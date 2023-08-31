Thai trade exhibition concludes in Riyadh

RIYADH: The Thai Trade Exhibition Saudi Arabia 2023 aimed at promoting bilateral trade across various sectors concluded in Riyadh on Wednesday.
Riyadh and Bangkok have managed to forge a robust economic alliance, which is underpinned by several factors including shared economic interests and a commitment to leveraging each other’s strengths.
The four-day trade show sought to bolster commercial ties between the two countries. Over 100 manufacturers and entrepreneurs from the country are showcasing a wide range of products from different sectors such as food and beverage, fashion, health, beauty, jewelry, medical services, and spas.
The event drew the participation of entrepreneurs, professionals, and companies who are enthusiastic about capitalizing on potential business prospects and establishing collaborative partnerships.
The exhibition highlighted the strong trade and investment ties between Saudi Arabia and Thailand. It presented a valuable opportunity for Saudi entrepreneurs, businesspeople and investors to meet with their Thai counterparts and discuss investment and partnership opportunities in various fields.
It also allowed visitors interested in tourism and cultural exchange to learn more about Thai culture, products and services.
The General Authority of Foreign Trade participated in the exhibition to highlight its role in strengthening trade relations with various countries by opening markets and presenting investment opportunities.
GAFT aims to enhance Saudi Arabia’s international trade gains and defend its interests in foreign trade.
Last November, Thai authorities put forth a bilateral collaboration proposal aimed at bolstering the relationship between their country and the Kingdom. This initiative coincided with a significant investment delegation from Riyadh visiting Bangkok.
In June, a senior Thai official announced that Thai enterprises are prepared to commit a collective investment of $36 million in Saudi Arabia.