More than 30m kg of waste removed from King Abdulaziz Royal Nature Reserve in 2 years

RIYADH: The King Abdulaziz Royal Nature Reserve Development Authority has removed more than 30 million kilograms of environmental waste in the past two years.

The substances removed from the 28,000 square km reserve included about 23 million kg of general waste, 5.4 million kg of plastic, 792,757 kg of rubber, 104,478 kg of wood, and 77,972 kg of iron, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday

The authority said it had organized several cleanup campaigns, in collaboration with local communities, environmental associations and volunteer teams, which helped to rehabilitate damaged land and natural habitats, reduce soil pollution, protect wildlife, and restore natural resources and biodiversity.

The activities are in line with efforts to achieve the environmental goals of the Saudi Vision 2030 development and diversification plan, and the Saudi Green initiative that was launched in March 2021, it added.

The King Abdulaziz Royal Nature Reserve is one of seven reserves in Saudi Arabia established by royal decree, and is renowned for its broad geographical scope, which includes Al-Tanhat, Al-Khafs and Noura parks, parts of the Al-Summan plateau and the Al-Dahna desert.

In 2022, the authority was awarded membership of the International Union for Conservation of Nature in recognition of its efforts to restore ecological balance in the reserve and involve the local community in wildlife protection.

