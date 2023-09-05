Closing bell: Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index slips slightly to 11,411 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index continued its downward trend for the third consecutive day, as it slipped slightly on Tuesday by 19.89 points, or 0.17 percent, to close at 11,410.98.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR5.79 billion ($1.54 billion) as 79 of the listed stocks advanced, while 132 declined.

Saudi Arabia’s parallel market Nomu also shed 37.84 points or 0.16 percent to 23,545.75, while the MSCI Tadawul Index edged down by 0.78 percent to 1,474.51.

Maharah Human Resources Co. was the best-performing stock of the day, as the firm’s share price rose by 9.63 percent to SR68.30.

Other positive performers were Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. and Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co. whose share prices soared by 6.67 percent and 6.64 percent, respectively.

The worst performer of the day was Scientific and Medical Equipment House Co. The company’s share price dipped by 2.78 percent to SR47.75.

The share price of Nama Chemicals Co. also dropped by 2.47 percent to SR31.65.

On parallel market Nomu, the share price of Paper Home Co. surged by 29.85 percent to SR126.60.

The share price of Nofoth Food Products Co., also listed in Nomu, edged up by 7.60 percent to SR21.52.

Meanwhile, the board of directors of Nofoth Food Products Co. recommended doubling the company’s capital to SR48 million through a one-for-one bonus-share distribution. Once approved, the number of shares of the company will be also increased to 48 million from 24 million.