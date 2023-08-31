What We Are Reading Today: The Villa

Author: James S. Ackerman

In “The Villa,” James Ackerman explores villa building in the West from ancient Rome to 20th-century France and America.

In this wide-ranging book, he illuminates such topics as the early villas of the Medici, the rise of the Palladian villa in England, and the modern villas of Frank Lloyd Wright and Le Corbusier.

Ackerman uses the phenomenon of the “country place” as a focus for examining the relationships between urban and rural life, between building and the natural environment, and between architectural design and social, cultural, economic, and political forces.