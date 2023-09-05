You are here

Closing bell: Saudi Arabia's benchmark index slips slightly to 11,411 
Saudi Arabia’s parallel market Nomu also shed 37.84 points. (Shutterstock)
Updated 28 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 28 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index continued its downward trend for the third consecutive day, as it slipped slightly on Tuesday by 19.89 points, or 0.17 percent, to close at 11,410.98.  

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR5.79 billion ($1.54 billion) as 79 of the listed stocks advanced, while 132 declined.  

Saudi Arabia’s parallel market Nomu also shed 37.84 points or 0.16 percent to 23,545.75, while the MSCI Tadawul Index edged down by 0.78 percent to 1,474.51.  

Maharah Human Resources Co. was the best-performing stock of the day, as the firm’s share price rose by 9.63 percent to SR68.30.  

Other positive performers were Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. and Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co. whose share prices soared by 6.67 percent and 6.64 percent, respectively.  

The worst performer of the day was Scientific and Medical Equipment House Co. The company’s share price dipped by 2.78 percent to SR47.75.  

The share price of Nama Chemicals Co. also dropped by 2.47 percent to SR31.65.  

On parallel market Nomu, the share price of Paper Home Co. surged by 29.85 percent to SR126.60.  

The share price of Nofoth Food Products Co., also listed in Nomu, edged up by 7.60 percent to SR21.52.  

Meanwhile, the board of directors of Nofoth Food Products Co. recommended doubling the company’s capital to SR48 million through a one-for-one bonus-share distribution. Once approved, the number of shares of the company will be also increased to 48 million from 24 million.  

Saudi Arabia's Agricultural Development Fund launches new financing product   

Saudi Arabia’s Agricultural Development Fund launches new financing product   
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Agricultural Development Fund launches new financing product   

Saudi Arabia’s Agricultural Development Fund launches new financing product   
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: In a move to bolster farming and promote sustainable practices, Saudi Arabia’s Agricultural Development Fund has launched a new financial product specifically designed to support rural farms.   

The initiative aims to develop farms by diversifying their income sources, ensuring long-term sustainability, and capitalizing on unique rural opportunities. It also aims to play a role in preserving local ecosystems, fostering environmental and rural tourism, according to a report by the Saudi Press Agency. 

The fund’s strategy involves providing financial support to existing and productive agricultural businesses, covering both their investment and operational expenses. 

Red Sea International among 13 firms receive M&A clearance

Red Sea International among 13 firms receive M&A clearance
Updated 7 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

Red Sea International among 13 firms receive M&A clearance

Red Sea International among 13 firms receive M&A clearance
Updated 7 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Red Sea International Co., Methanol Chemicals Co., Al-Maliki Holding Group, and Technogym Co. were among several companies to receive approval for mergers and acquisitions from Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Competition in August. 

Among these approvals was Red Sea International Co.’s acquisition of 51 percent of Fundamental Installation for Electric Work Co., according to a statement. 

Methanol Chemicals Co. expanded its presence by acquiring 84 percent of Aldar Chemicals. Furthermore, the methanol producer gained a 80 percent share of the International Co. for Chemical Industries,

Additionally, a joint venture between Al-Maliki Holding Group and Technogym Co. was approved, focusing on marketing and retailing fitness equipment and gyms. Last month, the authority approved a total of 13 merger and acquisition requests, a slight decrease from the 16 approved in July. Acquisitions accounted for 84.6 percent of the approvals in August, while joint ventures represented 15.4 percent, the statement added. 

Construction of Saudi Arabia's first clinker-free cement plant to begin in 2024 

Construction of Saudi Arabia’s first clinker-free cement plant to begin in 2024 
Updated 47 min 29 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Construction of Saudi Arabia’s first clinker-free cement plant to begin in 2024 

Construction of Saudi Arabia’s first clinker-free cement plant to begin in 2024 
Updated 47 min 29 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Construction on Saudi Arabia’s first clinker-free cement plant is set to begin in 2024 as part of the sector’s push towards more sustainable practices.

French firm Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies and Riyadh-headquartered Shurfah Group have signed a 22-year exclusive licensing agreement as part of the deal, according to a press statement.  

The press statement noted that the engineering and production process will be carried out by IBAU Hamburg, a German general contractor, while the operations will be carried out at Hoffmann Green Cement units in the Kingdom. 

Saudi Arabia, one of the major oil producers in the world for several decades, is now leading the sustainability journey in the Middle East and North Africa region. The Kingdom itself has set its net-zero emission targets in 2060.  

According to the press statement, clinker-free cements are expected to contribute to the decarbonization of the sector.  

The agreement will allow Shurfah Group to market Hoffmann Green carbon-free cement throughout Saudi Arabia. 

“Saudi Arabia has announced that it is aiming for carbon neutrality by 2060. In order to meet its ecological ambitions, Shurfah is striving to contribute to the sustainable development of the Saudi economy and the realization of Vision 2030,” said Abdullah Al-Majed, founder and chairman of Shurfah Holding.  

He added: “The construction of the first vertical plant in 2024 is just the beginning before, we hope, the duplication of several units throughout the country.”  

Chinese solar supplier GCL Technology in talks with Saudi Arabia to develop first overseas plant 

Chinese solar supplier GCL Technology in talks with Saudi Arabia to develop first overseas plant 
Updated 44 min 9 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Chinese solar supplier GCL Technology in talks with Saudi Arabia to develop first overseas plant 

Chinese solar supplier GCL Technology in talks with Saudi Arabia to develop first overseas plant 
Updated 44 min 9 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Chinese solar supplier GCL Technology Holdings is in the advanced stages of discussions with Saudi Arabia on establishing its first overseas factory, marking a pivotal move as both nations seek to broaden their energy collaboration beyond traditional oil-based ties.     

The company intends to build a factory in the Kingdom to produce 120,000 tons of polysilicon annually, according to a statement by GCL Technology’s joint CEO Lan Tianshi to Bloomberg. He added that the factory could start operations by 2025. 

Lan went on to say: “Saudi Arabia has mature infrastructure and experience in industrial manufacturing.” 

In addition, he said, the Kingdom’s abundant sunlight resources could facilitate its shift from being an oil giant to a solar energy producer.     

While GCL Tech is exploring opportunities in other countries, he said their progress in Saudi Arabia has also advanced.  

The company has already initiated the registration process in the Kingdom, deployed an on-site team of approximately 12 individuals, and actively engaged with local government authorities and the Royal Commission. 

This development follows President Xi Jinping’s visit to Riyadh in December 2022 which focused on expanding energy cooperation between China and Saudi Arabia.  

During the visit, both leaders discussed investment opportunities and explored shared interests in regional and international developments. 

China’s invitation last month to major oil exporters, including Saudi Arabia, to join the Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa bloc  – known as BRICS – further highlights the growing energy collaboration between the two nations. 

According to the Bloomberg report, Lan and other GCL Technology executives have traveled to Saudi Arabia and Qatar, emphasizing their commitment to expediting project implementation. 

Furthermore, GCL Technology is contemplating expansion into Australia and Mexico to access the North American market, he said. 

Lan anticipates a consolidation in the solar energy sector within the next two to three years, driven by competition, scale, talent, technical expertise, and research and development capabilities. 

According to the China Photovoltaic Industry Association, reduced solar energy costs have stimulated demand not only in China but also in other regions. China, the largest economy in Asia, is on track to achieve a record-breaking installation capacity this year, potentially reaching an astonishing 140 gigawatts, as reported by Bloomberg. 

By establishing a presence in Saudi Arabia, GCL aims to leverage the Kingdom’s substantial market potential and capitalize on favorable overseas polysilicon prices.

Saudi Tadawul Group, Shanghai Stock Exchange sign agreement to boost cooperation  

Saudi Tadawul Group, Shanghai Stock Exchange sign agreement to boost cooperation  
Updated 05 September 2023
Arab News

Saudi Tadawul Group, Shanghai Stock Exchange sign agreement to boost cooperation  

Saudi Tadawul Group, Shanghai Stock Exchange sign agreement to boost cooperation  
Updated 05 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: In an effort to bolster cooperation and promote mutual development, the Saudi Tadawul Group and the Shanghai Stock Exchange have signed a memorandum of understanding.  

The agreement includes a focus on dual listings of exchange-traded funds, initiatives related to investor relations and infrastructure development, as well as fintech, environmental and social practices 

There’s also support for family businesses and small-medium enterprises, corporate governance, and data exchange and research, according to a press release.

The agreement was signed by Khalid Abdullah Al-Hussan, CEO of STG, and Cai Jianchun, president of the SSE, during a visit by a high-level delegation from the SSE to Saudi Arabia.

Commenting on the agreement, Cai said they are pleased to announce the partnership with the Saudi side to explore potential opportunities in fintech, ESG, as well as other areas of mutual interest. 

He added: “We look forward to working closely with the Saudi Tadawul Group to advance ETF and other product cooperation and further strengthen the cooperation between China and Saudi Capital Market.” 

For his part, Al-Hussan said STG’s partnership with SSE is an important step towards advancing the growth of the Saudi capital market, in line with Vision 2030’s Financial Sector Development Program, which is working on shaping the Kingdom’s financial sector to promote income diversification, boost savings, and offer various financing and investment opportunities.  

“This partnership will help facilitate greater connectivity between Saudi Arabia and China and encourage companies in both countries to consider cross-listing,” Al-Hussan said.  

He added that the new partnership was a testament to their shared commitment to promote the development of capital markets for the benefit issuers and investors in both countries.  

Saudi Arabia’s financial market is continuing to gain momentum with 13 more companies listed on Tadawul at the end of June compared to a year earlier.   

According to the Capital Market Authority’s statistical bulletin issued on Monday, the number of firms on the Tadawul All Share Index stood at 228 at the end of the second quarter compared to 215 some 12 months earlier.  

Meanwhile, the number of listed companies on the parallel market, Nomu, surged 100 percent to stand at 62 at the end of the second quarter of 2023 compared to 31 a year ago.  

