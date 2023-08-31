Closing bell: TASI ends week in red even as trading turnover hits $2.34bn 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index slipped on Thursday, as it shed 83.55 points, or 0.72 percent, to close at 44,491.20.

Saudi Arabia’s parallel market Nomu was steady, as it lost just 1.90 points to close the day’s trading session at 23,654.33.

The MSCI Tadawul Index also lost 13.30 points to 1,482.19.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR8.77 billion ($2.34 billion) as 98 of the stocks advanced, while 112 declined.

Wafrah for Industry and Development Co. was the best-performing stock of the day. The company’s share price soared by 10 percent to SR34.65.

Other top gainers include Al Sagr Cooperative Insurance Co. and Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co. whose share prices surged by 9.96 percent and 8.38 percent, respectively.

The worst performer of the day was Almarai Co. as its share price edged down 4.66 percent to SR63.40.

Mayar Holding Co. was the top gainer on the parallel market, with its share price going up by 5.19 percent to SR142.

On Nomu, the worst performer was Watani Iron Steel Co. whose share price dropped by 8.22 percent to SR29.60.

Meanwhile, Saudi AZM for Communications and Information Technology announced the award of Mazaya project with the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises, also known as Monsha’at.

According to a Tadawul statement, the project includes providing advisory services to support small and medium enterprises.