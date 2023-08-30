You are here

What We Are Reading Today: Ten Thousand Things
Author: Lothar Ledderose 

Chinese workers in the 3rd century BC created 7,000 life-sized terracotta soldiers to guard the tomb of the First Emperor.

In this book, Lothar Ledderose takes us on a remarkable tour of Chinese art and culture to explain how artists used complex systems of mass production to assemble extraordinary objects from standardized parts or modules.

He reveals how these systems have deep roots in Chinese thought and reflect characteristically Chinese modes of social organization.

