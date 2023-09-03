You are here

  • Home
  • UK govt vows action as over 104 schools shut down due to crumbling concrete scandal

UK govt vows action as over 104 schools shut down due to crumbling concrete scandal

More than 50 other education sites have already been forced to put “mitigations in place” this year due to the presence of RAAC. (Shutterstock)
More than 50 other education sites have already been forced to put “mitigations in place” this year due to the presence of RAAC. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mp37n

Updated 15 sec ago
AFP

UK govt vows action as over 104 schools shut down due to crumbling concrete scandal

More than 50 other education sites have already been forced to put “mitigations in place” this year due to the presence of RAAC.
  • The government will take action immediately when we know there is any kind of risk
Updated 15 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: The UK government vowed Sunday to “do what it takes” to ensure pupils’ safety, after scores of schools were forced to shut buildings made with an aerated concrete prone to collapse.
As many as 104 schools and colleges containing Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete have been ordered not to reopen buildings this coming term, in a growing scandal dating back years.
More than 50 other education sites have already been forced to put “mitigations in place” this year due to the presence of RAAC.
Structural experts have warned it is likely to be found within many other sites, including hospitals, courts and some public housing, and they may also have to close for remedial works.
RAAC — a cheap, lightweight form of concrete — was widely used in parts of building construction across Britain from the 1950s to the mid-1990s, with concerns about its risk of collapse emerging since 2018.
That year the roof of a primary school in Kent, southeast England, collapsed without warning.
“The government will take action immediately when we know there is any kind of risk,” Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt told Sky News as he faced a barrage of questions about the issue.
“We will do what it takes to make sure that children are safe,” he added, amid a public outcry as millions of pupils return to school from summer holidays.
“We will prioritize spending money to sort out these problems where that needs to happen.”
Hunt said officials had initiated a “huge survey” of every single school in the country to identify where RAAC is in place.
The Sunday Times reported that experts have cautioned that asbestos could be exposed in the schools affected by the crumbling concrete, resulting in many being shut for months.
Meanwhile, the Collaborative Reporting for Safer Structures UK organization has repeatedly warned in reports that RAAC planks are present in many types of UK buildings.
The “useful life” of such planks has been estimated to be around 30 years, it has noted.
In his round of broadcast interviews, Hunt said the government would act wherever potential structural problems are identified.
“If we receive any information that suggests that, then we will take the action that’s necessary,” he told the BBC.
However, education officials, public sector unions and opposition parties have hit out at the government’s handling of the issue, in particular the short notice given to impacted schools ahead of the new term.
“I am extremely disappointed and frustrated that there was not a plan in place for this happening,” England’s Children’s Commissioner Rachel De Souza told the BBC.
“There should have been planning in place and a really good school building program that has addressed this over the years.”

 

Topics: UK schools

Related

Number of migrants arriving UK in boat crossings hit new daily record in 2023
World
Number of migrants arriving UK in boat crossings hit new daily record in 2023
In the video, eight male students can be seen praying on the street outside. Social media users described the footage as “disgusting.” (Screensot/5Pillars)
World
UK school slammed after Muslim students seen praying in the cold

Ukraine’s Zelensky moves to replace wartime defense minister

Ukraine’s Zelensky moves to replace wartime defense minister
Updated 7 sec ago

Ukraine’s Zelensky moves to replace wartime defense minister

Ukraine’s Zelensky moves to replace wartime defense minister
Updated 7 sec ago
KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday he had decided to dismiss Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov from his post and would ask parliament this week to replace him with Rustem Umerov, head of Ukraine’s main privatization fund.
The announcement, made in his nightly video address to the nation, sets the stage for the biggest shakeup of Ukraine’s defense establishment during the war launched by Russia in February 2022.
Reznikov, who was named defense minister in November 2021, has helped secure billions of dollars of Western military aid to help the war effort, but been dogged by graft allegations surrounding his ministry that he described as smears.
“I’ve decided to replace the Minister of Defense of Ukraine. Oleksii Reznikov has been through more than 550 days of full-scale war,” Zelensky said.
“I believe the ministry needs new approaches and other formats of interaction with both the military and society as a whole.”
The change of defense minister must be approved by parliament, but is likely to be supported by a majority of lawmakers in the Verkhovna Rada. Zelensky said he expected parliament to approve Umerov’s appointment.
Umerov, a 41-year-old ex-lawmaker who is a Crimean Tatar, has headed Ukraine’s State Property Fund since September 2022 and has played a role in sensitive wartime negotiations on, for instance, the Black Sea grain deal.

Number of migrants arriving UK in boat crossings hit new daily record in 2023

Number of migrants arriving UK in boat crossings hit new daily record in 2023
Updated 03 September 2023
Arab News

Number of migrants arriving UK in boat crossings hit new daily record in 2023

Number of migrants arriving UK in boat crossings hit new daily record in 2023
  • Total number of Channel crossings in 2023 has reached 20,973
Updated 03 September 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The number of migrants arriving in the UK in small boats hit a record for a single day on Saturday, the Independent reported. 

According to the most recent government data, around 872 people crossed the English Channel on 15 small vessels, an average of around 58 people per boat.

The total number of Channel crossings in 2023 has reached 20,973. It is still lower than it was at this time last year, when around 25,000 people had already made the dangerous journey.

The highest daily total since current records began in 2018 is 1,295 on Aug. 22, 2022.

Meanwhile, the average number of migrants crossing the Channel per boat reached a new monthly record in August, when 5,369 people made the journey in 102 boats, averaging roughly 53 migrants each vessel.

As one of his five key priorities while in power, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is committed to cracking down on migrants crossing the channel illegally in small boats.

 

Topics: Channel crossings

Related

Channel migrants confront tighter French coast patrols
World
Channel migrants confront tighter French coast patrols
Migrants picked up at sea while attempting to cross English Channel, are brought by a lifeboat into the Marina in Dover
World
UK’s Sunak blames ‘criminal gangs’ for Channel migrant deaths

Swedish police arrest two as riot breaks out at Qur'an burning protest

The protest was organized by Iraqi refugee Salwan Momika. (File/AFP)
The protest was organized by Iraqi refugee Salwan Momika. (File/AFP)
Updated 03 September 2023
AFP

Swedish police arrest two as riot breaks out at Qur'an burning protest

The protest was organized by Iraqi refugee Salwan Momika. (File/AFP)
  • In a video a man could be scene trying to stop the police car that transported Momika from the location by getting in front of it
Updated 03 September 2023
AFP

STOCKHOLM: Swedish police on Sunday arrested two people and detained around 10 people after a violent riot broke out at a protest involving a burning of the Qur'an, police said.
The protest organized by Iraqi refugee Salwan Momika, whose protests — which have included public desecrations of the Muslim holy book — have sparked outrage across the Middle East.
Sunday’s protest was held in a square in the southern city of Malmo, which has a large immigrant population, and according to public broadcaster SVT around 200 people had showed up to watch.
“Some onlookers have shown upset feelings, after the organizer burned writings,” police said in a statement.
“The mood was at times heated,” the statement said, adding that a “violent riot” occurred at 1:45 p.m. (1145 GMT).
According to police, the event had ended after the organizer left but a group of people remained at the scene.
About 10 people were detained for disturbing the public order and another two were arrested, suspected of violent rioting.
Local media reported that some onlookers threw rocks at Momika, and video from the scene showed some trying to break through the cordon before being stopped by police.
In another video a man could be scene trying to stop the police car that transported Momika from the location by getting in front of it.
Through a series of demonstrations, Momika has sparked anger directed at Sweden and diplomatic tensions between Sweden and several Middle Eastern countries.
The Swedish government has condemned the desecrations of the Qur'an while noting the country’s constitutionally protected freedom of speech and assembly laws.
Iraqi protesters stormed the Swedish embassy in Baghdad twice in July, starting fires within the compound on the second occasion.
Swedish envoys have also been summoned in a slew of Middle Eastern nations.
In mid-August, Sweden’s intelligence agency heightened its terror alert level to four on a scale of five, noting that Sweden had “gone from being considered a legitimate target for terrorist attacks to being considered a prioritized target.”
Sweden also decided to beef up border controls in early August.
In late August, neighboring Denmark — which has also seen a string of public desecrations of the Qur'an — said it plans to ban Qur'an burnings.
Sweden has meanwhile vowed to explore legal means of stopping protests involving the burning of texts in certain circumstances.

Topics: Sweden quran burning Salwan Momika Holy Qur'an

Related

Sweden embassy in Lebanon attacked amid Qur’an row, no casualties
Middle-East
Sweden embassy in Lebanon attacked amid Qur’an row, no casualties
Denmark to ban Qur’an burnings
World
Denmark to ban Qur’an burnings

India’s moon rover completes its walk, scientists analyzing data looking for signs of frozen water 

India’s moon rover completes its walk, scientists analyzing data looking for signs of frozen water 
Updated 03 September 2023
AP

India’s moon rover completes its walk, scientists analyzing data looking for signs of frozen water 

India’s moon rover completes its walk, scientists analyzing data looking for signs of frozen water 
  • The Chandrayaan-3 lander and rover were expected to operate only for one lunar day, equal to 14 days on Earth 
  • The rover’s payloads are turned off and the data it collected has been transmitted to the Earth, New Delhi says 
Updated 03 September 2023
AP

NEW DELHI: India’s moon rover has completed its walk on the lunar surface and been put into sleep mode less than two weeks after its historic landing near the lunar south pole, India’s space mission said. 

“The rover completes its assignments. It is now safely parked and set into sleep mode,” with daylight on that part of the moon coming to an end, the Indian Space Research Organization said in a statement late Saturday. 

The rover’s payloads are turned off and the data it collected has been transmitted to the Earth via the lander, the statement said. 

The Chandrayaan-3 lander and rover were expected to operate only for one lunar day, which is equal to 14 days on Earth. 

“Currently, the battery is fully charged. The solar panel is oriented to receive the light at the next sunrise expected on September 22, 2023. The receiver is kept on. Hoping for a successful awakening for another set of assignments!” the statement said. 

There was no word on the outcome of the rover searches for signs of frozen water on the lunar surface that could help future astronaut missions, as a potential source of drinking water or to make rocket fuel. 

Earlier this week, the the space agency said the moon rover confirmed the presence of sulfur and detected several other elements. The rover’s laser-induced spectroscope instrument also detected aluminum, iron, calcium, chromium, titanium, manganese, oxygen and silicon on the surface, it said. 

The Indian Express newspaper said the electronics on board the Indian moon mission are not designed to withstand very low temperatures, less than minus 120 degrees Celsius ( minus 184 degrees Fahrenheit) during the nighttime on the moon. The lunar night also extends for as long as 14 days on Earth. 

Pallava Bagla, a science writer and co-author of books on India’s space exploration, said the rover has limited battery power. 

The data is back on Earth and will be analyzed by Indian scientists as a first look and then by the global community, he said 

By sunrise on the moon, the rover may or may not wake up because the electronics die at such cold temperatures, Bagla said. 

“Making electronic circuits and components that can survive the deep cold temperature of the moon, that technology doesn’t exist in India,” he said. 

After a failed attempt to land on the moon in 2019, India last week joined the United States, the Soviet Union and China as only the fourth country to achieve this milestone. 

The successful mission showcases India’s rising standing as a technology and space powerhouse and dovetails with Prime Minister Narendra Modi desire to project an image of an ascendant country asserting its place among the global elite. 

The mission began more than a month ago at an estimated cost of $75 million. 

India’s success came just days after Russia’s Luna-25, which was aiming for the same lunar region, spun into an uncontrolled orbit and crashed. It had been intended to be the first successful Russian lunar landing after a gap of 47 years. 

Russia’s head of the state-controlled space corporation Roscosmos attributed the failure to the lack of expertise due to the long break in lunar research that followed the last Soviet mission to the moon in 1976. 

Active since the 1960s, India has launched satellites for itself and other countries, and successfully put one in orbit around Mars in 2014. India is planning its first mission to the International Space Station next year, in collaboration with the United States. 

Topics:  Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) Chandrayaan-3 moon India

Pope Francis, quoting Buddha, urges religious dialogue to fight fundamentalism

Pope Francis, quoting Buddha, urges religious dialogue to fight fundamentalism
Updated 03 September 2023
Reuters

Pope Francis, quoting Buddha, urges religious dialogue to fight fundamentalism

Pope Francis, quoting Buddha, urges religious dialogue to fight fundamentalism
  • Pontiff speaks at an inter-religious meeting in the Mongolian capital
  • Since he started the trip, Francis has praised religious freedom in Mongolia
Updated 03 September 2023
Reuters

ULAANBAATAR: Calling himself one of the “humble heirs” of ancient schools of wisdom and quoting the Buddha, Pope Francis on Sunday urged all religions to live in harmony and shun ideological fundamentalism that foments violence.
Francis was speaking at an inter-religious meeting in the Mongolian capital and sharing the stage in a theater with a dozen other religious representatives — the type of gathering that Francis’ conservative critics have assailed in the past.
The primary purpose of the pope’s visit to Mongolia is to meet the country’s tiny Catholic community, at 1,450 members one of the world’s smallest. He is due to say a Mass for them later on Sunday.
Mongolia borders with China and the pope has also used trip to send an apparent message to Beijing, which has difficult relations with the Vatican, that governments have nothing to fear from the Catholic Church because it has no political agenda.
Since he started the trip, Francis has praised religious freedom in Mongolia, which was severely repressed while the country was in the Soviet Union’s sphere of influence — a fact mentioned by one of the Buddhist leaders who addressed him.
“Religions are called to offer the world this harmony, which technological progress alone cannot bestow,” Francis said after listening to addresses from leaders representing Mongolian Buddhists, Muslims, Evangelicals, Jews, Orthodox, Mormans, Hindus, Shintos, Bahais and Shamans.
“Brothers and sisters, today we are meeting together as the humble heirs of ancient schools of wisdom. In our encounter with one another, we want to share the great treasure we have received, for the sake of enriching a humanity so often led astray on its journey by the myopic pursuit of profit and material comfort,” he said.
Francis quoted from a writings of the Buddha that says “the wise man rejoices in giving,” noting it was similar to Jesus’ saying “It is more blessed to give than to receive.”
Conservative Catholics, such as Bishop Athanasius Schneider of Kazakhstan, have lambasted the pope for even attending such gatherings, calling them “a supermarket of religions” that diminishes the status of the Catholic Church.
But the pope repeated on Sunday that he put great importance in “ecumenical, inter-religious and cultural dialogue.” He said dialogue did not mean “to gloss over difference” but to seek understanding and enrichment.
He condemned “narrowness, unilateral imposition, fundamentalism and ideological constraint,” saying they destroy fraternity, fuel tensions and compromise peace.
“There can be no mixing, then, of religious beliefs and violence, of holiness and oppression, of religious traditions and sectarianism,” Francis said.
Several of the leaders, including the Jewish representative Yair Jacob Porat, and the shaman, imparted a special blessing from their religions on the pope, wishing him health and a long life.
There are only a handful of permanent Jewish residents in Mongolia, with the community ministering mostly to tourists and business travelers.

Topics: Pope Francis

Related

Pope praises Mongolia’s tradition of religious freedom from times of Genghis Khan at start of visit
World
Pope praises Mongolia’s tradition of religious freedom from times of Genghis Khan at start of visit
Pope Francis laments ‘reactionary,’ politicized, US Catholic Church
World
Pope Francis laments ‘reactionary,’ politicized, US Catholic Church

Latest updates

UK govt vows action as over 104 schools shut down due to crumbling concrete scandal
More than 50 other education sites have already been forced to put “mitigations in place” this year due to the presence of RAAC.
Jordan govt, academic union discuss boosting support for Palestinian cause
Jordan govt, academic union discuss boosting support for Palestinian cause
Ukraine’s Zelensky moves to replace wartime defense minister
Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov speaks during a press conference in Kyiv. (File/AFP)
US seeks de-escalation in Kurdish-held eastern Syria
Ethan Goldrich
Tunisia opposition party calls for release of key official from house arrest
Abdel Karim Harouni. (Facebook)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.