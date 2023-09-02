In a historic first, Iranian TV broadcasts Saudi Pro League match

Magic Mitrovic leads the way as Al-Hilal stage stunning Classico comeback win over Ittihad

The football history books will record that Al-Hilal won 4-3 at Al-Ittihad on Friday but there was a great deal more to this seven-goal thriller than just that final result.

With two thirds of the Classico gone, Al-Ittihad appeared to be cruising to victory with a 3-1 lead, and headed for a fifth win out of five this season. But then, incredibly, the defending champions who had not conceded a single goal in the first four games in the Roshn Saudi League, conceded three in the space of 10 minutes. Along the way, Aleksandar Mitrovic grabbed a hat trick that played a big part in securing the three points for the Riyadh side. It was a stunning comeback and result.

It means that Al-Ittihad coach Nuno Santo has yet to record a victory in five games against the Blues, and that Al-Hilal go top of the league, at least for 24 hours until Al-Ahli, the only remaining team with a perfect record, head to Al-Fateh on Saturday. Whatever happens then, it is unlikely to be as good a game as this one was.

Al-Ittihad took the lead after 16 minutes. Abderrazak Hamdallah slipped the ball through to Romarinho on the left side and the Brazilian found the net, as keeper Yassine Bounou finally conceded his first goal since arriving in Saudi Arabia from Sevilla.

Then, four minutes later, Marcelo Grohe let in his first of the season when Al-Hilal equalized through an outrageous strike from Mitrovic. A cross from the right from the impressive Saud Abdulhamid found the Serbian inside the area but he still had a huge amount to do. Mitrovic was moving away from goal to the left of the penalty spot but met the ball with a delightful right-footed volley that flew into the top corner to give the keeper no chance.

Both teams pushed forward trying to get the all-important next goal and when it came it was delivered by Karim Benzema. The French striker limped off the pitch during Monday’s 3-0 win at Al-Wehda but had recovered from the muscle injury well enough to restore the Tigers’ lead seven minutes before the break with another memorable strike. Ahmed Bamsaud, who had possession on the left byline in a crowded area, managed to thread the ball through to the former Real Madrid man on the near post, who flicked it home with the back of his right boot and outfox Bounou.

There was still time in the first half for the hosts to extend their lead, as Hamdallah got in on the act in the eighth minute of added time. It was the result of a major mistake from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who had possession inside his own area but as he ran toward the byline he turned and cleared only as far as the Moroccan marksman, standing just a few meters away. Hamdallah fired home.

It was no surprise that Al-Hilal made most of the running early in the second half as they tried to get back into the game, though the hosts looked dangerous on the counter, with Bounou saving well from Benzema. The next goal was going be crucial, either in putting the game to bed or blowing it wide open.

On the hour mark, it proved to be the latter outcome. That man Abdulhamid once again floated a cross towards Mitrovic at the far post, and while his header from close range was spectacularly saved by Grohe, the former Fulham man bundled home the rebound. Suddenly it was 3-2, with all to play for.

Just two minutes later, lively substitute Michael was fouled in the area and up stepped Mitrovic to level what was proving to be a roller coaster of a game.

The hosts were shell-shocked and things got even worse for them after 70 minutes. Abdulhamid picked out a run by Milinkovic-Savic on the left side of the area and the Serbian’s header into the six-yard box was met by Salem Al-Dawsari, who fired home and then treated the traveling support to his famous somersaults.

Al-Ittihad’s players must have been feeling just as dizzy by then and they threw everything they could forward in an attempt to get back on level terms. Bounou might have been beaten three times in the first half but the Moroccan was in fine form in the second to keep the home side out.

In the end, after a generous 12 minutes of added time, Al-Hilal took the win in a game that will never be forgotten by anyone who witnessed it.