he said.

According to a WDS media team member, China’s pavilion will be the largest at the 2024 event followed by that of Turkiye and the US. The UAE’s pavilion will be the fourth biggest during the show. Other large pavilions will include South Korea, Russia, Croatia, Austria, Czech, Germany, Poland, Belarus, Bulgaria, Estonia, Greece, Serbia, and Ukraine.

Saudi Arabia's robust IT infrastructure suitable for gaming industry

Saudi Arabia’s robust IT infrastructure suitable for gaming industry
Updated 30 August 2023
Nadin Hassan

Saudi Arabia’s robust IT infrastructure suitable for gaming industry

Saudi Arabia’s robust IT infrastructure suitable for gaming industry
Updated 30 August 2023
Nadin Hassan

RIYADH: As the Kingdom is among the top countries in terms of connectivity, coverage, and 5G internet, its business ecosystem is suitable to host different activities related to the development of the gaming industry, said an IT expert.

Mohammed Al-Otaiby, chief operating officer at Saudi Cloud Computing Co. Alibaba Cloud, was speaking at a panel discussion on the first day of the Next World Forum in Riyadh on Wednesday.

He said being one of the biggest cloud providers, his company can provide every facility required for game development. The expert said his company has the capability to cater to the needs of the sophisticated technology used in the gaming industry.

“Cloud computing is solving a lot of problems,” he said. Al-Otaibi said the previous generations had to face several challenges while playing computer games but due to modern technology, it has become easier and people can play online games on the internet without difficulty.

AlOtaiby also highlighted how cloud computing is evolving into software as a service, also known as SaaS, where a range of services will be available at one’s fingertips, requiring just a few simple steps and allowing access to bundled services with a single click.

Speaking on the same panel discussion, Badr Al-Marshoud, head of STC Play, said Saudi Arabia possesses considerable potential to emerge as a key player in the gaming sector both within the region and on a global scale.

“Vision 2030 has a lot of well-designed initiatives that will enable the gaming industry in the country and the region,” Al-Marshoud said.

Topics: nextwrld23

Saudi esport club wins $1.5m at Gamers8 awards 2023

Saudi esport club wins $1.5m at Gamers8 awards 2023
Updated 30 August 2023
Arab News

Saudi esport club wins $1.5m at Gamers8 awards 2023

Saudi esport club wins $1.5m at Gamers8 awards 2023
Updated 30 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's esports club Twisted Minds emerged victorious in the second Gamers8 Club Award 2023 winning a cash award of $1.5 million.

The Saudi club competed with a pool of 179 teams from around the world. The competition began on July 6 and concluded on the first day of the Next World Forum taking place in Riyadh.

The esports club clinched the top spot with 81.67 points followed by Team BDS with 65 points. There was a tie between Gaimin Gladiators and Team Vitality as both scored 55 points each.

Recognizing excellence in esports globally, Gamers8 presented over 12 iconic titles while featuring more than 117 different nationalities.  

This year’s competition was held under the theme “The Land of Heroes” and showcased 13 tournaments. 

Gamers8 Club Awards was established by the Saudi Esports Federation in June 2023.  

Saudi Arabia boasts one of the fastest-growing gaming sectors in the region, gaining global attraction and playing a pivotal role in the Kingdom’s bold transformation.

Topics: nextwrld23

Gaming set to unlock vast career opportunities for Saudi citizens

Gaming set to unlock vast career opportunities for Saudi citizens
Updated 30 August 2023
Nirmal Narayanan  

Gaming set to unlock vast career opportunities for Saudi citizens

Gaming set to unlock vast career opportunities for Saudi citizens
Updated 30 August 2023
Nirmal Narayanan  

RIYADH: The realm of electronic sports, or esports, is swiftly shifting from a casual pastime to a professional industry in Saudi Arabia, with the country's top esports authority foreseeing an immense growth in career opportunities for its population. 

Speaking at a panel discussion during the Next World Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Esports Federation Chairman Prince Faisal bin Bandar said the Kingdom’s population is quite passionate about gaming, and if utilized wisely, they can transform their passion into a prolific career path. 

“68 percent of the population in Saudi Arabia believe they are gamers. They are gamers in their core. And that is the population we are working with. They have that passion,” said Prince Faisal.  

He added: “When we talk about diversification of the economy, there are so many career paths within gaming; it is unbelievable. But people do not realize that.”  

According to the SEF chief, the gaming industry in the Kingdom is booming, and the government is making all necessary efforts to nurture talent in this growing sector.  

“Are you a lawyer? Are you a financier? Are you good at talking? Whatever you do, there is a career path in gaming. You do not have to exclude both of your passions. We will give you the tools, and we want you to take that and grow,” added Prince Faisal.  

The chairman further noted that Saudi Arabia is trying to create a unique and holistic game hub within the Kingdom, which will attract esports lovers from the East and the West.  

“We want to create a global hub of gaming and esports — a central point between the East and the West, a point where people want to come. And the question is no longer why, but why not,” added Prince Faisal.  

According to the SEF chairman, Saudi Arabia wants to create esports tournaments where people will spend six to eight hours with their families physically, not just watching the stream online.  

“It is not about come, play and go home... But creating an experience that people want to be a part of an occasion, where being at the location is better than watching it on a stream,” added Faisal.  

According to him, the esports tournament venues in Saudi Arabia will be equipped so that people can come and spend their whole day with excitement.    

“There is food and beverages, there is education. It is a place where my son can come and spend the whole day, and I can go and watch the esports. It becomes an experience and not just a tournament,” he added.  

Prince Faisal elaborated how Saudi Arabia’s holistic approach to gaming will change how other nations and entities view the players.  

“So many esports tournaments look at esports players as their products. And that is how they treat them. We are trying to innovate here and saying you are our player, not a product. You are our key stakeholder,” he concluded. 

Topics: nextwrld23 Saudi gaming

Closing bell: Saudi benchmark index rebounds to close at 11,575 

Closing bell: Saudi benchmark index rebounds to close at 11,575 
Updated 30 August 2023
Arab News

Closing bell: Saudi benchmark index rebounds to close at 11,575 

Closing bell: Saudi benchmark index rebounds to close at 11,575 
Updated 30 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Tadawul All Share Index rebounded on Wednesday after two sessions of consecutive losses, as it edged up 132.19 points, or 1.16 percent, to close at 11,574.75.  

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR5.64 billion ($1.50 billion) as 174 stocks advanced, while 38 declined.  

The Kingdom’s parallel market, Nomu, also gained 60.13 points to close at 23,656.23. 

The MSCI Tadawul Index too followed a similar trend and climbed 15.19 points to close at 1,495.49.  

Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co., also known as Cenomi Retail, was the best-performing stock of the day. The company’s share price soared 10 percent to SR20.24.  

Other top-performing stocks were Electrical Industries Co. and Arriyadh Development Co., whose share prices surged by 9.78 percent and 8.46 percent, respectively.  

The worst performer of the day was Al-Baha Investment and Development Co., as its share price slipped 5.88 percent to SR0.16. 

Other underperformers included Saudi Airlines Catering Co. and Development Works Food Co., whose share prices dropped by 2.85 percent and 2.20 percent, respectively.  

The positive performance of the parallel market was driven by International Human Resources Co., whose share price soared 13.54 percent to SR5.20.  

On the announcements front, Watani Iron and Steel Co. announced that its board members approved the company’s transition from the parallel market to the main market.  

According to a bourse filing, the transition to the main market is conditional on Tadawul’s approval and the company’s fulfillment of all requirements stipulated in the listing rules. 

Topics: TASI NOMU stocks

Saudi Arabia to become a global esports player in the next decade: SEF chairman   

Saudi Arabia to become a global esports player in the next decade: SEF chairman   
Updated 59 min 24 sec ago
Reina Takla
Nadin Hassan   

Saudi Arabia to become a global esports player in the next decade: SEF chairman   

Saudi Arabia to become a global esports player in the next decade: SEF chairman   
  • Prince Faisal bin Bandar, chairman of the Saudi Esports Federation, spoke with Arab News on the sidelines of the two-day Next World Forum in Riyadh
Updated 59 min 24 sec ago
Reina Takla Nadin Hassan   

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is striving to become a global player in the esports sector within the next decade, propelling the industry into the forefront of the world stage, according to Prince Faisal bin Bandar, chairman of the Saudi Esports Federation.  

In an interview with Arab News on the sidelines of the two-day Next World Forum in Riyadh, Prince Faisal outlined the nation’s ambitious goal amid projections that the global gaming community will grow to 3.7 billion gamers. 

“We have stated in our national gaming and esports strategy that we expect by 2030 gaming and esports to be SR50 billion in contribution to the GDP (gross domestic product) of Saudi Arabia, which we’re equating to roughly 1 percent,” he said.  

The chairman highlighted the initial focus of the Saudi Esports Federation when it was established in 2018 revolved around regulatory streamlining, establishing server infrastructure, and hosting games in the local language. 

However, he noted that discussions are now about joining the top ranks of esports nations. Currently, Africa and South Asia hold significant sway in the gaming sector.   

Prince Faisal outlined the nation’s ambitious goal amid projections that the global gaming community will grow to 3.7 billion gamers.

Saudi Arabia wants to create esports tournaments where people will spend six to eight hours with their families physically.

Despite this, Prince Faisal expressed confidence that Saudi Arabia will soon join these nations with a robust esports industry. 

“68 percent of our population consider themselves gamers, which is mirrored across the Gulf and the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region,” he said.  

The chairman emphasized that Saudi Arabia, through investments from the Public Investment Fund and the National Strategy for Gaming and Esports, is starting to create a picture of a strong community and a growing professional group. 

Furthermore, the Kingdom is collaborating with the Ministry of Education to create job opportunities in the gaming and esports sector through the federation’s local academy.   

“There are so many areas for job creation in gaming and esports that people don’t overlook. And the key to it is a saying, whatever you are good at. Are you a lawyer, a finance guy, a coach, a player? There is a career pathway for you,” added the federation head.  

Prince Faisal underlined that global expansion in gaming must encompass more than just profit generation; it should also have a meaningful and positive impact on both global and individual levels. 

“There has to be not just growth, but there must be growth for good. There have to be other applications, not just profit generation ... an impact on the global stage and the person because, at the end of the day, this industry is about the community,” the chairman told Arab News.  

He added: “We’re not saying how do you move and grow here, but how do you become a global player with a ten-year outlook and how can you use that capability to change the industry and bring this industry into the next world.” 

Topics: nextwrld23 Saudi gaming

