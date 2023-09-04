Diriyah Gate Development Authority signs deal to boost geospatial information exchange in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia and Italy to sign 20 cooperation agreements across various sectors

RIYADH: In a bid to further deepen economic and trade ties, Saudi Arabia and Italy will sign 20 cooperation agreements across various fields, said Khalid Al-Falih, the Kingdom’s minister of investment.

Speaking at the Saudi-Italian Investment Forum in Milan on Sept. 4, Al-Falih said that both countries can complement and leverage each other’s strengths to build a better future.

During the speech, Al-Falih invited Italian firms to come and operate in the Kingdom, noting that 150 licensed companies from the European nation are already functioning in Saudi Arabia.

“But while Italy clearly belongs in the list of top 10 economies globally, it is only in the top 20 as an investor in the Kingdom, and the value of our bilateral non-oil trade amounts to a mere €1.3 billion ($1.4 billion) — which means we are far from reaching the full potential of our partnership,” added Al-Falih.

According to the minister, Saudi Arabia and Italy should specifically focus on expanding the scale and quality of joint investments to further deepen the strategic relationship between the nations.

“In the context of areas of complementarity and shared interests, I’d like to emphasize a handful that are of particular significance to Italy: energy and sustainability; advanced manufacturing and supply chains; culture and sports; and innovation and entrepreneurship,” said Al-Falih.

Talking about the energy sector, the minister noted that Saudi Arabia and Italy could become partners in green technologies, as the Kingdom leads the sustainable journey in the region from the front.

“With regards to energy and sustainability, the Kingdom is an ideal partner, including for decarbonized hydrogen – blue and green – given our plans and projects to lead the world in clean energy production, just as we have been global leaders in traditional energy for 80 years,” said Al-Falih.

He further added: “Our green hydrogen project at NEOM through ACWA Power and Air Products is by far the largest of its kind in the world and also Aramco has the world’s most ambitious program for products and export of blue hydrogen.”

Reiterating Saudi Arabia’s aim to become a global tourism destination, Al-Falih said that the Kingdom wants to attract 100 million visitors by 2030.

“I believe we have the right offerings — including AlUla, the Red Sea project, the Qiddiya entertainment park, as well as concert halls, cultural centers, and film and music festivals for our vibrant, young, and rapidly growing population,” he said.

Al-Falih added: “But achieving these ambitious targets will require investments exceeding €250 billion — and we can clearly also learn a lot from you in this space.”

He went on to say that Saudi Arabia’s gross domestic product has already achieved a cumulative growth rate of 66 percent since the launch of Vision 2030.

The minister added that the Kingdom is now one of the top 10 destinations for foreign direct investments globally.