Max Verstappen bids for record-breaking 10th straight Formula 1 win at Monza on Sunday

Max Verstappen bids for record-breaking 10th straight Formula 1 win at Monza on Sunday
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands moved closer to his own F1 record of 15 wins set last year and onto 46 overall. (AP)
Updated 50 sec ago
AP

Max Verstappen bids for record-breaking 10th straight Formula 1 win at Monza on Sunday

Max Verstappen bids for record-breaking 10th straight Formula 1 win at Monza on Sunday
  • The Red Bull driver looks firmly to etch his name in the Formula One record books
Updated 50 sec ago
AP

MONZA, Italy: For Max Verstappen it’s not about records, it’s about winning.
The Red Bull driver could do both at the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday as he looks to firmly etch his name in the Formula One record books.
Having equaled Sebastian Vettel’s F1 record of nine straight victories at the Dutch GP last weekend, Verstappen can break it on the famous Monza track.
But the 25-year-old is focused on one sole thing: the victory.
“I mean, I never thought that I would win nine in a row, first of all,” Verstappen said. “But yeah, now that we are here, of course I’ll try to win 10, but it’s more about that I want to just win.”
Vettel set the consecutive wins record in 2013 with Red Bull during its first dominant era — when he won four straight titles — and Verstappen remembers how astounded he was as a teenager when he saw the German driver achieve that feat.
“I remember when he did it, I said ‘Wow, that’s just a crazy number. I think no one ever will do something like that’,” Verstappen said. “And here we are . . . but I’m also not really too fixated on it.”
Few would bet on Verstappen bettering that “crazy number” at Monza in a season he is overwhelmingly dominating.
Last weekend’s win increased his huge championship lead to 138 points as he races toward a third straight world title.
Verstappen also moved closer to his own F1 record of 15 wins set last year and onto 46 overall — already fifth all-time in wins. Alain Prost (51) and Vettel (53) are within his sights with nine races left.
And people are already talking about Verstappen being considered one of the all-time greats, despite his relatively young age.
“Well, I mean, everyone, of course, has their own opinion about these kind of things,” Verstappen said. “But for me, I’m not — I was never — in F1 to try and prove that I belong in between other people’s names . . . “
One thing that might play in his rivals’ favor this weekend is that Verstappen has rarely fared well at the Italian Grand Prix — although he ended his winless run at Monza last year. Before finally clinching victory at the Temple of Speed, Verstappen had never finished higher than fifth — in 2018.
Red Bull has won every race this year but, despite Verstappen looking seemingly invincible, some think the team will struggle at Monza, the fastest track on the calendar.
Not Verstappen.
He said: “People are allowed to wish for these kind of things but I think this is going to be a good track for us.”
GAP TO PEREZ
Unbeaten Red Bull is dominating the constructors’ standings just like Verstappen is crushing the drivers’ championship.
The team is chasing a record-extending 15th straight win on Sunday — including last season’s final race — and has more than double the points of second-place Mercedes.
But most of those points have been earned by Verstappen who has won 11 of the 13 races so far, with teammate Sergio Pérez claiming just two victories.
“It’s quite hard to see as his teammate, you know,” Pérez said. “It doesn’t really matter what’s happened, whether we have a good margin or bad margins or the car is becoming difficult. He’s been able to extract 100 percent, out of him, out of the car, pretty much every weekend.”
Pérez’s two victories came in the opening four rounds but the Mexican driver’s season has imploded since then and he was an astonishing 1.3 seconds behind Verstappen in qualifying for the Dutch GP, despite having the same car.
“Definitely I went through a bit of a tough patch through the middle of the season where I was struggling the most with the car,” Perez said. “But I think that’s all behind us and we should be having good races from now on.”
FUMBLING FERRARI
Ferrari hasn’t had the best of times at its home track of late, offering little for the thousands of red-clad local fans — “tifosi” — to cheer about in recent years.
Charles Leclerc claimed victory for the Scuderia in 2019 but that has been its only win since 2010.
Leclerc came close last year but finished second after another questionable strategy decision from Ferrari.
That was just one of a number of botched strategy decisions and bizarre incidents that have plagued Ferrari for the past two seasons, with the latest coming at the Zandvoort track last weekend.
That and the car’s unpredictability means Leclerc and his teammate Carlos Sainz Jr. are facing an uphill struggle. But Leclerc remains optimistic.
“We should be a bit more competitive here,” he said. “Then, whether it will be enough to fight for the podium, I don’t know but I really hope so and we will do everything for it, for sure.”

Updated 36 sec ago
John Duerden

Champions Al-Ittihad host Al-Hilal in first Classico of the Saudi Pro League season

Champions Al-Ittihad host Al-Hilal in first Classico of the Saudi Pro League season
  • The clash in Jeddah gives both teams a chance to set down a marker for the rest of the season
Updated 36 sec ago
John Duerden

The new Roshn Saudi League season is slowly getting into gear and, with world class talent on display and the planet watching, it seems as if every game is a massive one.

Yet Friday’s Saudi “Classico” between Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal is a genuinely huge game, the biggest of the campaign so far. It also offers both teams an opportunity to extract a measure of revenge.

For the champions Al-Ittihad, there is a chance to show they can beat the most successful club in the history of Saudi Arabia and Asia.

However, Al-Hilal are seemingly becoming a bogey team for the champions.

In the last four league meetings between the two, the Tigers have collected just a single point. Two defeats in the season before last cost Al-Ittihad a league championship when they had been 16 points ahead and it was all there for the taking.

The Tigers may have ended up as champions last season, but they still struggled to get the measure of the Blues and lost one and drew one in the league. Add the loss to Al-Hilal in the King Salman Club Cup in August and the semifinal defeat in the King’s Cup in April, and victory in front of a sellout crowd in Jeddah would see celebrations almost as enthusiastic as those that followed the clinching of the title last May.

Despite the poor recent record against their rivals, so far in this campaign Al-Ittihad have been perfect with four wins in four games, with 12 goals scored and none conceded. The champions have continued this time around where they left off from last season when they were a well-oiled machine under coach Nuno Santo. In fact, they have moved up a level with the addition of Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante, Jota and Fabinho. It is not surprising that they are top of the SPL.

The major issue is — apart from the long-standing absence of defensive lynchpin Ahmed Hegazi — the muscle injury sustained by Benzema in Monday’s 3-0 at Al-Wehda. Santo is hoping the French striker will be fit, and Benzema was able to carry out some light training on Thursday night.

Even if the current holder of the FIFA Ballon d’Or does not manage to take to the pitch, the team showed that even without him in that most recent victory, that they can remain a major threat with the likes of Romarinho, Jota and the impressive Igor Coronado on form. Abderrazak Hamdallah, top scorer last season, is always ready to contribute.

Al-Hilal are obviously at a different level to Al-Wehda but for them too, this game is not just about three points. The Riyadh giants had to sit and watch last season as Al-Ittihad claimed their first title since 2009.

In the end it was a comfortable triumph for the Tigers and it hurt the Blues who see themselves as natural champions in Saudi Arabia. The chance to defeat the usurpers so early in the season would go down very well among fans of Al-Hilal and show that under new coach Jorge Jesus — this will be a clash of two Portuguese tacticians — this season will be different.

Since the end of the last campaign, the 18-time champions have been busy in the transfer market. Neymar may not be fit enough yet to take part in his first Classico but there is still plenty of talent new and old.

Ruben Neves, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Malcom have arrived this summer and have already adapted to life in Saudi Arabia. Kalidou Koulibaly is in the center of defense with Yassine Bounou, who may come up against his Moroccan compatriot Hamdallah, in goal.

Koulibaly and Bounou looked particularly good in a solid 2-0 win against Ettifaq. That result means that the Blues now have 10 points from the first four games and sit in third, behind the perfect twin giants of Jeddah — Al-Ahli and Al-Ittihad.

The performances mean that this version of Al-Hilal is a significant upgrade to last season’s and that is even before Neymar joins the action.

The game will not define the season for either team but will give everyone a good idea of where they are at.

Three points for Ittihad will not only show that they are once again the team to beat but are also able to defeat Al-Hilal. It will set them up perfectly for the international break but the same can be said of the visitors from Riyadh. Beating the champions on their home turf would be a huge statement.

The stage is set and the world is watching.

Next World Forum driving major business growth in gaming and esports

Next World Forum driving major business growth in gaming and esports
Turki Alfawzan, CEO of the Saudi Esports Federation. (SEF)
Updated 29 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

Next World Forum driving major business growth in gaming and esports

Next World Forum driving major business growth in gaming and esports
  • Agreement signed between 6 Gulf countries to establish the GCC Esports Federation
  • ‘This is just the beginning,’ says Turki Alfawzan, CEO of the Saudi Esports Federation
Updated 29 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Next World Forum, the global industry gathering created to shape the future of the gaming and esports sector, has helped drive major business growth, organizers said on Thursday as the two-day conference concluded.

Hosted at the Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh in Kingdom Center, the Next World Forum brought the global gaming and esports community together to discuss the development of its ecosystem.

Organized by the Saudi Esports Federation, more than 2,500 delegates were in attendance, including CEOs, government ministers, investors, gamers, developers, publishers, broadcasters, and leaders from gaming, entertainment, technology and sports.

An agreement between the six GCC countries to establish the GCC Esports Federation and elevate athletes through annual eLeague tournaments, was one of 14 signed Wednesday and Thursday at the Next World Forum. Other business deals were also agreed at the forum’s second edition, which has built on the success of last year’s inaugural event.

Turki Alfawzan, CEO of the Saudi Esports Federation, said: “The Next World Forum has provided the worldwide industry of gaming and esports an extensive platform for business growth and progression that further our aims of Saudi Arabia becoming a global hub for gaming and esports.

“Being part of the Next World Forum platform has proved a win for everyone. In our exceptionally rapid industry that is changing dramatically on a seemingly constant basis, the chance to converge in Riyadh instigates big ideas, meaningful discussions, and exceptional business opportunities.

“As we all reflect on two days of inspiration and action, our message from the conclusion of this year’s Next World Forum is very much that this is just the beginning.”

The opening day’s panel sessions included discussions with Gareth Bale, the former star footballer and esports investor and enthusiast, and Michael Bay, the producer and director of films including “Armageddon,” “Pearl Harbor” and the “Transformers” film series.

On day two several sessions took place titled: “The Players Deserve Better: The Future of Gaming and Esports Facilities,” “Power Play Chat: A Conversation between Changemakers,” “Virtual Realities, Real World Consequences: The Impact of Politics in Gaming,” “Breaking the Code: The Challenges for Women in Gaming Leadership,” and “The Next Level: A New Chapter for the Saudi Esports Federation.”

Other sessions were titled: “AI-pocalypse Now – Where Do We Draw the Line?” “Press the Pause Button: Analyzing Esports Players’ Mental and Physical Health,” “Better Digital Governance in the Metaverse and the Blockchain,” “Gaming Localization: Speaking to Gamers in their Language,” and “Stronger Together: The ESL FACEIT Group Story.”

Reaam Alkhudairi, program manager for the Next World Forum, and corporate communications and public relations team lead at the Saudi Esports Federation, said: “Encapsulating creativity, innovation and diversity, we are immensely proud that the Next World Forum panels embraced the full spectrum of gaming and esports and its associated industries. Featuring eminent leaders and expert speakers, the forum attracted more than 2,500 delegates this year from all corners of the world, fully reflecting the global appeal of gaming.

“The Next World Forum this year set out seeking to ask the tough questions of gaming and esports — after much discussion over the past two days, one thing every delegate will absolutely agree upon is that the forum has helped significantly shape the future of our industry.”

The Next World Forum also brought the curtain down on Gamers8: The Land of Heroes, the biggest gaming and esports festival worldwide, which began on July 6 at Boulevard Riyadh City featuring 16 elite tournaments from 13 top titles.

Help us play again: Afghanistan’s female cricketers plead with sport’s world governing body 

Help us play again: Afghanistan’s female cricketers plead with sport’s world governing body 
Updated 01 September 2023
AP

Help us play again: Afghanistan’s female cricketers plead with sport’s world governing body 

Help us play again: Afghanistan’s female cricketers plead with sport’s world governing body 
  • The men’s team of Afghanistan travels the world and plays cricket at the elite level 
  • Woman players say no one from Afghanistan Cricket Board or ICC has contacted them 
Updated 01 September 2023
AP

BRISBANE: Just over two years ago, Firooza Amiri was an 18-year-old batter for the Afghanistan women’s cricket team, ready to take on the world if given the chance. 

But just like that, her world and that of millions of others in her country changed forever. 

Forced to flee with her family when the Taliban retook power in Afghanistan on Aug. 15, 2021, Amiri and her family first traveled to Pakistan and then were evacuated to Australia. She still lives in Australia, along with most of her 25 teammates. 

Now, looking for their place in international competition, they are pleading with the International Cricket Council and the Afghanistan cricket authorities to give them a place to play, despite the Taliban’s ban on women in sport and education. 

“Yeah, unfortunately two weeks ago was the two-year anniversary of the Taliban and our BLACK DAY,” Amiri said in a message to The Associated Press, accentuating two words in capital letters. 

Amiri and her family were from the oasis city of Herat, then the third-largest city in Afghanistan with an estimated population of about 500,000. 

“It was a black day for me and all the girls of Afghanistan, the day our dreams were destroyed and all the efforts of many years of each of us were destroyed,” Amiri told the AP. “When Herat fell, we decided to go to Kabul and reach one of the foreign embassies. When we arrived in Kabul, we saw that Afghanistan had fallen completely to the Taliban and all the people were going to the airport to be able to leave the country, we did the same.” 

From that point, the situation deteriorated. 

“It was very painful for me when I saw that all the girls, journalists, and politicians of Afghanistan were going to the airport and were leaving their country,” Amiri said. “For me, the most terrifying moment of my life was when I saw that there was shooting everywhere, people were screaming and crying, and even a young man had been shot five times . . . that was the moment when we stopped going to the airport and I and my teammates went to a safe house.” 

Another of Amiri’s teammates in Australia, Friba Hotack, was afraid her family would be targeted. 

“Because my life was in danger, I separated from my family. I was in Pakistan for a month. I was afraid. I was very scared,” she told Australian Broadcasting Corp. radio earlier this year. 

“Our dreams were shattered from the day the Taliban came. Everything — bat, cricket equipment, we burned everything because of the fear. The day we came to Australia, those dreams became alive again. We started to want to play again. We wanted to have a team here, to play cricket here.” 

Amiri and some of her former teammates are doing just that, playing in a suburban league in Melbourne. But that’s a long way from the level they’re determined to be competing on. The Afghan men’s team travels the world and plays at the elite level. The women’s team wants a chance to do the same. 

So Amiri and her teammates sent an email to the sport’s world governing body in December. 

“Could you please advise what the official stance is on our national playing contracts and future playing opportunities, noting that we are no longer living in Afghanistan?” they wrote. 

“The funding provided by the ICC to the ACB for the women’s program — where has this money gone? And can it be redirected to an organization in Australia to invest in our development ... so we can still represent our country on the international stage?” 

Amiri added “we mentioned that we had been safely moved to Australia and that we know the situation in Afghanistan but with your help and support . . . our hopes of representing our country remains alive. We are waiting for your leadership and your right decision.” 

Amiri says no one from the Afghanistan Cricket Board or ICC has contacted them. 

“We did not receive any help or even any hope from them, even though since 2017 they used the budget of men and women only for men and never supported the women’s team,” Amiri said. 

The ICC, in an emailed statement to the AP, said the Afghanistan Cricket Board operates autonomously and it cannot interfere. 

“The ICC board remains committed to supporting the Afghanistan Cricket Board and are not penalizing the ACB, or their players for abiding by the laws set by the government of their country,” the ICC said. 

“The relationship with players in any of the ICC’s member countries is managed by the board in that country, the ICC does not get involved. Similarly, the authority to field men’s and women’s national teams lies solely with the member board in any country, not with the ICC.” 

Amiri said the Afghan women’s team took heart from Australia’s decision in January to cancel a limited-overs series against Afghanistan scheduled to be played in the United Arab Emirates, where the men’s team is based. Cricket Australia cited recent heavier restrictions on women’s rights by the Taliban government for not playing the three games in March. 

The cancelation was evidence, Amiri said, that some countries were serious about the rights of women to represent Afghanistan in the international sports arena. 

But she and some of her teammates don’t want the Afghan men’s team, which will play in the Cricket World Cup in India next month, to be banned from international cricket. 

“In my opinion, banning the men’s team is not a good way to create a team for us,” Amiri said. “Because the people of Afghanistan are fans of cricket, and by banning the men’s team, in addition to the fact that the people of Afghanistan will be saddened by the women’s team, our effort is to be able to get the support of the Afghan people.” 

Unfortunately, she said, players on the national men’s team have “refused to stand with us.” 

“Their only answer to us was that we are endangering our families by doing this,” Amiri said. “The Afghanistan Cricket Board has not done anything for the development of women’s cricket for years.” 

With a second anniversary of the Taliban takeover just passed, Amiri can’t forget the turmoil. 

“For me, every year this day is a reminder of all the moments that I experienced when I was 18, the age when we all (should) study and pursue our dreams,” she said. The entire world can see, she added, “That the girls in Afghanistan don’t have the basic right of society, which is education. 

“It’s painful for me to imagine that if I was in Afghanistan, would I be alive or not?” 

Afghanistan’s female athletes are receiving support from one of the country’s first female Olympians — Friba Rezayee, a judo competitor at the 2004 Athens Games. Rezayee has started a petition asking the International Olympic Committee to “recognize the Afghan female athletes independently, not the Taliban NOC (National Olympic Committee).” 

The Afghan women’s team hasn’t had a chance to play international cricket, yet. Amiri remains optimistic. 

“I would like to say thanks to Australia and all the people who have helped us to live safely,” she says. “We believe that magic will happen one day and we will represent our country on an international ground in the world.” 

To further illustrate her point, the slogan on one of Amiri’s messaging apps says: “Gonna take more than a human to stop me from where I am meant to be,” and includes a muscle-flexing arm, a cricket bat and ball, and a flag of Afghanistan. 
 

Hacken give Dons a finishing lesson on bad night for Scots

Hacken give Dons a finishing lesson on bad night for Scots
Updated 01 September 2023
AFP

Hacken give Dons a finishing lesson on bad night for Scots

Hacken give Dons a finishing lesson on bad night for Scots
  • In the Conference League, Hearts lost 4-0 in Salonika to PAOK to go down 6-1 on aggregate
  • Hibernian subsided 3-0 at Aston Villa, outclassed 8-0 over two legs by the Premier League team
Updated 01 September 2023
AFP

PARIS: A disastrous European week for Scottish clubs ended with the three teams in Europa League and Conference League playoff second-leg action losing on Thursday.

Aberdeen wasted a string of chances as they went down 3-1 at home to Swedish champions Hacken to go out 5-3 on aggregate in the Europa League.

In the Conference League, Hearts lost 4-0 in Salonika to PAOK to go down 6-1 on aggregate.

Hibernian subsided 3-0 at Aston Villa, outclassed 8-0 over two legs by the Premier League team.

On Wednesday, Rangers lost 5-1 in Eindhoven as they went out of the Champions League 7-3 on aggregate to PSV.

In an end-to-end match at Pittodrie, Ibrahim Sadiq made the difference in what he said after the final whistle was his final game for Gothenburg club, Hacken.

Sadiq put Hacken ahead after 14 minutes, slashing in a shot from outside the box. He doubled the lead on the counter-attack after 41 minutes, chipping goalkeeper Kelle Roos from close range.

Bojan Miovski, the most wasteful of the Dons strikers, and Amor Layouni exchanged second-half penalties.

“We did what we had to do,” Sadiq told the BBC.

Hacken, who won their first Swedish title last season, had never made it past the qualifying rounds in Europe.

“It’s history for us,” said Sadiq before saying that he would be heading to AZ Alkmaar in the Netherlands.

“It is my last game for Hacken and I am really proud that I have done my part.”

He then said he had already checked that Alkmaar had advanced in the Conference League.

In Moldova, Ivorian fullback Armel Zohouri scored with 16 minutes left as Sheriff Tiraspol, finding themselves in the unfamiliar European role of giants, edged KI Klaksvik 2-1 on the night and 3-2 on aggregate.

KI will drop down to the Conference League where they will become the first Faroese team to play in the group stages of a European competition.

In the Conference League, Osasuna, who went to the Court for Arbitration in Sport to salvage their European place after a UEFA ban, threw away a lead away to Club Brugge, drawing the match 2-2 and going out 4-3 on aggregate.

Trailing from the first leg in Pamplona, Osasuna levelled with a first-half goal by Colombian Johan Mojica. They went ahead with a 53rd minute goal by Ante Budimir.

Brazilian Thiago and Dane Andreas Skov Olsen scored three minutes apart to put the Belgians through.

Eintracht Frankfurt and Fiorentina both did exactly what they had to do, as they won 2-0 at home after stumbling in the away legs.

In Frankfurt, Jessic Ngankam, a 70th-minute substitute, put the home team ahead in the 79th minute against Levski Sofia. Tunisian Ellyes Skhiri sealed a 3-1 aggregate win with four minutes left.

Fiorentina left it late against Rapid Vienna. Argentine Nicolas Gonzalez levelled the tie on the hour and then he won the game in the last minute with a penalty.

Lille left it even later. Jonathan David struck in the second half of added time to earn the French team a 1-1 draw against Rijeka in Croatia and a 3-2 aggregate win

Edin Dzeko, appearing in Europe for a seventh club, converted a penalty as Fenerbahce won 1-0 away to Twente in Enschede to complete an 6-1 aggregate humiliation of the Dutch side.

Alkmaar eliminated Brann on penalties after coming from two goals behind twice to secure a 3-3 draw in Norway left the teams tied on 4-4.

Flu-hit ‘zombie’ Jabeur into US Open third round

Flu-hit ‘zombie’ Jabeur into US Open third round
Updated 01 September 2023
AFP

Flu-hit ‘zombie’ Jabeur into US Open third round

Flu-hit ‘zombie’ Jabeur into US Open third round
  • Jabeur said she had been refreshed by a well-deserved holiday after Wimbledon, but admitted: “I’m a zombie because I have a flu.”
  • The Tunisian fifth seed will play another Czech in the third round on Saturday, Marie Bouzkova
Updated 01 September 2023
AFP

NEW YORK: Ons Jabeur overcame a bout of flu that has left her feeling like a “zombie” to battle into the third round of the US Open on Thursday.

The Tunisian fifth seed has struggled to produce her best form since arriving in New York, having been laid low by illness which struck on the eve of the tournament.

After finding it difficult to breathe during her opening round victory on Tuesday, Jabeur once again found the going tough on Thursday, laboring to a 7-6 (9/7), 4-6, 6-3 victory over Czech teenager Linda Noskova.

Jabeur, chasing a maiden Grand Slam after losing back-to-back Wimbledon finals last year and this season, as well as finishing as a runner-up at last year’s US Open, revealed after her win that she has been ill for most of the past week.

“I’ve been sick since I think Thursday,” she said. “I’m taking a lot of medicine. I’m doing everything I can with my team trying to recover.

“Honestly, they have amazing doctors here, so they’ve been helping me. Every day I’m there. Basically took every medication they have.

“We try to manage what my health is right now. I’m glad it was two matches, two tests for me. I was trying to push myself to see what I can do, getting out of the comfort zone kind of.

“Hopefully will continue in a better shape and feel better for the next match.”

Jabeur said she had been refreshed by a well-deserved holiday after Wimbledon, but admitted: “I’m a zombie because I have a flu.

“I took vacation after Wimbledon. I think that really helped me kind of take a second breath for the rest of the season.

“Emotionally could be tired, but I know if I just let go, I will regret it, so I want to continue and stay in New York as long as I can.”

Jabeur will play another Czech in the third round on Saturday, Marie Bouzkova.

“I have a lot of respect for Czech tennis school, in general,” Jabeur said. “They really, really have amazing players.

“Another test against Marie. It’s going to be tough playing her, but I’m going to get ready and hopefully prepare well for the match.”

