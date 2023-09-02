You are here

  • Home
  • Weeks after moon landing, India launches first mission to sun

Weeks after moon landing, India launches first mission to sun

Weeks after moon landing, India launches first mission to sun
1 / 2
This handout screen grab taken and received from the live feed of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) website on September 2, 2023, shows the Aditya-L1 spacecraft take off from Sriharikota, on a voyage to the center of the Sun. (AFP)
Weeks after moon landing, India launches first mission to sun
2 / 2
India's Aditya-L1 spacecraft takes off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on Sept. 2, 2023, on a voyage to the Sun. (ISRO)
Short Url

https://arab.news/m4q2y

Updated 27 sec ago

Weeks after moon landing, India launches first mission to sun

Weeks after moon landing, India launches first mission to sun
  • Aditya-L1 is heading for Lagrange point 1, 1.5 million km from Earth
  • Mission follows India’s Chandrayaan-3 moon landing on Aug. 23
Updated 27 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

New Delhi: India launched its first spacecraft dedicated to studying the sun on Saturday, less than two weeks after making history with a successful moon landing.

The Aditya-L1 spacecraft was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota island, off the Bay of Bengal, at 11:50 a.m. local time.

The craft will take over four months to reach its destination, to orbit around 1.5 million km from Earth and observe the photosphere and chromosphere and study solar wind particles and magnetic fields.

“After some earth maneuvers the Aditya-L1will start its journey to the L1 point — a very long journey of almost 125 days, so let us wish all the very best to Aditya spacecraft for its long journey and being put around halo orbit of L1,” Sreedhara Panicker Somanath, head of the Indian Space Research Organization, said in a televised address.

Indian authorities have not disclosed the cost of the mission, but local media estimated it to be around $46 million.

Aditya, which means “the sun,” is heading for Lagrange point 1, an area that lies between the sun and Earth where the gravitational pulls of both cancel each other out, which will allow the spacecraft to remain in orbit with little use of fuel.

“Lagrange-1 is a suitable location to look at the sun,” Lt. Gen. A.K. Bhatt (Retd.), director general of the Indian Space Association told Arab News. “We have multiwavelength observation which will monitor all these dynamic events that happen in the solar atmosphere, which directly impact the interplanetary space environment and, in turn, influence the Earth’s environment.”

India’s solar mission adds to its status as an emerging space superpower, building on ISRO’s historic success on Aug. 23, when it landed the moon rover Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar surface, making India the first country to land near the lunar south pole and the fourth to land on the moon — after the US, Russia, and China.

“Working on two major projects and executing them within (a month of each other) is quite momentous,” said Dipankar Banerjee, director of the Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Sciences in Nainital, which specializes in astronomy and solar physics. “It also demonstrates to the global players that India is not behind; we have the manpower and the capacity to execute such major projects.”  

To date, the US is the only other country to have explored the sun. It launched the Parker Solar Probe in 2021.

“This is a huge milestone and it’s also a technological demonstration from the Indian Space Research Organization, because, so far, only NASA has been able to successfully send satellites to Lagrange-1,” Banerjee told Arab News. “We still have to reach there, but it’s a big milestone that we have started our journey.”

Topics: India

Related

From the Moon to the Sun, India readies next space mission 
World
From the Moon to the Sun, India readies next space mission 
Special How India’s suspension of sugar exports will affect import-reliant Arab countries graphic
Middle-East
How India’s suspension of sugar exports will affect import-reliant Arab countries

Russia says it thwarted attacks on Crimea bridge. Shelling and strikes leave at least 2 dead

Russia says it thwarted attacks on Crimea bridge. Shelling and strikes leave at least 2 dead
Updated 21 min 31 sec ago
AP

Russia says it thwarted attacks on Crimea bridge. Shelling and strikes leave at least 2 dead

Russia says it thwarted attacks on Crimea bridge. Shelling and strikes leave at least 2 dead
  • One naval drone was destroyed late Friday and two others early Saturday morning, according to Russia’s Defense Ministry
  • A key supply route for Kremlin forces in the war with Ukraine, the Kerch bridge has come under repeated attack since Russia launched its full-scale invasion
Updated 21 min 31 sec ago
AP

KYIV: Russia said Saturday its forces destroyed three Ukrainian naval drones being used in an attempt to attack a key bridge linking Russia to Moscow-annexed Crimea, forcing its temporary closure for a third time in less than a year.
One naval drone was destroyed late Friday and two others early Saturday morning, according to Russia’s Defense Ministry. There was no immediate comment from Ukrainian officials.
A key supply route for Kremlin forces in the war with Ukraine, the Kerch bridge has come under repeated attack since Russia launched its full-scale invasion.
An explosion in October, which Russian authorities said was caused by a truck bomb, left three people dead. A further attack on the bridge in July, killing a couple and seriously wounding their daughter, left a span of the roadway hanging perilously.
The bridge connecting Crimea and Russia carries heavy significance for Moscow, both logistically and psychologically, as a key artery for military and civilian supplies and as an assertion of Kremlin control of the peninsula it annexed in 2014.
On Saturday afternoon, one civilian was killed and two wounded during shelling of Russia’s Belgorod region bordering Ukraine, Belgorod Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov said. Two Ukrainian drones attacked the region's Valuysky district, causing minor damage to a private home and car, while another drone was intercepted by Russian air defense in the Grayvoronsky district.
A woman was also wounded Saturday during shelling of a village in the neighboring Kursk region, also bordering Ukraine, regional Gov. Roman Starovoit said. He blamed Ukraine for the shelling.
Ukrainian authorities, which generally avoid commenting on attacks on Russian soil, didn’t say whether they launched the attacks. Drone strikes and shelling on the Russian border regions are a regular occurrence.
Meanwhile, four people were wounded in the Ukrainian shelling of the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, Moscow-installed mayor Aleksei Kulemzin said Saturday. Donetsk is the regional capital of the eastern Ukrainian province of the same name, which was among the four Ukrainian provinces illegally annexed by Russia in September. The city came under the control of Russia-backed separatists in 2014.
The Ukrainian military said in a regular update Saturday that over the previous 24 hours Russia had launched four missile strikes and 39 airstrikes, in addition to 42 attacks from multiple rocket launchers.
One person was killed and two were wounded during shelling of Ukraine’s southern Kherson region on Saturday, according to Gov. Oleh Prokudin. Farther north, Kryvyi Rih Mayor Oleksandr Vilkul said the anti-aircraft defense in the central Ukrainian city, which is President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's hometown, had successfully thwarted a strike, without specifying the nature of the attack.
U.K. military officials said Saturday that Russia risks splitting its forces in an attempt to prevent a Ukrainian breakthrough in Ukraine’s south. According to British intelligence, Ukrainian forces continued to take offensive action on the Orikhiv axis in southern Ukraine, with units reaching the first Russian main defensive line.
Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said Friday that Kyiv’s troops were advancing in the Zaporizhzhia region.
Russian President Vladimir Putin will host Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan for talks next week, the Kremlin announced Friday, just over six weeks after Moscow broke off a deal brokered by Ankara and the U.N. that allowed Ukrainian grain to reach world markets safely despite the 18-month war.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin and Erdogan would meet Monday in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Crimea Bridge attack drones

Related

Russia says intercepted two US drones near Crimea
World
Russia says intercepted two US drones near Crimea
Ukraine says it hit Russian military base in annexed Crimea
World
Ukraine says it hit Russian military base in annexed Crimea

Nobel Foundation cancels Russian ambassador invite to prize ceremony

Nobel Foundation cancels Russian ambassador invite to prize ceremony
Updated 32 min 15 sec ago
AFP

Nobel Foundation cancels Russian ambassador invite to prize ceremony

Nobel Foundation cancels Russian ambassador invite to prize ceremony
  • The Swedish foundation however said Thursday it was returning to its previous practice of inviting ambassadors from all countries
  • It noted however that the strong reactions “completely overshadowed this message”
Updated 32 min 15 sec ago
AFP

STOCKHOLM: The Nobel Foundation said Saturday it was reversing its decision to invite ambassadors from Russia and Belarus to this year’s Nobel award ceremony in Stockholm, after the move sparked a backlash.
In 2022, the Nobel Foundation, which organizes the annual Nobel prize ceremony and banquet in Stockholm, decided not to invite the Russian and Belarusian ambassadors to the Stockholm award event because of the war in Ukraine.
They made the same decision regarding the Iranian envoy over the country’s crackdown on a wave of protests.
The Swedish foundation however said Thursday it was returning to its previous practice of inviting ambassadors from all countries represented in Sweden, sparking a wave of angry reactions.
The foundation said Saturday that the decision was based on its belief “that it is important and right to reach out as widely as possible with the values and messages that the Nobel Prize stands for.”
It noted however that the strong reactions “completely overshadowed this message.”
“We, therefore, choose to repeat last year’s exception to regular practice — that is, to not invite the ambassadors of Russia, Belarus and Iran to the Nobel Prize award ceremony in Stockholm,” the foundation said in a statement.
Last year, the Norwegian Nobel Institute still invited all ambassadors to the Peace Prize ceremony it organizes in Oslo, and the foundation said this would be the case again.
“As before, all ambassadors will be invited to the ceremony in Oslo,” it noted.
The decision to once again invite the Russian and Belarusian representatives sparked ire in Sweden and abroad.
Ukrainian foreign ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko wrote on Facebook that the foundation should support efforts to isolate Russia and Belarus as “millions of Ukrainians suffer from an unprovoked war and the Russian regime is not punished for its crimes.”
On Saturday, Nikolenko called the reversal a “victory for humanism.”
“We thank everyone who demanded the restoration of justice. We are convinced that a similar decision should be made regarding the Russian and Belarusian ambassadors to Oslo,” he said in another post to Facebook.
Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson also said Friday he disagreed with the Foundation’s decision.
“I would not have done it if I were handling invites to an award ceremony and I understand that it upsets many people in both Sweden and Ukraine,” he said in a written statement to AFP.
Writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, Kristersson on Saturday welcomed the new decision.
“The many and strong reactions show that the whole of Sweden unambiguously stand on Ukraine’s side against Russia’s appalling war of aggression,” Kristersson said.
Several prominent Swedish politicians, including the leaders of the Center, Green, Left and Liberal parties, had said they would boycott the event over the Russian ambassador’s presence.
The glitzy event is held each year in Stockholm on December 10 when laureates in the fields of medicine, physics, chemistry, literature and economics receive their awards from King Carl XVI Gustaf.
A separate ceremony is held in Oslo on the same day for the Peace Prize laureate.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Nobel Foundation Sweden

Related

Russian ambassador invite to Nobel banquet sparks ire
World
Russian ambassador invite to Nobel banquet sparks ire
Nobel Peace committee ‘deplores’ actions against Russia’s Memorial
World
Nobel Peace committee ‘deplores’ actions against Russia’s Memorial

From the Moon to the Sun, India readies next space mission 

From the Moon to the Sun, India readies next space mission 
Updated 02 September 2023
AFP

From the Moon to the Sun, India readies next space mission 

From the Moon to the Sun, India readies next space mission 
  • Aditya-L1 will carry scientific instruments to observe the Sun's outermost layers, blasting off at 11:50am for its four-month journey 
  • If successful, the latest mission by Indian Space Research Organisation will be the first by any Asian nation to be placed in solar orbit 
Updated 02 September 2023
AFP

NEW DELHI: India's space agency takes aim at another milestone Saturday with the launch of a probe to study the Sun, a week after its successful unmanned landing on the Moon. 

Aditya-L1 will carry scientific instruments to observe the Sun's outermost layers, blasting off at 11:50 am (0620 GMT) for its four-month journey. 

The United States and the European Space Agency (ESA) have sent numerous probes to the centre of the solar system, beginning with NASA's Pioneer programme in the 1960s. 

But if successful, the latest mission from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will be the first by any Asian nation to be placed in solar orbit. 

"It's a challenging mission for India," astrophysicist Somak Raychaudhury told broadcaster NDTV on Friday. 

Raychaudhury said the mission probe would study coronal mass ejections, a periodic phenomenon that sees huge discharges of plasma and magnetic energy from the Sun's atmosphere. 

These bursts are so powerful they can reach the Earth and potentially disrupt the operations of satellites. 

Aditya will help predict the phenomenon "and alert everybody so that satellites can shut down their power", he said. 

"It will also help us understand how these things happen, and in the future, we might not need a warning system out there." 

Aditya -- the name of the Hindu Sun deity -- will travel 1.5 million kilometres (930,000 miles) to reach its destination. 

It is travelling on the ISRO-designed, 320-tonne PSLV XL rocket that has been a mainstay of the Indian space programme, powering earlier launches to the Moon and Mars. 

The mission also aims to shed light on the dynamics of several other solar phenomena by imaging and measuring particles in the Sun's upper atmosphere. 

India has been steadily matching the achievements of established spacefaring powers at a fraction of their cost. 

The South Asian nation has a comparatively low-budget space programme, but one that has grown considerably in size and momentum since it first sent a probe to orbit the Moon in 2008. 

Experts say India can keep costs low by copying and adapting existing technology, and thanks to an abundance of highly skilled engineers who earn a fraction of their foreign counterparts' wages. 

Last month's successful landing on the lunar surface -- a feat previously achieved only by Russia, the United States and China -- cost less than $75 million. 

The touchdown was widely celebrated by the public, with prayer rituals to wish for the mission's success and schoolchildren following its final descent from live broadcasts in classrooms. 

India became the first Asian nation to put a craft into orbit around Mars in 2014 and is slated to launch a three-day crewed mission into the Earth's orbit by next year. 

It also plans a joint mission with Japan to send another probe to the Moon by 2025 and an orbital mission to Venus within the next two years. 

Topics: India Aditya-L1

Pope praises Mongolia’s tradition of religious freedom from times of Genghis Khan at start of visit

Pope praises Mongolia’s tradition of religious freedom from times of Genghis Khan at start of visit
Updated 02 September 2023
AP

Pope praises Mongolia’s tradition of religious freedom from times of Genghis Khan at start of visit

Pope praises Mongolia’s tradition of religious freedom from times of Genghis Khan at start of visit
  • Warns about the threat represented by today’s consumerist spirit and said religions can help guard against it
  • Also cites the need to combat corruption; Mongolia has declared 2023 to be an “anti-corruption year”
Updated 02 September 2023
AP

ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia: Pope Francis on Saturday praised Mongolia’s tradition of religious freedom dating to the times of its founder, Genghis Khan, as he opened the first-ever papal visit to the Asian nation with a plea for peace and an end to the “insidious threat of corruption.”
Francis met with President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh inside a traditional Mongolian ger, or round yurt, set up inside the state palace, and wrote a message in the guest book that he was visiting Mongolia, “a country young and ancient, modern and rich of tradition,” as a pilgrim of peace.
“May the great clear sky, which embraces the Mongolian land, illuminate new paths of fraternity,” he wrote.
Francis is visiting Mongolia to minister to its young Catholic community of 1,450 and make a diplomatic foray into a region where the Holy See has long had troubled relations, with Russia to the north and China to the south.
While Christianity has been present in the region for hundreds of years, the Catholic Church has only had a sanctioned presence in Mongolia since 1992, after the country abandoned its Soviet-allied communist government and enshrined religious freedom in its constitution.

In his remarks, Francis praised Mongolia’s tradition of religious liberty, noting that such tolerance existed even during the period of the Mongol Empire’s vast expansion over much of the world. At its height, the empire stretched as far west as Hungary and remains the largest contiguous land empire in world history.
“The fact that the empire could embrace such distant and varied lands over the centuries bears witness to the remarkable ability of your ancestors to acknowledge the outstanding qualities of the peoples present in its immense territory and to put those qualities at the service of a common development,” Francis said. “This model should be valued and re-proposed in our own day.”
Francis, however, noted the need to combat corruption, an apparent reference to a scandal over Mongolia’s trade with China over the alleged theft of 385,000 tons of coal. In December, hundreds of people braved freezing cold temperatures in the capital to protest the scandal.
Francis warned about the threat represented by today’s consumerist spirit and said religions can help guard against an “individualistic mindset that cares little for others and for sound, established traditions.”

People gather ahead of Pope Francis's welcome ceremony with President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh at Sukhbaatar Square in Ulaanbaatar on September 2, 2023. (REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins)

“At the same time, they also represent a safeguard against the insidious threat of corruption, which effectively represents a serious menace to the development of any human community; corruption is the fruit of a utilitarian and unscrupulous mentality that has impoverished whole countries,” he said. “It is a sign of a vision that fails to look up to the sky and flees the vast horizons of fraternity, becoming instead self-enclosed and concerned with its own interests alone.”
The Mongolian government has declared 2023 to be an “anti-corruption year” and says it is carrying out a five-part plan based on Transparency International, the global anti-graft watchdog that ranked Mongolia 116th last year in its corruption perceptions index.
Later Saturday, Francis was to meet with the priests and missionaries who tend to the country’s tiny Catholic community at the capital’s St. Peter and Paul Cathedral.
 

Topics: Pope Francis in Mongolia President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh Mongolia

Related

Pope Francis laments ‘reactionary,’ politicized, US Catholic Church
World
Pope Francis laments ‘reactionary,’ politicized, US Catholic Church
Migrant deaths are ‘open wound’ for humanity: Pope Francis
World
Migrant deaths are ‘open wound’ for humanity: Pope Francis

Gabon coup leader will not rush to elections despite mounting pressure

Gabon coup leader will not rush to elections despite mounting pressure
Updated 02 September 2023
Reuters

Gabon coup leader will not rush to elections despite mounting pressure

Gabon coup leader will not rush to elections despite mounting pressure
  • Gen. Brice Oligui Nguema vows not to repeat ‘past mistakes’ in next vote
  • Central African regional bloc ECCAS calls for return to constitutional order
Updated 02 September 2023
Reuters

LIBREVILLE: The leader of a coup that this week overthrew Gabon’s President Ali Bongo said on Friday that he wanted to avoid rushing into elections that “repeat past mistakes,” as pressure mounted on the junta to hand back power to a civilian government.

Military officers led by General Brice Oligui Nguema seized power on Wednesday, minutes after an announcement that Bongo had secured a third term in an election.
The officers placed Bongo under house arrest and installed Nguema as head of state, ending the Bongo family’s 56-year hold on power.
The coup — West and Central Africa’s eighth in three years — drew cheering crowds onto the streets of the capital Libreville, but condemnation from abroad and at home.
Nguema said in a televised address on Friday evening that the junta would proceed “quickly but surely” but that it would avoid elections that “repeat the same mistakes” by keeping the same people in power.
“Going as quickly as possible does not mean organizing ad hoc elections, where we will end up with the same errors,” he said.
Central African regional bloc ECCAS has urged partners led by the United Nations and the African Union to support a rapid return to constitutional order, it said in a statement after an extraordinary meeting on Thursday. It said it would reconvene on Monday.

This video grab shows coup supporters cheering police officers in Libreville, Gabon, on Aug. 30, 2023. Gabon's opposition leader accused the family of the recently ousted president of engineering his removal from power in order to retain their control in the oil-rich Central African nation. (AP Photo/File)

Gabon’s main opposition group, Alternance 2023, which says it is the rightful winner of Saturday’s election, urged the international community on Friday to encourage the junta to hand power back to civilians.
“We were happy that Ali Bongo was overthrown but ... we hope that the international community will stand up in favor of the Republic and the democratic order in Gabon by asking the military to give back the power to the civilians,” Alexandra Pangha, spokesperson for Alternance 2023 leader Albert Ondo Ossa, told the BBC.
She said that the junta’s plan to inaugurate Nguema as head of state on Monday was “absurd.”

Crackdown on Bongo entourage
Bongo was elected in 2009, taking over from his late father who came to power in 1967. Opponents say the family did little to share Gabon’s oil and mining wealth.
For years the Bongo family occupied a luxurious palace overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. They own expensive cars and properties in France and the United States, often paid for in cash, according to a 2020 investigation by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), a global network of investigative journalists.
Meanwhile, almost a third of the country’s 2.3 million people live in poverty.
Military leaders ordered the arrest of one of Bongo’s sons, Noureddin Bongo Valentin, and several members of Bongo’s cabinet early on Wednesday on accusations ranging from alleged embezzlement to narcotics trafficking.
State broadcaster Gabon 24 said on Thursday that duffel bags stuffed with cash wrapped in plastic had been confiscated from the homes of various officials. Its footage included a raid on the house of former cabinet director Ian Ghislain Ngoulou.
Standing next to Bongo Valentin, he told the channel that the money was part of Bongo’s election fund. It was unclear when the images were shot.
Lawyers for Bongo’s wife said on Friday that Bongo Valentin was incarcerated in an undisclosed location, and the family were concerned about his safety.

A campaign billboard of ousted Gabon President Ali Bongo Ondimba is seen along a street in Libreville on September 1, 2023. (AFP)

The streets of Libreville were calm on Friday under a heavy security force presence. Talk focused on the junta’s response.
“You need politicians to manage a transition, and above all a state,” said retired Libreville resident Timothe Moutsinga.
“We expect a lot from this government and this transition, a transfer of power to civilians.”
The takeover in Gabon follows coups in Guinea, Chad and Niger, plus two each in Mali and Burkina Faso since 2020. The takeovers have erased democratic gains in a region where insecurity and widespread poverty have weakened elected governments, worrying international powers with strategic interests at stake.
The White House said on Friday that it was pursuing “viable diplomatic solutions” to the situations in both Gabon and Niger, where a coup ousted President Mohamed Bazoum on July 26.
Alternance 2023 has said it wants a full vote count from Saturday’s election, which it said would show Ondo Ossa had won. Gabon’s election commission said after the election that Bongo had been re-elected with 64 percent of the vote, while Ondo Ossa secured almost 31 percent. Ballot counting was done without independent observers amid an Internet blackout.
Pangha said the opposition hoped to get an invitation from the junta to discuss the Central African country’s transition plan but said it had not received anything yet.
The African Union’s Peace and Security Council on Thursday called for fair and transparent elections. It said it will impose sanctions on the coup leaders if they do not restore constitutional order.
France, Gabon’s former colonial ruler, and other Western powers have condemned the takeover.

Topics: Gabon coup Brice Oligui Nguema Ali Bongo Ondimba Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP)

Related

This video grab shows coup supporters cheering police officers in Libreville, Gabon, on Aug. 30, 2023. (AP)
World
Gabon opposition calls for pressure on junta to hand power to civilians
African Union suspends Gabon’s membership after military coup
World
African Union suspends Gabon’s membership after military coup

Latest updates

Russia says it thwarted attacks on Crimea bridge. Shelling and strikes leave at least 2 dead
Russia says it thwarted attacks on Crimea bridge. Shelling and strikes leave at least 2 dead
Nobel Foundation cancels Russian ambassador invite to prize ceremony
Nobel Foundation cancels Russian ambassador invite to prize ceremony
Gunshot wounds as Eritrean asylum seekers clash with Israel police
Gunshot wounds as Eritrean asylum seekers clash with Israel police
Saudi Arabia expresses condolences to South Africa for victims of Johannesburg building fire
Saudi Arabia expresses condolences to South Africa for victims of Johannesburg building fire
Emirati astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi’s return delayed due to weather conditions
Emirati astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi’s return delayed due to weather conditions

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.