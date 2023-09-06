You are here

2023 likely to be hottest year on record: EU monitor
UN weather agency says Earth sweltered through the hottest summer ever as record heat in August capped a brutal, deadly three months in northern hemisphere. (File/AP)
Updated 06 September 2023
AFP

  • Heatwaves, droughts and wildfires struck Asia, Africa, Europe and North America
  • Hottest August on record and warmer than all other months except July 2023
PARIS: 2023 is likely to be the hottest year in human history, and global temperatures during the Northern Hemisphere summer were the warmest on record, the EU climate monitor said on Wednesday.
Heatwaves, droughts and wildfires struck Asia, Africa, Europe and North America over the last three months, with dramatic impact on economies, ecosystems and human health.
The average global temperature in June, July and August was 16.77 degrees Celsius (62.19 degrees Fahrenheit), smashing the previous 2019 record of 16.48C, the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) said in a report.
“The three months that we’ve just had are the warmest in approximately 120,000 years, so effectively human history,” C3S deputy director Samantha Burgess told AFP.
Last month was the hottest August on record and warmer than all other months except July 2023.
Climate breakdown has begun,” said UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.
“Scientists have long warned what our fossil fuel addiction will unleash,” he added. “Our climate is imploding faster than we can cope, with extreme weather events hitting every corner of the planet.”
Record-high global sea surface temperatures played a major role in stoking heat throughout the summer, with marine heatwaves hitting the North Atlantic and the Mediterranean Sea.
“Looking at the additional heat we have in the surface ocean, the probability is that 2023 will end up being the warmest year on record,” Burgess said.
The average global temperature through the first eight months of 2023 is the second-warmest on record, only 0.01C below the benchmark 2016 level, the report added.
If the Northern Hemisphere has a “normal” winter, “we can almost virtually say that 2023 will be the warmest year that humanity has experienced,” Burgess said.
Oceans have absorbed 90 percent of the excess heat produced by human activity since the dawn of the industrial age, according to scientists.
This excess heat continues to accumulate as greenhouse gases — mainly from burning oil, gas and coal — build up in the Earth’s atmosphere.
Excluding the polar regions, global average sea surface temperatures exceeded the previous March 2016 record every day this summer from July 31 to August 31.
The average ocean temperature has been topping seasonal heat records on a regular basis since April.
Warmer oceans are also less capable of absorbing carbon dioxide (CO2), exacerbating the vicious cycle of global warming as well as disrupting fragile ecosystems.
Antarctic sea ice remained at a record low for the time of year with a monthly value 12 percent below average, “by far the largest negative anomaly for August since satellite observations began” in the 1970s, C3S said.
Higher temperatures are likely to come: the El Nino weather phenomenon — which warms waters in the southern Pacific and beyond — has only just begun.
Scientists expect the worst effects of the current El Nino to be felt at the end of 2023 and into next year.
At the 2015 Paris climate summit, countries agreed to keep global temperature increases to “well below” 2C above pre-industrial levels, with an aspirational target of 1.5C.
A report by UN experts due this week will assess the world’s progress in meeting the goal and will inform leaders ahead of a high-stakes climate summit in Dubai starting on November 30.
The so-called “Global Stocktake” is expected to show that countries are well behind meeting their commitments.
“Surging temperatures demand a surge in action. Leaders must turn up the heat now for climate solutions,” said Guterres.
The C3S findings came from computer-generated analyzes using billions of measurements from satellites, ships, aircraft and weather stations around the world.
Proxy data such as tree rings and ice cores allow scientists to compare modern temperatures with figures before records began in the mid-19th century.

Updated 26 sec ago

ISTANBUL: The European Union’s enlargement commissioner told Turkiye on Wednesday to address issues around democracy and the rule of law if it wants to boost its drive to join the bloc.
Ankara secured a pledge from Brussels to resurrect stalled membership negotiations in exchange for lifting its blockade of Sweden’s drive to join the NATO military alliance.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has made mending torn ties with Western allies one of his priorities after winning a difficult election in May.
The EU’s enlargement chief Oliver Varhelyi came to Ankara to try and gauge where the sides could find common ground.
Varhelyi told reporters that he hoped to come up with “something tangible and something positive” for the bloc’s leaders to discuss at a European Council summit in December.
“I think this partnership has huge potential,” he said.
But Varhelyi noted that negotiations were currently at a “standstill” and needed action by Turkiye on human rights issues to move on.
“For this to remobilize, there are very clear criteria to set out ... (that include) democracy and the rule of law,” he said.
Turkiye first applied to be a member of the European Economic Community — a predecessor to the EU — in 1987.
It became an EU candidate country in 1999 and formally launched membership negotiations with the bloc in 2005.
The talks stalled over European concerns about human rights violations that came in the midst of a sweeping crackdown Erdogan launched after surviving a failed 2016 military coup.
But Ankara accuses Brussels of never seriously considering membership for what would be the largest majority-Muslim nation of the 27-nation bloc.
Erdogan has publically raised problems Turks have reported getting European tourist visas and accused Brussels of trying to turn Turkiye into a “warehouse” for migrants.
Turkiye helped stem Europe’s migrant crisis by agreeing to temporarily house millions of Syrians and other people fleeing war zones in exchange for billions of euros in aid in 2016.
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan accused Brussels on Wednesday of putting “political” obstacles to the accession talks.
“We expect the EU to demonstrate the will needed to improve relations and to act more brave,” Fidan said.
EU chief Charles Michel said last month that the bloc should get ready to admit new members from eastern Europe and the Balkans by 2030.
Turkiye’s membership is not currently on the agenda of the expansion wave.

Updated 16 min 8 sec ago
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The Philippines’ central bank said on Wednesday it has been promoting Islamic banking and finance initiatives in the country and held consultations in Saudi Arabia to expand the sector.
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has been actively promoting Islamic finance in the country, and the possibilities for its development have been growing since last month, when the country’s monetary board approved the first Islamic banking unit license for a traditional bank.
The decision expanded the possibility for foreign and private banks to tap into the market. Earlier, it was limited to the state-owned Al-Amanah Islamic Investment Bank of the Philippines.
“The BSP’s strategy of promoting Islamic banking and finance supports the BSP’s financial stability mandate as (the) Islamic banking and finance business model emphasizes Shariah governance and risk sharing principles to foster equity, justice and transparency,” the central bank said in a statement.
To expand the sector further, Arifa A. Ala, the bank’s assistant governor who is a lead advocate on Islamic banking and finance and chairs the Islamic Finance Coordination Forum, held a briefing for Saudi and Filipino stakeholders at the Philippine Embassy in Riyadh on Aug. 17.
Themed “Islamic Banking and Finance in the Philippines,” the session highlighted investment opportunities and the potential to expand financial inclusion in the Catholic-majority Philippines and for Filipinos abroad.
“The business model of Islamic banking is beneficial to all types of banking clients regardless of religion,” Ala said.
“The goal is to provide the public, in general, whether Muslims or non-Muslims, with appropriate financial choices that suit their risk appetite and financial needs and make the Philippines aligned with global developments.”
Ala has briefed investors in Riyadh on the initiatives undertaken in the Philippines to expand the sector.
“Assistant Gov. Ala shared the major milestones in the development of the Philippines’ Islamic banking and finance ecosystem,” the BSP said. “(She) emphasized the vast opportunities for investments and potential benefits in terms of wider reach.”

Reuters

KYIV: At least 16 people were killed on Wednesday in a Russian attack on the city of Kostiantynivka in eastern Ukraine, presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said.
Podolyak, in comments to Reuters, gave no other details of the attack on the industrial city which is close to front lines. Local media described it as a missile attack.

Updated 06 September 2023
Arab News

London: The mother and grandmother of British schoolgirl Sara Sharif have said they barely recognized her body at a mortuary due to the severity of her injuries.

The 10-year-old was found at her home in Woking, Surrey, where she lived with her father, Urfan Sharif, her stepmother Beinash Batool, and five siblings, all of whom fled to Pakistan along with her uncle, Faisal Malik on Aug. 9, the day before her body was found following a phone call from her father to police in the UK from Islamabad. 

The three adults are wanted for questioning in connection with the death, which is being treated as murder after a postmortem found Sara suffered “multiple and extensive injuries” over a “sustained and extended” period of time.

Urfan, 41, Batool, 29, currently in hiding in the country, sent a video to broadcasters including the BBC and Sky News this week in which they offered to cooperate with authorities and claimed Sara’s death was “an incident.” 

Batool, contradicting an earlier claim by another of Urfan’s brothers that Sara had fallen down the stairs and broken her neck, said in the video: “Sara’s death was an incident. Our family in Pakistan are severely affected by all that is going on.

“All of our family members have gone into hiding as everyone is scared for their safety. The kids are unable to attend school as they’re afraid to leave the house,” she said. 

“No one is leaving the house, the groceries have run out and there is no food for the kids as the adults are unable to leave their homes out of fear of safety.”

She added: “That is why we have gone into hiding. Lastly, we are willing to cooperate with the UK authorities and fight our case in court.”

Urfan, Batool and Malik are currently at the center of an international manhunt, involving police in the UK, Pakistan and organizations including Interpol.

Urfan’s father, Muhammad Sharif, previously told the BBC that his granddaughter’s death was an “accident” and that while the family had left the UK out of “fear,” all would eventually return and cooperate with police.

In an interview with Polish broadcaster TVN’s “Uwaga!” program, Olga Sharif, Sara’s mother, said she had difficulty recognizing her daughter. 

“One of her cheeks was swollen and the other side was bruised. Even now, when I close my eyes, I can see what my baby looked like,” she said.

Olga, a Polish national now living in the UK, added that she separated from Urfan in 2015, but a family court decided in 2019 that Sara and her older brother should live with their father. After a period of contact, Batool prevented her from visiting them.

“Their stepmother wrote to me not to come anymore because the children did not want to see me,” she told TVN. “It’s not normal that once the children were happy and arguing about who would talk to mum first, and then the kids don’t even want to talk to me on the phone and are calling me the worst names.”

She previously criticized claims Sara’s death could have been an accident, adding that “life will never be the same” without her daughter.

Sara’s grandmother, Sylwia Kurz, told the BBC separately that Olga now wanted to be reunited with her son.

“Olga would very much like to have him so that he can be with her. She would like to get her son back, as we all would,” she said. “My grandson is 13 years old, after all, so he must have known why Sara didn’t fly with them.”

Updated 06 September 2023
Arab News

LONDON: European countries are exploring offshoring asylum applications in a bid to stem the flow of migrants into the continent.

Migration to Europe has increased 53 percent over the past 12 months, and over 1 million people are expected to claim asylum in EU countries this year. Syrians and Afghans constitute the highest number of applications.

The EU’s Agency for Asylum said 519,000 applications were made in the first half of 2023, and “historically, the volume of applications tends to be higher in the second half of the year.”

The UK has tried to establish a scheme to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda while their applications are processed, to ease the strain on resources in Britain and to act as a deterrent to those with bogus claims.

Earlier this year, a deal was signed between the EU and Tunisia, in which Brussels pledged over €1 billion ($1.073 billion) to help stop the flow of people from the North African country across the Mediterranean.

Last week, Austria backed calls for a Rwanda-style scheme for EU members, with immigration a key electoral issue in Poland, Germany and the Netherlands later this year.

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer told Die Welt newspaper: “Austria will continue to do its utmost in the EU to create the political and legal conditions for asylum procedures to be carried out already, outside the EU. We will not give in.

“Corresponding agreements with third countries are possible, as the example of Rwanda shows.”

Nehammer also praised the “groundbreaking” deal signed in July between the EU and Tunisia.

